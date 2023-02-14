nurkin replied:

"When I was 10-11 years old I went and saw Anaconda in the theatre with my two best friends and we got in an argument afterwards about how many anacondas were in the movie. They both insisted there was only 1 anaconda in the movie, and I said no way there were "like 7 anacondas." I'm not sure how many there actually were, but 7 was too much to claim and they both started laughing.

We all went to jump on the trampoline in the backyard and they kept making fun of me for saying "7 anacondas". I tried to backtrack like, "Well there was at least more than one..." and they were like, "You said 7!"

I started getting pissed off, so I went to sit on the side of the trampoline to pout, but I sat too far to the edge and tumbled off backwards landing in the dirt and bushes in a backwards somersault that must have been hilarious to see. This pissed me off even more and now my friends were collapsed with laughter rolling around on the trampoline.

So I picked up a rake laying in the yard and started trying to swing it at them, but they were on the trampoline and easily jumped out of my reach. The more they laughed, the angrier I became, but I couldn't reach them with the rake! The angrier I got, the funnier it became for them and they could barely speak from laughing so hard.

Of course I should have just joined in the laughter and let it go, but I was not going to admit I was wrong at this point. I think I threw the rake in the woods and stormed off continuing to insist there were 7 anacondas and calling them idiots.

We're now 37 years old and to this day whenever the three of us get together someone will mention '7 anacondas'"

