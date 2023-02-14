With so many great motion pictures to watch and enjoy, sometimes, to pass the time, a few enjoyable bad movies are enough to do the job: the misunderstood pieces of art that critics quickly wrote off as being complete garbage but which garnered quite a cult following. They aren’t terrible movies, precisely — more like a diamond in the rough that was able to find a niche audience.

There are two things that a majority of good bad movies have — a quirky script and unintentionally funny acting. Humor is usually the reason why a lot of bad movies get rewatched over and over again. No matter the genre, if there is laughter to be had and action to be enjoyed, then the motion picture is worth one’s time. In fact, some of these famous bad movies combine the two perfectly.

Not every bad movie is enjoyable — there is a small collection of them. User HorsesSuck120 asked on Askreddit quite an interesting question — “What movie do you enjoy that you will 100% agree is a bad movie?” We have compiled some of the best answers in the list below. If you agree with the commenter, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have a suggestion, share it with a comment below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman & Robin (1997)

"It's certainly a bad movie. I love it so much. It’s worth watching for Arnold and his puns alone. But the whole movie is just campy fun."

amazon.com , randomnbvcxz Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw this at the pics, not seen it since. All I remember is nipples on the bat suit. No nipples on the Batgirl costume though? Sexist.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Constantine (2005)

Constantine (2005)

"My favorite movie but everyone I make watch it says its so bad."

amazon.com , Some_Development3447 Report

12points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved this movie, thankfuly they're making Constantine 2

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Van Helsing (2004)

Van Helsing (2004)

"It's Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale aka the glory days of 2004. It's got a 27% on rotten tomatoes,. 6/10 on IMDb but there's something about the dry jokes smattered in what's supposed to be high tension scenes, or scenes of sexual tension. The special effects aren't the greatest but at the same time it also adds to the experience."

amazon.com , Jakows Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved the entire " dark gritty " atmosfere of this movie.

0
0points
reply
#4

Eurotrip (2004)

Eurotrip (2004)

"However I feel conflicted about calling this movie bad as I personally feel it was unfairly ignored by the Oscar committee.
Scotty doesn't know. You kissed your sister. Club Vandersexxx. FIONAAAAAAA!"

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
ojjunior
ojjunior
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's why I felt in love with Michelle Tratchenberg

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Armageddon (1998)

Armageddon (1998)

"It is a sh*t Michael Bay movie that makes no sense and has scenery chewing all over and I am there for every minute of it."

amazon.com , RudeEtuxtable Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, loved it, plus.... Aerosmith soundtrack.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Battleship (2012)

Battleship (2012)

"Its a generic action disaster movie but when thunderstruck starts playing i always get pumped"

amazon.com , MeepleMaster Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nop..... Liked the aliens dezign, but that was it..

0
0points
reply
#7

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider (2007)

"I love it, but it is pretty cringe ngl"

amazon.com , tippedgalaxy03 Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked it, plus i frikking love the " riders in the sky " adaptation.

0
0points
reply
#8

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

"Oooh boy, I'm gonna lose karma on this one. It's very badly done, and everyone else hates it. But I still watch it, and get some enjoyment somehow. Seriously, why I am I like this?"

amazon.com , TheGuy_1985 Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loved the first movie. The rest are kinda sucky, but I just like seeing the dinosaurs so I’ll watch them again and again. 🦖♥️

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

"The great white Buffalo of terribly amazing movies."

amazon.com , kldubz Report

11points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)

Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)

"Say what you will, but I can watch this everyday."

amazon.com , kindalikeacoustic Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely loved it, and the frikking " painted on my heart " song, love that song.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

The Twilight Saga (2008 - 2012)

The Twilight Saga (2008 - 2012)

"My guilty pleasure... I know they are terrible but you gotta admit they have great meme-able quotes!"

amazon.com , introvertedlove Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
RamiRudolph
RamiRudolph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing pleasureable about this garbage.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Face Off (1997)

Face Off (1997)

"As an adult I know this movie is objectively terrible. Still love it."

amazon.com , tasteslike_FEET Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

"It's got an awful plot and the characters are all ridiculous. It's an objectively bad movie and I LOVE it"

amazon.com , knittybitty123 Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I couldn't even watch this.... I like Tatum, but this... It was just painfull.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

jim_deneke wrote:
"It's so much fun and I love the Nautilus."
 
Eagle_Ear replied:
"Firmly in so bad it’s actually amazing territory.
When Sean Connery turns off the lights so he can beat up the invisible man without him having an advantage I was like 'this is dope as hell'"

amazon.com , jim_deneke Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved this movie, i really did.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

"It’s bad, bad, bad, but such a fun watch."

amazon.com , iAmJacksBowelCancer Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I liked ir, though those " flash freezing " things almost caused me a panic attack ( i know its stupid )

0
0points
reply
#16

Dude Where's My Car (2000)

Dude Where's My Car (2000)

BeneathAnOrangeSky added:
"The first time I ever saw that I practically fell off my chair laughing at the drive-through scene.
AND THEN?"

amazon.com , ThatMechEGuy Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#17

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)

Selacha replied: "This movie is a gem, and I will hear no slander of it!"

amazon.com , moslof_flosom Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS! One of the best films ever made. Fight me.

1
1point
reply
#18

Blades Of Glory (2007)

Blades Of Glory (2007)

MasterThespian replied:
"Sure, the script is dumb. But the cast has zero weak links.
Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Jenna Fischer, Craig T. Nelson; even William Fichtner shows up for like, one scene, and he’s perfect."

amazon.com , WantedDadorAlive Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, this one is just good.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Tokyo Drift (2006)

Tokyo Drift (2006)

"Arguably debated as the start of the franchises downfall but one of my favorites despite that."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. The entire F&F franchise is stupid, they are fun to watch, but stupid, and this One is the worst of them.

0
0points
reply
#20

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda (1997)

nurkin replied:
"When I was 10-11 years old I went and saw Anaconda in the theatre with my two best friends and we got in an argument afterwards about how many anacondas were in the movie. They both insisted there was only 1 anaconda in the movie, and I said no way there were "like 7 anacondas." I'm not sure how many there actually were, but 7 was too much to claim and they both started laughing.
We all went to jump on the trampoline in the backyard and they kept making fun of me for saying "7 anacondas". I tried to backtrack like, "Well there was at least more than one..." and they were like, "You said 7!"
I started getting pissed off, so I went to sit on the side of the trampoline to pout, but I sat too far to the edge and tumbled off backwards landing in the dirt and bushes in a backwards somersault that must have been hilarious to see. This pissed me off even more and now my friends were collapsed with laughter rolling around on the trampoline.
So I picked up a rake laying in the yard and started trying to swing it at them, but they were on the trampoline and easily jumped out of my reach. The more they laughed, the angrier I became, but I couldn't reach them with the rake! The angrier I got, the funnier it became for them and they could barely speak from laughing so hard.
Of course I should have just joined in the laughter and let it go, but I was not going to admit I was wrong at this point. I think I threw the rake in the woods and stormed off continuing to insist there were 7 anacondas and calling them idiots.
We're now 37 years old and to this day whenever the three of us get together someone will mention '7 anacondas'"

amazon.com , jack-finn Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Light_Beard added:
"Just trying to explain why this movie is fun to people is so damn difficult.
 
"So, like it is Bruce Willis and he is a thief. But he hates watches so he sings show tunes. Also Danny Aiello is in it as his buddy. Oh and it's weirdly graphically violent sometimes. Also Caruso is in it but he doesn't talk. Also they have this weird obsession with candy bars. But it's really funny. But it's not really meant to be funny sometimes...""

amazon.com , Alternative-Lemon-85 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dumb, yeat quite fun to watch.

0
0points
reply
#22

Hardcore Henry (2016)

Hardcore Henry (2016)

"It's such a wildly bad movie but I could watch it 100 times."

amazon.com , Richlandrams89 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved this movie. Filmed entirely in first person perspective

0
0points
reply
#23

Zardoz (1974)

Zardoz (1974)

wlodzi replied:
"So I was looking for a cool quote for imaginary internet points, looked at Wikipedia and found one from John Boorman (director of the movie): 
'Um, it was the 70’s, and I was doing a lot of drugs. Frankly, even I’m not entirely sure what parts of the movie are about.'
 I am the proud owner of the paperback of the movie and it is equally perplexing."

amazon.com , childeroland79 Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahhh Sean Connery in a red thong with shoulder straps....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Encino Man (1992)

Encino Man (1992)

they_call_me_B replied:
"If you're edged cause I'm weazin all your grindage just chill, 'cause if I had the whole brady bunch thing happenin at my pad, I'd grind over there. So don't tax my gig so hard-core, crust-er!"

amazon.com , Highly-Regarded420 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I might have seen this. Crazy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Flash Gordon (1980)

Flash Gordon (1980)

"Released in 1980, but re-released this year in 4K. Bad, but in the best way. (And that Queen soundtrack!)"

amazon.com , NumericTrack9 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can hear this photo.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Fast And Furious Franchise (2001 - 2021)

Fast And Furious Franchise (2001 - 2021)

"The entire franchise is just an over-the-top action wet dream but I love it. Its like when you were a kid playing with toy cars and action figures, but with a 20 million dollar budget"

amazon.com , lenthech1ne Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like i Said, dumb as f... Teste fun to watch, even that retched scene when they use f*****g NOZ in frikking space.....

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Waterworld (1995)

Waterworld (1995)

arctic-apis replied:
"My friend had never seen it so I told my little brother to turn off the snes so we could watch it he turned on super star fox and said ok let me just die one time then proceeded to one shot the entirety of super star fox. I wasn’t even mad I don’t think I even beat it before and he literally beat it without dying."

amazon.com , CorruptCanuck Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#28

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)

ChronoLegion2 added:
"Disco break!
I actually ended up buying the Hadag Nahash album, even though I don’t speak a word of Hebrew"

amazon.com , Capable-Basis-6987 Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#29

The Core (2003)

The Core (2003)

"I’m paraphrasing here, but there’s a portion in the movie where everyone says it can’t be done; but one guy takes a drag on a cig and says: “but what if… we could”. The entire movie progresses on that point."

amazon.com , tucktan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#30

The Highlander (1986)

The Highlander (1986)

"That movie goes all the way around.
 
It's so bad that it's great.
They need to cut people's head off. Why? Um, cos it's awesome.
Sean Connery in his world famous Scottish accent plays the Egyptian. Why? Because the French guy is playing the Highland Scot of course."

amazon.com , Awkward_moments Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1) It's just "Highlander". 2) this is a great film. It's the sequels that are famously atrocious. 3) Christophe Lambert is an "American-born French Actor" according to Wikipedia, thank you very much!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Ghost Ship (2002)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Abe_Odd replied:
"If only the bottom half of the movie could live up to the top half."

amazon.com , Lulelolives Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

"It’s a dumb movie that makes no sense but for some reason I go back and watch it at least once a year and enjoy it every time."

amazon.com , reddit.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

"But any of the Ernest movies will do."

amazon.com , orbitaldragon Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Night At The Roxbury (1998)

cjlutera added:
"This movie is proof that you can make a movie off the simplest and dumbest plot and make it work. Props to the people who made this masterpiece."

amazon.com , queenofpharts Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is love? Baby don't hurt me!

1
1point
reply
#35

Roadhouse (1989)

Roadhouse (1989)

"I loved Roadhouse. But pretty bad."

amazon.com , ketzcm Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sucker Punch (2011)

"It's a bad movie but that music sound track is 100% badass and makes the movie good af for me."

amazon.com , WeedIronMoneyNTheUSA Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, wierd as hell, but the fight scenes where amazing and the soundtrack as well.

0
0points
reply
#37

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

"Frank Langella is incredible as Skeletor and it’s a genuinely fun movie. The commentary track explains that since MotU were toys with no story whatsoever, they basically wrote is as an unauthorized Darkseid film."

amazon.com , thatgeekinit Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My childhood love of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe prevents me from disliking this film. Also, for me, Courtney C*x is "the woman from MotU", not "one of the Friends".

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

VelociPastor (2019)

VelociPastor (2019)

ButterflyS919 added:
"I show people just the first 5 min of that to show people how a bad movie can be hilarious. They did so much of that intentionally (I believe) and it's beautiful.
"VFX: car on fire"
 
'Your parents are dead Doug. That's what parents do.'"

amazon.com , NoahNoFifth Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Without A Paddle (2004)

Without A Paddle (2004)

"Hilarious, and also dumb as hell."

amazon.com , DreamQueen710 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

"I mostly enjoy that one unexpected scene. Check it out!"

amazon.com , shiru2k1 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Jack S
Jack S
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wasn't expecting that scene at all. I laughed so hard.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Super Mario Bros (1993)

Super Mario Bros (1993)

lionseatcake replied:
"I think it was an excellent abstract take on a video game and I loved the industrial vibe to it all. I'll stand up for this movie to this day as well."

amazon.com , Creepy_Apricot_6189 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#42

Street Fighter (1994)

Street Fighter (1994)

zen-shen replied:
"This movie is the epitome for an acting professional. Raul Julia knew he was dying and he still did this film. Raul Julia took the M. Bison role in Street Fighter for one main reason, that being his children loved the video game franchise, and he wanted to make a film they could all enjoy together."

amazon.com , Molongoloid Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, i actually liked this movie, wen i was a kid.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Accepted (2006)

Accepted (2006)

"It's terrible and hilarious, has Justin Long at the peak of his teen movie years, and features Lewis Black as a version of himself as a jaded professor. So good."

amazon.com , burnt00toast Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#44

The Faculty (1998)

The Faculty (1998)

"It's cheesy, and some parts are almost laughable. But it's a fun watch and I love it!!!"

amazon.com , -Alter-Reality- Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#45

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage (2000)

mllepenelope replied:
"How dare you besmirch the name of this masterpiece."

amazon.com , Visual_Water3746 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

"So bad, but sooooo rewatchable"

amazon.com , Spiritual-Match8131 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Repo The Genetic Opera (2008)

Repo The Genetic Opera (2008)

"The plot makes no sense, the music isn’t that good in a musical, and they thought having Paris Hilton sing was a good idea. But dammit, I love it."

amazon.com , Pythnator Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#48

A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014)

A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014)

Brofist45 replied:
"'I dont think that's the real Abraham Lincoln' is in my top 10 funniest moments in a cinema. The whole scene is perfect build-up and that line brings it home by breaking up the pure ridiculousness."

amazon.com , boredbeing81 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I loved this movie, especially that " ice block " scene at the start.

0
0points
reply
#49

Tremors (1990)

Tremors (1990)

"So terrible but irresistible if it was on TBS"

amazon.com , Upper_Improvement166 Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
View more comments
#50

The House Bunny (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

jhutchi2 replied:
"That movie has so many good lines. My favorite is "I'll have the Mahi Mahi, but can I just get the one Mahi? I'm not that hungry."
Also I do her Yoda voice when I meet new people at parties and they tell me their names."

amazon.com , meowjynx Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Joe Dirt (2001)

Joe Dirt (2001)

"Such a dumb movie, but still makes me laugh."

amazon.com , -eDgAR- Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#52

Balls Of Fury (2007)

Balls Of Fury (2007)

ItsNotAToomah69 replied;
"Oh my god I forgot about this movie. Loved it as a kid, and even them knew it was awful. Christopher Walkens reveal always made me laugh."

amazon.com , Intelligent_Aspect87 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#53

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

MarcusAurelius68 replied:
"Moira Kelly was also in Chaplin. The Cutting Edge is cheesy goodness and I’ve probably watched it a dozen times over the years.
Great supporting cast too. Roy Dotrice and Terry O’Quinn come to mind."

amazon.com , TemperatePirate Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#54

The Waterboy (1998)

The Waterboy (1998)

racer_24_4evr replied:
"I LIKE SCHOOL! AND I LIKE FOOTBALL! AND I’M GONNA KEEP DOING THEM BOTH BECAUSE THEY MAKE ME FEEL GOOD! AND I LIKE VICKI AND SHE LIKES ME!"
 
OMEN336 added:
"I saw the waterboy when I was like 8 and a few years later I was asking my dad "what's that Adam Sandler film where he talks dead dumb" and then proceeded to quote this exactly. After about 10 minutes of laughter I got my answer."

amazon.com , TECH-IT-RN Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FOOZEBALL is the DEVIL! I love this movie lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Biodome (1996)

Biodome (1996)

"I love every minute of it."

amazon.com , bad_spelling_advice Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Small Soldiers (1998)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Thor4269 replied:
"Major Chip Hazard, Nick Nitro, Link Static, Butch Meathook, Kip Killigan, and Brick Bazooka. Oh and those gorgonites."
Radljost added:
"Man I'm pretty sure I had the action figures of all of these when I was younger and reading their names made me wish I still had them and could whip them out right now."

amazon.com , LordVaderHSV Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#57

BASEketball (1998)

BASEketball (1998)

Ill-Appointment6494 replied:
"Absolute classic. I adore Matt and Trey."

amazon.com , dufflecoatsupreme91 Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My roommate in university and I watched this in our first week living together. We found it hilarious. Watching this followed by some beers in the pub is how we bonded.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!