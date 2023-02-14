People Share These 57 Enjoyable Bad Movies That Were Not So Loved By The Critics
With so many great motion pictures to watch and enjoy, sometimes, to pass the time, a few enjoyable bad movies are enough to do the job: the misunderstood pieces of art that critics quickly wrote off as being complete garbage but which garnered quite a cult following. They aren’t terrible movies, precisely — more like a diamond in the rough that was able to find a niche audience.
There are two things that a majority of good bad movies have — a quirky script and unintentionally funny acting. Humor is usually the reason why a lot of bad movies get rewatched over and over again. No matter the genre, if there is laughter to be had and action to be enjoyed, then the motion picture is worth one’s time. In fact, some of these famous bad movies combine the two perfectly.
Not every bad movie is enjoyable — there is a small collection of them. User HorsesSuck120 asked on Askreddit quite an interesting question — “What movie do you enjoy that you will 100% agree is a bad movie?” We have compiled some of the best answers in the list below. If you agree with the commenter, leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have a suggestion, share it with a comment below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Batman & Robin (1997)
"It's certainly a bad movie. I love it so much. It’s worth watching for Arnold and his puns alone. But the whole movie is just campy fun."
Constantine (2005)
"My favorite movie but everyone I make watch it says its so bad."
Loved this movie, thankfuly they're making Constantine 2
Van Helsing (2004)
"It's Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale aka the glory days of 2004. It's got a 27% on rotten tomatoes,. 6/10 on IMDb but there's something about the dry jokes smattered in what's supposed to be high tension scenes, or scenes of sexual tension. The special effects aren't the greatest but at the same time it also adds to the experience."
Loved the entire " dark gritty " atmosfere of this movie.
Eurotrip (2004)
"However I feel conflicted about calling this movie bad as I personally feel it was unfairly ignored by the Oscar committee.
Scotty doesn't know. You kissed your sister. Club Vandersexxx. FIONAAAAAAA!"
Armageddon (1998)
"It is a sh*t Michael Bay movie that makes no sense and has scenery chewing all over and I am there for every minute of it."
Battleship (2012)
"Its a generic action disaster movie but when thunderstruck starts playing i always get pumped"
Ghost Rider (2007)
"I love it, but it is pretty cringe ngl"
I liked it, plus i frikking love the " riders in the sky " adaptation.
Jurassic Park 3 (2001)
"Oooh boy, I'm gonna lose karma on this one. It's very badly done, and everyone else hates it. But I still watch it, and get some enjoyment somehow. Seriously, why I am I like this?"
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
"The great white Buffalo of terribly amazing movies."
Gone In 60 Seconds (2000)
"Say what you will, but I can watch this everyday."
Absolutely loved it, and the frikking " painted on my heart " song, love that song.
The Twilight Saga (2008 - 2012)
"My guilty pleasure... I know they are terrible but you gotta admit they have great meme-able quotes!"
Face Off (1997)
"As an adult I know this movie is objectively terrible. Still love it."
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
"It's got an awful plot and the characters are all ridiculous. It's an objectively bad movie and I LOVE it"
I couldn't even watch this.... I like Tatum, but this... It was just painfull.
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
jim_deneke wrote:
"It's so much fun and I love the Nautilus."
Eagle_Ear replied:
"Firmly in so bad it’s actually amazing territory.
When Sean Connery turns off the lights so he can beat up the invisible man without him having an advantage I was like 'this is dope as hell'"
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
"It’s bad, bad, bad, but such a fun watch."
I liked ir, though those " flash freezing " things almost caused me a panic attack ( i know its stupid )
Dude Where's My Car (2000)
BeneathAnOrangeSky added:
"The first time I ever saw that I practically fell off my chair laughing at the drive-through scene.
AND THEN?"
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Selacha replied: "This movie is a gem, and I will hear no slander of it!"
Blades Of Glory (2007)
MasterThespian replied:
"Sure, the script is dumb. But the cast has zero weak links.
Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett, Jenna Fischer, Craig T. Nelson; even William Fichtner shows up for like, one scene, and he’s perfect."
Tokyo Drift (2006)
"Arguably debated as the start of the franchises downfall but one of my favorites despite that."
No. The entire F&F franchise is stupid, they are fun to watch, but stupid, and this One is the worst of them.
Anaconda (1997)
nurkin replied:
"When I was 10-11 years old I went and saw Anaconda in the theatre with my two best friends and we got in an argument afterwards about how many anacondas were in the movie. They both insisted there was only 1 anaconda in the movie, and I said no way there were "like 7 anacondas." I'm not sure how many there actually were, but 7 was too much to claim and they both started laughing.
We all went to jump on the trampoline in the backyard and they kept making fun of me for saying "7 anacondas". I tried to backtrack like, "Well there was at least more than one..." and they were like, "You said 7!"
I started getting pissed off, so I went to sit on the side of the trampoline to pout, but I sat too far to the edge and tumbled off backwards landing in the dirt and bushes in a backwards somersault that must have been hilarious to see. This pissed me off even more and now my friends were collapsed with laughter rolling around on the trampoline.
So I picked up a rake laying in the yard and started trying to swing it at them, but they were on the trampoline and easily jumped out of my reach. The more they laughed, the angrier I became, but I couldn't reach them with the rake! The angrier I got, the funnier it became for them and they could barely speak from laughing so hard.
Of course I should have just joined in the laughter and let it go, but I was not going to admit I was wrong at this point. I think I threw the rake in the woods and stormed off continuing to insist there were 7 anacondas and calling them idiots.
We're now 37 years old and to this day whenever the three of us get together someone will mention '7 anacondas'"
Hudson Hawk (1991)
Light_Beard added:
"Just trying to explain why this movie is fun to people is so damn difficult.
"So, like it is Bruce Willis and he is a thief. But he hates watches so he sings show tunes. Also Danny Aiello is in it as his buddy. Oh and it's weirdly graphically violent sometimes. Also Caruso is in it but he doesn't talk. Also they have this weird obsession with candy bars. But it's really funny. But it's not really meant to be funny sometimes...""
Hardcore Henry (2016)
"It's such a wildly bad movie but I could watch it 100 times."
I loved this movie. Filmed entirely in first person perspective
Zardoz (1974)
wlodzi replied:
"So I was looking for a cool quote for imaginary internet points, looked at Wikipedia and found one from John Boorman (director of the movie):
'Um, it was the 70’s, and I was doing a lot of drugs. Frankly, even I’m not entirely sure what parts of the movie are about.'
I am the proud owner of the paperback of the movie and it is equally perplexing."
Ahhh Sean Connery in a red thong with shoulder straps....
Encino Man (1992)
they_call_me_B replied:
"If you're edged cause I'm weazin all your grindage just chill, 'cause if I had the whole brady bunch thing happenin at my pad, I'd grind over there. So don't tax my gig so hard-core, crust-er!"
Flash Gordon (1980)
"Released in 1980, but re-released this year in 4K. Bad, but in the best way. (And that Queen soundtrack!)"
Fast And Furious Franchise (2001 - 2021)
"The entire franchise is just an over-the-top action wet dream but I love it. Its like when you were a kid playing with toy cars and action figures, but with a 20 million dollar budget"
Like i Said, dumb as f... Teste fun to watch, even that retched scene when they use f*****g NOZ in frikking space.....
Waterworld (1995)
arctic-apis replied:
"My friend had never seen it so I told my little brother to turn off the snes so we could watch it he turned on super star fox and said ok let me just die one time then proceeded to one shot the entirety of super star fox. I wasn’t even mad I don’t think I even beat it before and he literally beat it without dying."
You Don't Mess With The Zohan (2008)
ChronoLegion2 added:
"Disco break!
I actually ended up buying the Hadag Nahash album, even though I don’t speak a word of Hebrew"
The Core (2003)
"I’m paraphrasing here, but there’s a portion in the movie where everyone says it can’t be done; but one guy takes a drag on a cig and says: “but what if… we could”. The entire movie progresses on that point."
The Highlander (1986)
"That movie goes all the way around.
It's so bad that it's great.
They need to cut people's head off. Why? Um, cos it's awesome.
Sean Connery in his world famous Scottish accent plays the Egyptian. Why? Because the French guy is playing the Highland Scot of course."
Ghost Ship (2002)
Abe_Odd replied:
"If only the bottom half of the movie could live up to the top half."
Fool’s Gold (2008)
"It’s a dumb movie that makes no sense but for some reason I go back and watch it at least once a year and enjoy it every time."
Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)
"But any of the Ernest movies will do."
Night At The Roxbury (1998)
cjlutera added:
"This movie is proof that you can make a movie off the simplest and dumbest plot and make it work. Props to the people who made this masterpiece."
Roadhouse (1989)
"I loved Roadhouse. But pretty bad."
Sucker Punch (2011)
"It's a bad movie but that music sound track is 100% badass and makes the movie good af for me."
Ok, wierd as hell, but the fight scenes where amazing and the soundtrack as well.
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
"Frank Langella is incredible as Skeletor and it’s a genuinely fun movie. The commentary track explains that since MotU were toys with no story whatsoever, they basically wrote is as an unauthorized Darkseid film."
VelociPastor (2019)
ButterflyS919 added:
"I show people just the first 5 min of that to show people how a bad movie can be hilarious. They did so much of that intentionally (I believe) and it's beautiful.
"VFX: car on fire"
'Your parents are dead Doug. That's what parents do.'"
Without A Paddle (2004)
"Hilarious, and also dumb as hell."
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
"I mostly enjoy that one unexpected scene. Check it out!"
Super Mario Bros (1993)
lionseatcake replied:
"I think it was an excellent abstract take on a video game and I loved the industrial vibe to it all. I'll stand up for this movie to this day as well."
Street Fighter (1994)
zen-shen replied:
"This movie is the epitome for an acting professional. Raul Julia knew he was dying and he still did this film. Raul Julia took the M. Bison role in Street Fighter for one main reason, that being his children loved the video game franchise, and he wanted to make a film they could all enjoy together."
Accepted (2006)
"It's terrible and hilarious, has Justin Long at the peak of his teen movie years, and features Lewis Black as a version of himself as a jaded professor. So good."
The Faculty (1998)
"It's cheesy, and some parts are almost laughable. But it's a fun watch and I love it!!!"
Center Stage (2000)
mllepenelope replied:
"How dare you besmirch the name of this masterpiece."
Vegas Vacation (1997)
"So bad, but sooooo rewatchable"
Repo The Genetic Opera (2008)
"The plot makes no sense, the music isn’t that good in a musical, and they thought having Paris Hilton sing was a good idea. But dammit, I love it."
A Million Ways To Die In The West (2014)
Brofist45 replied:
"'I dont think that's the real Abraham Lincoln' is in my top 10 funniest moments in a cinema. The whole scene is perfect build-up and that line brings it home by breaking up the pure ridiculousness."
I loved this movie, especially that " ice block " scene at the start.
Tremors (1990)
"So terrible but irresistible if it was on TBS"
The House Bunny (2008)
jhutchi2 replied:
"That movie has so many good lines. My favorite is "I'll have the Mahi Mahi, but can I just get the one Mahi? I'm not that hungry."
Also I do her Yoda voice when I meet new people at parties and they tell me their names."
Joe Dirt (2001)
"Such a dumb movie, but still makes me laugh."
Balls Of Fury (2007)
ItsNotAToomah69 replied;
"Oh my god I forgot about this movie. Loved it as a kid, and even them knew it was awful. Christopher Walkens reveal always made me laugh."
The Cutting Edge (1992)
MarcusAurelius68 replied:
"Moira Kelly was also in Chaplin. The Cutting Edge is cheesy goodness and I’ve probably watched it a dozen times over the years.
Great supporting cast too. Roy Dotrice and Terry O’Quinn come to mind."
The Waterboy (1998)
racer_24_4evr replied:
"I LIKE SCHOOL! AND I LIKE FOOTBALL! AND I’M GONNA KEEP DOING THEM BOTH BECAUSE THEY MAKE ME FEEL GOOD! AND I LIKE VICKI AND SHE LIKES ME!"
OMEN336 added:
"I saw the waterboy when I was like 8 and a few years later I was asking my dad "what's that Adam Sandler film where he talks dead dumb" and then proceeded to quote this exactly. After about 10 minutes of laughter I got my answer."
Biodome (1996)
"I love every minute of it."
Small Soldiers (1998)
Thor4269 replied:
"Major Chip Hazard, Nick Nitro, Link Static, Butch Meathook, Kip Killigan, and Brick Bazooka. Oh and those gorgonites."
Radljost added:
"Man I'm pretty sure I had the action figures of all of these when I was younger and reading their names made me wish I still had them and could whip them out right now."
BASEketball (1998)
Ill-Appointment6494 replied:
"Absolute classic. I adore Matt and Trey."
sooo most of my teens a tweens were spent watching"bad" movies? Action movies don't need to make sense. Some comedies need a certain trash factor. If I still remember the leopard undies in "hey dude where is..." it just means it was spot on comedy.
Umm it seems to me that whoever put together this list just doesn't like slapstick. Nonetheless it is a legitimate branch of comedy, and some people are modern masters of it. Christopher Walken. Adam Sandler. Will Farrell. Etc. Just because a movie doesn't have a deeper meaning doesn't mean it's a bad movie.
sooo most of my teens a tweens were spent watching"bad" movies? Action movies don't need to make sense. Some comedies need a certain trash factor. If I still remember the leopard undies in "hey dude where is..." it just means it was spot on comedy.