Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form top
Add Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Such A Pitiful Defeat”: Company Treats Employees Like Garbage, It Costs Them A Prestigious Award
Work & Money

“Such A Pitiful Defeat”: Company Treats Employees Like Garbage, It Costs Them A Prestigious Award

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who’ve experienced working for an abusive company know the sheer frustration of having to soldier on and swallow their pride to avoid losing their job. But some successfully get back at their heartless employers, and it’s always a satisfying story to hear about. 

What you’re about to read is precisely that. Former staff members banded together to get even with their ex-bosses through the perfect petty revenge plot. Not only did they get the last laugh, but the company also got the karma they deserved. 

The author remains proud of what he had accomplished with his former comrades, and understandably so. You’ll find his lengthy account as you scroll through. 

RELATED:

    Abusive employers unfortunately exist, each one with varying degrees of cruelty

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A man banded his former colleagues together for a petty revenge plot against their heartless ex-bosses

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: René Ranisch/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The ex-staffers were successful in their plan, causing long-term damage to the company

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Cananbaum

    “Workjerkery” is an outdated business practice that many companies continue to employ

    Image credits: LYCS Architecture/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blatant abuse was rampant and deemed normal in the old days of the corporate system. Psychologist and New York University professor Tessa West calls it “workjerkery,” a term she coined to describe companies engaging in toxic workplace practices like bullying, harassment, and burning out employees. 

    In an article for Forbes, author, educator, and work-life balance advocate Dr. Bryan Robinson mentioned Asian countries like China and Japan that are notorious for employing such strategies, along with a “major US bank” with the philosophy that says, “We expect you to change tires going 80 miles an hour.”

    “The consensus is that to survive in this culture of sacrifice, employees can no longer afford to focus on one thing at a time,” Dr. Robinson wrote.  

    But why do companies abuse their employees? Senior analyst and business ownership expert Sean Peek points to possible personality disorders like narcissism. 

    However, Peek also attributes the prevalence of mistreatment to employee behavior. People may be afraid to speak out because they fear the consequences. Worse, others may adopt an “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach and support the company’s toxic practices. 

    “(Abusive employers) can garner this support from subordinates and those in the workplace who are weak enough to fear that if they don’t join in, they will be the next victims,” Peek wrote in an article for Business.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The story, however, showed the opposite approach of employees banding together, which made for a satisfying ending. 

    “Symbolic retaliation” may provide employees with a sense of satisfaction against an abusive employer

    Image credits: Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Research actually encourages other forms of retaliation that don’t involve violence. One study revealed that stabbing a voodoo doll that symbolizes a heartless supervisor may help restore justice. 

    Job crafting is another way of exacting silent revenge. In an article for Queens University’s Smith School of Business, professor Julian Barling described it as altering the time you spend on each task and dropping those that become redundant. It may also involve adopting a different mindset as you approach work. 

    “Developing job-related skills is one job-crafting behavior that has been shown to be particularly effective at countering the exhaustion from abusive supervision,” Barling wrote. 

    The author and his former colleagues didn’t explicitly execute their retaliation, nor did they use violence, but they didn’t do it symbolically, either. Their “guerilla” approach was a resounding success, serving their ex-bosses their much-warranted comeuppance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers lauded the man and his former colleagues for their “sweet” revenge

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda