“Ended Up Costing Them $750”: Employee Makes Company Pay Way More

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us find great fulfillment in our jobs because we feel valued, supported, and inspired by the work culture. However, there are others who may find themselves dreading the daily grind as they have to deal with difficult colleagues, unappreciative bosses, and stringent policies.



For instance, an employee took to Reddit to share their former company’s strict reimbursement policy. The author recounted how, during a corporate relocation, they were allotted a daily meal allowance. However, despite spending far less than the total allowed, they received partial compensation due to a daily cap. Frustrated by the rigid policy, the author decided to utilize the allowance elsewhere. Keep reading to find out how a $30 dispute led to a $750 expense.



Sometimes companies can be overly frugal about trivial matters

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

An employee shared how he bought expensive coffee beans with his meal allowance after his former company refused fair reimbursement due to strict policies

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tim Samuel / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wooden-Ladder5851

Retaining unhappy employees can be challenging



While finding talented employees is quite tough these days, it’s tougher to keep them on board. Individuals no longer want to work in toxic places that have management issues, a lack of respect for employees, and poor work-life balance.



While talent acquisition is a big challenge nowadays, the real struggle lies in retention. There is an aversion amongst people to working in toxic organizations that have management issues, a disrespectful attitude towards workers, and an absence of work-life balance.



Not only that, happiness and fulfillment—or the lack thereof—have become crucial factors in deciding whether a person stays with or leaves a company. According to a recent study, all over the world, unhappy workers are twice as many as happy ones.



Having dissatisfied workers can prove to be a significant loss for businesses. A recent study reveals that an unengaged staff could cost a company $3,400 per $10,000 they pay every year. The American economy loses over $500 billion annually due to employee disengagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Individuals are more productive in a positive work environment



If an individual is not content with their job, chances are they will not work efficiently. A recent report by Worldmetrics highlights, “Employees who are unhappy are 10% less productive than those who are happy.” They even mention how such people take 15 more sick leaves than the average worker.



Furthermore, a positive work environment enhances collaboration and creativity, leading to higher productivity and the success of the organization. Besides being driven, engaged, and productive, a happy employee is one who goes beyond what’s expected of them at the workplace.



For instance, giving employees some flexibility with their working hours can make them more willing to put in extra time when there’s an urgent project. After the pandemic, many people still want to continue with either remote or hybrid work options. Try implementing this into your corporate policy by allowing your team members to work from home a few days each month.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / pexels (not the actual photo)

Employees should feel valued and respected in their roles

Additionally, you could let them choose their working schedules. The study further states, “80% of employees would be willing to work more hours for a more empathetic employer.” If you enjoy the work you do, you are more likely to stay, reducing the need for new staff training budgets.



As a business owner, boss, or manager, you should not underestimate the skills of your employees. The only way to establish better relations and morale is through mutual trust and respect between both sides. In addition, an employee feels valued if the employer cares about their overall well-being.



If someone appears to be struggling with a particular task or performing poorly, instead of taking a hard approach, one can ask them how you could support them. It’s important to acknowledge the issues faced by the people working in your company.



In this particular instance, many people online felt the company was being unfair and shouldn’t have been so rigid. What are your thoughts about this? Do you think the author’s actions were justified? Tell us about a ridiculous company policy you’ve come across.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author provided additional details about his coffee bean purchases

Many online also chimed in, sharing their own frustrating experiences with their company’s overly strict reimbursement policies

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people were surprised by the strict reimbursement policy enforced by the author’s company