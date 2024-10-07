Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Ended Up Costing Them $750”: Employee Makes Company Pay Way More
Work & Money

"Ended Up Costing Them $750": Employee Makes Company Pay Way More

Some of us find great fulfillment in our jobs because we feel valued, supported, and inspired by the work culture. However, there are others who may find themselves dreading the daily grind as they have to deal with difficult colleagues, unappreciative bosses, and stringent policies.

For instance, an employee took to Reddit to share their former company’s strict reimbursement policy. The author recounted how, during a corporate relocation, they were allotted a daily meal allowance. However, despite spending far less than the total allowed, they received partial compensation due to a daily cap. Frustrated by the rigid policy, the author decided to utilize the allowance elsewhere. Keep reading to find out how a $30 dispute led to a $750 expense.

Sometimes companies can be overly frugal about trivial matters

Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

An employee shared how he bought expensive coffee beans with his meal allowance after his former company refused fair reimbursement due to strict policies

Image credits: Tim Samuel / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wooden-Ladder5851

Retaining unhappy employees can be challenging

While finding talented employees is quite tough these days, it’s tougher to keep them on board. Individuals no longer want to work in toxic places that have management issues, a lack of respect for employees, and poor work-life balance.

While talent acquisition is a big challenge nowadays, the real struggle lies in retention. There is an aversion amongst people to working in toxic organizations that have management issues, a disrespectful attitude towards workers, and an absence of work-life balance.

Not only that, happiness and fulfillment—or the lack thereof—have become crucial factors in deciding whether a person stays with or leaves a company. According to a recent study, all over the world, unhappy workers are twice as many as happy ones.

Having dissatisfied workers can prove to be a significant loss for businesses. A recent study reveals that an unengaged staff could cost a company $3,400 per $10,000 they pay every year. The American economy loses over $500 billion annually due to employee disengagement.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Individuals are more productive in a positive work environment

If an individual is not content with their job, chances are they will not work efficiently. A recent report by Worldmetrics highlights, “Employees who are unhappy are 10% less productive than those who are happy.” They even mention how such people take 15 more sick leaves than the average worker.

Furthermore, a positive work environment enhances collaboration and creativity, leading to higher productivity and the success of the organization. Besides being driven, engaged, and productive, a happy employee is one who goes beyond what’s expected of them at the workplace.

For instance, giving employees some flexibility with their working hours can make them more willing to put in extra time when there’s an urgent project. After the pandemic, many people still want to continue with either remote or hybrid work options. Try implementing this into your corporate policy by allowing your team members to work from home a few days each month.

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / pexels (not the actual photo)

Employees should feel valued and respected in their roles

Additionally, you could let them choose their working schedules. The study further states, “80% of employees would be willing to work more hours for a more empathetic employer.” If you enjoy the work you do, you are more likely to stay, reducing the need for new staff training budgets.

As a business owner, boss, or manager, you should not underestimate the skills of your employees. The only way to establish better relations and morale is through mutual trust and respect between both sides. In addition, an employee feels valued if the employer cares about their overall well-being.

If someone appears to be struggling with a particular task or performing poorly, instead of taking a hard approach, one can ask them how you could support them. It’s important to acknowledge the issues faced by the people working in your company.

In this particular instance, many people online felt the company was being unfair and shouldn’t have been so rigid. What are your thoughts about this? Do you think the author’s actions were justified? Tell us about a ridiculous company policy you’ve come across.

Image credits: Mizuno K / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author provided additional details about his coffee bean purchases

Many online also chimed in, sharing their own frustrating experiences with their company’s overly strict reimbursement policies

Some people were surprised by the strict reimbursement policy enforced by the author’s company

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
stevenbennett avatar
The Phantom Stranger
The Phantom Stranger
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dealt with a similar "the policy is immutable" situation once for a previous company. I'd been asked to help out with a remodel at another store since my store had recently undergone the same remodel. Because of differences in highway access, my house was actual about 20 miles closer to the second store than my base store, but when I tried to submit my mileage report, the system was programmed so that you could only submit specific store-to-store calculations. Tried to explain it to HR, but they said there was no way to override the program, so they ended up paying me for an extra 40 miles a day for three weeks.Tried to do the right thing, but if implacable bureaucracy says you can't, then I'm not doing to lose any sleep over it.

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I share the frustration, but in no way does that justify stealing from your employer like that.

