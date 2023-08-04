We’re always told by kind and caring teachers that “there’s no such thing as a stupid question.” And while this sentiment can be helpful in classrooms to ensure students feel safe, there comes a point in our lives where we learn that there actually are dumb questions. And we should probably keep them between us and Google…

One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share the dumbest things they've ever heard people say, and boy, did they deliver. From ignorant assumptions about history to blatant medical misinformation, there's no end to what people will say stupid things about. Enjoy scrolling through these replies that might make you feel like a genius, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you facepalm!

#1

Someone in our group lost a flip flop in a river, we watched it float down stream.

Another person in our group said to be patient because it’ll eventually do a full loop and come back.

herpaderp_maplesyrup , david ortega

Ah yes, the famous boomerang river.

#2

This involves a conversation with a guy I used to work with who was trying to lose weight so he was cutting down on pasta.

Him : I've been doing pretty good, haven't had pasta in 2 weeks.

Me : That's awesome, what's that you got in your hand there?

Him : Mac and Cheese.

Me : I thought you said you haven't had pasta in 2 weeks?

Him : I haven't, this is Mac and cheese.

highfivesforgod , Tina Witherspoon

Ah the good ol' Mac n cheese diet. Wonder how it's working for him.

#3

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say That there's no difference between turkey and ham because "they both come from birds."
I guess pigs really do fly in their world.

JustForKicks36 , Сергей Орловский

"How to get around a religion prohibited food item 101"

#4

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say "My chiropractor can cure autism with his bare hands and some essential oils." Too bad her chiropractor couldn't cure stupid.

Weedhopper24 , Karolina Grabowska

Is it snake oil? Cause I hear that cures everything.

#5

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say “Well she never got pregnant before” after his gf got pregnant and after asking my friend why didn’t he use protection.

tuotone75 , cottonbro studio

Said the soon-to-be-parents....

#6

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I dated a girl who thought sea horses were the size of regular horses. She was so disappointed at the aquarium

hdycta-weddingcake , naomi tamar

To be honest: when you see pictures of seahorses, there's never a banana for scale

#7

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say *a new hire at the cotton mill that had dropped out of school to go to work*


"How long do we get off for spring break?"

TrailerParkPrepper , Wendy Wei

Welcome to adulthood, kiddo

#8

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say “How long does it take the meat to grow back on a cow when you shave it off?”

Bright_Ad_2848

"Jimmy, it's time to have the talk"

#9

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say Was on the bus headed to class in Honolulu, a Southerner got on and asked the driver,

"Do y'all take American Dollars?"

The driver pointed at the American flag sticker on the window and with extreme exasperation said,

"You're in America."

revjor , Ant Rozetsky

Years ago, I lived in Hawaii and when I moved back to the mainland, it took me a couple of months to get the plates on my car changed to the state I had moved too. More than once, people would see my Hawaii license plates on my car and ask me how I got the car to the mainland, to which I'd explain that I'd taken the toll bridge, and that it was a b*****h to do because it took 8 hours, there's a toll booth every 30 miles that required exact change, and only 2 rest stops along the way. The looks on their faces was priceless! (of course, I had the car shipped, but that's not a fun story, is it?)

#10

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say “What year did this happen?”
We were watching the Lord of the Rings

OverTheCandlestik

#11

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say If you drink a coke & then a diet coke, the sugar cancels out.

ScribblingOff87 , Ayesha Ch

I am quite happy with that theory

#12

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say A manager at my old job thought Alaska was an island next to Hawaii, because that's what it looks like on a map.

Also asked me one day if you could get an std from breathing the same air as someone with an std.

There were more but I can't remember the rest.

And this person was in charge...

DaveBelmont , Pixabay

Have you never heard the expression "promoted out of harm's way"

#13

"Salmonella is only caused by salmon. You're a chef you should know that"

JoyIsDumb

Campylobacter is caused by tents. Listeria is caused by people making lists or leaning sideways.Norovirus is caused by people in boats not rowing.

#14

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I was microwaving some food, I hit the 1 so it would automatically cook it for a minute. My friend asked “Why did you put it in for a minute? I usually put mine in for 60 seconds”. I had to explain to him that it’s the same thing. We were in high school.

Gambit_Finale , Erik Mclean

Maybe he could insert the 360 seconds. But maybe it would be overcooked then?

#15

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I was solving a Rubik's cube and a guy asked me how many sides it has and if I can make them all blue

MrLambNugget , Olav Ahrens Røtne

I used to "solve" mine by peeling off the stickers!

#16

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I was talking with a man from Pakistan and he asked me what my core beliefs were. I said my core beliefs were rooted in science and he responded with ‘OH SCIENCE, so all you care about is plastic surgery boob jobs.’ He took the entire field of science and labeled it as ‘boob jobs’.

Physical-Song-3898 , philippe spitalier

I wonder how mentioning the country of origin is important here…

#17

When I was working a customer service job a lady was verifying her serial number and said Z as in xylophone. My brain literally shut off for about 10 seconds.

TerrTheSilent

#18

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say “You have your facts and I’ll have my facts”

anon12xyz , Peter Miranda

#19

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say "I'm allergic to oxygen."

I asked if they meant to say 'oxycodone' and they insisted, no, they were allergic to oxygen.

dragonfeet1 , Eli DeFaria

They seem to be allergic to intelligence as well.

#20

“People in England knew about the Queen’s passing before we did (Americans) because of the time difference!”
Meaning that because of the time difference, English people are somehow 6-8 hours AHEAD in the future??

whatsnewadisposable

I always make that joke, and thinking about time is a brain f**k. Once you realize that we're all living on this big rock and that everyone's position in relation to the sun is just that, the where you are. And Earth isn't a time machine. I actually confused myself thinking about it.

#21

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say These fireworks are wet. I'm gonna dry them off in the microwave.

EmotionalMycologist9 , Yiran Yang

I wanna hear what happened next

#22

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I dated a girl who thought “the hole in the ozone layer are where the space shuttle come through to land.”

Father_Bones , NASA

it sorta is, ego musks rockets are known to punch holes in the ozone layer. when nasa did it people worried but now an ego maniac with the social skills of a angry cat does it, it seems like nobody cares

#23

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say "Am I going to be accountable for everything I say?!"

-Overheard my old boss berating the rest of the staff in a shop I used to work at

savedbytheblood72 , Dylan Gillis

Yes, unless you are delirious (but only because of infection, poisoning or brain damage as voluntary substance abuse does not count), hypnotized (preferably not of your own volition) or seriously misquoted.

#24

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say “I don’t have a girlfriend because females are too intimidated because of my career.”

He was an assistant manager at Outback Steakhouse.

DauxRaeMeMeMe , Max Nayman

#25

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say "This steak tastes just like beef"

DigiDee , Justus Menke

#26

“Anyone else not able to sleep at night? Yeah, I don’t think I’m turnal” took me a few to realize she thought the term was “not turnal”

eWhiskey

I like going to the toilet at dawn because I'm cräp-uscular.

#27

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say You can't get pregnant if you are on top

Content_Pool_1391 , Ömürden Cengiz

That does work, if you're male.

#28

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I knew someone who thought the sun and the moon were the same thing. She was 18 and just graduated high school.

AaronD1986 , Matt Nelson

The moon is just the night sun

#29

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say When I worked at Starbucks it was frequent question from customers to explain the difference between a hot and an iced drink…

Real_Pea5921 , Jiawei Zhao

I get questions like this at work all the time. I make a face like I'm trying to figure out if they are for real and then say, "well...I hate to day it but it's pretty self explanatory. one is hot, and one is over ice", and just let that hang

#30

I didn't take the promotion, because I would be paying too much in taxes.

dwightsrus

You will still end up with a better paycheck, and if you live outside of the US you will also get something in return for those taxes, Others will to.

#31

I was talking to a patient and I asked them which arm was injured.

They said “my left your right”

I was talking to them on the phone.

phantasybm

Could still be true.

#32

Rep Hank Johnson (D-GA) who thought the island of Guam might tip over if too many people got on one side.

drawnnquarter

This explains a lot about American politicians

#33

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say "Its forbidden to smoke indoors now, but immigrants are allowed to live!"

She was dead serious.

I am hardly ever speechless, but that was one of these rare occasions.

Moedrynk , Kristaps Solims

That's not stupid, that's hateful.

#34

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say Hmmm.... Got a couple from my days working in tourism in Hawaii. One of my favorites was "what's the difference between your mushroom and Swiss burger and your bacon guacamole burger? ". Next one, for context for those that don't know Maui, you can see two different islands from multiple vantage points on the island. Anyway, we had stopped at a lookout for some tourists to take a picture and a guy being completely serious asked, "So which one is Japan?". I was like, Japan is about 3k miles to the northwest. If you can see it, you have superpowers, sir.

boardjock , Eiliv Aceron

Reminds me of my all-time favorite customer question: "Does the vanilla iced coffee have coffee in it?"

#35

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say Asked for diet water on a plane

Icy_mane , Jonathan Chng

#36

Birds aren’t animals.

oatsteoperosis

People who say this unjokingly... they need help

#37

"nobody knows who the second man on the moon was"

That was a sales manager giving one of those motivational speeches to his entire team.

FlashDangerpants

I mean... I think he was trying to make a point, not be literal like "no one knows! It's a mystery!"

#38

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say Years ago, I found myself watching MTV “Street Smarts” with a man I had recently met. The question asked on the show was to put these events in chronological order from oldest to most recent, the events were: Civil War, Man on the Moon, Ice Age. I laughed, I joked what a ridiculous question it was, he didn’t seem the least amused, so I asked him, you know this, right? He replied, “I’m not good with dates”

bigshotz76

Many people will get this wrong. as technically we're still in an ice age.

#39

Somewhat recently a girl told me me there is a conspiracy between big milk and big electric in the united states. That you don't actually have to refrigerate milk but they tell us we have to so they can make more money on electric bills.

I tried to explain what pasteurization was, but goddamn its disturbing that she was just like “yehp this makes the most sense”

xiirri

Uht milk doesn't need to be refrigerated until opened, and has a shelf life of about 8 months.

#40

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say I once heard someone say they believe the old lady from the Titanic movie is an actual titanic survivor. When I told them she's an actress, they tried to call me bluff

GaryLooiCW

#41

41 People Share The Dumbest Things They’ve Ever Heard People Say That 16 year olds should be allowed to drink and drive.

They spent at least 10 minutes trying to legitimately defend this point to a room of adults.

The individual making the point was in her late 20s

Refurbished_beast , Michael Discenza

Are they trying to justify their own drinking and driving?

