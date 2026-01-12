ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever walked through a city and noticed dogs sitting in windows, you know how charming it can be. Dog in the Window (originally called Piesek w okienku), an Instagram account run by Olga from Warsaw, Poland, is dedicated exactly to that – everyday snapshots of dogs peeking from windows. The profile has captured the attention of tens of thousands of followers, and we’re sure you’ll love it too, dear Pandas!

Scroll down to explore a selection of photos from the account, and read our interview with Olga to learn more about how this delightful project came to life.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Adorable dog peeking out of a sunlit window surrounded by colorful flowers and decorative items in a cozy home.

piesek_wokienku Report

19points
POST
View more comments

Curious about the story behind the charming Instagram account, Bored Panda got in touch with its creator. Olga began by telling us how it all started: “The account was created in 2017 and came about after I moved to a new apartment in Warsaw’s Muranów district. I started noticing a lot of dogs sitting in windows in my neighborhood, which I often photographed and sent to friends. My friends suggested I start an Instagram account and share my finds there. Originally, it was meant to feature only my own discoveries, but more and more people picked up on the idea and began sending me photos of dogs they spotted in windows. That’s how the account grew to over 90,000 followers. I’ve never really invested in developing the account or promoting it.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window with lace curtains draped over its head, looking outside with curiosity.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    18points
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Grandma, what a big nose you have!"

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window behind lace curtains, resting paws on the windowsill in a cozy home setting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    17points
    POST

    Asked whether the dogs come from personal sightings or follower submissions, the creator of Dog in the Window explained: “As I mentioned earlier, it was originally meant to be just ‘my’ account, but it grew so much that now I mainly post the best finds sent in by my followers. I always tag the person who submitted the photo in the post.”
    #4

    Dog peeking out of an open wooden window above a clothesline with drying clothes on a stone building facade.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    17points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Fluffy white dog caught peeking out of a window on a beige building, showcasing adorable dogs peeking from windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Finally, we asked Olga if any of the photos on the profile had stayed with her over the years and become her personal favorites. Here’s what she shared: “The dog in my profile picture will always be closest to my heart. For many years, she could be seen every day in my neighborhood. One of my small dreams was to learn her name, and one day I finally met her and her owner during a walk. It turned out the dog was a girl named Gandzia, and her human family follows the account and has been very supportive. I stopped seeing Gandzia in the window some time ago, and I don’t know what happened to her afterward.”
    #6

    Adorable dog peeking out from behind rusty green window bars on a blue and beige textured wall.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    16points
    POST
    #7

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window in a stone wall house, looking outside on a cloudy day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Small dog peeking out of a window adorned with floral plants and a wolf-themed curtain backdrop.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    14points
    POST
    mariebonnet avatar
    Marie
    Marie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Inbred royalty posing in front of their ancestors portrait.

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Small dog peeking out of a window in a roadside stand with flowers and a nightclub sign on the building behind it.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #10

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window with eyes closed, resting head on the windowsill on a sunny day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    13points
    POST
    #11

    White fluffy dog caught peeking out of a window in a storefront with colorful products inside and a purple sign outside.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of window behind green balcony railing on a bright day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    12points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady waiting for the tramp

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Golden retriever dog peeking out of a window surrounded by hanging plants and flowers outdoors.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    12points
    POST
    #14

    Dog caught peeking out of a window with mouth open, showing teeth behind a sheer curtain on a rainy day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    12points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everytime he yawns the mail man runs away.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Two adorable dogs peeking out of a window with white bars, looking curiously at the surroundings outdoors.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    11points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will keep out thief’s will not keep in dogs

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Adorable dog peeking out of a partially open window framed by beige and white exterior walls.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cat sitting behind old wooden window with lace curtain, peeking out while raising a paw inside the house.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    11points
    POST
    mariebonnet avatar
    Marie
    Marie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be who you want to be. But I've never seen a cat wishing to be a dog.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Adorable dog peeking out of wooden-framed window with tree reflection on glass in a green exterior wall.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    11points
    POST
    #19

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of a small window in a brick building above a colorful sign.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1 cool dogi and 1 hot dogi

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Dog with black and tan fur adorably peeking out of a window behind white bars on a building facade.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Small dog caught peeking out of a window on a building surrounded by trees and foliage in a black and white photo.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell no ,get him back in eek ,

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of a window on a weathered building facade with plants on the windowsill.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    Black dog peeking out of window with curtains, resting paws on windowsill against red exterior wall background.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Large black dog caught peeking out of a window with a hand resting on its side, showcasing adorable dogs behind windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Dalmatian dog caught peeking out of a window in a textured stone building facade on a cloudy day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    Two adorable dogs caught peeking out of a large window with tree reflections on the glass of a modern house.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window with floral curtains, resting paws on the windowsill, looking outside.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Small dog peeking out of a window through torn lace curtains, showing an adorable and curious expression.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    White dog peeking out from behind window blinds with warm yellow light glowing from below at night.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    #30

    Three adorable dogs caught peeking out of a snowy window in a cozy home surrounded by winter trees and bushes.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Things 1 through 3

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    Two adorable dogs caught peeking out of a window behind a metal railing on a pale green building wall.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Small adorable dog caught peeking out of a yellow parking booth window on the street.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Small fluffy dog happily peeking out of a window framed by red and brown brick wall.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    9points
    POST
    #34

    Dog peeking out of a window from behind a black railing on a two-tone pink and peach wall background.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    #35

    Dog with glowing eyes peeking out of a window at night, capturing adorable dogs caught peeking out of windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Satellite hearing and X-ray vision

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Dog caught peeking out of a dimly lit second-story window of an old building at night.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Small adorable dog peeking out of a window with lace curtains and a lizard climbing the window frame nearby.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lizard photo b**b the picture.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Beagle dog peacefully peeking out of an open window of a light-colored building on a sunny day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    #39

    Adorable dog peeking out of a small window on a house wall, capturing a cute and curious moment.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Small adorable dog peeking out of a barred window surrounded by blooming yellow and pink roses.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of green window shutters with plants outside in a cozy home setting

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Welcome to The Bone Cucina!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Dog sitting and peeking out of a large window behind cream curtains in a brick building with a bench outside.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    8points
    POST
    #43

    Black dog with blue eyes and visible teeth caught peeking out of window in a dark setting, showcasing adorable dogs by the window.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t know what’s going on here lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of a window in an urban setting, showcasing charming pet behavior.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Small adorable dog peeking out of a window decorated with red flowers and houseplants in an urban setting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “ I’m a big dog. I a very very big big dogi “

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Golden retriever dog lying and peeking out of an open window with black iron railing on a white building wall.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Small fluffy dog peeking out of a colorful red and blue window on a white house, showcasing adorable dogs caught peeking out of windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    Adorable dog peeking out of a real window set within a mural featuring a person and painted dog relaxing indoors.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is quite imaginative and well done.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Husky dog caught peeking out of a window on a green textured wall, showcasing adorable dogs peeking out of windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Small dog peeking out of an open green shuttered window in a decorative beige building facade.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BORZOI??? ...okay, it's hard to tell, but I feel like that is SOME type of longdog XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Dog peeking out of a window with wooden shutters on a peach-colored wall in warm natural light.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    #52

    Brown and white dog caught peeking out of a window, resting its head on the windowsill in a cozy home setting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Black dog peeking out of an open window of a mustard-colored building on a sunny day, showcasing adorable dogs by a window.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    7points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cropped ears make Lakota sad :( I'm not blaming the dog's owner, as they may have adopted the pup already cropped, but still... cropping and docking done for vanity/looks makes me sad and angry. There are some medical/practical reasons for cropping and docking, but "appearance" is NOT one of them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Small dog caught peeking out of an old wooden window with sunlight casting shadows inside the room.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    #55

    Three adorable dogs and a cat peeking out of a window behind a mesh screen on a sunny day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    #56

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window with metal bars, resting its head, showcasing charming pet window moments.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Small dog peeking out from a balcony window with a person and bright blue sky in the background.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Adorable dog caught peeking out of a window at night on a cobblestone street with warm lighting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    #59

    Adorable dog peeking out of an open wooden window on a corrugated metal building under a blue sky.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    #60

    Two adorable dogs caught peeking out of a rain-covered window, showing curious expressions from inside the house.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Small adorable dog peeking out of a window behind glass with potted plants on the windowsill indoors.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Two adorable dogs caught peeking out of a bright window on a sunny day, showcasing charming and curious expressions.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    6points
    POST
    #63

    Adorable dog peeking out of a balcony window of a multi-story building against a blue sky background.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    #64

    Small dog peeking out of a window with lace curtains, sitting next to a potted plant inside a cozy home.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Small adorable dog peeking out of a window behind delicate white lace curtains on a home windowsill.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Dog peeking out of window decorated with hanging lights and yellow curtains at night in a cozy home setting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    #67

    Dog with alert expression peeking out of a partially open window, surrounded by a residential setting and greenery outside.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    #68

    Small white dog caught peeking out of a window at night with cream-colored curtains inside the house.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    White dog peeking out of window behind lace curtain next to a yellow potted plant, showcasing adorable dogs in windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Small adorable dog caught peeking out of a window in a red-bricked building on a sunny day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    #71

    Small dog peeking out of a window on a beige building, showing adorable dogs caught peeking out of windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    #72

    Golden retriever peeking out of a window partially covered by a lace curtain, showcasing adorable dogs caught peeking out of windows.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Black and white dog peeking out of a window, showcasing adorable dogs caught peeking out of windows moments.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Small adorable dog with a pink patch on its head peeking out of a window in an urban setting on an Instagram page.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    Fluffy dog peeking out of a window with reflections of architectural details on the glass in an urban setting.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Small fluffy dog peeking out of a window next to a lit candle decoration at night inside a cozy home.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Small dog peeking out of an open window above a building wall painted with colorful dog murals.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window behind leaves with white laundry hanging on a line in a charming building.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Adorable dog peeking out of a window with floral curtains, showcasing a cute and calm expression on a sunny day.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Dog with black and tan fur adorably caught peeking out of a window with flower box on a balcony railing outdoors.

    piesek_wokienku Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!