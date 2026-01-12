80 Times Dogs In Windows Were Photographed And Shared By This CommunityInterview
If you’ve ever walked through a city and noticed dogs sitting in windows, you know how charming it can be. Dog in the Window (originally called Piesek w okienku), an Instagram account run by Olga from Warsaw, Poland, is dedicated exactly to that – everyday snapshots of dogs peeking from windows. The profile has captured the attention of tens of thousands of followers, and we’re sure you’ll love it too, dear Pandas!
Scroll down to explore a selection of photos from the account, and read our interview with Olga to learn more about how this delightful project came to life.
More info: Instagram
Curious about the story behind the charming Instagram account, Bored Panda got in touch with its creator. Olga began by telling us how it all started: “The account was created in 2017 and came about after I moved to a new apartment in Warsaw’s Muranów district. I started noticing a lot of dogs sitting in windows in my neighborhood, which I often photographed and sent to friends. My friends suggested I start an Instagram account and share my finds there. Originally, it was meant to feature only my own discoveries, but more and more people picked up on the idea and began sending me photos of dogs they spotted in windows. That’s how the account grew to over 90,000 followers. I’ve never really invested in developing the account or promoting it.”
Asked whether the dogs come from personal sightings or follower submissions, the creator of Dog in the Window explained: “As I mentioned earlier, it was originally meant to be just ‘my’ account, but it grew so much that now I mainly post the best finds sent in by my followers. I always tag the person who submitted the photo in the post.”
Finally, we asked Olga if any of the photos on the profile had stayed with her over the years and become her personal favorites. Here’s what she shared: “The dog in my profile picture will always be closest to my heart. For many years, she could be seen every day in my neighborhood. One of my small dreams was to learn her name, and one day I finally met her and her owner during a walk. It turned out the dog was a girl named Gandzia, and her human family follows the account and has been very supportive. I stopped seeing Gandzia in the window some time ago, and I don’t know what happened to her afterward.”
BORZOI??? ...okay, it's hard to tell, but I feel like that is SOME type of longdog XD
Cropped ears make Lakota sad :( I'm not blaming the dog's owner, as they may have adopted the pup already cropped, but still... cropping and docking done for vanity/looks makes me sad and angry. There are some medical/practical reasons for cropping and docking, but "appearance" is NOT one of them.
Accompanying image: Balım (left) and Urger the day after arriving in their new home (an 80 m² flat on Heybeli Island in Istanbul) having lived in a villa set amidst two acres of citrus groves in Bodrum for the previous five years...
BP hides comments with attached images, so I'll reply to my own comment here with a photo of one of my dogs, Fenring, looking out the window (okay, well, the sliding glass door, actually) with his best friend Riker XD
There's a front window in my house too, but that window is the sole domain of my eldest cat Kohl; none of my other animals even DARES to try hanging out at that window, it's unequivocally hers XD fenring_an...024de5.jpgLoad More Replies...
They're all good boys and girls and deserve a point!
