Meet Buster, a dog with a story that’s way more interesting than your average pup’s fetch-and-nap routine. Over the past few years, this furry canine has gone through some wild changes that had people talking. Thanks to his dad’s dedication, Buster’s epic glow-up has been captured in a series of rather derpy-looking photos that have blown up on Reddit, and especially on the r/Aww subreddit.

That being said, we suggest that you Pandas should definitely stick around to see Buster’s incredible transformation.

More info: reddit.com

This is Buster when he was all black, looking sleek and cool! He’s a fun-loving 4-year-old dog who enjoys every bit of life

Image credits: TallyMatty

Image credits: TallyMatty

One day, Buster started losing some of his black fur

Image credits: TallyMatty

Image credits: TallyMatty

Little by little it was the black was starting to get replaced with white fur

Image credits: TallyMatty

Image credits: TallyMatty

This happened because of a skin condition called vitiligo

Image credits: TallyMatty

Image credits: TallyMatty

For a while, it looked like he had a patchy design, with both black and white spots all over

Image credits: TallyMatty

Image credits: TallyMatty

Here Buster is mostly white, and his old black fur is nearly gone

Image credits: TallyMatty

Buster’s owner explained to us that, “There was a point in time where he was balding in areas until his fresh, fluffy white fur grew in”

Image credits: TallyMatty

At times, the condition gave him a funny look as the transformation took place between November 2021 to April 2024

Image credits: TallyMatty

Here’s Buster now, looking super fluffy with his full white coat! It took some time, but the result is pawsome!

Image credits: TallyMatty