“Disturbed And Confused”: Lady Gaga’s “Scary” Look And Mannerisms At Recent Concert Stun Fans
Lady Gaga in a disturbing and scary outfit and makeup with intense mannerisms during a recent concert performance.
“Disturbed And Confused”: Lady Gaga’s “Scary” Look And Mannerisms At Recent Concert Stun Fans

Samridhi Goel News Writer
A new clip of Lady Gaga performing in a striking, demon-inspired costume has gone viral online, sparking a wave of reactions. In the footage shared on X, the pop star appears in an avant-garde red-and-white ensemble paired with dramatic choreography.

As the video spread across social media, debates quickly erupted with some netizens praising the theatrical artistry while others questioned whether the imagery crossed into darker territory.

    Highlights
    • A viral clip of Lady Gaga performing in a stark red-and-white ensemble has reignited accusations of "satanic" imagery among some online critics.
    • While detractors labeled the performance "unsettling," longtime fans were quick to defend the star.
    • The controversial visuals are part of Gaga’s recent creative cycle, including her 2025 Coachella "demonic opera" and her rock-infused performance of "Abracadabra" at the 2026 Grammys.
    • The online firestorm was further fueled after the pop star's name appeared in Epstein files.

    Lady Gaga’s viral performance clip ignited debate over her “demonic” aesthetic

    Lady Gaga in a black outfit and hat, showcasing a scary look and mannerisms that stunned fans at recent concert.

    Lady Gaga in a black outfit and hat, showcasing a scary look and mannerisms that stunned fans at recent concert.

    Image credits: ladygaga

    In the circulating video, Gaga’s costume featured elongated skeletal clawed gloves, a blood-red and white dress, fishnet stockings, a flowing feathered cape, and a towering feathered headpiece.

    Her silhouette was compared to a mythical or demonic creature by several viewers.

    “She sold her soul! Paying homage to Lucifer,” wrote one user.

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and disturbed mannerisms holding two Grammy awards on stage in dramatic lighting.

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and disturbed mannerisms holding two Grammy awards on stage in dramatic lighting.

    Image credits: ladygaga

    Lady Gaga in a striking, scary outfit with elaborate headpiece and dramatic mannerisms at a recent concert performance.

    Lady Gaga in a striking, scary outfit with elaborate headpiece and dramatic mannerisms at a recent concert performance.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    Other commenters were visibly unsettled by the imagery. “This is so unsettling,” one netizen wrote, while another argued, “I won’t lie, this looks scary and satanic. Or maybe she should just fire her stylist. Either way, this was a miss.”

    A third added, “This is evil; they all should run; this is satanic.”

    “Nothing confusing about her, she is satanic, and that’s what they do,” one commenter said.

    However, a large number of detractors pushed back, pointing out that theatrical shock has always been central to Gaga’s artistry

    Lady Gaga in a scary costume with skeletal gloves and dramatic makeup displaying disturbed and confused mannerisms on stage.

    Lady Gaga in a scary costume with skeletal gloves and dramatic makeup displaying disturbed and confused mannerisms on stage.

    Image credits: X/dom_lucre

    @danaspecial she was on another level last night ❤️‍🔥 @ladygaga #mayhemball#ladygaga♬ original sound – Dana Special

    “Did these people just learn who she is? She’s been weird forever now lol does no one remember when she went to an awards show in a MEAT DRESS,” one comment read, referencing her 2010 MTV Video Music Awards outfit.

    Another added, “Seems like a regular Gaga outfit.”

    “But it’s Lady Gaga. Her performance style has always been like that; it’s literally her identity. Come on,” added a third.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply comment about Lady Gaga’s scary look and mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply comment about Lady Gaga’s scary look and mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Image credits: AgungHe95595171

    Lady Gaga in a scary costume with dramatic mannerisms during a recent concert performance on stage.

    Lady Gaga in a scary costume with dramatic mannerisms during a recent concert performance on stage.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    “Why are they disturbed? This is a typical Gaga performance in typical Gaga style. She always looks like a demon crawling from the pit of hell,” a fourth wrote.

    As fans argued, this is certainly not the first time Gaga has delivered a dark-themed performance.

    Lady Gaga’s history of provocative performances has long sparked debate among fans and critics over her artistry

    Lady Gaga in a scary look with blood-like makeup and intense mannerisms during a recent concert performance.

    Lady Gaga in a scary look with blood-like makeup and intense mannerisms during a recent concert performance.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk

    For longtime followers, the latest Gaga viral moment is hardly new territory.

    Evidently, Gaga has repeatedly built performances around surreal, theatrical imagery, often blending horror, fashion, and high-concept storytelling.

    For instance, her infamous 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress, made entirely from raw beef, became one of the most talked-about pop culture moments of the decade.

    Tweet by Chan Walrus expressing surprise at weird satanistic stuff from artists, reflecting disturbed and confused reactions.

    Another similar instance was reported at the 2026 Grammys, where the icon performed a rock-infused version of Abracadabra. For the performance, she wore a dramatic black-and-red bird-feathered look with a cage-like headpiece.Tweet by Chan Walrus expressing surprise at weird satanistic stuff from artists, reflecting disturbed and confused reactions.

    Image credits: starpilotchan

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and dramatic mannerisms wearing black leather at a recent concert performance.

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and dramatic mannerisms wearing black leather at a recent concert performance.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Kravitz

    Her showcase was slammed by MAGA fanatics as “demonic,” while some conservative observers criticized her show harshly, accusing her of “hating America.”

    The discussion was also reported during Coachella 2025, where Gaga’s elaborate “opera house in the desert” stage featured zombies, plague doctors, skeleton imagery, and theatrical choreography.

    Her flamboyant costumes and set were heavily slammed by online viewers.

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and distorted mannerisms performing at a recent concert, stunning fans.

    Lady Gaga with a scary look and distorted mannerisms performing at a recent concert, stunning fans.

    Image credits: Getty/Jeff Kravitz

    “This is disturbing how such talent in choreography, stage production, and amazing vocals is used to spread tales of d*ath, evil, and satan,” wrote one user.

    “Why are the most popular artists so satanist and so loved?” another said with a screenshot of Gaga in a bird-like costume with talon fingers.

    The resurgence of Lady Gaga’s dramatic performances also coincided with her recent name ties to Epstein files

    Lady Gaga wearing a meat dress with white and blue hair, showcasing her disturbed and scary look at a recent concert.

    Lady Gaga wearing a meat dress with white and blue hair, showcasing her disturbed and scary look at a recent concert.

    Image credits: Dontatmebro04

    The clip gained traction following the revelation that Gaga’s name appeared several times in the 3,000-page Epstein-related documents released by the DOJ on January 30, 2026.

    Comments referencing the files began appearing alongside reactions to the performance.

    The files mentioned an email exchange between Epstein and Deepak Chopra, in which Chopra listed Gaga as a “friend” he would invite to dinner.

    Another email from 2011, sent by Scott Dennett, referenced the predator and that the former has bought a ticket to attend Gaga’s ArtRave show in New York.

    Lady Gaga in a scary floral gown and white bunny ears, holding a shovel in a red room with creepy decorations.

    Lady Gaga in a scary floral gown and white bunny ears, holding a shovel in a red room with creepy decorations.

    Image credits: ladygaga

    The files also revealed that Epstein took an interest in Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, but was ignored by the artist.

    “They wouldn’t be confused if they saw what was in the Epstein files… just saying,” one commenter wrote, while another suggested, “People are just noticing now because of the #EpsteinFiles.”

    Meanwhile, many fans dismissed the theories altogether, focusing on Gaga’s reputation for theatrical storytelling. “I thought Lady Gaga fans were not disturbed and confused by default?” one user joked.

    “What in the actual hell is this outfit?” asked one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Lady Gaga’s disturbed and confused look and mannerisms during a recent concert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Lady Gaga’s disturbed and confused look and mannerisms during a recent concert.

    Image credits: thethoughone

    Tweet discussing Lady Gaga's use of pagan mythology and controversial themes related to Judas in her artistic work.

    Tweet discussing Lady Gaga's use of pagan mythology and controversial themes related to Judas in her artistic work.

    Image credits: itsBurn

    Alt text: Lady Gaga with scary look and disturbed mannerisms performing a surreal and unsettling act during recent concert.

    Alt text: Lady Gaga with scary look and disturbed mannerisms performing a surreal and unsettling act during recent concert.

    Image credits: Joelyn45205201

    Tweet from user Keyboard Warrior replying about disturbed and confused Lady Gaga's scary look and mannerisms at recent concert.

    Tweet from user Keyboard Warrior replying about disturbed and confused Lady Gaga's scary look and mannerisms at recent concert.

    Image credits: TX4Conservative

    Tweet expressing shock at Lady Gaga's scary look and mannerisms during a recent concert, calling the outfit a nightmare.

    Tweet expressing shock at Lady Gaga's scary look and mannerisms during a recent concert, calling the outfit a nightmare.

    Image credits: epayne32

    Lady Gaga with disturbed and confused expression, showcasing a scary look and eerie mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Lady Gaga with disturbed and confused expression, showcasing a scary look and eerie mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Image credits: JemmaElston

    Tweet from Trend Central praising Lady Gaga’s scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Tweet from Trend Central praising Lady Gaga’s scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Image credits: KOYIN_CENTRAL

    Lady Gaga with a disturbed and confused expression, displaying scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Lady Gaga with a disturbed and confused expression, displaying scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Image credits: MarkAnthony2021

    Screenshot of a tweet describing Lady Gaga's disturbing and scary look and mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing Lady Gaga's disturbing and scary look and mannerisms at a recent concert.

    Image credits: NFTartstudiomax

    Tweet from user TyDi reacting to artist behavior with amused and rolling eyes emojis in a casual social media setting.

    Tweet from user TyDi reacting to artist behavior with amused and rolling eyes emojis in a casual social media setting.

    Image credits: tyDi

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Lady Gaga’s disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms at a concert.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Lady Gaga’s disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms at a concert.

    Image credits: LightOverLies

    Tweet from FAR Labs discussing Lady Gaga's theatrical style and fans' reactions to her recent concert look and mannerisms.

    Tweet from FAR Labs discussing Lady Gaga's theatrical style and fans' reactions to her recent concert look and mannerisms.

    Image credits: FARLabsAI

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Lady Gaga’s recent concert with comments on her disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Lady Gaga’s recent concert with comments on her disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms.

    Image credits: violetstorm_

    Tweet by MemeChaosKing commenting on Lady Gaga's disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Tweet by MemeChaosKing commenting on Lady Gaga's disturbed and confused scary look and mannerisms during recent concert performance.

    Image credits: MemeChaosKing

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

