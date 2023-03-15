So, the time has come for you to organize a party or a sleepover for your elementary school child and their friends. Or it could be your younger sibling or cousin, or even the kids at the educational center where you volunteer — the point is, you have no idea what to fill the time with. Well, do I have a solution for you! And that solution is riddles. But not just any riddles, we’re talking anything and everything around the world of Walt Disney. 

In the past, we have written about the magic of Disney jokes, and Disney jokes for kids can be a great introduction or conclusion to a game of riddles. But today, let us introduce you to the wonders of Disney riddles. Riddles for kids can be a great way to help them develop creative thinking and analytical skills at the same time, all while having fun. On the other hand, this game could work even at an adult party. You might think these riddles are too easy, but depending on how deep into Disney trivia you dig, you can come up with some really tricky riddles.  

For this article, we collected some of the best Disney riddles with answers in case your own Disney knowledge has become a little rusty but you still need to give the right answers to the game’s participants. Actually, let us know how many you scored without looking at the answers in the comments. And definitely let us know how the game went. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Why shouldn’t you give Elsa a balloon?

Answer: Because she will let it go.

#2

Which Disney character can count the highest?

Answer: Buzz Lightyear, to infinity and beyond.

#3

I used to be the favorite. But then someone else came in. Buzz Lightyear. Now he is my best friend. Who I Am?

#4

My sister has the power to create and control snow and ice. We grew up together in the palace. Who am I?

#5

I am your personal healthcare companion. I like to help people and will always be there for you if you are in danger. Who am I?

Answer: Baymax from Big Hero 6.

#6

I look a little scruffy, and I know all the rules of the street. I found a nice Lady, who eats pasta as a treat. Who am I?

#7

Why did Mickey Mouse go to space?

#8

Why would you not want to be one of Snow White’s dwarfs?

Answer: 6 out of 7 of them aren’t Happy.

#9

I have a stepmother, I love to sing, I have 7 little friends. Who am I?

#10

I want to marry the prince someday. I have a step sister. I love purple, my sister Drezilla loves green. My mother is Lady Tremaine. I am?

#11

I am in love with a maiden. I can disguise myself very well. I give to the poor and take from the rich. I am a good shot with an arrow. Who am I?

#12

I really don’t like tick tocking noises, especially clocks. I also sail the seven seas. Who am I?

#13

I am a dog, I think everything that happens on a TV show is real, I run away thinking my girl was taken by the green eyed man, I met a crazy cat and an obsessed hamster. We all make our way back to the studio. Who am I?

#14

I am the daughter of royal and bright. Dream of a world which full of light. Who am I?

#15

I am a princess who has been named well. Sib of the one whose voice is like a bell. Who am I?

Answer: Ariel’s Sisters: Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella & Allana.

#16

How many dalmatian puppies are in pongo and perdita’s litter?

#17

Why did Tigger look in the toilet?

Answer: He was looking for pooh.

#18

Why did Mickey Mouse get hit with a snowball?

Answer: Because Donald ducked.

#19

Where did Captain Hook buy his hook?

Answer: The second-hand store.

#20

What do you call a princess that doesn’t want to be disturbed?

#21

Why does Snow White always treat each of the Seven Dwarfs equally?

Answer: Because she’s the fairest of them all.

#22

Why did the cookie go to see Doc McStuffins?

Answer: Because it was feeling crummy.

#23

What does an Olaf eat for breakfast?

#24

Why is Quasimodo great at solving crimes?

Answer: He always has a hunch.

#25

What does Cinderella wear at the beach?

#26

This is a creature whose ferocious breath can be lethal. In movies about how to train them, they are seen in a variety of situations. Toothless was the name of the primary one. What is the name of this creature?

#27

Although I was barely a princess; I had the life of a princess. I am?

#28

We are the group of girls Dot belonged to in the film A Bug’s Life. Who are we?

#29

My mother died when I was little. I love to sing, I love a human. My best friend is a fish. Who am I?

#30

I live in the jungle, I was found in a tree, I grew up in the jungle, I wear a brown tarp, I save a girl from Baboons, I slide on tree branches. Who am I?

#31

My appetite consists of four dozen eggs a day. And I wish to marry the odd girl in town. All the girls swoon when I pass them by. And I want to kill a beast that means no harm. Who am I?

#32

I'm usually black and white but I'm not a newspaper. I have wings but I'm, not an airplane. I lay eggs but I’m not a chicken. I eat fish but I’m not a whale. I appeared in the movie Madagascar but I'm, not a zebra. Who am I?

#33

I fly around, I order around a group of boys, I never want to grow up, I foil the plans of a pirate. Who am I?

#34

I lived in London. I wear a yellow dress. I go to Africa to study gorillas. I met a boy who talks to the animals. Who am I?

#35

My nose grows longer and longer if I tell a lie. Who am I?

#36

I live in the street. I steal food. I was put in jail, only to get out. I met a beautiful girl, I sing One Jump Ahead. Who am I?

#37

I love music. I live under the sea. I work for King Triton. I have to watch Ariel. Who am I?

#38

I am gifted with power but also a curse. Only by true love can make a reverse. Who am I?

#39

I am related to Goofy. Who Am I?

#40

I am noble, fierce and free-spirited soul. The wind and the wild can make me whole. Who Am I?

#41

I am a princess not very well known. Live in the land where children never grow. Who am I?

#42

I am a princess, I am taken to America, I meet another girl who treats me differently. We become friends. And she teaches me to be ‘normal’. Who am I?

#43

I was brought up by two carefree guide. My love can link the two rival pride. Who am I?

#44

I am a curious cat. I meet a dog in the city. I sort of become one of “Them”, the dog’s friends. I love my owner, a little girl. Who I Am?

#45

What happens when Olaf throws a temper tantrum?

#46

Why couldn’t the Queen of Hearts find her hat?

Answer: It was off with her head.

#47

Why did Cinderella fail PE class?

Answer: She kept running from the ball.

#48

What is Captain Hook’s pirate ship called?

#49

Why are there no planes where Peter Pan lives?

Answer: Because there is a sign that says “Never Neverland”.

#50

Why did the Hatter and March Hare get into a fight?

Answer: Because everyone is mad in Wonderland!

#51

Where can you find a little mermaid?

#52

What happened the first time Mickey and Minnie saw each other?

Answer: It was glove at first sight.

#53

What does Buzz Lightyear like to read?

#54

I live in the jungle. My father was killed. I am to be king of the jungle one day. I sing I can’t wait to be king. Who am I?

Report

#55

I am a princess who doesn’t want to get married, I run away and pretend I’m delusional, I meet a boy and a monkey, I meet the same boy posing as a prince, he takes me on a magical carpet ride. Who am I?

Report

#56

The dwarfs and Snow White sit down to a bite. How fast can you guess what she serves them next?

Report

#57

I am a princess who’s not a princess; I fight destiny with a lucky insect. Who am I?

Report

#58

I don’t like to wash my hands, or sing and dance. I play the organ in a very different way. I have to share a cottage with six other people. And I don’t always have a very nice attitude. Who am I?

Report

#59

I am a Disney Princess. I have brown hair. I love to read. I sing Something There. Who Am I?

Report

#60

I fly around, I always get jealous, I have a bad temper, I always wear green, I have blond hair. Who am I?

Report

#61

I am engaged with charm in my search for a switch. Restored my fate of pride with the touch of a stitch. Who I Am?

Report

#62

I am a princess who’s trapped and lost in a castle. Bargain with the witch and fight for a special vessel. Who am I?

Report

#63

I was cursed as a baby. Three good fairies took me to the forest, I returned to the castle where the curse came true. A handsome prince saved me. Who could I be?

Report

#64

I am a princess who stands for her own. Speak the secret through a piece of stone. Who am I?

Report

#65

I come from a place where different from the rest. Yet by the perfect fit, I’d proved I’m the best. Who am I?

Report

#66

I am a princess, forced to be a bride. Find my true love in someone aside. Who am I?

Report

#67

I am the smartest of them all. Living a life that had a deep, deep fall. Who am I?

Report

#68

I am the one who looked for a swift. Being a perfect bride is my perfect gift. Who am I?

Report

#69

I love to eat and bugs are one of my favourite foods. My best friends are a small yellow meerkat and a loyal King lion! Who am I?

Report

Answer: Pumba from the Lion King.

#70

I am Bambi’s love interest. Who Am I?

Report

#71

I love Cinderella. I hate cats, especially Lucifer. My shirt is red which Cinderella made for me. I always want to help Cinderllie for helping me. Who am I?

Report

#72

This word begins with the letter A. It’s the poisoned fruit the witch gave Snow White. What is it?

Report

#73

What do you call a Disney movie about a chef?

Report

Answer: James and the Giant Quiche.

#74

Why couldn’t Cinderella win the bike race?

Report

Answer: She had a pumpkin for a coach.

#75

Why did Jasmine go to the fruit stand in the Marketplace?

Report

Answer: She was looking for a date.

#76

Why did the Mad Hatter fall in love with his foe?

Report

Answer: Because she was the Queen of his heart.

#77

Why was Alice late for tea?

Report

Answer: Because she fell down the rabbit hole.

#78

What was the name of Beauty and the beast’s crooner?

Report

#79

Which Disney movie features Mother Gothel?

Report

#80

How does the ocean say hello to Ariel?

Report

#81

Why did Snow White wait outside the Main Street Photo Supply Co. in Disneyland?

Report

Answer: She had been told that someday her Prints would come.

#82

Simba’s girlfriend in Lion King was named?

Report

#83

Aladdins enemy had a name, what was it?

Report

#84

Where does Ariel go when one of her friends is missing?

Report

Answer: The Lost-and-Flounder Department.

#85

What do the seven dwarves sing if they see a rainbow on their way to the mine?

Report

#86

I am a tiny flaw but also a sweetheart. Getting around with my own special cart. Who am I?

Report

Answer: Vanellope Von Schweetz.

#87

I am the leader of my people. And I am coronated with the crown of petal. Who am I?

Report

Answer: Atta from A Bug’s Life.

