Joey Edwards, also known as Edwards Pumpkins, is a Portland-based artist who focuses on painting lifelike portraits on intriguing canvases. Edwards displays his talent by carving beautiful representations of various fictional characters and well-known figures out of pumpkins.

He manipulates the lighting to make it appear as though viewers are viewing a 3D portrait while carving the details into the pumpkins with rotary blades and drill bits. The artist can work from photographs or creative compositions and accepts commissions.

