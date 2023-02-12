From chocolates and greeting cards to candles and underwear, we at Bored Panda collected some of the biggest Valentine's Day design fails to remind you to keep your eyes open when spending your hard-earned cash.

Trying to capitalize on the celebration, businesses produce all sorts of products that are meant to catch the attention of potential buyers. But not all of these attempts are successful.

Every year, people around the world pull out their wallets before the 14th of February to surprise their sweethearts with a gift.

#1 Local Pharmacy Gets It On For The Valentine's Day Display

#2 Happy Valentine's Day

In 2021, Valentine's Day consumerism reached the second-highest point in spending in the holiday's history with a total of $23.9 billion, according to data released by the National Retail Federation (NRF). The largest consumer spending on Valentine's Day goods calculated by NRF occurred in 2020, with a total of $27.4 billion. The upcoming 2023 celebration of the holiday is expected to be on par with the previous year's spending total.

#3 Valentine’s Day-Themed Meat

#4 The Flower Is Going Through The Dog's Bottom Jaw, This Is On A Valentine's Day Card

#5 A Very Important Question

This brings us to another popular product for this time of the year. New data from the UK reveals searches for "sti kit" have already seen a 20% increase in the last month. But despite this rise in proactivity, new research from Superdrug Online Doctor, a service that helps people discreetly order treatments online from UK-registered doctors, has discovered that 14% of Brits would never tell their partner about their STI status. Key takeaways from the research included: Over half (51%) said they’d want to know if their date had an STI but only 28% would tell their date if they did'

Searches for ‘sti home test’ have seen a 78% rise versus the monthly average'

91% of Brits said an STI diagnosis would negatively impact their mental health, relationships, social life, love life, general confidence, or even their career.

#6 If Only There Was Another Letter That Was Shaped More Like A Heart In “Happy Valentine's Day” Other Than D

#7 The Before And After Of Valentine's Day

#8 My Girlfriend's Son Bought Us Candy For Valentine's Day. I'm Not Sure What Message He Is Trying To Convey

The research comes from a recent survey of 2,000 sexually active adults, in the hope to break the taboo around STIs and help people openly discuss their experiences. Superdrug Online Doctor's sexologist, Jess O'Reilly Ph.D., explained to Bored Panda in a statement how people can potentially approach the topic if needed: "Talking about testing and STIs can be intimidating because of stigma and a general unease around sex. But talking about sex ought not to be awkward. If you’re comfortable enough to get naked and rub your bodies against one another, hopefully, you'll also cultivate a connection that allows you to talk about your desires, needs, boundaries, and expectations around safer sex - which includes STI testing."

#9 Nothing Says Valentine's Day Like, I'm Going Kidnap You And Tie You With Duct Tape

#10 The Heart Doesn't Fit Into The Pit

#11 Subway Near Us Put Valentine’s Day Advert On Shared Sign

#12 The Perfect Valentine's Sweet To Give To An Enemy

Talking about sex and STIs can be tricky, especially with someone who you are, or planning to be, intimate with. According to O'Reilly and another Superdrug Online Doctor's expert, Julia Kotziamani, who is a love, sex, and relationship educator, the key things to remember before such a discussion are: Start the conversation early;

Get knowledgeable about STIs;

Be open and accepting;

Remove the shame;

Stay up to date with testing;

Remember the first time is the hardest;

Consider your partner’s discomfort with the topic;

Be prepared for their reaction.

#13 I Tried To Make A Heart But My Neighbor Asked Me Why I Put The Devil In My Window

#14 My Cousin Didn’t Want Any Writing On Her Valentine's Cake So She Asked For “Just A Small Heart Please”

#15 Let's Give This Mug A Pinky And Call It A Valentine's Gift. Genius

#16 Provocative Heart Candles

If you're still unsure about what to get for your significant other, a new survey conducted by Kelton Global, found that the most desired gifts are: a nice dinner at a restaurant (48%);

chocolates (34%);

flowers (31%);

an experience, such as a massage or concert (28%)

jewelry (25%);

a vacation (22%);

something handmade (17%);

electronics (14%). Just make sure they're well-made! For more abominations, though, fire up our older article 35 Valentine’s Design Fails That Probably Shouldn’t Have Been Approved.

#17 Sample Text On Valentine's Day Underwear

#18 Can’t Forget The Chocolate On Valentine's Day

#19 This Candle Has Heart-Shaped Holes In Its Holder What Cause Any Melted Wax Made When The Candle Is Lit To Leak Out

#20 My Wife Is To My Right But My Valentine Is To My Left

#21 Stocked The Valentine's Day Shelves, Boss

#22 My Stepsister Got A Card From Her Middle School On Valentine’s Day With An Unsolvable Maze On It

#23 Valentine's Has Never Been More... Cute (Supposed To Say "Love Is In The Air" But I Read It As "Love Sin The I Air")

#24 This Suction Cup "Heart"

#25 My Local Grocery Store Is Selling Heart-Shaped Cuts Of Meat For Valentine's Day

#26 We Had Quite A Windy Valentine’s Day

#27 I’m Ready To Tell My Valentine How Much I Oove Him

#28 These Heart-Shaped Balloons

#29 Nothing Says “I Love You” On Valentine’s Day Like A Heart-Shaped Meatloaf

#30 Not What I Thought Would Be Delivered To My Valentine

#31 To The Your Heart

#32 When I Order Valentine's Day Cards Online For My Daughter's Preschool Class And Don't Look At Them Until The Night Before

#33 Happy Valentine’s Day Higs For Everyone

#34 Packaged The Valentine's Banner, Boss. This Is How It Came Out Of The Packaging. How Do They Get The Letters Facing The Right Way But Then Spell It Backwards And Not Realize

#35 My Dad Wanted To Make Heart-Shaped Rose Cookies For Valentine's Day. Unsure If I Should Tell Him He Made Different-Looking Cookies

#36 Truly Captivating Valentine's Day Socks

#37 Happy Vaenitnels Day

#38 To The Moon Heart

#39 This Valentine’s Day Card

#40 This Valentine's Balloon Has A Printed Barcode Under The Barcode Sticker

#41 Was Going To Give My Mom A Valentine’s Day Balloon Because She Lives Alone But This Is What Came In The Mail

#42 Happy Valentine's Day

#43 I'm Sorry, What Kind Of Valentines?

#44 Valentine's Day Card Printing Error From 2004

#45 My Fiancé Has A “Valentine’s Day Elf”. Looks To Me Like Santa Joined The Klan

#46 This Valentine's Decoration Looks Like It Says "Lone". Happy Valentine's Day

#47 Just Noticed This Sticker That My Grandma Sent Me For Valentine’s Day

#48 This Valentine's Sucker Has No Place To Actually Write The “To” Or “From” Because They Take Up The Entire Space

#49 Found A Spelling Mistake On A Valentine's Card Stocked By A Major Supermarket

#50 They Messed Up The Pun On My Daughter's Valentine's Day Card

#51 This Valentine's Day "Love" Banner

#52 The Letters Go Outside Of The Heart

#53 Everyone Knows You Gotta Get Your Girl Something Dumb For Valentine's Day

#54 Happy Day Valentine’s (Hanging Decoration At A Local Mall)

#55 Valentine’s Day. The Horror Movie

#56 Valentine's Day Lollipop Gone Wrong

#57 Both The Blue And Red Packets Say True Blue Valentine