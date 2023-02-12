Every year, people around the world pull out their wallets before the 14th of February to surprise their sweethearts with a gift.

Trying to capitalize on the celebration, businesses produce all sorts of products that are meant to catch the attention of potential buyers. But not all of these attempts are successful.

From chocolates and greeting cards to candles and underwear, we at Bored Panda collected some of the biggest Valentine's Day design fails to remind you to keep your eyes open when spending your hard-earned cash.

#1

Local Pharmacy Gets It On For The Valentine's Day Display

Local Pharmacy Gets It On For The Valentine's Day Display

BCurios Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
51 minutes ago

This one is awesome and was clearly done on purpose.

#2

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

BitterRaven Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
54 minutes ago

now, are we sure this was accidental?

In 2021, Valentine's Day consumerism reached the second-highest point in spending in the holiday's history with a total of $23.9 billion, according to data released by the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The largest consumer spending on Valentine's Day goods calculated by NRF occurred in 2020, with a total of $27.4 billion. The upcoming 2023 celebration of the holiday is expected to be on par with the previous year's spending total. 
#3

Valentine’s Day-Themed Meat

Valentine’s Day-Themed Meat

rosesluglabs Report

#4

The Flower Is Going Through The Dog's Bottom Jaw, This Is On A Valentine's Day Card

The Flower Is Going Through The Dog's Bottom Jaw, This Is On A Valentine's Day Card

bowthedragon Report

#5

A Very Important Question

A Very Important Question

randomppl110 Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Alex is sleeping on the couch tonight.

This brings us to another popular product for this time of the year. New data from the UK reveals searches for "sti kit" have already seen a 20% increase in the last month.

But despite this rise in proactivity, new research from Superdrug Online Doctor, a service that helps people discreetly order treatments online from UK-registered doctors, has discovered that 14% of Brits would never tell their partner about their STI status. 

Key takeaways from the research included: 

  • Over half (51%) said they’d want to know if their date had an STI but only 28% would tell their date if they did'
  • Searches for ‘sti home test’ have seen a 78% rise versus the monthly average'
  • 91% of Brits said an STI diagnosis would negatively impact their mental health, relationships, social life, love life, general confidence, or even their career.
#6

If Only There Was Another Letter That Was Shaped More Like A Heart In “Happy Valentine's Day” Other Than D

If Only There Was Another Letter That Was Shaped More Like A Heart In “Happy Valentine's Day” Other Than D

frissy Report

Tavi "Raptor" Parks
Tavi “Raptor” Parks
Community Member
57 minutes ago

No one gonna mention how it says "bring both FREE!" As in bring both your wife and your secret girlfriend?

#7

The Before And After Of Valentine's Day

The Before And After Of Valentine's Day

tacticalapron Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Did no one think this one through?

#8

My Girlfriend's Son Bought Us Candy For Valentine's Day. I'm Not Sure What Message He Is Trying To Convey

My Girlfriend's Son Bought Us Candy For Valentine's Day. I'm Not Sure What Message He Is Trying To Convey

numerouspuns Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
35 minutes ago

How better to show your love?

The research comes from a recent survey of 2,000 sexually active adults, in the hope to break the taboo around STIs and help people openly discuss their experiences.

Superdrug Online Doctor's sexologist, Jess O'Reilly Ph.D., explained to Bored Panda in a statement how people can potentially approach the topic if needed:

"Talking about testing and STIs can be intimidating because of stigma and a general unease around sex. But talking about sex ought not to be awkward. If you’re comfortable enough to get naked and rub your bodies against one another, hopefully, you'll also cultivate a connection that allows you to talk about your desires, needs, boundaries, and expectations around safer sex - which includes STI testing."
#9

Nothing Says Valentine's Day Like, I'm Going Kidnap You And Tie You With Duct Tape

Nothing Says Valentine's Day Like, I'm Going Kidnap You And Tie You With Duct Tape

urbane_pudding Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited)

Andrew Tate version..... Allegedly

#10

The Heart Doesn't Fit Into The Pit

The Heart Doesn't Fit Into The Pit

pools2 Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
33 minutes ago

It does with gentle pressure.

#11

Subway Near Us Put Valentine’s Day Advert On Shared Sign

Subway Near Us Put Valentine’s Day Advert On Shared Sign

WhiteLightYagami Report

#12

The Perfect Valentine's Sweet To Give To An Enemy

The Perfect Valentine's Sweet To Give To An Enemy

ThatOtherGirlYouKnow Report

MacKenzie Moore
MacKenzie Moore
Community Member
52 minutes ago

h va d a len a pp tin y y es to you too<3

Talking about sex and STIs can be tricky, especially with someone who you are, or planning to be, intimate with. According to O'Reilly and another Superdrug Online Doctor's expert, Julia Kotziamani, who is a love, sex, and relationship educator, the key things to remember before such a discussion are:

  • Start the conversation early;
  • Get knowledgeable about STIs;
  • Be open and accepting;
  • Remove the shame;
  • Stay up to date with testing;
  • Remember the first time is the hardest;
  • Consider your partner’s discomfort with the topic;
  • Be prepared for their reaction.
#13

I Tried To Make A Heart But My Neighbor Asked Me Why I Put The Devil In My Window

I Tried To Make A Heart But My Neighbor Asked Me Why I Put The Devil In My Window

roblewk Report

#14

My Cousin Didn’t Want Any Writing On Her Valentine's Cake So She Asked For “Just A Small Heart Please”

My Cousin Didn’t Want Any Writing On Her Valentine's Cake So She Asked For “Just A Small Heart Please”

tdbower Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
33 minutes ago

In Alsbama it'd be a cream pie

#15

Let's Give This Mug A Pinky And Call It A Valentine's Gift. Genius

Let's Give This Mug A Pinky And Call It A Valentine's Gift. Genius

kouks Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Something is extending outwards, but it’s NOT a pinky.

#16

Provocative Heart Candles

Provocative Heart Candles

BeatPunchmeat Report

If you're still unsure about what to get for your significant other, a new survey conducted by Kelton Global, found that the most desired gifts are:

  • a nice dinner at a restaurant (48%);
  • chocolates (34%);
  • flowers (31%);
  • an experience, such as a massage or concert (28%)
  • jewelry (25%);
  • a vacation (22%);
  • something handmade (17%);
  • electronics (14%).

Just make sure they're well-made! For more abominations, though, fire up our older article 35 Valentine’s Design Fails That Probably Shouldn’t Have Been Approved.
#17

Sample Text On Valentine's Day Underwear

Sample Text On Valentine's Day Underwear

MichalNemecek Report

#18

Can’t Forget The Chocolate On Valentine's Day

Can’t Forget The Chocolate On Valentine's Day

goodyboomboom Report

24points
POST
JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This is a fabulous failure!

#19

This Candle Has Heart-Shaped Holes In Its Holder What Cause Any Melted Wax Made When The Candle Is Lit To Leak Out

This Candle Has Heart-Shaped Holes In Its Holder What Cause Any Melted Wax Made When The Candle Is Lit To Leak Out

firerox1 Report

Clementine Quessada
Clementine Quessada
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Using something the wrong way sometimes gets you surprises... it's made to hold the tiny candles in aluminum cups

#20

My Wife Is To My Right But My Valentine Is To My Left

My Wife Is To My Right But My Valentine Is To My Left

neoprenewedgie Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Well, at least “wife” and “love” are the same person. The “valentine” can be the doggo or kitty. Pets need loves too!

#21

Stocked The Valentine's Day Shelves, Boss

Stocked The Valentine's Day Shelves, Boss

TheMatt55 Report

#22

My Stepsister Got A Card From Her Middle School On Valentine’s Day With An Unsolvable Maze On It

My Stepsister Got A Card From Her Middle School On Valentine’s Day With An Unsolvable Maze On It

cmarso001 Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Are they saying….love is a trap?

#23

Valentine's Has Never Been More... Cute (Supposed To Say "Love Is In The Air" But I Read It As "Love Sin The I Air")

Valentine's Has Never Been More... Cute (Supposed To Say "Love Is In The Air" But I Read It As "Love Sin The I Air")

6TrashGremlin9 Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
25 minutes ago

The I air has love in it?

#24

This Suction Cup "Heart"

This Suction Cup "Heart"

hybridtheory1331 Report

#25

My Local Grocery Store Is Selling Heart-Shaped Cuts Of Meat For Valentine's Day

My Local Grocery Store Is Selling Heart-Shaped Cuts Of Meat For Valentine's Day

Psylona Report

#26

We Had Quite A Windy Valentine’s Day

We Had Quite A Windy Valentine’s Day

darkprinceofanal Report

#27

I’m Ready To Tell My Valentine How Much I Oove Him

I’m Ready To Tell My Valentine How Much I Oove Him

gettingbyonjoy Report

#28

These Heart-Shaped Balloons

These Heart-Shaped Balloons

NunoFranciscoCardoso Report

Kaitlyn Najvar
Kaitlyn Najvar
Community Member
6 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#29

Nothing Says “I Love You” On Valentine’s Day Like A Heart-Shaped Meatloaf

Nothing Says “I Love You” On Valentine’s Day Like A Heart-Shaped Meatloaf

doot-doot-1983 Report

Couriva
Couriva
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I'm not complaining if I get a meatloaf on Valentine's day

#30

Not What I Thought Would Be Delivered To My Valentine

Not What I Thought Would Be Delivered To My Valentine

Supergoose1108 Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
20 minutes ago

It can be a ruff day.

#31

To The Your Heart

To The Your Heart

annaleiia Report

#32

When I Order Valentine's Day Cards Online For My Daughter's Preschool Class And Don't Look At Them Until The Night Before

When I Order Valentine's Day Cards Online For My Daughter's Preschool Class And Don't Look At Them Until The Night Before

AmandaMarsh Report

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Preschool? No one will notice if you put candy with it

#33

Happy Valentine’s Day Higs For Everyone

Happy Valentine’s Day Higs For Everyone

DarthBaio Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited)

Look up hig on urbandictionary (not at work)...... This cake is intentional

#34

Packaged The Valentine's Banner, Boss. This Is How It Came Out Of The Packaging. How Do They Get The Letters Facing The Right Way But Then Spell It Backwards And Not Realize

Packaged The Valentine's Banner, Boss. This Is How It Came Out Of The Packaging. How Do They Get The Letters Facing The Right Way But Then Spell It Backwards And Not Realize

JoeZMar Report

FredGSanford
FredGSanford
Community Member
1 minute ago

Really? It’s just laying upside down, backwards. Flip the damn thing over

#35

My Dad Wanted To Make Heart-Shaped Rose Cookies For Valentine's Day. Unsure If I Should Tell Him He Made Different-Looking Cookies

My Dad Wanted To Make Heart-Shaped Rose Cookies For Valentine's Day. Unsure If I Should Tell Him He Made Different-Looking Cookies

always_tragic Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Be thankful I didn't say what I was about to.

#36

Truly Captivating Valentine's Day Socks

Truly Captivating Valentine's Day Socks

AshenPack Report

#37

Happy Vaenitnels Day

Happy Vaenitnels Day

WanderTroll1 Report

#38

To The Moon Heart

To The Moon Heart

Sasquatch126 Report

#39

This Valentine’s Day Card

This Valentine’s Day Card

AcadianDyke Report

Kaitlyn Najvar
Kaitlyn Najvar
Community Member
1 minute ago

awww yam or uey favorite alsoooo

#40

This Valentine's Balloon Has A Printed Barcode Under The Barcode Sticker

This Valentine's Balloon Has A Printed Barcode Under The Barcode Sticker

SirDonTheThird Report

#41

Was Going To Give My Mom A Valentine’s Day Balloon Because She Lives Alone But This Is What Came In The Mail

Was Going To Give My Mom A Valentine’s Day Balloon Because She Lives Alone But This Is What Came In The Mail

muffinman1909 Report

Kaitlyn Najvar
Kaitlyn Najvar
Community Member
2 minutes ago

i imeediatly thought it was a crab

#42

Happy Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day

lsferraz Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Mirror, mirror on the card, You look like me if I squint real hard.

#43

I'm Sorry, What Kind Of Valentines?

I'm Sorry, What Kind Of Valentines?

GuillermoVanHelsing Report

MAL
MAL
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Font choice is important, kids.

#44

Valentine's Day Card Printing Error From 2004

Valentine's Day Card Printing Error From 2004

mykeyisthedoorkey Report

#45

My Fiancé Has A “Valentine’s Day Elf”. Looks To Me Like Santa Joined The Klan

My Fiancé Has A “Valentine’s Day Elf”. Looks To Me Like Santa Joined The Klan

LatterTowel9403 Report

#46

This Valentine's Decoration Looks Like It Says "Lone". Happy Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Decoration Looks Like It Says "Lone". Happy Valentine's Day

Echocookie Report

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
19 minutes ago

to everyone who is single this valentines day

#47

Just Noticed This Sticker That My Grandma Sent Me For Valentine’s Day

Just Noticed This Sticker That My Grandma Sent Me For Valentine’s Day

reddit.com Report

Becca Kuehn
Becca Kuehn
Community Member
32 minutes ago

There's nothing like ture love. 💘

#48

This Valentine's Sucker Has No Place To Actually Write The “To” Or “From” Because They Take Up The Entire Space

This Valentine's Sucker Has No Place To Actually Write The “To” Or “From” Because They Take Up The Entire Space

Banananana123123 Report

#49

Found A Spelling Mistake On A Valentine's Card Stocked By A Major Supermarket

Found A Spelling Mistake On A Valentine's Card Stocked By A Major Supermarket

Ermyeah Report

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
19 minutes ago

So you're a fart? Charming!

#50

They Messed Up The Pun On My Daughter's Valentine's Day Card

They Messed Up The Pun On My Daughter's Valentine's Day Card

WinnipegDuke Report

#51

This Valentine's Day "Love" Banner

This Valentine's Day "Love" Banner

Joe2pointOh Report

#52

The Letters Go Outside Of The Heart

The Letters Go Outside Of The Heart

savagebolts Report

#53

Everyone Knows You Gotta Get Your Girl Something Dumb For Valentine's Day

Everyone Knows You Gotta Get Your Girl Something Dumb For Valentine's Day

Gorodish_ Report

Unpopular opinions
Unpopular opinions
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I don’t understand these poop toys…

#54

Happy Day Valentine’s (Hanging Decoration At A Local Mall)

Happy Day Valentine’s (Hanging Decoration At A Local Mall)

emozzio Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Say the apostrophe is a comma, and it still works.

#55

Valentine’s Day. The Horror Movie

Valentine’s Day. The Horror Movie

EthanLeEthan Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not nearly as bad as the duct tape one

#56

Valentine's Day Lollipop Gone Wrong

Valentine's Day Lollipop Gone Wrong

AniCal Report

Sleestak
Sleestak
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's forcing the issue.

#57

Both The Blue And Red Packets Say True Blue Valentine

Both The Blue And Red Packets Say True Blue Valentine

Iguanabewithyou Report

#58

This Valentine's Card Content Was Printed Upside Down

This Valentine's Card Content Was Printed Upside Down

raybancoolness