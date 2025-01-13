ADVERTISEMENT

Summer 2024 was the summer of Deadpool and Wolverine. The highly-anticipated film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — an entertaining bromance that is funny, filthy, silly, and rude with no shortage of innuendos — everything you would expect in a Deadpool movie.

The flick follows a major end-of-the-world disturbance that forces Wilson to go back in time to find and recruit Wolverine to help him save the multiverse. Like the films before it, Deadpool and Wolverine expertly blend action, humor, and meta-storytelling that has audiences raving.

Director Shawn Levy expertly guides the star-studded cast of Deadpool 3 (featuring many familiar faces from the Deadpool 2 cast) in yet another unconventional superhero movie, packed with beloved characters, surprising comebacks, and fresh new talent that will keep you on your toes.