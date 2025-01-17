Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Joins Friend And Her Family On Vacation, Parents Shocked When A Hefty Bill Shows Up
Work & Money

Teen Joins Friend And Her Family On Vacation, Parents Shocked When A Hefty Bill Shows Up

Right now, I want to address the parents; imagine that your teen child is invited by a friend to go with them on their family trip. Can you imagine it, right? And now tell me, who, in your opinion, should pay for all the expenses for the kid? You or their friend’s parents? The question is actually debatable, and everyone has their own answer.

For the user u/ipraydaily, the author of today’s story, everything was actually clear —if she invites her daughter’s friends to any activities, she usually pays for them herself. Therefore, when sending her daughter on another trip, she didn’t even discuss this question with other parents. As it turns out, in vain…

More info: Reddit

    The author of the post is a mom of a 16YO daughter, and the girl was recently invited by her friend to their vacay in Costa Rica

    Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author usually pays for invited kids in such cases, so she took it for granted here as well

    Image credits: ipraydaily

    Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, shortly after the daughter returned from the journey, the mom received a hefty bill from the friend’s parents

    Image credits: ipraydaily

    The bill was $2,8K and included accommodation, food, and even excursion tickets

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is a mom herself, and when her 16-year-old daughter was recently invited by a friend on their family trip to Costa Rica, our heroine was almost convinced that the hosts would pay for all or just some of her daughter’s expenses. At least, that’s what she did recently for her other daughter’s friend.

    And now imagine our heroine’s surprise when, some time after her daughter returned from her trip (they had a great time, everyone was more than happy), she received a huge bill by email from that friend’s parents!

    This bill included a portion of the payment for literally everything. A bill for a whole $2,800 – $1,200 for accommodation, $400 for food, and the rest for the excursions. It’s not that the author didn’t have this money – no, she says she can pay, and it won’t hit her family budget too hard – but she was simply baffled to receive this bill.

    However, upon reflection, our heroine realized that she had simply taken wishful thinking for reality, deciding that if her family did things this way or that, then other people “should” act the same way. Be that as it may, the OP goes on, it makes sense to discuss the costs splitting with another parents beforehand.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    “Yes, in this situation, we are faced with a classic case when people are convinced that their point of view and life experience are absolutely inherent to all other people,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “Usually, when faced with reality, such people are very surprised.”

    “The parents of the other girl, apparently, were also absolutely convinced that their own families should pay for everything for the invited children – so there is a typical miscommunication. As we can see, the reality check turned out to be quite painful for both families…”

    “In any case, people shouldn’t take anything for granted and always discuss even the smallest details when planning interactions with others. A rule well known to the authors of various instructions – after all, they usually include even points that seem completely obvious and weird to many readers. But almost all of us should actually take this rule into service,” Irina summarizes.

    People in the comments to the original post also reasonably noted that the situation was damn unpleasant and rather strange – and that inviting other people on a trip just to save on expenses is not the most adequate solution. In any case, the responders are almost certain that there was a banal misunderstanding here.

    Be that as it may, the commenters are sure that this situation should become an excellent life lesson for this woman in the future. “What was going to be owed 100% should have been discussed before the trip. Remember for next time to make sure before assuming. For now, I’d just pay it,” someone wrote quite wisely. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this case as well?

    People in the comments bashed the hosts for this decision, but assumed that the author actually had to discuss this question beforehand

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing Costa Rico is either a coffee shop, or the male version of Costa Rica.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing Costa Rico is either a coffee shop, or the male version of Costa Rica.

