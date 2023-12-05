ADVERTISEMENT

I think we can all agree that science is a good thing.

Science has led to virtually all of human progress (the remaining part probably being sheer accident) and we’re better off now. And if you don’t think so, then please give back the phone you’re likely scrolling this page on and go back to the dark ages.

Speaking of dark, there’s a Facebook group called The Darker Side Of Science that’s all about science memes of varying degrees of laughtitude. Yes... that’s a metric [looks nonchalant].

#1

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#2

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#3

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

So, The Darker Side Of Science is a Facebook group that’s actually a part of IFLScience, a UK-based science news website. And that is a part of the LabX Media Group.

Anywho, besides news, the group features memes and posts that are in some shape or form related to science, leaving everyone having learned something in the end.
#4

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#5

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trick or treatment should be the name of every urgent care.

#6

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

The group currently boasts around 787,500 members.

It also boasts smart, witty, and clever memes in conjunction with any manifestation of the concept of funny. And you’d be surprised just how effective learning is through fun content. But more on that a bit later.

#7

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#8

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#9

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

For example, the meme that took me a while to understand is the one that needed to be done, according to the caption. And the meme features a direct and detailed comparison between apples and oranges. You’re welcome.

But there are memes that are less taxing on the brain, like the different physical states of cats, what the perfect angle looks like, the likelihood of dinosaurs having hair.
#10

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's edible. The Kon-Tiki Expedition: By Raft Across the South Seas is a 1948 Thor Heyerdahl lived largely on flying fish that landed on the raft.

#11

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#12

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

So, what was that bit about learning being fun? American English points out that making learning fun gives students meaningful opportunities to apply their newly-acquired knowledge all the while lowering what’s called the affective filter.

The affective filter is essentially an attitude (or a set of them) that affects the success of second language learning in people.
#13

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Counterpoint: it’s disrespectful to call your family members by the wrong attribute.

#14

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#15

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Neoteny is the retention of juvenile features in the adult animal. Humans are a perfect example.

Anyway, when using learning activities that are engaging and fun, students often become more willing to participate in them and take risks. By introducing the element of fun, the human mind has an easier job at retaining information because of how enjoyable the process is.
#16

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

OKWildlifeDept Report

#17

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#18

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A wild crow in Finland enlisted itself to a dog school. Memorized the schedule, perfect attendance, learned the tricks. Also learned how to open the teacher's backpack and stole the treats. There's even a news story about it.

American English also provides examples of fun activities to try out: listening tasks can become more fun if they are turned into a team-based game show; speaking tasks can be turned into a twenty questions type of game; reading can be a relay race of reading a set length of text; and writing can become a game where students pick out writing prompts from grab bags. That definitely beats sitting down and listening, though.

#19

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#20

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The science is “sucky medical conditions notwithstanding, you won’t die if you eat a fücking meat pie from time to time”

#21

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

And you can honestly do that with any discipline. All you need is to adapt the games to the types of skills you’re teaching and you’re set.

In terms of science—any science discipline, really—one of the more popular ways of engaging folks to learn are field trips. Heck, even going out to the playground or garden can teach kids about our world. You know, slugs, photosynthesis, the need for recycling and pollution, that sort of thing.
#22

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When we cross breed bitter orange and citron, make lemonade. Just doesn't have the same ring to it.

#23

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you see a rabbit skeleton and an actual rabbit, you realise our imagination of the dinosaurs could be very, very wrong! 😂

#24

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

But, ultimately, you don’t really need to go anywhere to make learning fun. Running lab experiments is just as exciting—capillary action, amplifying smartphones, the candle in a water glass trick, crystallizing rock candy, apple slice oxidation, building a solar oven, layer liquids are just some of many options out there to try out.

#25

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#26

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all have been knowing that since that Wallace and Gromit movie came out

#27

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can outrun a gummy bear. Those little buggers have never gotten away from me.

But if you can’t be bothered with any of that, there’s always the good ol’ internet. Sure, hands on stuff is fun, but scrolling through science-based memes can also be beneficial. I still can’t shake off how much I needed to think about the apples and oranges comparison—they are not that different when you think about it. Hey, today I learned, right?
#28

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pshh. I can do that too. Now getting back up, that's another story.

#29

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#30

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

If you enjoyed this listicle, there’s more to enjoy. On the Facebook group, of course.

But before you do that, why not get engaged with the content: leave a comment here, hit that upvote button there, you know, the usual stuff.

#31

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#32

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dammit I thought I had worked through this sadness! Reader- I have no. I miss you Oppy!

#33

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#34

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

David Paterson
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only the outer surface is true rock. Just underneath is more like very hot custard.

#35

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never thought I'd say this but I'd very much like to see bat poop now.

#36

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Black Garbage
Black Garbage
Black Garbage
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like someone was just bored at work and decided to calculate this and now wishes to use this number somehow so this poster was created.

#37

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

Black Garbage
Black Garbage
Black Garbage
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like them thicc af would honestly be easier to remember than the greater the mass, the greater the force of attraction.

#38

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#39

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#40

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#41

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#42

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

#43

Darker-Science-Side Shares stats

The Darker Side Of Science Report

