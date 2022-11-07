Nope, climate change has not magically disappeared. Yep, the world is still burning. Though, the planet is not on a collision course with the Sun or anything, but even that would be a less problematic end to what’s actually in store for humanity if it doesn’t move its bum to do something about it.

Since there is no “on hold” button when it comes to the apocalypse—or parts thereof—I think it’s about time for another friendly reminder that we should all do something about the well-being of our little biological ball in the vast cosmos we call space because we have no choice any more.

And what better way to do it than in the language of the internet—memes. Incidentally, there’s a Facebook group chock full of memes that hit the spot when it comes to ecology, and that is Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings (hey, here’s another one for the nominal collections of memes we’ve talked about here).

So, strap yourself in and hit the scroll wheel (or tap the screen, or use a trackball, or, in fact, use any other mode of human-to-computer interface) to see the top memes shared in the group to date, and why not upvote, comment and spread some knowledge on how folks can help the planet in the comment section below!

More Info: Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings