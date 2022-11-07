Nope, climate change has not magically disappeared. Yep, the world is still burning. Though, the planet is not on a collision course with the Sun or anything, but even that would be a less problematic end to what’s actually in store for humanity if it doesn’t move its bum to do something about it.

Since there is no “on hold” button when it comes to the apocalypse—or parts thereof—I think it’s about time for another friendly reminder that we should all do something about the well-being of our little biological ball in the vast cosmos we call space because we have no choice any more.

And what better way to do it than in the language of the internet—memes. Incidentally, there’s a Facebook group chock full of memes that hit the spot when it comes to ecology, and that is Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings (hey, here’s another one for the nominal collections of memes we’ve talked about here).

So, strap yourself in and hit the scroll wheel (or tap the screen, or use a trackball, or, in fact, use any other mode of human-to-computer interface) to see the top memes shared in the group to date, and why not upvote, comment and spread some knowledge on how folks can help the planet in the comment section below!

More Info: Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings

#1

Dark-Ecology-Memes

melvinofyork Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
1 hour ago

"A windshield hit Frank," Laura said, sobbing into her black handkerchief at the funeral.

#2

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
1 hour ago

That is what I needed to get through the day

#3

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

Jeff Gabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Community Member
1 hour ago

How are billionaires supposed to amass even more wealth if they comply with environmental regulations? They could lose $100 million dollars or more if they followed those regulations! Just let them pay the $250k fine, there are only a handful of billionaires in this world, we don't want them going extinct!

#4

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
31 minutes ago

That’s not what ALL of America looks like, this is just what it looks like whenever you need a restroom stop during a car ride.

#5

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Green New Deal Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I mean, it feels good to feel like you help, (even if it doesn’t do much).

So, the viral Facebook page was created over 2 years ago, in early February of 2020. In context, that was just before the Covid-19 pandemic got out of hand and took the world by storm. And if you track time on the basis of Harambe, then that’s nearly 4 years after.

Anywho, since then, the group has amassed over 25,600 members in total, and over 400 in just the last week. The group shares memes of a predominantly ecological nature that slap you sideways with their reality. No, really, they very often point out a deeply rooted dark truth behind all that entertainment you’re getting.

Though there are some stray ones that still fit just the dark side of things.
#6

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Millennials full of depression

#7

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Andy Frost Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hmm...

#8

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Andy Frost Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, where did they go?

#9

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Matt Boutte Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh my gosh. Is this real?

#10

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Poland and World Report

Aly.J
Aly.J
Community Member
1 hour ago

Makes sense (no it doesn't, this is a joke)

And speaking of content, to be precise, the page’s memescape deals with everything from climate politics to humanity’s effect on nature to consumerism to straight up social issues.

It does make you think when someone says “a bug hit my windshield”, when it was actually you going the speed of light in the eyes of the bug. Or how you can “beat” climate change with your fancy electric car, when 100 companies in the world generate 71% of the world’s global emissions. Or this. Just this.

If anything, these memes point out all that’s actually wrong with the world, humanity and its so-called progress. And when the memes aren’t serious, they’re witty. You go, hermit crab! It really is free real estate.
#11

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Andy Frost Report

Jeff Gabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I live in Florida, and I'm about to buy a boat because my property is about to be oceanfront!

#12

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Loading Artist Report

potato
potato
Community Member
15 minutes ago

"perfect. its complete!"

#13

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Susiluola Darrell Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

2022 Mom Of The Year Award goes to...

#14

Dark-Ecology-Memes

intersectionelle Report

#15

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
24 minutes ago

5 year old me be like:

If, by the way, you’re wondering how the planet is doing, then the short answer is the trends don’t look good.

According to NASA’s heat map (like, a literal one), over 140 years, the planet has been consistently getting warmer because of things like industry and pollution, with 2016 and 2020 being the hottest years yet.

It also published side-by-side pictures showing just how real climate change is with all the droughts, wildfires and other apocalyptic scenarios happening on our lovely blue-green ball blasting through space. Oh, it’s not worried about the calamity—we’re the ones who need to worry, though.
#16

Dark-Ecology-Memes

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1464012967093033/permalink/2162684457225877/ Report

#17

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Scott Proctor Report

#18

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Justin Pool Report

#19

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Like that day we were coming back from school and that t-rex was chasing us for a mile? Such fun times.

#20

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Ryan Starkey Report

Derp2cat
Derp2cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sadly, this might be the truth someday.

While some might think that we’re screwed regardless, hope dies last, and the next thing for those hopeful is to google “how to stop global warming” and to take it from there. The United Nations Act Now campaign provides an app to help motivate and track actions that push away the tide of climate change with over 9.5 million actions already taken as of this article.

And you can actually begin right now by turning off your phone screen to conserve energy and maybe take a walk and do some bird-watching in the park instead of opting for screen-based entertainment.

Do it.

Won’t even ask you to upvote and comment. Tackling climate change is more important.
#21

Dark-Ecology-Memes

The Road Back to Nature Report

#22

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Nita Schumacher Report

#23

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I think god accidentally put glitter in my veins, that or I miss-clicked on my character selection to the matrix.

#24

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Matio Robert Marejak Report

#25

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

Rodive95
Rodive95
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tf is happening in New York

#26

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Ominous Positivity Memes Report

Olive of the Meowls
Olive of the Meowls
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perfect! When do we start?

#27

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Tom Villaverde Report

#28

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

Olive of the Meowls
Olive of the Meowls
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok yeah I want that to happen to me too now

#29

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Cory Elko Report

#30

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Tom Villaverde Report

#31

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Revolutionary's Garden Report

#32

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Marisa Szubryt Report

#33

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

#34

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Stewart Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

I miss watching Choppers of Orange County

#35

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Danny Goddard Report

Jeff Gabrisl
Jeff Gabrisl
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Bees are my favorite! I love going outside in the morning just to watch them fly around my garden, there's like 5 different types. So busy, never angry, just happy to visit all of the flowers!

#36

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Alnus Dryad Report

#37

Dark-Ecology-Memes

War and Peas Report

#38

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Alnus Dryad Report

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I'm not even going to get started on this one ... just to get my third ban from non believers :)

#39

Dark-Ecology-Memes

John Timberland Report

#40

Dark-Ecology-Memes

Amy Stallings Report

