40 Dark Memes And Posts About Nature And The Environment, As Shared By Folks In This Facebook Group
Nope, climate change has not magically disappeared. Yep, the world is still burning. Though, the planet is not on a collision course with the Sun or anything, but even that would be a less problematic end to what’s actually in store for humanity if it doesn’t move its bum to do something about it.
Since there is no “on hold” button when it comes to the apocalypse—or parts thereof—I think it’s about time for another friendly reminder that we should all do something about the well-being of our little biological ball in the vast cosmos we call space because we have no choice any more.
And what better way to do it than in the language of the internet—memes. Incidentally, there’s a Facebook group chock full of memes that hit the spot when it comes to ecology, and that is Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings (hey, here’s another one for the nominal collections of memes we’ve talked about here).
So, strap yourself in and hit the scroll wheel (or tap the screen, or use a trackball, or, in fact, use any other mode of human-to-computer interface) to see the top memes shared in the group to date, and why not upvote, comment and spread some knowledge on how folks can help the planet in the comment section below!
More Info: Dank Memes For Dark Ecological Beings
This post may include affiliate links.
How are billionaires supposed to amass even more wealth if they comply with environmental regulations? They could lose $100 million dollars or more if they followed those regulations! Just let them pay the $250k fine, there are only a handful of billionaires in this world, we don't want them going extinct!
That’s not what ALL of America looks like, this is just what it looks like whenever you need a restroom stop during a car ride.
I mean, it feels good to feel like you help, (even if it doesn’t do much).
So, the viral Facebook page was created over 2 years ago, in early February of 2020. In context, that was just before the Covid-19 pandemic got out of hand and took the world by storm. And if you track time on the basis of Harambe, then that’s nearly 4 years after.
Anywho, since then, the group has amassed over 25,600 members in total, and over 400 in just the last week. The group shares memes of a predominantly ecological nature that slap you sideways with their reality. No, really, they very often point out a deeply rooted dark truth behind all that entertainment you’re getting.
Though there are some stray ones that still fit just the dark side of things.
And speaking of content, to be precise, the page’s memescape deals with everything from climate politics to humanity’s effect on nature to consumerism to straight up social issues.
It does make you think when someone says “a bug hit my windshield”, when it was actually you going the speed of light in the eyes of the bug. Or how you can “beat” climate change with your fancy electric car, when 100 companies in the world generate 71% of the world’s global emissions. Or this. Just this.
If anything, these memes point out all that’s actually wrong with the world, humanity and its so-called progress. And when the memes aren’t serious, they’re witty. You go, hermit crab! It really is free real estate.
I live in Florida, and I'm about to buy a boat because my property is about to be oceanfront!
If, by the way, you’re wondering how the planet is doing, then the short answer is the trends don’t look good.
According to NASA’s heat map (like, a literal one), over 140 years, the planet has been consistently getting warmer because of things like industry and pollution, with 2016 and 2020 being the hottest years yet.
It also published side-by-side pictures showing just how real climate change is with all the droughts, wildfires and other apocalyptic scenarios happening on our lovely blue-green ball blasting through space. Oh, it’s not worried about the calamity—we’re the ones who need to worry, though.
Like that day we were coming back from school and that t-rex was chasing us for a mile? Such fun times.
While some might think that we’re screwed regardless, hope dies last, and the next thing for those hopeful is to google “how to stop global warming” and to take it from there. The United Nations Act Now campaign provides an app to help motivate and track actions that push away the tide of climate change with over 9.5 million actions already taken as of this article.
And you can actually begin right now by turning off your phone screen to conserve energy and maybe take a walk and do some bird-watching in the park instead of opting for screen-based entertainment.
Do it.
Won’t even ask you to upvote and comment. Tackling climate change is more important.
I think god accidentally put glitter in my veins, that or I miss-clicked on my character selection to the matrix.
Bees are my favorite! I love going outside in the morning just to watch them fly around my garden, there's like 5 different types. So busy, never angry, just happy to visit all of the flowers!
I'm not even going to get started on this one ... just to get my third ban from non believers :)