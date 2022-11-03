Memes. That’s what the internet is truly for.

While “editing” Wikipedia articles and creating weird Spotify playlists are definitely up there, it’s memes that most folks are after when they pick up a phone. Or any other choice of internet media consumption method. We don’t discriminate.

And what better place to get your meme fill for the day if not Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman, a Facebook page for big brain sophisticated based memes for all. You’re sophisticated, right? Then what are you waiting for? Scroll down, upvote, comment, and read Bored Panda’s exclusive interview with the page’s founder, Loogi!

#1

Did he have pink hair?

#2

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Luggage and bags ready, time to go Oh s**t this guy is about to sit next to me Now I can’t leave 😭😭

#3

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
54 minutes ago

They come in different patterns cooool

So, in Wikipedia terms (but not really from Wikipedia, just in its language), Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman is a Facebook page dedicated to sharing memes that do away with the cringe and cheap humor, and instead aim to provide a good-quality laugh.

The page was created in 2017, and has since then made quite a lot of progress as a hub for sophisticated memes. As of this article, the page boasts over 852,000 followers, all enjoying content on the hourly.
#4

Potato head
Potato head
Community Member
1 hour ago

damn it Juan

#5

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

new item added to the bucket list

#6

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Try to catch me Ahh missed me 😂😂😂😂😂

#7

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Were the arrows supposed to do something that wasn't happening normally?

Loogi recalls constantly quoting memes and vines back when he was 16. So much, in fact, that his friends couldn’t handle it. Their supposed attempt to get him to stop was suggesting the idea of creating a Facebook page to serve as an outlet for the young teen’s passion for memes. And he actually went with it.

“My mates were getting sick of me doing that all the time, so they told me to make a page as a joke. So I did. And people kept giving me [crud] for owning a meme page, so I wanted to strive to get big and show them it wasn’t stupid,” elaborated Loogi.

“I had actually wanted to stop when I hit 1,000 followers because, then, I would have proven my point, but I went from 1,000 to 5,000 in about a week, so I kept it going just because I could.”
#8

Federico Guerrero-Isaza
Federico Guerrero-Isaza
Community Member
1 hour ago

What do you mean never mind? That was beautiful.

#9

jack0neko
jack0neko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Escalators aren't real

#10

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Tetris are for the old But I’ll still play it i don’t give a f**k

#11

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
46 minutes ago

New York Par-time clowns Department

#12

harpling
harpling
Community Member
1 hour ago

C'mon, it's been four hours already! Haven't it run its course yet?!

Now, what’s a sophisticated gentleman, I hear you ask? Yeah, we had that same question because it’s within the context of memes, and Loogi was more than happy to elaborate on that:

“A sophisticated gentleman is someone who has a good sense of humor, someone who doesn’t post cringe memes or old normie memes. The name was actually a joke at the time as well, because all the pages were called *something* memes for *something* people, and I didn’t want to be generic. ‘Sophisticated gentleman’ was the funniest [thing] I could come up with when I was 16.”

If you’ve been here long enough, you might remember us covering another meme page in that same nominally and thematically niche vein, Wholesome Memes For Kindhearted Homies. There’s also Dank Memes for Dark Ecological Beings, Historical memes for anachronistic teens (pre-1914), Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens… you get the idea.
#13

*Displayname*=idk
*Displayname*=idk
Community Member
1 hour ago

*makes fake sleeping noises*

#14

Federico Guerrero-Isaza
Federico Guerrero-Isaza
Community Member
1 hour ago

They´re Lisa Simpsoning.

#15

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago

the only reasonable person in that entire movie and he ended up being the hater

#16

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Best relationship advice of 2022

#17

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
2 hours ago

Had this happen to me at Taco Bell, and now I love chalupas.

Now, running such a big meme page entails a certain level of challenge as well. Besides having to stay relevant and post frequently, Loogi points out that the content has to be such that it gets reach from the Facebook algorithm, but also such that it doesn't get banned.

Fun fact, the aforementioned Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens was for a time disabled. Sure, it’s not a page, but rather a group, and content has to be moderated differently, but there's still the fact that getting banned, disabled, or otherwise silenced on Facebook as a page or a group is simply a pain in the butt to reconcile.

But having a page means a lot of other great things. Besides congregating a bunch of like-minded individuals and providing meaning in life, there’s always fun to be had in the little things that matter, like seeing the numbers grow, reach expand, and influence go global, as noted by Loogi.
#18

Amanita Muscaria
Amanita Muscaria
Community Member
2 hours ago

(Painful screaming)

#19

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Just one sitting duck🪑

#20

*Displayname*=idk
*Displayname*=idk
Community Member
1 hour ago

It is the invisible man from Transylvania 1-3! Is this what he does when he is on break?

#21

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
2 hours ago

Such a deep insight.

#22

Daydreaming in the dark
Daydreaming in the dark
Community Member
26 minutes ago

SHOTO TODOROKI

Now, we get it, this list is finite, despite it including the best of the best posts, but you can always check out the source from whence it all came, the official Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman page, and you can also check out the enamel pin Loogi is trying to make a reality.

But before you go, why not let us know what you think about the page, the memes, the sophistication of it all, the sophistication of anything in general, or share your memes and meme ideas in the comment section below!
#23

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Noted 📝

#24

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Looks like she’s not doing well innit

#25

*Displayname*=idk
*Displayname*=idk
Community Member
1 hour ago

Then you call out to family that they are fighting and then the whole family is there bonding being nosy .

#26

Spocks's Mom
Spocks's Mom
Community Member
49 minutes ago

A whole field of doctor kryptonite.

#27

*Displayname*=idk
*Displayname*=idk
Community Member
59 minutes ago

As the second oldest out of 5 children I feel this to this very day.

#28

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm on day three, but realistically I can go one maybe two days more TOP. Heck I might quit today, ain't nobody got time for these unrealistic challenges.

#29

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited)

No I want my sasuke sword now Waaaa 😭

#30

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Elon Musk 😂😂😂💔

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
2 hours ago

Eeewwwww....

#36

Zoecat
Zoecat
Community Member
22 minutes ago

That’s just Godzilla

#37

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Give me the largest glass of milk you have. I SAID THE LARGEST GLASS!

#38

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

No they are just humouring how bad you are at it...

#39

Nifemi 🇳🇬
Nifemi 🇳🇬
Community Member
37 minutes ago

No he isn’t right ?? Looks like my 3 am is gonna be ruined

#40

use wisley

