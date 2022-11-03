40 Memes For “Sophisticated Gentlemen” But Everyone Can Get A Good Laugh From Them, Shared On This Facebook Page Interview
Memes. That’s what the internet is truly for.
While “editing” Wikipedia articles and creating weird Spotify playlists are definitely up there, it’s memes that most folks are after when they pick up a phone. Or any other choice of internet media consumption method. We don’t discriminate.
And what better place to get your meme fill for the day if not Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman, a Facebook page for big brain sophisticated based memes for all. You’re sophisticated, right? Then what are you waiting for? Scroll down, upvote, comment, and read Bored Panda’s exclusive interview with the page’s founder, Loogi!
So, in Wikipedia terms (but not really from Wikipedia, just in its language), Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman is a Facebook page dedicated to sharing memes that do away with the cringe and cheap humor, and instead aim to provide a good-quality laugh.
The page was created in 2017, and has since then made quite a lot of progress as a hub for sophisticated memes. As of this article, the page boasts over 852,000 followers, all enjoying content on the hourly.
Loogi recalls constantly quoting memes and vines back when he was 16. So much, in fact, that his friends couldn’t handle it. Their supposed attempt to get him to stop was suggesting the idea of creating a Facebook page to serve as an outlet for the young teen’s passion for memes. And he actually went with it.
“My mates were getting sick of me doing that all the time, so they told me to make a page as a joke. So I did. And people kept giving me [crud] for owning a meme page, so I wanted to strive to get big and show them it wasn’t stupid,” elaborated Loogi.
“I had actually wanted to stop when I hit 1,000 followers because, then, I would have proven my point, but I went from 1,000 to 5,000 in about a week, so I kept it going just because I could.”
Now, what’s a sophisticated gentleman, I hear you ask? Yeah, we had that same question because it’s within the context of memes, and Loogi was more than happy to elaborate on that:
“A sophisticated gentleman is someone who has a good sense of humor, someone who doesn’t post cringe memes or old normie memes. The name was actually a joke at the time as well, because all the pages were called *something* memes for *something* people, and I didn’t want to be generic. ‘Sophisticated gentleman’ was the funniest [thing] I could come up with when I was 16.”
If you’ve been here long enough, you might remember us covering another meme page in that same nominally and thematically niche vein, Wholesome Memes For Kindhearted Homies. There’s also Dank Memes for Dark Ecological Beings, Historical memes for anachronistic teens (pre-1914), Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens… you get the idea.
Now, running such a big meme page entails a certain level of challenge as well. Besides having to stay relevant and post frequently, Loogi points out that the content has to be such that it gets reach from the Facebook algorithm, but also such that it doesn't get banned.
Fun fact, the aforementioned Zoom Memes for Self Quaranteens was for a time disabled. Sure, it’s not a page, but rather a group, and content has to be moderated differently, but there's still the fact that getting banned, disabled, or otherwise silenced on Facebook as a page or a group is simply a pain in the butt to reconcile.
But having a page means a lot of other great things. Besides congregating a bunch of like-minded individuals and providing meaning in life, there’s always fun to be had in the little things that matter, like seeing the numbers grow, reach expand, and influence go global, as noted by Loogi.
Now, we get it, this list is finite, despite it including the best of the best posts, but you can always check out the source from whence it all came, the official Memes To Satisfy The Sophisticated Gentleman page, and you can also check out the enamel pin Loogi is trying to make a reality.
But before you go, why not let us know what you think about the page, the memes, the sophistication of it all, the sophistication of anything in general, or share your memes and meme ideas in the comment section below!
