A teacher is currently in the hospital battling critical injuries after bravely protecting children against a stabber in a knife attack that claimed the lives of three kids. The crime took place in the town of Southport, United Kingdom, on Monday (July 29) during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Two other adults have been severely injured following their heroic acts.

Highlights A knife attack claimed the lives of three kids and injured two adults critically during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, UK.

The attacker targeted a community center hosting a dance workshop for children aged seven to eleven, injuring eight children and killing three.

Teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Barlow remain in critical condition after heroically attempting to protect the children.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested; his identity remains confidential as law enforcement continues the investigation.

Trigger warning: sensitive content

Leanne Lucas, a children’s yoga teacher, is believed to be one of the adults critically injured in hospital after she tried to save children during the knife attack, the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday (July 30).

Leanne was reportedly one of the organizers of the Taylor Swift dance event at The Hart Space on Hart Street, where a man entered and began attacking people with a knife.

Chief Constable Serena Kenney reportedly said: “The adults were bravely trying to protect the children.”

A knife attack claimed the lives of three kids in Southport, UK, on Monday (July 29) during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class

Image credits: Leanne Lucas

A handful of people shared their support for the teacher, taking to Leanne’s Instagram page as many commented on her most recent post.

“This woman is a hero and saved children’s lives,” an Instagram user wrote.

A person penned: “Your selflessness undoubtedly saved lives. Thank you, you are a hero.”

Someone shared: “Wishing you a quick recovery, you’re all in my thoughts xx.”

Image credits: enlighten_kidsyoga_southport

“I’m so completely and totally heartbroken for this senseless and awful and wicked act in what was a wholesome and beautiful event,” a netizen added. “I’m so glad the media named you so that I and so many people can send you love and support. Namaste (I see the light in you).”

A separate individual chimed in: “Thank you for your bravery at great cost to yourself.

“You saved children’s lives and prevented worse injuries in others with courage and selfless bravery.

“We are all with you and your family wishing you a healthy recovery.”

A nine-year-old girl, who became the third child to die, has been named as Alice Aguiar

UPDATE | Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July. The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning. We can confirm that the children who… pic.twitter.com/ljbzyaVbp7 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 30, 2024

Fellow yoga teacher Heidi Barlow is also currently fighting for her life in hospital after courageously safeguarding the children.

Jonathan Hayes is the third adult who was identified as the fearless adult who tried to secure the kids.

The 63-year-old was wounded while running to disarm the attacker. His wife, Helen, said that despite his heroics, her husband regrets not being able to do more to stop the “ferocious” attack, LBC reported on Tuesday.

“Leanne Lucas, Heidi Barlow, and Jonathan Hayes, all bravely fought back against the attacker of the swiftie event in Southport,” Taylor Swift fan John Michael Damian wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Image credits: learning_with_miss_lucas

He added: “Our fellow swifties are not out of the woods yet. They all sustained injuries.

“However, Leanne, and a few others, are still in critical condition and [at the time of this post] are still fighting for their lives.

“If we could please collectively will them strength, and healing, that would be most appreciated.

“As of right now, we have lost 3 young souls. May they rest in peace and may their loved ones have our sincerest condolences.”

Yoga teachers Leanne Lucas and Heidi Barlow are currently in hospital with critical injuries after trying to protect the children

Image credits: Heidi Liddle

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50 am on Monday.

In a news conference, Chief Constable Kennedy said, “The offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises, and started to attack… the children,” Sky News reported on Tuesday.

She added that officers were “shocked” when they arrived at the scene, finding several children had been subjected to a “ferocious attack.”

The attack reportedly took place at a community center called The Hart Space, often used for mother and baby classes in the Merseyside town.

Sending love to all of the families and friends of the children killed and hurt in Southport and everybody else affected by this heartbreaking situation. #Southport pic.twitter.com/IVOsyIihsO — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 29, 2024

A “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop” aimed at children aged between primary school years two and six (7 to 11 years old) was taking place at the time.

“Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning,” Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The local police added: “The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning.

“We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.”

Merseyside Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street, Southport, at about 11.50 am on Monday

As further horrifying details emerge from Southport, I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the first responders and NHS staff doing their level best for victims in the most unbearable of circumstances. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 30, 2024

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition.

“Two adults are also in critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

The nine-year-old girl, who became the third child to die, has been named as Alice Aguiar, Sky News reported. She was a Portuguese national, and her parents were originally from Madeira.

Alice would have turned 10 in October. The other two victims’ identities have not been made public yet.

Jonathan Hayes is the third person identified as a fearless adult who tried to secure the kids

Image credits: Calculus Legal Costs Holdings

After Monday’s attack, some victims were also taken to Aintree University Hospital and Southport & Formby Hospital.

The ambulance service reportedly dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialized resources.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. As of Tuesday, his identity has not been revealed to the public.

Nevertheless, police reportedly said he is from the nearby village of Banks in Lancashire but was born in Cardiff, Wales.

Image credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A knife was seized, and the suspect was taken to a police station, Sky News reported. Police urged people to avoid the area while they dealt with the aftermath but insisted “there is no wider threat to the public.”

Merseyside Police clarified that a name shared on social media claiming to be the killer’s identity was “incorrect” before urging people to stop speculating on his identity. Law enforcement is still questioning the suspect.

Upon learning that the attack took place in honor of her music and name, Taylor Swift posted a story on her Instagram page on Tuesday that read: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock…”

A “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop” aimed at kids aged between 7 to 11 years old was taking place at the time

Image credits: learning_with_miss_lucas

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class.

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Several witnesses described horrific scenes after the knifeman launched a “ferocious attack” on children at the school holiday dance class, Sky News reported.

Image credits: taylorswift

Colin Parry, who owns the business next door to the mother and baby center where the attack is believed to have taken place, told Sky News he saw his colleague carrying a young girl who was injured.

“He’s covered in blood, trying to look after her, keep her alive,” he said. Colin further shared that neighbors were helping to bring children out, and one of them had been targeted repeatedly.

“It’s like a nightmare – the biggest, horrific thing you could ever witness in your life, seeing little kids like that,” he said.

After Monday’s attack, some victims were also taken to Aintree University Hospital and Southport & Formby Hospital

Image credits: Channel 4 News

Another witness reportedly said he was at home when he saw a woman pull up in a car, screaming: “My daughter’s been stabbed.”

He recalled: “The woman was in hysterics. Then two police cars rushed up the street the other way.”

An online fundraising page set up by Taylor Swift fans has already raised nearly £112,000 (approximately $143,800) to help cover the costs of funeral and victim support.

The adults’ acts of bravery continued to ignite support from the community