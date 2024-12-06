ADVERTISEMENT

Cybersigilism (sahy-ber-sij-il-iz-uhm) tattoos are a relatively new trend that is becoming more popular, particularly among Gen Z. They are a combination of technology (cyber) and ancient symbols (sigils) considered to have mystical powers. The two elements converge to create a unique aesthetic. Think: Indiana Jones meets The Matrix.

With cybersigilism tattoos gaining widespread popularity across social media platforms like TikTok, many are curious about this distinctive tattoo style.

In this article, we’ll help you learn everything there is to know about cybersigilsm tattoos and how they blend intricate line work with gothic-futuristic designs. We’ll examine the meaning behind some designs and how they compare to tribal and cyberpunk styles. If you’re considering a cybersigilism-inspired tattoo, the 30 design ideas we collected are a good start.

What is Cybersigilism?

According to Dictionary.com, “cyber,” often used as a prefix, is anything related to digital technology. A “sigil” is an inscribed or painted symbol considered to have magical powers and used in ritual magic. Cybersigilism tattoos fuse futuristic, technology-inspired designs and ancient symbols of mysticism.

Cybersigilism tattoos are difficult to define because of their wide range of interpretations. However, they do have a few standard traits.

For instance, this particular style often involves a lot of detailed work. A combination of usually black ink characterizes the style, typically featuring intricate fine-line work (though some designs are a bit bolder) that spreads outwards to form branch-like designs.

The branches are often fractal-like or similar to the patterns found on circuit boards. They also incorporate a range of significant sigils within the design. Many cybersigilism tattoos feature sharp angles and points — yet another defining feature of the style.

How Celebrities and Gen Z Are Embracing the Trend

Billie Eilish, Grimes, Dua Lipa, and Phoebe Bridgers all have cybersigilism tattoos and have helped to popularize the unique style. Dua Lipa has a small cybersigilism-style rose on the inside of her right arm, while Eilish has a long, narrow cybersigilism design that spans from the back of her neck to her lower back. Grimes’ version deviates from the typical black. Her all-red ink design is located on her knee, with spiky lines traveling down her leg to her ankle.

In May 2024, Markd Tattoo, based in Sydney, Australia, posted a TikTok video asking each tattoo artist which style was trending among Gen Z. Each answer given was “cybersigilism.”

@markdtattoo Cybersigilism popping off thanks to Gen Z #tattoostyles #populartattoo #sydneytattooartist ♬ original sound - MARKD | Sydney Tattoos

 

Based in San Diego, Axiom Tattoo echoed their sentiments in their video highlighting Gen Z tattoo trends.

@axiomtattoo Modern classics ✨ #tattooshop #sandiegotattooshop #sandiegotattooartist #tattoohumor #genztattoo #tattootrend ♬ original sound - Axiom Tattoo San Diego

Hustle Butter, the popular tattoo after-care ointment brand, recently jumped into the trend. They shared a fun video on TikTok featuring an artist who humorously fumbled with the pronunciation of the style.

@hustlebutter Cybertruck? 😂 @Danielle Skye #HustleButter #hustlebutterdeluxe #tattooquestions #tattootrend #tattooart ♬ original sound - hustlebutter

The Meaning Behind Cybersigilism Tattoos

Like any tattoo, cybersigilism designs mean different things to different people. These tattoos demonstrate how technology, identity, and mysticism can all intersect.

Since humans rely heavily on digital technologies (especially younger generations), it seems fitting to incorporate these technological designs into artistic tattoos.

Cybersigil tattoos offer a unique way to showcase individuality while embracing our tech-driven world through futuristic symbols and patterns. Many individuals choose to incorporate these tattoos as a form of protection or to convey personal meaning through sigils they resonate with. This practice of cybersigilism beautifully blends modernity with ancient traditions, seamlessly integrating digital lives with supernatural elements.

Within each cybersigilism tattoo, you will likely find certain symbols chosen explicitly by the person to be incorporated into the design. Some familiar sigils we know and love include hearts, swords, and eyes. However, what they represent is hard to ascertain as each person will have their interpretation and will depend heavily on their preferences and tastes.

Cybersigilism vs Other Tattoo Styles

Cybersigilism tattoos are often compared to tribal tattoos and cyberpunk tattoos. Some similarities suggest that cybersigilism designs originally gained inspiration from both. However, there are also distinct differences.

Tribal tattoos have existed for thousands of years and often represent a cultural heritage particular to the tribe from which the design originated. For example, Polynesian tribal tattoos represent different meanings (e.g., accomplishments, location, personality, etc.) within the Polynesian culture.

Many tribal tattoo designs include symmetry, mainly black ink, geometric shapes/patterns, and thick lines. Depending on the tribe, tribal tattoos also include elements of motifs that represent mysticism.

On the other hand, cyberpunk tattoos are far more futuristic in their designs and feature elements highly suggestive of the digital world, including circuit-like designs and almost robotic-like components. These tattoos tend to represent originality, technology, and sometimes insurgence. They, too, primarily use black ink but are more likely to include some color than most tribal tattoos.

Cybersigilism blends the finest elements of tribal and cyberpunk designs, resulting in a distinctive style all its own. Drawing from tribal influences, it features bold black ink, intricate geometric patterns, and symbolic imagery. Meanwhile, the cyberpunk aspect introduces futuristic motifs and delicate line work, creating a captivating fusion of both worlds.

Many people who aren’t descendants of a tribe now consider tribal tattoos as verging on cultural appropriation, so they are keen to avoid them. Cybersigilism seems to offer a similar style without any cultural appropriation. Sometimes called “cybertribal” or “neo-tribal,” it was hilariously described as “tribal on ozempic” by @tys754 in the comments of a TikTok video.

Things to Consider Before Getting a Cybersigilism Tattoo

As with any permanent body art, there are several things to consider before getting a cybersigilism tattoo.

First, you need to select your design. Consider where you want your tattoo to be located and how large you want it to be.

Next, you must select the right tattoo artist to complete the work. Ideally, you will want to choose someone specializing in cybersigilism; the delicate details take expertise and time. You will want to find someone willing to sit down and discuss your ideas so you can personalize your tattoo perfectly. Remember to always check the tattoo artist’s reviews!

Finally, you will need to consider the cost. Factors that affect the price will be size, the complexity of the design, the artist’s experience and reputation, and whether the tattoo is freehand or a flash. You’re likely looking at paying anywhere between $50 and $500 for your cybersigilism tattoo.

Cybersigilism Tattoo Design Ideas

We’ve gathered 30 inspiring examples and ideas of unique cybersigilism tattoos to spark your creativity. These designs beautifully blend the mystical with the technological and pay homage to both the past and the present.

This post may include affiliate links.

Belly Button Beauty

Tattoo featuring cybersigilism design on a person's abdomen, showcasing intricate black winged patterns.

A butterfly with skeletal-looking spiky wings surrounding the navel.

@armin.agne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
Double the Fun

Cybersigilism tattoo designs on knees showcasing intricate symbols and patterns in black ink.

A set of symmetrical cybersigilism tattoos featuring stardust, a heart, and spiny lines.

@y2k_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
It’s All in Hand

Intricate cybersigilism tattoo on a person's arm, with a purple Santa Cruz t-shirt and a silver chain necklace.

An intricate system of black lines creates an ornate, medieval look.

@yulytattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
Symbolic Shoulder

A woman with a cybersigilism tattoo on her shoulder, wearing a white top and jeans, standing in a parking garage.

A series of organic black lines alongside some sharper points. The tattoo, reminiscent of sunken treasure, incorporates a gothic-style cross and some vines.

@chainsmaiden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Edgy and Elegant

Tattoo with cybersigilism design on a person’s knee, showcasing intricate black geometric symbolism.

Some beautiful shading gives this tattoo a three-dimensional style. The pointed and curved lines make it look like a futuristic weapon, a common theme in Gen Z’s tattoo choices.

@4dan_blk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Compelling Clavicle

Woman with intricate black tattoo on chest reflecting cybersigilism style and symbolism.

A stunning freehand cybersigilism tattoo that elegantly graces just below the clavicle. The curved and pointed intricate black lines suggest some mythical creature’s bones.

@yulytattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Balance

Back tattoo showcasing cybersigilism design, featuring intricate, abstract symbols and patterns in a symmetrical layout.

Another cybersigilism style includes shading to produce a three-dimensional quality. This lower-back design features a four-point star and overlapping curved lines ending in sharp points.

__danykim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Nail Play

Hand with cybersigilism tattoo design and blue flame nails on a textured surface.

These clean, thick black lines of this blastover tattoo cover the wrist, the back of the hand, and the fingers.

@spuskovik.tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Shoulder Cross

Cybersigilism tattoo design on arm, featuring intricate symbolic patterns in black ink.

This tattoo’s intricate design features an ornate cross in the center. The cross also includes what looks to be some eyes. Thicker black lines surround the cross.

@bankk_bcm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Fascinating Full-Back Tattoo

Tattoo of intricate cybersigilism design on person's back, showcasing unique symbolism and style.

This blast-over tattoo uses thick black lines and some more delicate ones. The designs in the center are robotic-like, giving digital-age vibes.

@avatarom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Skeletal-Cyber

Tattoo showcasing cybersigilism style with intricate, symbolic design on a person's back.

Another freehand cybersigilism design, this tattoo resembles the skeletal structure of the back of the neck and shoulders. The lines are curved with sharp points and include intricate details that make them look woven and overlapping, resembling technological or mystical elements.

@empty3mpathy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
Cyber Necklace

Chest tattoo featuring cybersigilism symbols and intricate design elements.

This cybersigilism blastover tattoo sits just below the clavicle and is evocative of a garland made of futuristic weaponry.

@delicat_______ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
Future at Your Fingertips

Tattoo on arm featuring intricate cybersigilism design with dark lines and abstract symbols.

Plenty of dark shading makes this three-dimensional cybersigilism design look sharp and metallic.

@4dan_blk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Cryptic Collarbone

A detailed chest tattoo featuring cybersigilism-inspired symbolism and intricate design elements.

This tattoo incorporates delicate curved lines with plenty of sharp points that dance across the collarbone.

@inkbyptp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
A Statement Neck Tattoo

Ornate neck tattoo depicting cybersigilism with intricate tribal design elements.

A cute behind-the-ear cybersigilism tattoo with adorable heart details placed within the curved lines.

@tattooedbyjustice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Light and Darkness

Arm tattoo with intricate cybersigilism design, showcasing unique symbolism and style on a person’s forearm.

A combination of solid black shapes behind delicate lines encasing the elbow joint.

@bankk_bcm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Sun and Moon

Tattoo featuring intricate cybersigilism design on a person's shoulder, showcasing bold, symmetrical patterns.

This is an ornate, gothic-looking cybersigilism tattoo that incorporates a sun and moon. The shadowing and linework make the tattoo look like it’s dripping.

@auua.tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Hellmouth

Back tattoo featuring complex cybersigilism design with intricate symbolism and style.

This massive, sinister cybersigilism tattoo resembles a fearsome beast’s jaws. As the tattoo progresses down the back, the darker, jagged lines give way to faded ones.

@pawpaw_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
Cyber Sword

Stylized cybersigilism tattoo with intricate symbols on a person's upper arm in black ink.

Intricate lines surround a Gothic-style sword and gemstone on this cybersigilism tattoo.

@oyasumi.tto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Gothic Cross

Tattoo featuring cybersigilism design on the back of the neck, showcasing intricate symbolism and style.

This back-of-the-neck tattoo showcases a Gothic-style cross comprised of thick, curved lines and spikes.

@nicotoelines Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Freehand Half-Sleeve

Arm with intricate cybersigilism tattoo, showcasing dark, swirling designs in a modern style.

An intricate cybersigilism design of overlapping curved lines with spiny points.

@chainsmaiden Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Hopeful Heart

Cybersigilism tattoo design on knee, featuring intricate lines and symbolic patterns.

This creative knee tattoo features a heart at its center, with a narrow sword at the bottom and a four-point start at the top. The surrounding designs look three-dimensional with skillful shading.

@4dan_blk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
Mystical Motif

Man with intricate cybersigilism tattoo on his back, showcasing unique symbolism and artistic style.

A large back tattoo with a mixture of spiky points and rounded lines interweaving to create an innovative design. 

@mcbride_tatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Brilliant Body Art

Woman with intricate cybersigilism tattoos covering her torso and legs, showcasing detailed symbolic designs.

This massive cybersigilism tattoo looks to start at the sternum and reaches the thighs. The design features plenty of thin, curvy lines and incorporates an ornate vase.

@narolivin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Spread Your Wings

Tattoo of intricate cybersigilism design on back, featuring bold black lines and symmetrical patterns.

These clean, thick, black lines create the illusion of the bones of a pair of wings that spread out from the tattooed spinal cord.

@sveninkco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Edgy Aesthetics

Cybersigilism tattoo with intricate, symbolic design on a person's leg, showcasing creative style and detailed art.

These shaded lines form an intricate web resembling knotted vines or tree branches. Look closely, and you will see an eye peeking out.

@mateosalinas__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
“Hello, Cyber-Kitty”

Tattoo featuring cybersigilism design with intricate symbolism and bold lines on a person's arm.

This tattoo is an adorable Hello Kitty adaptation that incorporates the lines of cybersigilsm with the famous cartoon character.

@chloeot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Sempiternal Shoulder

Tattoo design showcasing cybersigilism style on a person's shoulder and arm.

This impressive shoulder tattoo uses curved lines, sharp points, and shaded elements to bring the design to life.

@haeng.art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Mother of God

Ornate tattoo depicting religious symbolism in a detailed design on a person's leg, showcasing cybersigilism style.

This cybersigilism tattoo leans heavily into the Gothic style and reproduces an intricate design featuring Mary within an ornate chandelier.

@demiurgos.tto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
Fabulous Freehand

Cybersigilism tattoo design on forearm, showcasing intricate patterns and symbolism.

This back of the arm tattoo overlaps pointed lines and delicate shading. The design looks like a space-age weapon.

@fearsometattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!