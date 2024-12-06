ADVERTISEMENT

Cybersigilism (sahy-ber-sij-il-iz-uhm) tattoos are a relatively new trend that is becoming more popular, particularly among Gen Z. They are a combination of technology (cyber) and ancient symbols (sigils) considered to have mystical powers. The two elements converge to create a unique aesthetic. Think: Indiana Jones meets The Matrix.

With cybersigilism tattoos gaining widespread popularity across social media platforms like TikTok, many are curious about this distinctive tattoo style.

In this article, we’ll help you learn everything there is to know about cybersigilsm tattoos and how they blend intricate line work with gothic-futuristic designs. We’ll examine the meaning behind some designs and how they compare to tribal and cyberpunk styles. If you’re considering a cybersigilism-inspired tattoo, the 30 design ideas we collected are a good start.

What is Cybersigilism?

According to Dictionary.com, “cyber,” often used as a prefix, is anything related to digital technology. A “sigil” is an inscribed or painted symbol considered to have magical powers and used in ritual magic. Cybersigilism tattoos fuse futuristic, technology-inspired designs and ancient symbols of mysticism.

Cybersigilism tattoos are difficult to define because of their wide range of interpretations. However, they do have a few standard traits.

For instance, this particular style often involves a lot of detailed work. A combination of usually black ink characterizes the style, typically featuring intricate fine-line work (though some designs are a bit bolder) that spreads outwards to form branch-like designs.

The branches are often fractal-like or similar to the patterns found on circuit boards. They also incorporate a range of significant sigils within the design. Many cybersigilism tattoos feature sharp angles and points — yet another defining feature of the style.

How Celebrities and Gen Z Are Embracing the Trend

Billie Eilish, Grimes, Dua Lipa, and Phoebe Bridgers all have cybersigilism tattoos and have helped to popularize the unique style. Dua Lipa has a small cybersigilism-style rose on the inside of her right arm, while Eilish has a long, narrow cybersigilism design that spans from the back of her neck to her lower back. Grimes’ version deviates from the typical black. Her all-red ink design is located on her knee, with spiky lines traveling down her leg to her ankle.

In May 2024, Markd Tattoo, based in Sydney, Australia, posted a TikTok video asking each tattoo artist which style was trending among Gen Z. Each answer given was “cybersigilism.”

Based in San Diego, Axiom Tattoo echoed their sentiments in their video highlighting Gen Z tattoo trends.

Hustle Butter, the popular tattoo after-care ointment brand, recently jumped into the trend. They shared a fun video on TikTok featuring an artist who humorously fumbled with the pronunciation of the style.

The Meaning Behind Cybersigilism Tattoos

Like any tattoo, cybersigilism designs mean different things to different people. These tattoos demonstrate how technology, identity, and mysticism can all intersect.

Since humans rely heavily on digital technologies (especially younger generations), it seems fitting to incorporate these technological designs into artistic tattoos.

Cybersigil tattoos offer a unique way to showcase individuality while embracing our tech-driven world through futuristic symbols and patterns. Many individuals choose to incorporate these tattoos as a form of protection or to convey personal meaning through sigils they resonate with. This practice of cybersigilism beautifully blends modernity with ancient traditions, seamlessly integrating digital lives with supernatural elements.

Within each cybersigilism tattoo, you will likely find certain symbols chosen explicitly by the person to be incorporated into the design. Some familiar sigils we know and love include hearts, swords, and eyes. However, what they represent is hard to ascertain as each person will have their interpretation and will depend heavily on their preferences and tastes.

Cybersigilism vs Other Tattoo Styles

Cybersigilism tattoos are often compared to tribal tattoos and cyberpunk tattoos. Some similarities suggest that cybersigilism designs originally gained inspiration from both. However, there are also distinct differences.

Tribal tattoos have existed for thousands of years and often represent a cultural heritage particular to the tribe from which the design originated. For example, Polynesian tribal tattoos represent different meanings (e.g., accomplishments, location, personality, etc.) within the Polynesian culture.

Many tribal tattoo designs include symmetry, mainly black ink, geometric shapes/patterns, and thick lines. Depending on the tribe, tribal tattoos also include elements of motifs that represent mysticism.

On the other hand, cyberpunk tattoos are far more futuristic in their designs and feature elements highly suggestive of the digital world, including circuit-like designs and almost robotic-like components. These tattoos tend to represent originality, technology, and sometimes insurgence. They, too, primarily use black ink but are more likely to include some color than most tribal tattoos.

Cybersigilism blends the finest elements of tribal and cyberpunk designs, resulting in a distinctive style all its own. Drawing from tribal influences, it features bold black ink, intricate geometric patterns, and symbolic imagery. Meanwhile, the cyberpunk aspect introduces futuristic motifs and delicate line work, creating a captivating fusion of both worlds.

Many people who aren’t descendants of a tribe now consider tribal tattoos as verging on cultural appropriation, so they are keen to avoid them. Cybersigilism seems to offer a similar style without any cultural appropriation. Sometimes called “cybertribal” or “neo-tribal,” it was hilariously described as “tribal on ozempic” by @tys754 in the comments of a TikTok video.

Things to Consider Before Getting a Cybersigilism Tattoo

As with any permanent body art, there are several things to consider before getting a cybersigilism tattoo.

First, you need to select your design. Consider where you want your tattoo to be located and how large you want it to be.

Next, you must select the right tattoo artist to complete the work. Ideally, you will want to choose someone specializing in cybersigilism; the delicate details take expertise and time. You will want to find someone willing to sit down and discuss your ideas so you can personalize your tattoo perfectly. Remember to always check the tattoo artist’s reviews!

Finally, you will need to consider the cost. Factors that affect the price will be size, the complexity of the design, the artist’s experience and reputation, and whether the tattoo is freehand or a flash. You’re likely looking at paying anywhere between $50 and $500 for your cybersigilism tattoo.

Cybersigilism Tattoo Design Ideas

We’ve gathered 30 inspiring examples and ideas of unique cybersigilism tattoos to spark your creativity. These designs beautifully blend the mystical with the technological and pay homage to both the past and the present.