ADVERTISEMENT

Terrible in-laws exist and it seems like their only job is to make life a living hell for the people around them. Whether they’re saying mean things or going out of their way to concoct horrible plans, it’s definitely a nightmare for anyone who has to deal with them. In some cases, it just makes sense to cut them off.

That’s what one woman was forced to do after her terrible mother-in-law tried to cause even more pain when she lost her baby. She eventually made the brave choice to cut all contact with the woman.

More info: Reddit

Woman blocks evil MIL who wanted to hurt her by convincing someone to send her a wedding invitation mentioning she has 3 children even though she had lost a baby

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The poster said that she lost a baby in the second trimester and while she and her husband were struggling with grief, her FIL and MIL acted like it wasn’t a big deal and caused a fight

Share icon

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman would often pay tribute to the child she lost, and whenever she did, her in-laws would make snarky comments, which is why she kept low contact with them

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Job Ferrari (not the actual photo)

One day she got a wedding invite asking to her RSVP for her 3 kids, and found out that her MIL had sneakily told the relative she had 3 children despite knowing she had lost her baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SmallAdhesiveness672

She and her husband decided to block the MIL and cut her out completely, but they began receiving threatening messages from an anonymous account

The poster shared her difficult experience of having to deal with the loss of her child in her second trimester. As she mentioned, she was dealing with complex feelings of grief and, on top of that, had to console her young kid who had wanted a sister. Research on pregnancy loss finds that it is associated with many short and long-term psychological effects including anxiety, depression, shame, and guilt. Along with all these difficult emotions, she also had to grapple with the words and actions of her devious MIL and FIL.

She told commenters that after her husband informed his family that they lost the baby, her in-laws responded with “fury” and asked if that meant he couldn’t come over that weekend. When her husband explained that he was grieving and taking care of his family, his mother told him that “they were his family first and should get priority.” They kept saying nasty things to the poster and her husband which led to many fights. OP said that “all of this left a very bad taste in our mouth and we started to keep our distance.”

After the loss of their child, the woman kept its memory alive with a birth flower bouquet print and would often speak about the baby. The OP told netizens, “A few family members have reached out and told me that they experienced loss and never told anyone because they felt like they couldn’t and they are proud of me, and it helped bond me closer to them.” Every year, nearly 2 million babies are stillborn, despite that there is a huge stigma on opening up about this devastating experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women tend to be shamed if their baby passes away during pregnancy. They are also blamed for the loss of their babies which can add to the trauma and grief that they are already experiencing. The woman elaborated on her MIL’s reaction to her pregnancy loss, saying, “she clucked her tongue and said she’s never had that problem [because] her body knows what it’s supposed to do with a child. Maybe that was a defense mechanism but it was hurtful.”

The most hurtful thing her MIL did was convince a relative to send her a wedding invitation asking her to RSVP for her 3 children. Her in-laws knew well enough that she had suffered a pregnancy loss and yet her MIL decided to do such a spiteful thing. The poster shared that she felt like she had got a “gut punch” after reading the invitation.

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

The devious actions of the OP’s in-laws made her consider cutting all contact with them. Initially, she was planning to wait because her MIL’s mother had passed away, and she felt it would be extremely hurtful to go no contact then. But, after the incident with the invitation, she realized it was time. She also told commenters, “a big push for me to finally pull the trigger so to speak is my now five year old telling me that fil makes him feel unsafe and he doesn’t like how mil and fil make him feel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A study published by the Cornell Family Reconciliation Project found that almost a quarter of Americans over the age of 18 were estranged from a family member. Research on why people cut off family ties states that nobody arrives at that point on a whim. It’s usually a huge violation of their boundaries that finally pushes them over the edge to take the step.

The woman revealed a lot about her history with her MIL in the comments. She told netizens that her in-laws’ terrible behavior started even before their wedding. Her MIL would keep mentioning that she “stole” her son from her and saying that she was not family because she wasn’t connected by blood.

The cycle of abuse didn’t just extend to the OP, it also affected her husband. She said that even though she had been affected by their bad behavior for almost a decade, it had been going on much longer for him. As the poster mentioned, finally blocking her MIL gave her a lot of peace and she felt that she could finally breathe. What are your thoughts on the actions of the woman’s in-laws? What would you have done if you were in her place?

Netizens couldn’t believe the woman didn’t cut her MIL off sooner and empathized with the difficult situation she was dealing with

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)