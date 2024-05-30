ADVERTISEMENT

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist from America, now living in London and studying at The Royal College of Art. Her comics, known for their edgy humor, have been published in places like The New Yorker, The Chicago Reader, The LA Times, and Seattle Stranger.

The artist's path to success involved many different jobs, which gave her lots of ideas for her art. She believes that meeting various people and having different experiences helped shape her comics, that's why her style is spontaneous, creating funny and thought-provoking connections in her work.

More info: Instagram | bonfire.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

35 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

madelinehorwath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!