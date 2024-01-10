ADVERTISEMENT

Strap in for some top-tier humor by a comic artist, Madeline Horwath. You might recognize her work from publications in The New Yorker, The Chicago Reader, The LA Times, Seattle Stranger, and other venues.

Madeline's comics are definitely on the edgier side. However, this is how the artist described the art style herself: "My cartoons are single panel for the New Yorker as well as the occasional multi-panel comic. It’s hard for me to say I have a specific style. Whatever comes from me is the style, and I cannot control it."

More info: Instagram | bonfire.com