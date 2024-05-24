“An Honor And Privilege”: MIL Tries Throwing A Birthday Party For Baby Before The Mother Does

ADVERTISEMENT

When you marry a person, their family also becomes a significant part of your life. However, bringing in new relationships and traditions sometimes also entails additional friction.

And a recent story from the subreddit ‘Just No MIL‘ is a good reminder of that. Shared by platform user BloomArticle, it describes a time when the woman’s mother-in-law decided to deceive her and throw her daughter (the lady’s grandchild) a birthday party, even though she was explicitly told not to.

Some people clearly need more lessons on maintaining boundaries and showing respect.

Image credits: Banyushka / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BGStock72 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BloomArticle

People have had a lot of strong reactions to this story

