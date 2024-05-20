Husband Refuses To Celebrate His Wife On Mother’s Day Because She’s Not His Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother’s Day celebrations look different for every family, depending on the wants and likes of the honoree. Some look forward to having a meal out with their loved ones, while others love receiving flowers or something handmade by the giver.

This mom of 6 wasn’t expecting much, just some appreciation and perhaps a card from her husband. However, she didn’t even get a “Happy Mother’s Day” from him, leaving her feeling disappointed and taken for granted on one of the most special days.

Mother's Day celebrations look different for every family

However, for this family, it brought disappointment and a feeling of underappreciation

Mother’s Day should celebrate all moms, not just ours

It’s customary for children to prepare gifts and express their gratitude for their mothers on such a special occasion. But what about the husbands? Should they extend their token of appreciation to their wives, even though some argue it’s “Mother’s Day” and not “The Mother of My Children’s Day”?

While this statement is true, Mother’s Day holds deeper significance for women than just celebrating their motherly role. This occasion gives husbands the opportunity to express their recognition and gratitude for their constant dedication to the family. A thoughtful gift serves as an acknowledgment of her love, care, and sacrifices. Besides, it strengthens the relationship between wife and husband, creating lasting memories.

Therefore, we can all agree that Mother’s Day should celebrate all moms, not just ours. As a consequence, one of the most significant mistakes a husband can make is to overlook this occasion entirely. “Forgetting” or overall neglecting this celebration can make your significant other feel unappreciated for their role as a mother and life partner. This can be easily avoided by setting reminders in advance on your digital calendar or phone application.

Knowing what your partner wants or likes can really help in choosing how to express your gratitude for them. Taking note of her interests, hobbies, and preferences and including them in your special day plans can really show that you care and appreciate them. This means that personalization is key, and generic or impersonal gifts are not going to “slide.”

The number one thing that mothers want on such an occasion is a meal out

If you’re a husband who’s still unsure, a survey of 500 American mothers has found that the number one thing that mothers want on such an occasion is a meal out. It was followed by flowers, a handmade present, a gift card, and a greeting card. Beauty products, clothing, and vacations appear at the bottom of the list.

When it comes to how mothers would like to spend the day, 60% prefer to bond with their children, while 31% prefer to do so with their own mother and family, and 20% said they would enjoy some alone time.

Oprah Daily further inquired mothers about what they truly wished for Mother’s Day. Writer and editor Louisa Kamps longs for a relaxing meal with zero planning. “I would like my husband to make a meal or arrange a meal at a restaurant for our family. I don’t want to arrange any of it—I want to be surprised by something new. Mostly, I would like to have the kind of loose conversation that flows over a good meal, with no one hurrying to get anywhere. Short of this, I would like tulips.”

Meanwhile, editor Tina Chadha would really enjoy a photo book of their family trip to Spain. “I want to be able to look back at our memories, but I’m always too busy, too tired, etc., to get it done. We take so many beautiful pictures, but they are all living in our phones. So I’m really hoping my husband can put together an album that will kick off a ritual for us.”

As we can see, what each person likes may vary individually, but there’s plenty of time to figure it out until next year. The advice above should help with that and prevent similar stories like redditor TangerinePast7416’s from happening.

