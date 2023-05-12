New Mom Would Rather Pamper Herself On Mother’s Day Than Spend It With Her Kid, Mom, Or Mother-In-Law, Starts Discussion Online

There are only so many days in a year when we get to collectively celebrate our dear mothers who patiently and selflessly shaped us into the fine creatures that we are today. With Mother’s Day looming over the horizon this Sunday, most moms are expecting a heartwarming crayon drawing and some extra hours in bed. But when there’s many mothers in the family, the question of ‘who gets to celebrate what’ can get a bit tricky.

At least, this is the conundrum that TikToker Bailey McPherson found interesting when she thought about all the mothers she cares about. “Mother’s Day as an adult is weird because it’s like, am I expected to celebrate it with my mother-in-law? Am I expected to celebrate it with my own mother? Because my own mother certainly thinks so,” she pondered, not sure where she, as a mother herself, fits into the celebration. With 1.5 million views as of today, we assume many women feel similarly perplexed by the guidelines that this beautiful occasion is yet to define.

After questioning the age-old protocols of Mother’s Day, this TikTok mom went viral with 1.5 million views

Image credits: bmcpher

“Mother’s Day as an adult is weird because it’s like am I expected to celebrate it with my mother-in-law? Am I expected to celebrate it with my own mother? Because my own mother certainly thinks so, but I am also a mother. So when do I as a mother, who now lives near her mother, when do I celebrate myself?”

Image credits: bmcpher

“Celebrate Mother’s Day together? But the thing is I don’t like to spend my alone-time mommy breaks with other people. I definitely don’t like to sit in other people’s houses and watch my kid. I don’t wanna be with my kid on Mother’s Day. I don’t want to go to someone’s house and be a mother, you know.”

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

“I want to go out and get my toes done, have someone scrub my feet till I get so tickly that I almost kick them in the face. I want to drink something bubbly, even a Shirley Temple, a bottomless Shirley Temple. Some food, maybe some shopping. That’s my idea of Mother’s Day by myself. Whoever wants to tag along, that… Yeah, I mean, I guess my mom could tag along for that, but that’s all I’m settling for. I will not be mothering on Mother’s Day. Goodbye.”

Many mothers chimed in with advice and their opinions on the matter