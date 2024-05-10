ADVERTISEMENT

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and people are scouring stores and the internet for the perfect gift. You can’t go wrong with buying her favorite flowers or treating her to a day at the spa. 

You don’t necessarily have to get her something pricey and fancy. As you’ll see from these photos, some of the most appreciated gifts are simple and tug on the heartstrings because of their meaning and symbolism. 

This list is part of Bored Panda’s series of articles celebrating Mother’s Day. To all the awesome moms out there, this one’s for you. And if you’re one of those still lost on what to give as a gift, feel free to pick up some ideas.

#1

I Embroidered My Mom's Dog For Her For Mother's Day

I Embroidered My Mom's Dog For Her For Mother’s Day

Wife4life112210 Report

#2

She's Going To Be Spoiled

She’s Going To Be Spoiled

bethbourdon Report

#3

Flower Arrangement I Made For My Mother On Mother's Day

Flower Arrangement I Made For My Mother On Mother's Day

DeathWish4U Report

The flower business is booming every May. In 2019, fresh-cut flowers accounted for 80% of purchases on Mother’s Day in the United States. Outdoor bedding and garden plants come in second place at 40%. 

Florist supplier Fifty Flowers ranked the top Mother’s Day flowers and their meanings. Roses, which remain everyone’s favorite, symbolize elegance and appreciation. Carnations, on the other hand, denote beauty, while peonies embody prosperity and good fortune.

#4

Finished My Mother's Day Gift Just In Time

Finished My Mother’s Day Gift Just In Time

Minnielorene Report

#5

My Friend Bought Me This For Mother's Day. Probably The Best Book

My Friend Bought Me This For Mother's Day. Probably The Best Book

Zombpossum Report

#6

Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift

Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift

Ritchpieces Report

#7

I Made My Mom A Paper Cut Version Of Her Wedding Bouquet For Mother's Day

I Made My Mom A Paper Cut Version Of Her Wedding Bouquet For Mother's Day

kmatties Report

#8

Late Mother's Day Gift, Madeline, Acrylic Paint

Late Mother's Day Gift, Madeline, Acrylic Paint

idiotaddition Report

#9

A Friend Of Mine Got His Mother A Bunch Of Flours For Mother's Day. That's Not A Typo

A Friend Of Mine Got His Mother A Bunch Of Flours For Mother's Day. That's Not A Typo

Whal3 Report

Leonard Hamers
Leonard Hamers
Leonard Hamers
Community Member
1 hour ago

She is NOT happy, and she shouldn't be. This is an insult. Hope it was a joke and the real flowers were given to her later.

Indeed, flowers have been a go-to gift option since the early days of Mother’s Day celebrations. But back in the day, children were more hands-on when giving gifts.

London’s Appleyard Flowers shared that traditional British practices involved baking a simnel cake, a light fruit cake with almond paste and marzipan balls. Children offered it to their mothers for what is called Mothering Sunday (a.k.a Refreshment Sunday), which happens on the fourth Sunday of Lent.
#10

My Aunt Recently Died. I Made A Clock Using Her Most Worn Watches. Gifted To My Mom For Mother's Day

My Aunt Recently Died. I Made A Clock Using Her Most Worn Watches. Gifted To My Mom For Mother's Day

artisticallymusical5 Report

#11

Either She Will Love It Or I'm Dead

Either She Will Love It Or I'm Dead

bassedonchrist Report

#12

Persian Tiles Blanket, Completed Just In Time For Mother's Day, And Kitty-Approved

Persian Tiles Blanket, Completed Just In Time For Mother’s Day, And Kitty-Approved

actuallyashley21 Report

#13

Embroidered Apron I Did For Mother's Day! It Has Grains (Wheat, Millet, Oat, And Rice) For Her To Wear While Bread Baking

Embroidered Apron I Did For Mother’s Day! It Has Grains (Wheat, Millet, Oat, And Rice) For Her To Wear While Bread Baking

sieze_the_clay Report

#14

Made A Cake For My Mom For Mother's Day

Made A Cake For My Mom For Mother's Day

DueCriticism5048 Report

#15

I Started This Swing Arbor Project On Mother's Day As A Gift To My Mom And Finished It A Week Ago

I Started This Swing Arbor Project On Mother's Day As A Gift To My Mom And Finished It A Week Ago

D-Funct57 Report

If you prefer a Mother’s Day gift that will last more than a week, you can go the practical route. Kristen McGrath, editor of the cashback website Retail Me Not, shared some suggestions that won’t break the bank. 

"Whether you're shopping for mom or shopping for yourself, you can save on things like photo books, home goods, and beauty products. There's a lot of things that are on sale for Mother's Day that you might want to snap up yourself."
#16

Made My Mom This Floral Heart Magnet For Mother's Day

Made My Mom This Floral Heart Magnet For Mother's Day

fancy-feast-fun Report

#17

My Brother (14) Told Me He Was Making My Mom A Cutting Board For Mother's Day. Both She And I Were Very Impressed

My Brother (14) Told Me He Was Making My Mom A Cutting Board For Mother's Day. Both She And I Were Very Impressed

tjgonz Report

#18

My First Ever Mother's Day Gift. I'm A New Stepmom

My First Ever Mother’s Day Gift. I’m A New Stepmom

FoxyMoon816 Report

#19

My Mother's Day Present! I Love Her Already

My Mother's Day Present! I Love Her Already

rosekayleigh Report

Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Upvote just for the cuteness of this one. Otherwise I do not approve of animals as gifts.

#20

My Mother's Day Present From My Husband, Who Makes Lovely Wooden Pens (Usually). Anyone Else Enjoy Getting Crochet-Related Gifts?

My Mother’s Day Present From My Husband, Who Makes Lovely Wooden Pens (Usually). Anyone Else Enjoy Getting Crochet-Related Gifts?

traceyv2167 Report

#21

Made This For Mother's Day. It's My First Time Trying Faces Rather Than Leaving It Blank

Made This For Mother’s Day. It’s My First Time Trying Faces Rather Than Leaving It Blank

imadrnotausernamejim Report

But what do moms really want on this special day? According to survey responses, it’s not something you’ll find in a flower store or any gift shop: free time. 

Mothers live busy lives, and it goes without saying. But if we’re looking at specific numbers, a 2018 study revealed that working moms render around 98 hours weekly. That’s equivalent to two and a half full-time jobs.  

So, when asked what they want for Mother’s Day, 58% of survey respondents want to be able to “drop everything.” 42% simply want to enjoy a good book, while 11% prefer to do some form of mindfulness exercise.

#22

My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day

My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day

MrsStrangelov Report

#23

Instead Of Buying An Expensive Bouquet Of Flowers For Mother's Day, I Made This Instead For My Mom 

Instead Of Buying An Expensive Bouquet Of Flowers For Mother's Day, I Made This Instead For My Mom 

miss_tori27 Report

#24

A Cutting Board I Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. Made From Black Walnut, Sapelli, And Oak. I'm 14 

A Cutting Board I Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. Made From Black Walnut, Sapelli, And Oak. I'm 14 

Old_anvil_forging Report

#25

I Painted My Mom For Mother's Day

I Painted My Mom For Mother's Day

asf324 Report

#26

This Candle I Got For Mother's Day

This Candle I Got For Mother's Day

HeatherBS Report

#27

Mother's Day Gift For My Nan. Her Favorite Flowers Are Irises

Mother's Day Gift For My Nan. Her Favorite Flowers Are Irises

saltysirenxo Report

#28

What A Unique Gift

What A Unique Gift

probablyangry Report

#29

My Daughter's Mother's Day Gift

My Daughter's Mother’s Day Gift

md3 Report

With different world cultures come various practices, including the celebration of Mother’s Day. In Peru, people also honor moms, grandmothers, and sisters who have passed on, as many countries do on the Day of the Dead. And they share food and drinks while they’re at it.

Thailand, on the other hand, does it differently. For one, Thai people commemorate their mothers on August 12th, which is also the birthday of their former queen Sikirit. It is also a national holiday where children pay homage to their moms during school presentations.

#30

I Hope My Mom Likes What I Made Her For Mother's Day

I Hope My Mom Likes What I Made Her For Mother's Day

tdb_2 Report

#31

I Crocheted A Monarch Butterfly Shawl For My Mom For Mother's Day, Modeled By My Daughter

I Crocheted A Monarch Butterfly Shawl For My Mom For Mother's Day, Modeled By My Daughter

geekgal24 Report

#32

I Bought My Mom A Succulent For Mother's Day A Year Ago, And It Has Flowered

I Bought My Mom A Succulent For Mother's Day A Year Ago, And It Has Flowered

absw Report

#33

I'm So Excited To Use My Mother's Day Coupon For A Year Of Snagls And Greld Chees

I'm So Excited To Use My Mother's Day Coupon For A Year Of Snagls And Greld Chees

avid_life Report

Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 hour ago

One year of free snacks?! This is why businesses fail soon after starting, lack of financial planning.

#34

Nothing Fancy. Wife Requested A Potting Cart For Mother's Day

Nothing Fancy. Wife Requested A Potting Cart For Mother's Day

Zephaniah117 Report

#35

A Talented Daughter

A Talented Daughter

twitter.com Report

#36

For Mother's Day, I Asked My Husband To Make A Bloody Mary With An Unhinged-Looking, Over The Top Lattice Of Garnishes. The Man Delivered

For Mother’s Day, I Asked My Husband To Make A Bloody Mary With An Unhinged-Looking, Over The Top Lattice Of Garnishes. The Man Delivered

Twiddly_twat Report

#37

When It's Mother's Day And Your 4-Year-Old Decides You "Need" A Giant Eevee Plushie

When It's Mother's Day And Your 4-Year-Old Decides You "Need" A Giant Eevee Plushie

YoureNotAGenius Report

#38

I Embroidered This Photo As A Mother's Day Gift For My Mom. It's Written "Mommy Is Strong!" In Portuguese

I Embroidered This Photo As A Mother’s Day Gift For My Mom. It’s Written "Mommy Is Strong!" In Portuguese

mmebathory Report

#39

Mother's Day Gifts I Made For My Mom And 3 Sisters

Mother’s Day Gifts I Made For My Mom And 3 Sisters

JessicakesO_o Report

#40

I Made My Mom A Thing For Mother's Day

I Made My Mom A Thing For Mother's Day

silver_cereal Report

Like Thailand, France does not celebrate Mother’s Day like the rest of the world. Instead, it takes place on the last Sunday of the month unless it falls on the same day as the Christian Holiday of Pentecost. In this case, Mother’s Day moves to the first Sunday of June. 

France’s gift-giving tradition for Mother’s Day began in 1920 when the French government gave medals to mothers of large families as a show of gratitude for those who helped rebuild the population. It has since evolved into flower-shaped cakes.

#41

Made This For My Mom For Mother's Day

Made This For My Mom For Mother’s Day

godchode Report

#42

Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift! 5th Ever Quilt, Very Happy With It

Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift! 5th Ever Quilt, Very Happy With It

CraftyKlutz Report

#43

Microwave-Dried Flowers From My Garden. Mother's Day Gift

Microwave-Dried Flowers From My Garden. Mother's Day Gift

Asleep-Corner7402 Report

#44

I Made Lemon Bars For My Mom For Mother's Day

I Made Lemon Bars For My Mom For Mother's Day

Gibby5683 Report

#45

Mother's Day Gift. First Time Doing A Lace Effect

Mother's Day Gift. First Time Doing A Lace Effect

420mrworldwide305 Report

Like most countries worldwide, Ethiopia commemorates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May. However, their celebration lasts three days and is accompanied by a feast called “Antrosht.” 

Since Mother’s Day in Ethiopia also marks the end of the rainy season, people find immense joy in going home with their families once the weather clears. From there, they prepare large meals and share good memories together.

#46

I'm Beyond Proud Of The Card I've Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. This Is The Nutmeg Company's Pop-Up Lighthouse Bay Greeting Card

I'm Beyond Proud Of The Card I've Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. This Is The Nutmeg Company's Pop-Up Lighthouse Bay Greeting Card

nope13nope Report

#47

Mother's Day Gift Idea

Mother's Day Gift Idea

2-cents Report

#48

A Mother's Day Gift For My Mom

A Mother's Day Gift For My Mom

Dance10LooksTHREE Report

#49

I Painted This Watercolor For A Mother's Day Gift

I Painted This Watercolor For A Mother’s Day Gift

alyssaadlerart_ Report

Italy prioritizes providing mothers with much-needed respite. “Festa della Mamma” occurs on the second Sunday of May, and children give roses and write poems for their mothers. 

However, there is a special emphasis on relieving moms from any of their duties that day. Instead, family members cook meals and ensure the house is in order. Some take it a step further and treat mom to a day of pampering.

#50

I'm A Broke University Student So I Couldn't Send My Mom To A Spa For Mother's Day, But I Brought A Bit Of The Spa To Her! I'm A Beginner And Really Pleased With How This Turned Out

I’m A Broke University Student So I Couldn’t Send My Mom To A Spa For Mother’s Day, But I Brought A Bit Of The Spa To Her! I’m A Beginner And Really Pleased With How This Turned Out

Fine_Scene9506 Report

#51

Mother's Day Gift. It Was A Lot Of Work, But Totally Worth It

Mother's Day Gift. It Was A Lot Of Work, But Totally Worth It

therbine Report

#52

I Made This Arraignment And Plant Stand For My Mother's Day Gift. The Plant Stand Is Made With Pallet Wood. I Did It Without Any Screws, Only Dowels And Glue

I Made This Arraignment And Plant Stand For My Mother's Day Gift. The Plant Stand Is Made With Pallet Wood. I Did It Without Any Screws, Only Dowels And Glue

BEEEEEZ101 Report

Regardless of the region in the world, all mothers would agree that the best way to spend Mother’s Day is with family. Louisa Kamps, a staffer for Oprah Daily, has a simple request: for her husband to either cook a meal or arrange a meal at a restaurant. 

“I don’t want to arrange any of it—I want to be surprised by something new. Mostly, I would like to have the kind of loose conversation that flows over a good meal, with no one hurrying to get anywhere. Short of this, I would like tulips.”
#53

Mixed It Up And Took My Mom To A Baseball Game For Mother's Day. We Are Definitely Starting A New Tradition

Mixed It Up And Took My Mom To A Baseball Game For Mother's Day. We Are Definitely Starting A New Tradition

jesscubby Report

#54

These Answers From My 3-Year-Old Made Me Laugh And Cry

These Answers From My 3-Year-Old Made Me Laugh And Cry

hp007 Report

#55

My Four-Year-Old Just Gave Me This For Mother’s Day. Everything Is Totally True

My Four-Year-Old Just Gave Me This For Mother’s Day. Everything Is Totally True

TJ4President Report

#56

My Daughter's Mother's Day Card To Her Grandmother

My Daughter's Mother's Day Card To Her Grandmother

mattsiegel42 Report

Kamps’ fellow Oprah Daily staffer, Eleni Gage, echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing the importance of doing absolutely nothing—not even the chance to think about what they plan to do as a family. 

“I don’t care if we eat three meals, one meal, no meal, if we go to a restaurant, have a picnic in the park, eat a baguette on the couch (as long as I don’t have to clean up the crumbs). I don’t care what we do as long as there’s some fresh air involved. I just don’t want to have to think about it.”
#57

My Granddaughter Built A LEGO Bouquet For Mother’s Day

My Granddaughter Built A LEGO Bouquet For Mother’s Day

Tapidue Report

#58

Mother's Day Gift. I Like Gifts Like This Better

Mother's Day Gift. I Like Gifts Like This Better

Weekend_Fab Report

#59

Made A Mother's Day Bouquet Out Of Some Of The Flowers From My Yard

Made A Mother's Day Bouquet Out Of Some Of The Flowers From My Yard

chubbii_chii Report

#60

I Made A String Art Of My Beautiful Wife For Mother's Day

I Made A String Art Of My Beautiful Wife For Mother's Day

Goodlyearth Report

What about you, dear reader? How are you celebrating Mother’s Day this year? Have you gotten your gift for mom yet? Let’s liven up this discussion in the comments!

