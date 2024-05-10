This list is part of Bored Panda’s series of articles celebrating Mother’s Day. To all the awesome moms out there, this one’s for you. And if you’re one of those still lost on what to give as a gift, feel free to pick up some ideas.

You don’t necessarily have to get her something pricey and fancy. As you’ll see from these photos, some of the most appreciated gifts are simple and tug on the heartstrings because of their meaning and symbolism.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and people are scouring stores and the internet for the perfect gift. You can’t go wrong with buying her favorite flowers or treating her to a day at the spa.

#1 I Embroidered My Mom's Dog For Her For Mother’s Day Share icon

#2 She’s Going To Be Spoiled Share icon

#3 Flower Arrangement I Made For My Mother On Mother's Day Share icon

The flower business is booming every May. In 2019, fresh-cut flowers accounted for 80% of purchases on Mother’s Day in the United States. Outdoor bedding and garden plants come in second place at 40%. Florist supplier Fifty Flowers ranked the top Mother’s Day flowers and their meanings. Roses, which remain everyone’s favorite, symbolize elegance and appreciation. Carnations, on the other hand, denote beauty, while peonies embody prosperity and good fortune.

#4 Finished My Mother’s Day Gift Just In Time Share icon

#5 My Friend Bought Me This For Mother's Day. Probably The Best Book Share icon

#6 Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift Share icon

#7 I Made My Mom A Paper Cut Version Of Her Wedding Bouquet For Mother's Day Share icon

#8 Late Mother's Day Gift, Madeline, Acrylic Paint Share icon

#9 A Friend Of Mine Got His Mother A Bunch Of Flours For Mother's Day. That's Not A Typo Share icon

Indeed, flowers have been a go-to gift option since the early days of Mother’s Day celebrations. But back in the day, children were more hands-on when giving gifts. London’s Appleyard Flowers shared that traditional British practices involved baking a simnel cake, a light fruit cake with almond paste and marzipan balls. Children offered it to their mothers for what is called Mothering Sunday (a.k.a Refreshment Sunday), which happens on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

#10 My Aunt Recently Died. I Made A Clock Using Her Most Worn Watches. Gifted To My Mom For Mother's Day Share icon

#11 Either She Will Love It Or I'm Dead Share icon

#12 Persian Tiles Blanket, Completed Just In Time For Mother’s Day, And Kitty-Approved Share icon

#13 Embroidered Apron I Did For Mother’s Day! It Has Grains (Wheat, Millet, Oat, And Rice) For Her To Wear While Bread Baking Share icon

#14 Made A Cake For My Mom For Mother's Day Share icon

#15 I Started This Swing Arbor Project On Mother's Day As A Gift To My Mom And Finished It A Week Ago Share icon

If you prefer a Mother’s Day gift that will last more than a week, you can go the practical route. Kristen McGrath, editor of the cashback website Retail Me Not, shared some suggestions that won’t break the bank. "Whether you're shopping for mom or shopping for yourself, you can save on things like photo books, home goods, and beauty products. There's a lot of things that are on sale for Mother's Day that you might want to snap up yourself."

#16 Made My Mom This Floral Heart Magnet For Mother's Day Share icon

#17 My Brother (14) Told Me He Was Making My Mom A Cutting Board For Mother's Day. Both She And I Were Very Impressed Share icon

#18 My First Ever Mother’s Day Gift. I’m A New Stepmom Share icon

#19 My Mother's Day Present! I Love Her Already Share icon

#20 My Mother’s Day Present From My Husband, Who Makes Lovely Wooden Pens (Usually). Anyone Else Enjoy Getting Crochet-Related Gifts? Share icon

#21 Made This For Mother’s Day. It’s My First Time Trying Faces Rather Than Leaving It Blank Share icon

But what do moms really want on this special day? According to survey responses, it’s not something you’ll find in a flower store or any gift shop: free time. ADVERTISEMENT Mothers live busy lives, and it goes without saying. But if we’re looking at specific numbers, a 2018 study revealed that working moms render around 98 hours weekly. That’s equivalent to two and a half full-time jobs. So, when asked what they want for Mother’s Day, 58% of survey respondents want to be able to “drop everything.” 42% simply want to enjoy a good book, while 11% prefer to do some form of mindfulness exercise.

#22 My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother's Day Share icon

#23 Instead Of Buying An Expensive Bouquet Of Flowers For Mother's Day, I Made This Instead For My Mom Share icon

#24 A Cutting Board I Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. Made From Black Walnut, Sapelli, And Oak. I'm 14 Share icon

#25 I Painted My Mom For Mother's Day Share icon

#26 This Candle I Got For Mother's Day Share icon

#27 Mother's Day Gift For My Nan. Her Favorite Flowers Are Irises Share icon

#28 What A Unique Gift Share icon

#29 My Daughter's Mother’s Day Gift Share icon

With different world cultures come various practices, including the celebration of Mother’s Day. In Peru, people also honor moms, grandmothers, and sisters who have passed on, as many countries do on the Day of the Dead. And they share food and drinks while they’re at it. Thailand, on the other hand, does it differently. For one, Thai people commemorate their mothers on August 12th, which is also the birthday of their former queen Sikirit. It is also a national holiday where children pay homage to their moms during school presentations.

#30 I Hope My Mom Likes What I Made Her For Mother's Day Share icon

#31 I Crocheted A Monarch Butterfly Shawl For My Mom For Mother's Day, Modeled By My Daughter Share icon

#32 I Bought My Mom A Succulent For Mother's Day A Year Ago, And It Has Flowered Share icon

#33 I'm So Excited To Use My Mother's Day Coupon For A Year Of Snagls And Greld Chees Share icon

#34 Nothing Fancy. Wife Requested A Potting Cart For Mother's Day Share icon

#35 A Talented Daughter Share icon

#36 For Mother’s Day, I Asked My Husband To Make A Bloody Mary With An Unhinged-Looking, Over The Top Lattice Of Garnishes. The Man Delivered Share icon

#37 When It's Mother's Day And Your 4-Year-Old Decides You "Need" A Giant Eevee Plushie Share icon

#38 I Embroidered This Photo As A Mother’s Day Gift For My Mom. It’s Written "Mommy Is Strong!" In Portuguese Share icon

#39 Mother’s Day Gifts I Made For My Mom And 3 Sisters Share icon

#40 I Made My Mom A Thing For Mother's Day Share icon

Like Thailand, France does not celebrate Mother’s Day like the rest of the world. Instead, it takes place on the last Sunday of the month unless it falls on the same day as the Christian Holiday of Pentecost. In this case, Mother’s Day moves to the first Sunday of June. France’s gift-giving tradition for Mother’s Day began in 1920 when the French government gave medals to mothers of large families as a show of gratitude for those who helped rebuild the population. It has since evolved into flower-shaped cakes.

#41 Made This For My Mom For Mother’s Day Share icon

#42 Finally Finished My Mother's Day Gift! 5th Ever Quilt, Very Happy With It Share icon

#43 Microwave-Dried Flowers From My Garden. Mother's Day Gift Share icon

#44 I Made Lemon Bars For My Mom For Mother's Day Share icon

#45 Mother's Day Gift. First Time Doing A Lace Effect Share icon

Like most countries worldwide, Ethiopia commemorates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May. However, their celebration lasts three days and is accompanied by a feast called “Antrosht.” Since Mother’s Day in Ethiopia also marks the end of the rainy season, people find immense joy in going home with their families once the weather clears. From there, they prepare large meals and share good memories together.

#46 I'm Beyond Proud Of The Card I've Made For My Mom For Mother's Day. This Is The Nutmeg Company's Pop-Up Lighthouse Bay Greeting Card Share icon

#47 Mother's Day Gift Idea Share icon

#48 A Mother's Day Gift For My Mom Share icon

#49 I Painted This Watercolor For A Mother’s Day Gift Share icon

Italy prioritizes providing mothers with much-needed respite. “Festa della Mamma” occurs on the second Sunday of May, and children give roses and write poems for their mothers. However, there is a special emphasis on relieving moms from any of their duties that day. Instead, family members cook meals and ensure the house is in order. Some take it a step further and treat mom to a day of pampering.

#50 I’m A Broke University Student So I Couldn’t Send My Mom To A Spa For Mother’s Day, But I Brought A Bit Of The Spa To Her! I’m A Beginner And Really Pleased With How This Turned Out Share icon

#51 Mother's Day Gift. It Was A Lot Of Work, But Totally Worth It Share icon

#52 I Made This Arraignment And Plant Stand For My Mother's Day Gift. The Plant Stand Is Made With Pallet Wood. I Did It Without Any Screws, Only Dowels And Glue Share icon

Regardless of the region in the world, all mothers would agree that the best way to spend Mother’s Day is with family. Louisa Kamps, a staffer for Oprah Daily, has a simple request: for her husband to either cook a meal or arrange a meal at a restaurant. “I don’t want to arrange any of it—I want to be surprised by something new. Mostly, I would like to have the kind of loose conversation that flows over a good meal, with no one hurrying to get anywhere. Short of this, I would like tulips.”

#53 Mixed It Up And Took My Mom To A Baseball Game For Mother's Day. We Are Definitely Starting A New Tradition Share icon

#54 These Answers From My 3-Year-Old Made Me Laugh And Cry Share icon

#55 My Four-Year-Old Just Gave Me This For Mother’s Day. Everything Is Totally True Share icon

#56 My Daughter's Mother's Day Card To Her Grandmother Share icon

Kamps’ fellow Oprah Daily staffer, Eleni Gage, echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing the importance of doing absolutely nothing—not even the chance to think about what they plan to do as a family. “I don’t care if we eat three meals, one meal, no meal, if we go to a restaurant, have a picnic in the park, eat a baguette on the couch (as long as I don’t have to clean up the crumbs). I don’t care what we do as long as there’s some fresh air involved. I just don’t want to have to think about it.”

#57 My Granddaughter Built A LEGO Bouquet For Mother’s Day Share icon

#58 Mother's Day Gift. I Like Gifts Like This Better Share icon

#59 Made A Mother's Day Bouquet Out Of Some Of The Flowers From My Yard Share icon

#60 I Made A String Art Of My Beautiful Wife For Mother's Day Share icon