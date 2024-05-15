Wife Is Absolutely Disappointed With Husband’s Attempt At Mother’s Day, Throws Out Gifts For Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect is vital in all relationships—especially romantic ones. If it’s not mutual, then something has probably gone wrong. Both partners are meant to be on the same team, and in order for that to work in the long run, they need to hold each other in high regard.

One anonymous mom went viral after turning to the r/AITAH online community for advice on an extremely delicate and frustrating situation at home. She opened up about how her husband promised her a wonderful Mother’s Day celebration and gift, only to ruin the entire weekend. Read on for the full story, as well as the advice the internet gave the hurt mom. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Supporting your partner and showing that you care about them is so important. Some couples need a reminder that they’re meant to be on the same team

Image credits: Becca Tapert / unsplash (not the actual photo)

One mom opened up about how her husband ruined Mother’s Day for her. The story spread all over the internet

Image credits: SHVETS production / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rivage / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Your partner needs to understand how their behavior is affecting you

If your partner’s behavior is hurting you, there’s no better alternative than sitting down with them for an open and honest chat. That’s easier said than done, though.

Being honest with someone—truly honest—can be awkward and embarrassing. We don’t want to be judged for sharing our true feelings. But that shouldn’t be an issue, so long as we enter the conversation looking for a compromise instead of judging our partner.

In order for the conversation to be fruitful, you have to focus on how your partner’s behavior is affecting you and making you feel. Use lots of ‘I’ statements so that they don’t get overly defensive.

On top of that, try to focus on the current situation instead of reigniting a discussion about all the things they’ve done wrong over the years. In some cases, your partner might genuinely not be aware of how their actions affect everyone around them. Everyone could use a fresh perspective once in a while.

If the other person is serious about making the relationship work, they’ll hear you out and find ways of making things work. Though, you can’t expect someone to change overnight.

It’ll require a lot of extra effort on their part. They might make mistakes along the way. And you’ll probably need to have a whole series of discussions instead of just one friendly-but-firm conversation.

On top of that, your partner might voice some concerns about your behavior as well. Or they might open up about some other problems in their life that might have affected how they treat you. So long as you remember you’re on the same team, you should be able to navigate through this.

Many—if not most—moms want to feel appreciated for who they are and what they do on Mother’s Day

However, if things aren’t working out, you may want to consider going to see a couples counselor. An outsider’s perspective—especially an expert’s—can help you reframe the narrative. It’s not about finding someone to blame—it’s about understanding your relationship dynamics better and moving forward.

Some people are skeptical of therapy, so they’ll come up with excuses. They might not think it’ll work. They might think it’s too expensive. Or they’re too busy/tired/unmotivated to give it a shot. But if your relationship has hit an impasse, you need to be willing to make a change.

A recent survey by Forbes Advisor found that most people got divorced due to a lack of family support, infidelity, a lack of compatibility, a lack of intimacy, as well as too much conflict and arguing.

Some other major reasons behind marriages falling apart include financial stress, a lack of commitment, and parenting differences. Marrying too young and having different values are also concerns.

As we’ve covered before, what many moms want on Mother’s Day is to be shown appreciation for who they are and everything that they do.

“Hand-made cards from my kids and coupons to help me with chores are at least as welcome as store-bought gifts,” one mom told Bored Panda before.

“My husband has helped the kids make me breakfast in bed, and that was thoughtful and adorable. Bonus points if Mom doesn’t have to clean up her own breakfast in bed!” she said.

“Words and hugs go a long way for me towards showing appreciation. Hearing ‘I love you’ from my kids never loses its luster. That said, I always welcome kids doing their chores without whining and complaining. And spouses or partners showing gratitude and appreciation is so important as well.”

The author of the story opened up a bit more in the comments after her post went viral

