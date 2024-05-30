15 Of The Best Advertising Photographs From The 2023 PX3 Prix De La Photographie Paris
Dive into the exceptional talent featured in this article, curated by the acclaimed winners of the 2023 Prix de la Photographie, Paris (PX3). This exclusive showcase highlights the brilliance of advertising photography, presenting awe-inspiring works from both professional and amateur photographers around the globe. Established in 2007, the PX3 aims to elevate the appreciation of photography, uncover emerging talents, and connect photographers worldwide with the vibrant artistic community of Paris.
The Paris Photography Prize has grown to become one of Europe's most prestigious photography awards. Submit your finest work to our competition for a chance to win up to $11,500 in cash prizes, be selected for the PX3 exhibition in Paris, and be featured in the Annual PX3 book. Don't miss this opportunity to gain international recognition and be part of an esteemed community.
More info: px3.fr | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
"Orange Squeezer" By Leka Huie
Silver in Advertising/Self-Promotion
For the Assignment of Orange Project, captured the new conceptual of Orange Squeezer for the Mixed Fruit Orange Juice Splash.
I am a Hong Kong native, and very interested in many different kind of photography. During 90’s, I graduated in Creative Photography from Humber College , Toronto, Canada. Within the same year, I received the "Student of the Year" awarded by Professional Photographer of Ontario (PPO). I really love all the beautiful images in the world !
"Tornado Of Taste" By Halyna Vitiuk
Silver in Advertising/Food
For my family, fried potatoes are a regular dish. I cook often because the children love it. And I always wonder why and why children love these potatoes. and think about what a magical taste can be here.
However, when you start to look at things through the eyes of a child, everything around becomes special and magical.
So I tried to look through the eyes of children and fantasize about the hurricane of taste of french fries.
Halyna Vitiuk, a trendy photographer from Odesa, Ukraine, captures juicy and colorful photos filled with creativity, positivity, and happiness. Her career began in the IT and online sales world, but tragic events shifted her focus to exploring these themes in her work.
Amidst the war in Ukraine, Halyna sought refuge in a foreign country, experiencing the loss of familiarity. Guided by the wisdom "Focus on good thoughts and all will be good," she aims to share her creativity, support others, and create art projects that celebrate the goodness and hopefulness of the world.
"Hermes" By Leon Saperstein
Bronze in Advertising/Fashion
Hermes advertorial shot in Fontainebleau, France.
Model: Daria
Hair: Guy Ifrati
Styling, Tracy On
Leon Saperstein is originally from Berkeley, California, but has been working off and on from his photo studio in Paris, France since 1999. He travels a lot to work in the US, UK, and Asia; and has worked for many international magazines and brands like:
Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Tatler, Cosmopolitan, Elle, l'Official, 125, ICON, and Profil fashion magazines, as well as major brands like: Chanel, Hermes, Gucci, Mauboussin, French Connection, Tony&Guy, Ekjo, Ken Okada, etc.
Plus has had his art exhibited in Museums and Galleries in: Japan, China, Spain, France, California, and Chicago.
"William Hill" By Peter Muller
Gold in Advertising/Other, 1st Place winner in Advertising
I was commissioned in the summer of 2022 to produce a large series of images for William Hill, the betting company. They were all based around football, as they were to coincide with the new premier league season start. it was a month of solid production to get everything and everyone in place, made sure all the boxes were ticked, as there was a lot to consider, but the shoot went so well, so smoothly. They love the results and so do I. There are still another 15 stills to be approved and retouched, plus 10 super slow motion clips, so I can't wait to see those.
i have been shooting for over 20 years. i work mainly in the lifestyle advertising genre, i shoot a lot for various stock agencies as well.my work is normally a fairly natural depiction of everyday activities, but i like to think, on a good day, to make my shots create an aspirational feel and offer the viewer a bit of escapism, or desire to be in the scene. i am a fairly easy going happy kind of guy and i want my shots and images to depict how i want to live my life. i also shoot footage, as it was a natural progression from the very narrative based stills shoots.
"Synergy Of Beauty" By Iryna Domashenko
Gold in Advertising/Beauty, 1st Place winner in Advertising
The idea for the Synergy of the Beautiful series was born in Ukraine in 2022, when amidst the horror and destruction, one wanted to create something beautiful to inspire and give hope that beauty will save the world.
Surrealism always gives room to the imagination.
I was born in Odesa, Ukraine in 1980. Currently lives in Kyiv. In 1997 I graduated from Odesa Art School 2. I have a higher education and graduated from the Kyiv National University of Technology and Design in 2006. Since 2023 I am a member of the National Union of Photographers of Ukraine. In 2023, part of the series "Synergy of Beauty" won 1st place at the international photo contest Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3) and 2nd place at the International Photography Awards
"Saturated" By Felix Renaud
Gold in Advertising/Self-Promotion
Mental saturation, or cognitive overload, sets in when the brain has to deal with more information than it can process. A feeling of anguish and suffocation is then felt.
Like colours, mental space has a maximum level of saturation. Exceeding this limit can be very damaging.
This project aims to highlight this growing phenomenon in society.
"Olivia Jean's Album Cover Raving Ghost" By Jada And David Parrish
Bronze in Advertising/Music
This image is from the album cover we photographed for Olivia Jean's album "Raving Ghost." Profoundly mesmerizing and captivating in its essence, the album transcends conventional boundaries, captivating listeners with its enthralling allure. We conceptualized the shoot and designed a set to match the hypnotic vibe of Olivia Jean's music. The set was built of plywood and paint, and we photographed the shoot using a Hasselblad XDii.
"Sweets Moments" By Halyna Vitiuk
Silver in Advertising/Food
This photo is a symbol of that happiness, pleasure and joy in the sweets and little things. The atmosphere of home, delicious food and loved ones nearby is what makes our life real. They create those moments that we want to remember. It's like baking pancakes for the whole family, bake cakes or gingerbreads , like prepare breakfasts with waffles or even the simplest cookies or cereal with milk. Therefore, the life seems even more beautiful.
Halyna Vitiuk, a trendy photographer from Odesa, Ukraine, captures juicy and colorful photos filled with creativity, positivity, and happiness. Her career began in the IT and online sales world, but tragic events shifted her focus to exploring these themes in her work.
Amidst the war in Ukraine, Halyna sought refuge in a foreign country, experiencing the loss of familiarity. Guided by the wisdom "Focus on good thoughts and all will be good," she aims to share her creativity, support others, and create art projects that celebrate the goodness and hopefulness of the world.
"The Shrimp In The Black Pasta" By Orly Catz
Gold in Advertising/Food
Squid Ink Black pasta and steaming shrimp
"Cherry Fruit Dessert" By Leka Huie
Silver in Advertising/Food
For the Cherry Fruit Project, captured a pair of Cherrys , Orange and pineapple fruit dessert
I am a Hong Kong native, and very interested in many different kind of photography. During 90’s, I graduated in Creative Photography from Humber College , Toronto, Canada. Within the same year, I received the "Student of the Year" awarded by Professional Photographer of Ontario (PPO). I really love all the beautiful images in the world !
"Cross Road" By Mariko Okubo
Gold in Advertising/Fashion
Hommage to the silver screen actress, it is my theme.
"Cherries" By Tobias Meier
Silver in Advertising/Fashion, Gold in Press/Fashion
Surrealism fashion editorial featuring two oversized cherries.
2b+photo (Tobias Meier) specializes in storytelling photography for fashion and advertising. 2b+photo makes conceptual photography, with many intricacies to draw the viewer in. He carefully combines complex sets, backdrops and visual effects for contemporary photography with a surrealist and pop-art feel. His work is detailed and colorful, communicating brand aesthetics through highly stylized photography.
His portfolio features international designers including designers regularly featured at Paris Fashion Week. 2b+photo editorials have gained over 150 international fashion photography awards
"Ara Pacis Shifting Perspectives" By Rebeka Legovic
Gold in Advertising/Fashion
The Ara Pacis Mundi is a monumental complex characterised by indispensable geometries and obedient spaces with rigorous logic reflects perfectly minimalist metaphysics. The models dialogue with the space and the composition slips into a temperate surrealism. The chromatic choices, the precise area divisions and the spatial construction supports a highly respectful volumetric game that is also conceptual. The clothes and the hats were made by me personally, specially designed for this project.
MODELS: Dora&Lara (N Model Management Croatia)
MUA&HAIR: Renata Sabljak
STYLING: Rebeka Legovic
Rebeka Legovic is a journalist and editor, but also photographer specialised in fashion, architecture and conceptual photography. Her photos are recognisable for unusual minimalistic compositions with which she accomplishes a special metaphysical atmosphere setting out of time. Is a rigorous world, attentive to forms, in which beauty and introspection dialogue with an environmental metaphysics in which the human figures are themselves organic components to the visual fabric. She blurs the borders between fashion, architectural and conceptual photography.
"Feel The Sense" By Shawn Hsu
Bronze in Advertising/Self-Promotion
We communicate through space and the purest sense of mind to liberate ourselves.
"Alfa Romeo Car Gathering In Taiwan" By Po-Yi Li
Silver in Advertising/Automotive
Where there are no agents, there is still a group of people who love Alfa Romeo.
***[JOIN US]*** If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week. Look no more! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95 per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home. I've been doing this for 6 months now and last month I've earned my first five-figure 24k paycheck ever! GOOK LUCK:, Learn more about it on following link****** Join.Payathome9.Com
***[JOIN US]*** If you were looking for a way to earn some extra income every week. Look no more! Here is a great opportunity for everyone to make $95 per hour by working in your free time on your computer from home. I've been doing this for 6 months now and last month I've earned my first five-figure 24k paycheck ever! GOOK LUCK:, Learn more about it on following link****** Join.Payathome9.Com