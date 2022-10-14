Of all of the dog breeds the internet is obsessed with, corgis have to be close to the top of the list. Their stubby little legs, their fluffy fur, their perky ears, their huge, round eyes, the way they waddle, and their inviting smiles... Corgis are undeniably adorable.

Even Queen Elizabeth II was a fan, as she owned over 30 of them throughout her lifetime. I can’t help but squeal when I see a corgi making it’s towards me on the street, but we aren't all lucky enough to have a real-world corgi sighting every day. So to help all of you pandas get your daily dose of corgi cuteness, we’ve gathered some of the most precious pics from the Corgi Subreddit down below.

Even Queen Elizabeth II was a fan, as she owned over 30 of them throughout her lifetime.