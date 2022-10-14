This Online Group Is Obsessed With Corgis, Here Are 124 Of Its Most Adorable Posts
Of all of the dog breeds the internet is obsessed with, corgis have to be close to the top of the list. Their stubby little legs, their fluffy fur, their perky ears, their huge, round eyes, the way they waddle, and their inviting smiles... Corgis are undeniably adorable.
Even Queen Elizabeth II was a fan, as she owned over 30 of them throughout her lifetime. I can’t help but squeal when I see a corgi making it’s towards me on the street, but we aren't all lucky enough to have a real-world corgi sighting every day. So to help all of you pandas get your daily dose of corgi cuteness, we’ve gathered some of the most precious pics from the Corgi Subreddit down below.
If She Fits, She Sleeps
When people are looking to expand their families and welcome a fur baby into the mix, corgis are an extremely popular choice. And while they may not be the number one most popular dog breed, they’re making their way up the ranks. In 2020, corgis jumped into the top 10 most popular breeds in the United States for the first time. And according to Brad Hunter, the American Kennel Club’s vice president of public relations and communications, social media and TV shows might be behind corgis’ rise in popularity.
“I think they got a lot of exposure from pop culture, especially on social media,” Hunter told CNN. “There's a lot of accounts that are dedicated to corgis. You get to see them in 'The Crown,' but they're also really great dogs. They are a lot of dog in a little package. They're very adaptable, very smart and people tend to really fall in love with them.”
Took Maurice To The Pumpkin Patch Today. I Think He Liked It
This Photo Has Been Stolen By Other Sites Without Permission, So I Thought I'd Post Tucker's Butt On Reddit First
While corgis have recently secured their spot as one of the most popular dog breeds, they have been around the block for quite some time. According to the American Kennel Club, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi’s ancestry dates back to the 10th century. It is not known whether they descended from Swedish Vallhunds that Vikings may have brought to Pemrokeshire or if they came from the ancestors of modern-day Schipperkes and Pomeranians that were brought to Wales by Flemish weavers. But one thing is for sure, these doggos have been waddling around for centuries.
They have been beloved dogs for most of that time as well. Welsh legend has it that Pembroke Welsh Corgis are enchanted dogs that were used by fairies and elves to pull fairy coaches, work fairy cattle and serve as steeds for fairy warriors. “Even today, those people with keen eyes and understanding hearts may see the marks of the ‘fairy saddle’ in the coat over the shoulders,” the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America writes on their site.
Most Boopable Snout Ever
Corgi Eats It’s Own Hecking Brother
Little Puppy
Whether or not corgis were herding fairy cattle in Wales, there is no question that they are great herding dogs today. They may be small, but they’re certainly mighty. Corgis are world-class herders, as many of them are responsible for guarding farms and even compete in AKC herding competitions.
While Pembroke Welsh Corgis are usually what people are imagining when they mention “corgis”, there are actually two distinct breeds of corgis that are recognized by the American Kennel Club. The Cardigan Welsh Corgi may be slightly less popular, but they’re still adorable. They have longer tails than their counterparts, longer bodies and more rounded ears. And while you may see them less often, they are just as lovable as Pembrokes.
It's Our Engagement Photo But Luna Kind Of Stole The Show. Not Even Mad
My Wife Rescued A Corgi 2months Ago, Now She's Becoming A Happy And Lovely Girl!
When You Find Out You're Going To The Vet
If you’re looking for a companion who will be easy to train and who will get along well with your small children, look no further than the corgi. Pembrokes are actually known as the most agreeable of all small dogs, and they are known for being any owner’s best friend. They are smart, hardworking, enthusiastic and great at competing in sports such as agility, herding, conformation, obedience and more. They’re also quite playful, as they often tire themselves out by engaging in “frapping”, or what you may refer to as “zoomies”. Corgis love to run around, sometimes in circles or from room to room, to have a bit of fun and release all of their excess energy.
His First Trip To The Vet!
Proud Papa Corgi
Proud Corgi With Her Litter Of 15 Puppies!
It’s always important to know what you’re getting yourself into before welcoming a new pet into the family, so if you’re in the market for a corgi, there are a few things you might want to know ahead of time. According to The Smart Canine, prospective corgi owners should be aware that these dogs are quite vocal. Apparently, their barks are much louder than you would expect out of such a tiny adorable doggo, and they bark to communicate all sorts of things: hunger, excitement, when they’re upset, etc. They also tend to bark unnecessarily when they hear the slightest thing that alerts them, such as a squirrel running through the backyard. So if you’re sensitive to loud noise, corgis might not be for you.
Irma Lost All Her Puppies At Birth So The Owners Found Her A Kitten To Raise And She Is In Love
When You Accidentally Turn On The Front-Facing Camera, But It's Ok Because You're Adorable, Just A Little Surprised
Blitzen Is No Longer With Us, But We Had A Lot Of Fun In His Life. He Was Lt Dan For Halloween In His Wheelchair!
Corgis also need a surprising amount of exercise for being such a small dog. They’re a high energy breed, and every full-grown adult corgi requires about 1 hour of exercise every day to stay happy and healthy. It is in their nature to herd sheep and cattle, so they are used to running around quite a bit. And if they don’t have the opportunity to run off some steam, they will be more likely to exhibit destructive behavior, such as chewing up shoes and clawing at furniture. If you’re not prepared to give your corgi many opportunities to run around, it might not be the right time to adopt one.
Biscuit And Gravy, With A Side Of Waffle
My Girlfriend’s Cousin’s Corgi Is Literally A Mammoth
Every Morning I Wake Up To My Soulmate’s Face
While corgis have ample energy to be running around, it’s best to limit how often they are jumping. It’s fine for them to jump while playing at the park, The Smart Canine explains, but try to keep them from jumping on and off furniture and other high places. Their hips and spines are prone to developing issues such as disc disease and canine hip dysplasia due to their long torsos and short legs. Dachshunds also commonly have the same issues. If you’re going to get a corgi as your next fur baby, it might be wise to get little doggy ramps if you allow them onto furniture like your bed or the sofa.
Goooooooodmorning From Waffles
Smol Corgi With His Plushie
This Cures My Sadness
