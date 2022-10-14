Of all of the dog breeds the internet is obsessed with, corgis have to be close to the top of the list. Their stubby little legs, their fluffy fur, their perky ears, their huge, round eyes, the way they waddle, and their inviting smiles... Corgis are undeniably adorable.

Even Queen Elizabeth II was a fan, as she owned over 30 of them throughout her lifetime. I can’t help but squeal when I see a corgi making it’s towards me on the street, but we aren't all lucky enough to have a real-world corgi sighting every day. So to help all of you pandas get your daily dose of corgi cuteness, we’ve gathered some of the most precious pics from the Corgi Subreddit down below.

Be sure to upvote all of the photos that give you serious corgi fever, and let us know in the comments what you love most about this adorable breed. Then, if you’re in need of yet another corgi fix, we recommend you check out this adorable Bored Panda article next.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

If She Fits, She Sleeps

If She Fits, She Sleeps

chx_ Report

18points
POST

When people are looking to expand their families and welcome a fur baby into the mix, corgis are an extremely popular choice. And while they may not be the number one most popular dog breed, they’re making their way up the ranks. In 2020, corgis jumped into the top 10 most popular breeds in the United States for the first time. And according to Brad Hunter, the American Kennel Club’s vice president of public relations and communications, social media and TV shows might be behind corgis’ rise in popularity.

“I think they got a lot of exposure from pop culture, especially on social media,” Hunter told CNN. “There's a lot of accounts that are dedicated to corgis. You get to see them in 'The Crown,' but they're also really great dogs. They are a lot of dog in a little package. They're very adaptable, very smart and people tend to really fall in love with them.”
#2

Took Maurice To The Pumpkin Patch Today. I Think He Liked It

Took Maurice To The Pumpkin Patch Today. I Think He Liked It

sccr24 Report

18points
POST
#3

This Photo Has Been Stolen By Other Sites Without Permission, So I Thought I'd Post Tucker's Butt On Reddit First

This Photo Has Been Stolen By Other Sites Without Permission, So I Thought I'd Post Tucker's Butt On Reddit First

mswhateven Report

17points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
22 minutes ago

THICC

1
1point
reply

While corgis have recently secured their spot as one of the most popular dog breeds, they have been around the block for quite some time. According to the American Kennel Club, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi’s ancestry dates back to the 10th century. It is not known whether they descended from Swedish Vallhunds that Vikings may have brought to Pemrokeshire or if they came from the ancestors of modern-day Schipperkes and Pomeranians that were brought to Wales by Flemish weavers. But one thing is for sure, these doggos have been waddling around for centuries. 

They have been beloved dogs for most of that time as well. Welsh legend has it that Pembroke Welsh Corgis are enchanted dogs that were used by fairies and elves to pull fairy coaches, work fairy cattle and serve as steeds for fairy warriors. “Even today, those people with keen eyes and understanding hearts may see the marks of the ‘fairy saddle’ in the coat over the shoulders,” the Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America writes on their site.
#4

Most Boopable Snout Ever

Most Boopable Snout Ever

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Boop!

0
0points
reply
#5

Corgi Eats It’s Own Hecking Brother

Corgi Eats It’s Own Hecking Brother

DarkLazer215 Report

15points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
31 minutes ago

"You're so cute, I could just eat you up."

0
0points
reply
#6

Little Puppy

Little Puppy

J-Nono Report

15points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Uh oh. The puppy looks guilty.

1
1point
reply

Whether or not corgis were herding fairy cattle in Wales, there is no question that they are great herding dogs today. They may be small, but they’re certainly mighty. Corgis are world-class herders, as many of them are responsible for guarding farms and even compete in AKC herding competitions.

While Pembroke Welsh Corgis are usually what people are imagining when they mention “corgis”, there are actually two distinct breeds of corgis that are recognized by the American Kennel Club. The Cardigan Welsh Corgi may be slightly less popular, but they’re still adorable. They have longer tails than their counterparts, longer bodies and more rounded ears. And while you may see them less often, they are just as lovable as Pembrokes. 

#7

It's Our Engagement Photo But Luna Kind Of Stole The Show. Not Even Mad

It's Our Engagement Photo But Luna Kind Of Stole The Show. Not Even Mad

ZOMGSquirrelz Report

15points
POST
Nightmare
Nightmare
Community Member
3 minutes ago

want to boop the snoot. Btw, great picture

1
1point
reply
#8

My Wife Rescued A Corgi 2months Ago, Now She's Becoming A Happy And Lovely Girl!

My Wife Rescued A Corgi 2months Ago, Now She's Becoming A Happy And Lovely Girl!

boomer_lt Report

14points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
20 minutes ago

😭😭😭😭 hate when animals need rescuing but love to see them rescued.

2
2points
reply
#9

When You Find Out You're Going To The Vet

When You Find Out You're Going To The Vet

fab1000 Report

13points
POST
Nightmare
Nightmare
Community Member
2 minutes ago

damn, those eyes. like when i find out im going to the dentist😂😂😂

0
0points
reply

If you’re looking for a companion who will be easy to train and who will get along well with your small children, look no further than the corgi. Pembrokes are actually known as the most agreeable of all small dogs, and they are known for being any owner’s best friend. They are smart, hardworking, enthusiastic and great at competing in sports such as agility, herding, conformation, obedience and more. They’re also quite playful, as they often tire themselves out by engaging in “frapping”, or what you may refer to as “zoomies”. Corgis love to run around, sometimes in circles or from room to room, to have a bit of fun and release all of their excess energy.    
#10

His First Trip To The Vet!

His First Trip To The Vet!

usafa2014 Report

13points
POST
#11

Proud Papa Corgi

Proud Papa Corgi

zoom863 Report

12points
POST
#12

Proud Corgi With Her Litter Of 15 Puppies!

Proud Corgi With Her Litter Of 15 Puppies!

ElCapitanBeans Report

10points
POST
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
37 minutes ago

is it me or is this giving off Royal birth vibes

1
1point
reply

It’s always important to know what you’re getting yourself into before welcoming a new pet into the family, so if you’re in the market for a corgi, there are a few things you might want to know ahead of time. According to The Smart Canine, prospective corgi owners should be aware that these dogs are quite vocal. Apparently, their barks are much louder than you would expect out of such a tiny adorable doggo, and they bark to communicate all sorts of things: hunger, excitement, when they’re upset, etc. They also tend to bark unnecessarily when they hear the slightest thing that alerts them, such as a squirrel running through the backyard. So if you’re sensitive to loud noise, corgis might not be for you.  
#13

Irma Lost All Her Puppies At Birth So The Owners Found Her A Kitten To Raise And She Is In Love

Irma Lost All Her Puppies At Birth So The Owners Found Her A Kitten To Raise And She Is In Love

TresidentPrump Report

10points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Stuff like this makes me feel so bad that most dogs get their puppies taken away after a few weeks.

0
0points
reply
#14

When You Accidentally Turn On The Front-Facing Camera, But It's Ok Because You're Adorable, Just A Little Surprised

When You Accidentally Turn On The Front-Facing Camera, But It's Ok Because You're Adorable, Just A Little Surprised

whisk_kid Report

10points
POST
Nightmare
Nightmare
Community Member
1 minute ago

boop

0
0points
reply
#15

Blitzen Is No Longer With Us, But We Had A Lot Of Fun In His Life. He Was Lt Dan For Halloween In His Wheelchair!

Blitzen Is No Longer With Us, But We Had A Lot Of Fun In His Life. He Was Lt Dan For Halloween In His Wheelchair!

corgipantz Report

10points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
13 minutes ago

🥺🥺🥺🥺😩😩😩

0
0points
reply

Corgis also need a surprising amount of exercise for being such a small dog. They’re a high energy breed, and every full-grown adult corgi requires about 1 hour of exercise every day to stay happy and healthy. It is in their nature to herd sheep and cattle, so they are used to running around quite a bit. And if they don’t have the opportunity to run off some steam, they will be more likely to exhibit destructive behavior, such as chewing up shoes and clawing at furniture. If you’re not prepared to give your corgi many opportunities to run around, it might not be the right time to adopt one.  
#16

Biscuit And Gravy, With A Side Of Waffle

Biscuit And Gravy, With A Side Of Waffle

DkS_FIJI Report

10points
POST
#17

My Girlfriend’s Cousin’s Corgi Is Literally A Mammoth

My Girlfriend’s Cousin’s Corgi Is Literally A Mammoth

awoolman13 Report

9points
POST
Robecca
Robecca
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Love when big dogs have no idea how they could possibly be picked up and are just 😦😦😦

0
0points
reply
#18

Every Morning I Wake Up To My Soulmate’s Face

Every Morning I Wake Up To My Soulmate’s Face

SirGrumpfenstein Report

8points
POST

While corgis have ample energy to be running around, it’s best to limit how often they are jumping. It’s fine for them to jump while playing at the park, The Smart Canine explains, but try to keep them from jumping on and off furniture and other high places. Their hips and spines are prone to developing issues such as disc disease and canine hip dysplasia due to their long torsos and short legs. Dachshunds also commonly have the same issues. If you’re going to get a corgi as your next fur baby, it might be wise to get little doggy ramps if you allow them onto furniture like your bed or the sofa.  
#19

Goooooooodmorning From Waffles

Goooooooodmorning From Waffles

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#20

Smol Corgi With His Plushie

Smol Corgi With His Plushie

deaadstar Report

7points
POST
#21

This Cures My Sadness

This Cures My Sadness

reddit.com Report

7points
POST

We hope you’re enjoying these adorable photos of one of the most beloved dog breeds in the world. Keep upvoting your favorite fluffy corgis, and feel free to share in the comments what you love most about these little herding dogs. Then if you’re looking for even more corgi content, be sure to check out this Bored Panda article next. 
#22

That’s A Weird Looking Log

That’s A Weird Looking Log

JWeroff Report

7points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 minute ago

No. It is not bathtime if you cannot see me

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Rescued Senior Corgi - Weight Loss Progress

Rescued Senior Corgi - Weight Loss Progress

gimbb14 Report

7points
POST
#24

Caught My Corgi Pup Trying To Eat A Dandelion

Caught My Corgi Pup Trying To Eat A Dandelion

afrikinboulos Report

7points
POST
#25

Dread It. Run From It. Archie Arrives All The Same

Dread It. Run From It. Archie Arrives All The Same

JonesyOC Report

7points
POST
#26

If I Knew A Friend Would Make Him This Happy, I Would’ve Bought The Entire Litter

If I Knew A Friend Would Make Him This Happy, I Would’ve Bought The Entire Litter

dances-with-corgis Report

6points
POST
#27

Yesterday I Posted About Jack Being Grumpy About The New Puppy... Today Is Better

Yesterday I Posted About Jack Being Grumpy About The New Puppy... Today Is Better

saint-frankie Report

6points
POST
#28

Upward Dog

Upward Dog

nassunnova Report

6points
POST
Nightmare
Nightmare
Community Member
1 minute ago

now the downward dog pose...

0
0points
reply
#29

Meet Tucker, My Ptsd Service Dog And Best Friend

Meet Tucker, My Ptsd Service Dog And Best Friend

belleandherbeast Report

6points
POST
#30

This Ridiculously Photogenic Corgi

This Ridiculously Photogenic Corgi

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#31

Miso Is Cancer Free!

Miso Is Cancer Free!

Dontblinkdoc Report

6points
POST
#32

Pancake Isn't The Easiest Pup To Take Pictures With

Pancake Isn't The Easiest Pup To Take Pictures With

twonkoe Report

5points
POST
#33

Smiles Coming Home After Hurricane Harvey

Smiles Coming Home After Hurricane Harvey

SlimThick14 Report

5points
POST
#34

Ted's Before And After Of His First "Hike"

Ted's Before And After Of His First "Hike"

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#35

A New Master

A New Master

ShaneH7646 Report

5points
POST
#36

My 5 Month Old Puppy Practically Has Tree Trunks For Stumps

My 5 Month Old Puppy Practically Has Tree Trunks For Stumps

raisuchan Report

5points
POST
#37

We Somehow Found Nebbi’s Brother Ned On Instagram, And Finally Reunited At A Corgi Meet Up Today

We Somehow Found Nebbi’s Brother Ned On Instagram, And Finally Reunited At A Corgi Meet Up Today

woodenspoonboy Report

5points
POST
#38

First Bath = Skinny Fluff

First Bath = Skinny Fluff

AMostBefuddlingThing Report

5points
POST
#39

That’s Not A Kiss

That’s Not A Kiss

nassunnova Report

5points
POST
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
33 minutes ago

OUCH

0
0points
reply
#40

When Mom And Dad Take You To The Dog Park For The First Time

When Mom And Dad Take You To The Dog Park For The First Time

bakedbykate Report

5points
POST
#41

Looking Majestic, As Always

Looking Majestic, As Always

RainyDayNinja Report

5points
POST
#42

My Beautiful Girl On Her Steak Day. She’s 11 Years Young And Still Climbing Mountains

My Beautiful Girl On Her Steak Day. She’s 11 Years Young And Still Climbing Mountains

shenuhcide Report

5points
POST
#43

Look Who Came Home With Us Today! 8 1/2 Week Old Cooper

Look Who Came Home With Us Today! 8 1/2 Week Old Cooper

sammisamantha Report

5points
POST
#44

On Lazy Days, My Corgi Reluctantly Follows Me Around The House, Dramatically Flopping Behind Me In Each Room

On Lazy Days, My Corgi Reluctantly Follows Me Around The House, Dramatically Flopping Behind Me In Each Room

ShirleyFunke482 Report

4points
POST
#45

Said Goodbye To Rosie Today. This Portrait Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Her. It Really Shows Off Her Beautiful Smile

Said Goodbye To Rosie Today. This Portrait Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Her. It Really Shows Off Her Beautiful Smile

Holy_Shit_Snacks Report

4points
POST
#46

He Didn’t Get Any Of Our Food, And He Is Being Really Dramatic About It

He Didn’t Get Any Of Our Food, And He Is Being Really Dramatic About It

haugisen Report

4points
POST
#47

Dat Corgi Smile

Dat Corgi Smile

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#48

Overheard At The Park: "She's 16 Years Old And Her Legs Don't Work So Well Anymore, But She Still Loves Meeting New People"

Overheard At The Park: "She's 16 Years Old And Her Legs Don't Work So Well Anymore, But She Still Loves Meeting New People"

ggisthebest Report

4points
POST
#49

I Call This One, Blue Steel

I Call This One, Blue Steel

snowhawk878 Report

4points
POST
#50

Corgi Levitation

Corgi Levitation

hellhackers Report

4points
POST
#51

My First Very Own Dog, Winston!

My First Very Own Dog, Winston!

sarjanko Report

4points
POST
#52

The Day We Picked Up Our Burnt Little Loaf

The Day We Picked Up Our Burnt Little Loaf

fergusondeere85540 Report

4points
POST
#53

I Met A Corgi For The First Time And It Went So Much Better Than Expected

I Met A Corgi For The First Time And It Went So Much Better Than Expected

hellabathwater Report

4points
POST
#54

Before/After Being Told You're A Good Corg

Before/After Being Told You're A Good Corg

DonutPlains Report

4points
POST
#55

Parks & Rec And Double Sploot

Parks & Rec And Double Sploot

candeez Report

4points
POST
#56

I've Wanted A Corgi For Several Years And I Finally Got One! His Name Is Winston!

I've Wanted A Corgi For Several Years And I Finally Got One! His Name Is Winston!

smahrk Report

4points
POST
#57

I Think He’s Broken

I Think He’s Broken

Miss-ink Report

4points
POST
#58

That Post-Park High

That Post-Park High

Zacchaeus92 Report

4points
POST
#59

Can’t Decide Which Way To Hold My Phone To Look At These Two

Can’t Decide Which Way To Hold My Phone To Look At These Two

raisuchan Report

4points
POST
#60

Hamster: "I Think He Has Potential..."

Hamster: "I Think He Has Potential..."

Full-Mulberry5018 Report

4points
POST
#61

Corgi Puppy Gets Tired Of Walking

Corgi Puppy Gets Tired Of Walking

1Voice1Life Report

3points
POST
#62

When You Give Your Corgi 👌🏻

When You Give Your Corgi 👌🏻

1Voice1Life Report

3points
POST
#63

She Has Learned How To “Sit” And I’m So Proud Of Her!

She Has Learned How To “Sit” And I’m So Proud Of Her!

akatie97 Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

He Gets His Bedtime Treat At 9:30pm. It Is Now 9:35pm And He Is Worried That I Have Forgotten

He Gets His Bedtime Treat At 9:30pm. It Is Now 9:35pm And He Is Worried That I Have Forgotten

Mark_Hamill Report

3points
POST
#65

Corgi Puppy In A Shopping Cart

Corgi Puppy In A Shopping Cart

1Voice1Life Report

3points
POST
#66

Lil’ Bundle

Lil’ Bundle

boywoods Report

3points
POST
#67

These Brothers Are 2 Year Old Today!

These Brothers Are 2 Year Old Today!

the_good_gatsby_vn Report

3points
POST
#68

Just Checking Up On My Baby Brother

Just Checking Up On My Baby Brother

dsoko13 Report

3points
POST
#69

This Is How Gaston Says He’s Done With His Walk

This Is How Gaston Says He’s Done With His Walk

JeremiahGottwald Report

3points
POST
#70

Art Critic In Training At The Sculpture Park

Art Critic In Training At The Sculpture Park

Powpows Report

3points
POST
#71

First Visit To The Vet

First Visit To The Vet

Shang029 Report

3points
POST
#72

Sometimes The View Is Better From The Bottom

Sometimes The View Is Better From The Bottom

peachbuttjoey Report

3points
POST
#73

Walked Into The Liquor Store And Saw This And It’s Everything

Walked Into The Liquor Store And Saw This And It’s Everything

PressyWessy Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Corgi Puppy Is Happy To Be Outside

Corgi Puppy Is Happy To Be Outside

1Voice1Life Report

3points
POST
#75

This Is Poppy, Age 4, And This Is Her Seat In The Car

This Is Poppy, Age 4, And This Is Her Seat In The Car

mike_gweeton Report

3points
POST
#76

First Meeting With Pumpernickel

First Meeting With Pumpernickel

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#77

My Mom Works At An Animal Hospital; This Was One Of Her Clients Today

My Mom Works At An Animal Hospital; This Was One Of Her Clients Today

Patch0uliprincess Report

3points
POST
#78

This Little Guy Just Turned 9. Decided To Break The Camera Out For A Portrait

This Little Guy Just Turned 9. Decided To Break The Camera Out For A Portrait

Porsche912 Report

3points
POST
#79

Brought This Wee Girl Back From Wales Yesterday. Gwenna's Pointing The Way Home

Brought This Wee Girl Back From Wales Yesterday. Gwenna's Pointing The Way Home

danchamp Report

3points
POST
#80

My Life Changed A Whole Lot Yesterday. Meet My Bff, Ted

My Life Changed A Whole Lot Yesterday. Meet My Bff, Ted

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#81

Covered In Corgi Puppies!

Covered In Corgi Puppies!

clap4kyle Report

3points
POST
#82

Good Boy

Good Boy

preselectlee Report

<