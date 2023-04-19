Whether or not you are fond of tattoos, no one can deny that they are a form of art.

The work of Korean artist Jojo is particularly recognizable for their distinctive style characterized by brightly colored, cartoonish designs. Currently based in Canada, Jojo specializes in creating animal-themed tattoos featuring tigers and cats.

In addition to their tattoo work, Jojo has also gained popularity for their humorous cat illustrations, which were previously featured on Bored Panda.

