Cats are a source of inspiration for many people, in a variety of ways. Some get motivated to do something fun and playful, while others turn their passion into a full-fledged career.

This talented Korean artist, now based in Toronto, creates cat-inspired illustrations that are later transformed into permanent art as tattoos. In addition to their tattoo work, JoJo also makes a series of drawings that take amusing cat images and transforms them into even more comical pieces, showcasing their unique illustration style.

Today we would like to share these fun illustrations with you, but feel free to check out JoJo's social media accounts for more of their amazing work.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

9points
POST
WoFAndWarriors
WoFAndWarriors
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THE CAT HAS A KNIFE! EVERYONE RUNNN

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

8points
POST
HermioneGG
HermioneGG
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat at the back watching the show lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

8points
POST
#4

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#5

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

6points
POST
HermioneGG
HermioneGG
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is why u should watch you step 😂 🤣

0
0points
reply
#6

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

6points
POST
Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Garfield has taught nermal well, i see

0
0points
reply
#7

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

6points
POST
#8

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#9

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#10

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#11

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#12

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#13

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#14

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#15

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#16

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

5points
POST
#17

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

4points
POST
#18

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#19

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#20

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#22

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#23

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#24

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
ScaredyCat18
ScaredyCat18
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Nooooo! I don't wanna go to school!"

0
0points
reply
#25

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
ScaredyCat18
ScaredyCat18
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is dis magnificent birb?

0
0points
reply
#26

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#27

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#28

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

3points
POST
#29

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#30

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Artist Recreates Funny Cat Images Into Comical Illustrations (31 Pics)

jojovilll Report

2points
POST
Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww the poor shmoopy little squishy baby! Don't worry I'll be your frend

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!