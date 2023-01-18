With their eyes alone, cats are cute enough to capture the heart of any person, but what if you also threw in the spotted Bengal cats into the mix? A cuteness overload that few can handle! These walking pieces of heaven on Earth, commonly known as the cute Bengal cats we all love, are a source of many memes and heartwarming photos. They create their cuteness through their physical traits.

The most obvious feature of the Bengal cat is their distinctive spotted (or marbled) coat. It's hard to resist the need to touch their thick, luxurious coat and let out a cute “aww” noise afterward. Think of one as a small leopard cat, but instead of being big, aggressive, and able to outrun you in a heartbeat, they are small with beautiful fur, and see you as their food-providing machine. The fur can also induce some tears. If you have a minor to a severe case of allergies, you might cry — not from cuteness, unfortunately.

The eyes of a cute Bengal cat are even more loveable than their fur. Big and round, glistening and sharp — they can warm the hearts of cynics. However, the most dangerous period is when they are kittens. Not even the coldest person on Earth could resist the googly eyes of a Bengal kitten. So, the next time you are around this type of cat, beware of their enchanted eyes!

Think you have the courage and devotion to resist the cuteness of these cats? Look at the cute cat pictures below and prove yourself wrong. If a cat warmed up your heart, be sure to upvote it. Perhaps there’s a Bengal cat in your own home? Would you like to have one? Let us know in the comments!