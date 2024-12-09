ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re here for some top-quality comic content, you’ve come to the right place! Do you remember the previously shared comic series by the Czech artist Anežka Židkova? If so, here’s some great news—we have 20 of her most recent strips to share with you!

As you might already know, Anežka is celebrated for her hilarious comic series filled with clever humor, witty dialogues, and unexpected twists. During our last interview, the cartoonist shared: “I really hate cliches and believe any true artist should try to constantly challenge the current ideas of anything there is and find new perspectives on all the aspects of the world around us or at least find refreshing combinations of what is already known to us. So I try my best to live by this and fulfill my duty as an artist. And since one’s beliefs tend to shape their actions, I come up with these twists and punchlines.”

Scroll down to discover Anežka’s latest works, which are sure to lift your spirits in an instant!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

New Short Yet Amusing Comics With Unexpected Endings By A Czech Artist

kiwiagnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!