If you’re here for some top-quality comic content, you’ve come to the right place! Do you remember the previously shared comic series by the Czech artist Anežka Židkova? If so, here’s some great news—we have 20 of her most recent strips to share with you!

As you might already know, Anežka is celebrated for her hilarious comic series filled with clever humor, witty dialogues, and unexpected twists. During our last interview, the cartoonist shared: “I really hate cliches and believe any true artist should try to constantly challenge the current ideas of anything there is and find new perspectives on all the aspects of the world around us or at least find refreshing combinations of what is already known to us. So I try my best to live by this and fulfill my duty as an artist. And since one’s beliefs tend to shape their actions, I come up with these twists and punchlines.”

Scroll down to discover Anežka’s latest works, which are sure to lift your spirits in an instant!

