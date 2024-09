ADVERTISEMENT

Few things are as maddening as watching a rude customer get away with their behavior without so much as a consequence. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case in this Reddit story.

A night-shift gas station employee found themselves dealing with a particularly difficult woman who threw a tantrum when things didn’t go her way. When she came back later to try and intimidate the worker, they decided enough was enough. What followed was an act of clever and satisfying revenge. Read on for the full story!

You May Also Like:

On a seemingly ordinary night shift, the gas station employee encountered a nightmare of a customer

Share icon

Image credits: Santiago Sauceda González / pexels (not the actual photo)

After enduring her tantrum, the worker plotted the perfect revenge to settle the score

Share icon

Image credits: Mark Ou / flickr (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: engin akyurt / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kasasagithief

Commenters cheered for how the worker handled things and had some questions about the details of the incident