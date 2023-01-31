42 Of The Most Unhinged Computer Setups Shared On This Twitter Account Interview
I think we have all had to work with strangely designed and uncomfortable PC’s at some point before. But some setups are in a league of their own. This Twitter account is devoted to sharing some of the weirdest computer setups people have created or endured. Some are inspiring custom jobs, others look like something MacGyver would put together.
To find out about the world of PC modification, we reached out to BHB Mods, a company that specializes in custom computers and equipment. We asked them what inspires people to design and build unusual computer setups. They were kind enough to talk about why enthusiasts might want personalized builds and why not to be scared of technology.
Remember when your mom used to say “Go play outside?” That’s not what she meant.
First, we wanted to know why someone would look at all the options on the market and decide to do all the extra steps to build their own. “My drive to do different builds is usually based out of some sort of need, either just a perceived need or an actual need. My monitor mounted custom-loop came from when my wife wanted an iMac (and needless to say, I'm not a fan of macs...)
Most of all, when it comes to building a custom PC for most people, I'd say it's the need to maximize the performance compared to the price. The aesthetics come in second I think. Sometimes the drive can just be a complicated idea that you want to see if it's even possible to pull off.”
That's a no for me. Imagine someone shows up with this and you got reeeeaaallyy excited for pizza. BUT NO! It's just a computer..
Even though it looks complicated, the folks at BHB Mods wanted to encourage people to not be scared of building a computer. As long as you aren’t using a pizza box as a case, you should be ok. “Building your own PC is very simple, it's essentially "adult-lego-building". There's so many guides on YouTube and google to follow and these days there's hardly any risks at all and it's very easy. You end up getting the PC you want, usually a great deal cheaper than buying a pre-built PC. That along with all the customizations available in retail stores these days makes it a lot easier to doing your own good looking custom build than it used to be. 🙂”
The ‘[messed up] looking computers' Twitter page posts PC and PC-related images of setups and equipment that is thoroughly bizarre looking. Managed by the same people as ‘[messed up] looking cars’ and ‘[messed up] looking foods’ this account has reached over 200 thousand followers since May of 2022.
Evidently, morbid curiosity of cursed items extends past technology and into everyday items. There is some psychology behind this. Some research suggests that we humans can actually enjoy a sort of “benign masochism” like enjoying spicy food or riding a roller coaster. Now, looking at weird images is hardly as stimulating as a roller coaster, but the mechanism is similar. Once we remove the idea that this activity is harmful, we are just left with a sort of psychological excitement that is quite enjoyable.
POV: Your mom says you can’t change the thermostat because “it’s not that cold”
I would bet that some of you viewed these images and wondered “what were they thinking?” Well, this feeling is actually also a strong motivator for this sort of content. Let’s face it, curiosity isn’t just limited to cats, we absolutely want to know about new things all the time. These creations absolutely scratch that “novelty” itch. Psychologists Celeste Kidd and Benjamin Y. Hayden found that humans just enjoy seeing things that are still understandable, like a computer, combined with something we don’t expect. This interaction of familiar-yet-strange is very stimulating for our brains, since we feel like we can actually figure out how or why this happened.
This is what I will picture from now on, whenever someone says they have a "sh!tty computer"
It's an art project, right? That would be my excuse. 8-)
A clean machine, sparkling in the sunlight. A wet machine, sparking and flaming. Oh, the excitement! Mea culpa: I have been building systems for 45 years and I never thought of washing a motherboard. Didn't seem prudent.
If microcomputers had existed when I lived on the Mojave Desert, THAT is the sort of ventilation setup I would have dreamt of. Or else just one BIG fan blowing into the system case. Sort of like the next picture.
Excellent ventilation. Be ready to vacuum-up accumulated dust, hey?
That's starting to look like one of my power-distribution setups. Watch for flames.
I saw an Emkay video on this narrated by Lexi, who works in the tech field. She confirmed that toothpaste is not an adequate substitute here.
Rational Prudent. Simple. Excellent! [My desk sported two laptops and two desktop systems, with one fan on the side, blowing over the whole batch.]
I should have snapped images of the computer cave in our prior house, a nook of shelving and worktops filled with multiple PC-AT boxes, stacked; some CompuPro S-100 motherboards with various CPUs, housed in minicomputer cabinets; the HeathKit H8 and H89 systems; a network of Timex/Sinclain ZX-81s feeding small monitors; batches of keyboards, video monitors, and hard and floppy disk drives; and cables everywhere. Oh yeah, and the Roland and Moog music synthesizers, the jury-rigged sound system, and Zenith and Sony shortwave radios -- a real electro-maze. "Wire me up, Scotty." [That's a bent Star Trek reference.]
