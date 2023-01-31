I think we have all had to work with strangely designed and uncomfortable PC’s at some point before. But some setups are in a league of their own. This Twitter account is devoted to sharing some of the weirdest computer setups people have created or endured. Some are inspiring custom jobs, others look like something MacGyver would put together.

To find out about the world of PC modification, we reached out to BHB Mods, a company that specializes in custom computers and equipment. We asked them what inspires people to design and build unusual computer setups. They were kind enough to talk about why enthusiasts might want personalized builds and why not to be scared of technology. 

As you scroll through, dear Pandas, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment if you have a theory on how some of these creations even happened. 

More info: Twitter


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

20points
POST
Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One way to get your cat off your keyboard.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

17points
POST
Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember when your mom used to say “Go play outside?” That’s not what she meant.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#3

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

15points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Elegant. Classy. But be careful spraying the Windex. 8-)

3
3points
reply
View more comments

First, we wanted to know why someone would look at all the options on the market and decide to do all the extra steps to build their own. “My drive to do different builds is usually based out of some sort of need, either just a perceived need or an actual need. My monitor mounted custom-loop came from when my wife wanted an iMac (and needless to say, I'm not a fan of macs...)

Most of all, when it comes to building a custom PC for most people, I'd say it's the need to maximize the performance compared to the price. The aesthetics come in second I think. Sometimes the drive can just be a complicated idea that you want to see if it's even possible to pull off.”
#4

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

14points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a no for me. Imagine someone shows up with this and you got reeeeaaallyy excited for pizza. BUT NO! It's just a computer..

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#6

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

14points
POST
View more comments

Even though it looks complicated, the folks at BHB Mods wanted to encourage people to not be scared of building a computer. As long as you aren’t using a pizza box as a case, you should be ok. “Building your own PC is very simple, it's essentially "adult-lego-building". There's so many guides on YouTube and google to follow and these days there's hardly any risks at all and it's very easy. You end up getting the PC you want, usually a great deal cheaper than buying a pre-built PC. That along with all the customizations available in retail stores these days makes it a lot easier to doing your own good looking custom build than it used to be. 🙂”
#7

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

13points
POST
Bittersweetie
Bittersweetie
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New meaning for hot keys

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#9

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

12points
POST
Bittersweetie
Bittersweetie
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🔥🛞 HOTWHEELS 🛞🔥 They made a Barbie one too!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The ‘[messed up] looking computers' Twitter page posts PC and PC-related images of setups and equipment that is thoroughly bizarre looking. Managed by the same people as ‘[messed up] looking cars’ and ‘[messed up] looking foods’ this account has reached over 200 thousand followers since May of 2022. 

Evidently, morbid curiosity of cursed items extends past technology and into everyday items. There is some psychology behind this. Some research suggests that we humans can actually enjoy a sort of “benign masochism” like enjoying spicy food or riding a roller coaster. Now, looking at weird images is hardly as stimulating as a roller coaster, but the mechanism is similar. Once we remove the idea that this activity is harmful, we are just left with a sort of psychological excitement that is quite enjoyable. 
#10

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#11

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

9points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

POV: Your mom says you can’t change the thermostat because “it’s not that cold”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

9points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will only be impressed if they are animated.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

I would bet that some of you viewed these images and wondered “what were they thinking?” Well, this feeling is actually also a strong motivator for this sort of content. Let’s face it, curiosity isn’t just limited to cats, we absolutely want to know about new things all the time. These creations absolutely scratch that “novelty” itch. Psychologists Celeste Kidd and Benjamin Y. Hayden found that humans just enjoy seeing things that are still understandable, like a computer, combined with something we don’t expect. This interaction of familiar-yet-strange is very stimulating for our brains, since we feel like we can actually figure out how or why this happened. 
#13

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

7points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that's one way to recycle old tyres.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

7points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they forgot the box a few posts up

0
0points
reply
#18

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#19

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you work in a company that does not have large profits.

3
3points
reply
#20

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what I will picture from now on, whenever someone says they have a "sh!tty computer"

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At my worst, I never had this many icons.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never run out of microwaveable popcorn or burritos!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

6points
POST
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like dad always say. Its not the heat that get you. its the humidity..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's an art project, right? That would be my excuse. 8-)

2
2points
reply
#26

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Compressed air won't budge that Dust Bunny.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#28

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A clean machine, sparkling in the sunlight. A wet machine, sparking and flaming. Oh, the excitement! Mea culpa: I have been building systems for 45 years and I never thought of washing a motherboard. Didn't seem prudent.

1
1point
reply
#29

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If microcomputers had existed when I lived on the Mojave Desert, THAT is the sort of ventilation setup I would have dreamt of. Or else just one BIG fan blowing into the system case. Sort of like the next picture.

0
0points
reply
#30

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent ventilation. Be ready to vacuum-up accumulated dust, hey?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#31

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

5points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Puts sending messages in a bottle to a whole new level.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's starting to look like one of my power-distribution setups. Watch for flames.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
#34

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw an Emkay video on this narrated by Lexi, who works in the tech field. She confirmed that toothpaste is not an adequate substitute here.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#36

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
Hypoxia Smurf
Hypoxia Smurf
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rational Prudent. Simple. Excellent! [My desk sported two laptops and two desktop systems, with one fan on the side, blowing over the whole batch.]

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
#38

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#39

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

3points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this kind of packaging still exist?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

3points
POST
#41

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

3points
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My nan wasn't good with computers either.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Cursed-Looking-Computers

f***eduppcs Report

3points
POST
GenericPanda09
GenericPanda09
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it'll be easy to upgrade the chips

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!