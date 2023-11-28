ADVERTISEMENT

Your social media feed is, to a large extent, a reflection of your personality. You see posts made by artists who inspire you, athletes whom you admire, and publishers that provide information on the topics you care about.

So whenever something pops up there that doesn't align with your values and interests, it sticks out like a silly misplaced emoji in a serious conversation. However, sometimes people run into things that they find are so far-removed from their casual online experience that they feel as if they just discovered a UFO artifact.

Turns out, one platform is particularly rich with these "surprises," and I think you can already sense which one. (Hint: it belongs to Meta.) And there's a whole subreddit to prove it! So to show you just how wild and unpredictable it can be, we invite you to take a look at what the 2.3 million members of r/TerribleFacebookMemes have been reposting. Oh, darn it, I gave it away. Anyway, here you go!

#1

Somebody Came Into A Restaurant And Left This Irl Meme. Does This Being Here?

Somebody Came Into A Restaurant And Left This Irl Meme. Does This Being Here?
PacmanTheHitman Report

PacmanTheHitman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Fellas Is It Gay To Care About The Environment?

Fellas Is It Gay To Care About The Environment?
Dread-Muffin Report

Dread-Muffin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
raven_sheridan14 avatar
Pandora
Pandora
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men secure with their own masculinity, aren't threatened by strong women.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The "Growing Up In The 70s" Fb Page Is A Gold Mine Of Shit Tier Memes

The "Growing Up In The 70s" Fb Page Is A Gold Mine Of Shit Tier Memes
vaporgaze2006 Report

vaporgaze2006 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
masselabel avatar
Gandalf the Pink
Gandalf the Pink
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it'd be difficult for the kids who didn't survive to post this meme now wouldn't it?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This Hurts

This Hurts
maidenfreaker Report

maidenfreaker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I’m Beginning To Think That Top G Means That They Accept Andrew Tate As Their God

I'm Beginning To Think That Top G Means That They Accept Andrew Tate As Their God
reddit.com Report

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Woman Scientist Bad Woman Breeder Good

Woman Scientist Bad Woman Breeder Good
cvz1982 Report

cvz1982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
linden avatar
Linden
Linden
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, we women scientists can't possibly also raise children...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

My Uncle Just Shared This

My Uncle Just Shared This
Vavrin33 Report

Vavrin33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it feels like its going in the right direction, that you should not be allowed to compete with females if you went through puberty as a man. More and more high level female athletes speak up about it. How it sucks to train so hard you whole life for a man to come in and break records a woman might never be able to match.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Tattoo Bad

Tattoo Bad
vladdiam Report

vladdiam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#9

My Aunt Becky Sent Me This

My Aunt Becky Sent Me This
NotFamousCow Report

NotFamousCow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Their vs. Ours

Their vs. Ours
donfavion Report

donfavion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Left: someone who cares about the entire world and it's future. Right: an actual murderer

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

And I’d Love To See You Try To Beat A Level On Mario Bros

And I'd Love To See You Try To Beat A Level On Mario Bros
AeroTheManiac Report

AeroTheManiac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

old technology is different than new technology. hilarious. id like to go back in time and give someone from 1980 smartphone. then watch and laugh.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Taken Straight From Facebook

Taken Straight From Facebook
strawberryfawn Report

strawberryfawn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a fan of facial/body piercings myself, but I've seen a lot of pretty ones, and people also get them for cultural reasons, so don't be so quick to judge.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

What

What
mcp99 Report

mcp99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly it looks more wholesome than anything. A kid isn't confident in their parents supporting them indifferently, so their teacher is helping them identifying who they are while encouraging making small steps to open up to their family.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Found This Gem

Found This Gem
334Chubbs Report

334Chubbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

I Don’t Even Know Anymore

I Don't Even Know Anymore
DarwinOS Report

DarwinOS Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unsure the joke. It states there is one. I want a refund

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

I Think This Speaks For Itself

I Think This Speaks For Itself
slixard Report

slixard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Subreddit In A Nutshell

This Subreddit In A Nutshell
can-i-see-my-kids- Report

can-i-see-my-kids- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Once Upon A Time

Once Upon A Time
CollarDifficult3932 Report

CollarDifficult3932 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, in many countries, it's legally defined as a form of sexual harassment, so..

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Well That Wasn’t Very Nice

Well That Wasn't Very Nice
Hambino0400 Report

Hambino0400 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me

Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me
fleshpress Report

fleshpress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if he was a lil less selfish in bed, she'd feel like it more often.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Woah Fast

Woah Fast
HaRdCoReMeM Report

HaRdCoReMeM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
blohm-iris avatar
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try with caffeine shampoo... your hair will be on its way to work while you're searching for your shoes...😅

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Emem Ynnuf Ahah

Emem Ynnuf Ahah
MrM0053M4N Report

MrM0053M4N Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is cringe but in a funny way, not like the other ones on this list.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears

This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears
HanSoloWolf Report

HanSoloWolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it. The one on the right looks like tomboy. The one on the left looks like an Instagram filter.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Y I K E

Y I K E
rigged-genotype Report

rigged-genotype Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

So Funny

So Funny
babuchabri Report

babuchabri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Thanks Grandpa

Thanks Grandpa
The_Law_Dong739 Report

The_Law_Dong739 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

🤔

🤔 Shares stats

tea_baggins_069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
r-uraynor avatar
rullyman
rullyman
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross misogyny aside, these are some of the worst drawings of period clothing I've ever seen. Clothes from 1909 and 1919 did not look like that

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Not Too Terrible, But Pretty Close. Finally Found One In The Wild

Not Too Terrible, But Pretty Close. Finally Found One In The Wild
Sorry-Nose-7667 Report

Sorry-Nose-7667 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jaredrobinson avatar
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids are smarter than you. These days they sit in the nice warm house making youtube content and millions of dollars. but you go grab that shovel and get your 200$

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

This May Incite Debate

This May Incite Debate
Background-Gold-1186 Report

Background-Gold-1186 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I get it. This is where you shoot the wolf right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

My Uncle Sent Me This. I'm Still Trying To Figure It Out

My Uncle Sent Me This. I'm Still Trying To Figure It Out
Its_Juliiiii Report

Its_Juliiiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
evaturner avatar
HelmGrass
HelmGrass
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fits with how men sit.. somehow they can't manage to keep their legs together.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Sure 🙄

Sure 🙄
ROTR93 Report

ROTR93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man's Comics

I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man's Comics
Slushcube76 Report

Slushcube76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sooploosh avatar
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Sooploosh MacSchnibble
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite obscure genre of memes is Ben Garrison cum edits where basically everything political abt it is turned to cum silly-ben-...be-png.jpg silly-ben-garrison-comic-6565b9dca34be-png.jpg

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

…
kusjad Report

kusjad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
teepussi avatar
Tee Pussi
Tee Pussi
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh noooo, we can't look at half naked sweaty muscle men anymore

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Children

Children
Maxinator10000 Report

Maxinator10000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
williammaguire avatar
kazuha
kazuha
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as both parties legally consent and stay safe, who cares whether or not they have sex?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Haha Tell The Kids I Said Hi Xoxo

Haha Tell The Kids I Said Hi Xoxo
ItsKrizi Report

ItsKrizi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Disingenuous Is What's Interesting

Disingenuous Is What's Interesting
chimmFTW Report

chimmFTW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jaredrobinson avatar
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely every single one of them went to school with these kids. they just bullied beat harrased and shamed them into never being able to be themselves. F**k you people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

My Aunt Shared This Beauty With Us

My Aunt Shared This Beauty With Us
kloevinyl Report

kloevinyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Aarrgghhhhhhhhhhh I Hate Themmmmm

Aarrgghhhhhhhhhhh I Hate Themmmmm
PartyProNL Report

PartyProNL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now

Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now
Equivalent_Whereas87 Report

Equivalent_Whereas87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??

I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??
ConsistentAd3861 Report

ConsistentAd3861 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

There's Alot To Unpack Here

There's Alot To Unpack Here
The_KC_Reefer Report

The_KC_Reefer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
issabellam avatar
IzzieM
IzzieM
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As far as dystopian futures go...I'd pick this one anytime.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit

Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit
danish-polseman Report

danish-polseman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Uncle Posted This

Uncle Posted This
PleasantPreference62 Report

PleasantPreference62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Aunt’s Ex Loves To Post Pro Republican Memes, Some Of Them Are A Little Out There, But This… I Mean …idk Its Not Even Political

My Aunt's Ex Loves To Post Pro Republican Memes, Some Of Them Are A Little Out There, But This… I Mean …idk Its Not Even Political
Justyn2 Report

Justyn2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol surprise cocaine. You know what these kids are all spending their money on now a days honey? It's that darn cocaine. They really just need to buy it in bulk and save like we do

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Wow. Just Wow

Wow. Just Wow
ManonGaming Report

ManonGaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Family Friend Posted This

A Family Friend Posted This
deathhand1234 Report

deathhand1234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Err.. Atheists don't believe in the Devil or hell, either. Oh,and eating babies is entirely optional, nothing to do with your beliefs.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Found On Twitter Still Terrible

Found On Twitter Still Terrible
DueAcanthocephala504 Report

DueAcanthocephala504 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jasonengman avatar
Jason
Jason
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a weird pick for pre globalization Italy. Everyone else is within 4 decades. Also people do get older unsure why Arnold getting hate

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

My Uncle Posted This

My Uncle Posted This
Brix001 Report

Brix001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Wake Up, Globetards

Wake Up, Globetards
ROTR93 Report

ROTR93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jaredrobinson avatar
Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one is lying you fucktard, the angles are just different.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Interesting Facts

Interesting Facts
whozayfa Report

whozayfa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Waaahhhh Lady Doesn’t Wanna Push A Human Out Of Her

Waaahhhh Lady Doesn't Wanna Push A Human Out Of Her
Confused_4292 Report

Confused_4292 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Genz Coffee Bad

Genz Coffee Bad Shares stats

Turbulent_Winter6097 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kruder avatar
Kara Knapp
Kara Knapp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except the one on the left is actually an Americano, not coffee

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Latinx

Latinx
Xnissasa Report

Xnissasa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The Dumb Ages

The Dumb Ages
daywrecker2012 Report

daywrecker2012 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every period in history will be known as the dumb age. Japan attacks the USA, dumb age. USA sends troops into Vietnam, dumb age. Cold war with ICBMs, dumb age.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Can't Even Order A Coffee Anymore

Can't Even Order A Coffee Anymore
Flat-Compote-7854 Report

Flat-Compote-7854 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Midwestern Farm Girls Sure Are Something Else

Midwestern Farm Girls Sure Are Something Else