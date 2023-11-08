Something that makes us squirm with embarrassment just has its own appeal, doesn’t it? A Reddit community called “ Cringe-worthy posts and replies from Twitter ” purposely shares awkward content to make us uncomfortable. Below, we’ve gathered the most painful posts from them just to show how unbelievably cringe people can be.

Nowadays, it’s nearly impossible to be cringey on social media and not get called out for it. New internet social norms have introduced many ways to be humiliated, and suddenly cringe has become widespread. Snarky or out-of-touch comments can immediately earn you a spot on the “wall of shame” of cringe-worthy posts.

Cringe can bring up a physical response to embarrassing situations, which is totally normal. In the case of cringing, we are trying to “move away” from the topic or situation we’re so uncomfortable with. Hence, your shoulders are tensing and your face is scrunching, in hopes that it all goes away. We feel this way because we compare ourselves to others, while simultaneously trying to decide what is socially acceptable. The awkwardness comes when we sense that people have assessed us negatively, and we start to worry whether we've made a mistake or behaved inappropriately. So when your high five gets ignored and you feel like you want to run and hide, that is why.

Why can’t we stop watching TV shows or scrolling through posts on social media that make us cringe? It may be a way to cleanse ourselves from repressed emotions. Watching cringe-worthy media can bring out a range of feelings, including empathy, sympathy, and delight for failure. It can also be considered a shared social experience that encourages conversation and creates a sense of community and belonging. The element of surprise engages people and keeps them curious for more. Overall, cringe taps into our need for catharsis, social connection, and the unexpected, making it alluring and captivating. ADVERTISEMENT

The earlier cringe culture of the 2000s was about second-hand shame and empathy, which inspired a whole genre of comedy that mostly comes from putting characters through the most embarrassing situations possible or having them say the most embarrassing or offensive things imaginable. Cringe comedy often uses a documentary feel to make it more natural and increase the awkwardness factor. Additionally, the characters might not be aware of the embarrassment they should be feeling, making you watch these shows through your fingers.

#12 Look At This Racist Woman. Every European Philosopher, Scientist, Poet, And Musician Has Left The Chat. The Irony Of Writing This In A Language Invented By White People. The Irony Is Lost On Her And It's Comical At This Point. She's Super Deluded And Is Attached To Her Anti-White Ideology

As cringe advanced, the desire to make fun of fictional characters transferred to real life. In 2012, the first Reddit cringe forum started to share content that was described as hard to watch and embarrassing. From that point on, social media became a place for cringe to blossom. Wearing crocs? Cringe! Your boyfriend misses the basketball hoop by… a lot. Cringe! Recently, the TikTok trend “new ick unlocked” started mocking people’s awkward and weird activities. Surprisingly, ordering a Frappuccino or swimming in goggles can now be considered bizarre or icky. Such resurging trends show how cringe-dependent our culture truly is.

Many people fear shame and embarrassment, so the question is: can we avoid it? The short answer is no, not really. Everyone is prone to making mistakes or doing something silly in a social setting. However, there are some ways you can minimize your chances of becoming cringe-worthy. Staying true to yourself, avoiding trying too hard to impress others, and being aware of your social context might help you achieve this. Practicing social skills, avoiding offensive humor, and respecting other people’s boundaries is also a great way to eliminate the awkwardness. ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the mindset of “I am cringe, but I am free” has appeared to counteract the constraints that cringe culture puts on people. While receiving her honorary degree, Taylor Swift told the graduates that they should learn to live alongside cringe. She continued by saying that it’s impossible to carry all the negative things in life, and it’s we who decide what to hold onto and what to let go. For the sake of our emotional well-being, we need to embrace ourselves and understand that it’s okay to feel uncomfortable. Cringe will always happen, and when it does, don’t worry, and try not to dwell on it too much. Dear Pandas, how do You deal with embarrassing situations?

#27 A Guy Who Desperately Needs Help Recently Got Surgery To "Transition" From White To Korean. I Commented That As A Brown Woman, It's Unacceptable For Anyone Else To Just Become Brown Because Of Aesthetics. This Was An Unironic Reply I Got

