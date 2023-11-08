ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, it’s nearly impossible to be cringey on social media and not get called out for it. New internet social norms have introduced many ways to be humiliated, and suddenly cringe has become widespread. Snarky or out-of-touch comments can immediately earn you a spot on the “wall of shame” of cringe-worthy posts.

Something that makes us squirm with embarrassment just has its own appeal, doesn’t it? A Reddit community called “Cringe-worthy posts and replies from Twitter” purposely shares awkward content to make us uncomfortable. Below, we’ve gathered the most painful posts from them just to show how unbelievably cringe people can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bruh

Bruh Shares stats

D2Briggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
lucyjames avatar
The pigeon
The pigeon
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah and they have to give birth 3 times as well (after every 9 month's)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Cringe can bring up a physical response to embarrassing situations, which is totally normal. In the case of cringing, we are trying to “move away” from the topic or situation we’re so uncomfortable with. Hence, your shoulders are tensing and your face is scrunching, in hopes that it all goes away.

We feel this way because we compare ourselves to others, while simultaneously trying to decide what is socially acceptable. The awkwardness comes when we sense that people have assessed us negatively, and we start to worry whether we've made a mistake or behaved inappropriately. So when your high five gets ignored and you feel like you want to run and hide, that is why.
#2

Normies

Normies Shares stats

NotTheBirdMod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Worst Tweet Of 2020, Everyone

The Worst Tweet Of 2020, Everyone Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

What The?

What The? Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Why Do Parents Let Kids Go To Social Media

Why Do Parents Let Kids Go To Social Media Shares stats

Domidoodoo , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Why can’t we stop watching TV shows or scrolling through posts on social media that make us cringe? It may be a way to cleanse ourselves from repressed emotions. Watching cringe-worthy media can bring out a range of feelings, including empathy, sympathy, and delight for failure. It can also be considered a shared social experience that encourages conversation and creates a sense of community and belonging. The element of surprise engages people and keeps them curious for more. Overall, cringe taps into our need for catharsis, social connection, and the unexpected, making it alluring and captivating.

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

-Insert Smart Caption Here-

-Insert Smart Caption Here- Shares stats

fuglibetty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Bro, What?

Bro, What? Shares stats

SumCringeyKid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Floor Munchies

Floor Munchies Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Enjoying Sushi Is Racist

Enjoying Sushi Is Racist Shares stats

bonbonellio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless the sushi is a California roll, of course, in which case it's reversed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The earlier cringe culture of the 2000s was about second-hand shame and empathy, which inspired a whole genre of comedy that mostly comes from putting characters through the most embarrassing situations possible or having them say the most embarrassing or offensive things imaginable. Cringe comedy often uses a documentary feel to make it more natural and increase the awkwardness factor. Additionally, the characters might not be aware of the embarrassment they should be feeling, making you watch these shows through your fingers.
#10

How In God's Name Is That Even A Thing

How In God's Name Is That Even A Thing Shares stats

Tall-Seaworthiness62 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair enough. it makes more sense to accept a fake ancestry than to accept a fake gender. I know several people with fake ancestry.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

We Got Another Banger From The Str8s

We Got Another Banger From The Str8s Shares stats

sStraightRights Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Look At This Racist Woman. Every European Philosopher, Scientist, Poet, And Musician Has Left The Chat. The Irony Of Writing This In A Language Invented By White People. The Irony Is Lost On Her And It's Comical At This Point. She's Super Deluded And Is Attached To Her Anti-White Ideology

Look At This Racist Woman. Every European Philosopher, Scientist, Poet, And Musician Has Left The Chat. The Irony Of Writing This In A Language Invented By White People. The Irony Is Lost On Her And It's Comical At This Point. She's Super Deluded And Is Attached To Her Anti-White Ideology Shares stats

Oblivion176 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
simon-s94 avatar
Monstarr the Divisive
Monstarr the Divisive
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that intimidating part...yeah...I have a few historical suprises for this person...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Apparently Using Proper Grammar Is Something To Make Fun Of Nowadays

Apparently Using Proper Grammar Is Something To Make Fun Of Nowadays Shares stats

sattatheultimat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This phrase originated in a radio show. The text goes "Peter: Good evening. Dudley: Good evening. We’re very pleased to welcome to the studio, Sir Arthur Grieve-Streebling."

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply

As cringe advanced, the desire to make fun of fictional characters transferred to real life. In 2012, the first Reddit cringe forum started to share content that was described as hard to watch and embarrassing. From that point on, social media became a place for cringe to blossom. Wearing crocs? Cringe! Your boyfriend misses the basketball hoop by… a lot. Cringe!

Recently, the TikTok trend “new ick unlocked” started mocking people’s awkward and weird activities. Surprisingly, ordering a Frappuccino or swimming in goggles can now be considered bizarre or icky. Such resurging trends show how cringe-dependent our culture truly is.
#14

This Is Really Insensitive

This Is Really Insensitive Shares stats

b0n3r_kllr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Twitter User Discovers Empathy

Twitter User Discovers Empathy Shares stats

RedirectToReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lucyjames avatar
The pigeon
The pigeon
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been getting second hand embarrassment from these posts, ngl

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Some People Have No Shame

Some People Have No Shame Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ah Yes, The Solution To Racism Is Segregation

Ah Yes, The Solution To Racism Is Segregation Shares stats

DreadedJai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... or if you are black and don't speak African-American Vernacular English (AAVE).

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply

Many people fear shame and embarrassment, so the question is: can we avoid it? The short answer is no, not really. Everyone is prone to making mistakes or doing something silly in a social setting. However, there are some ways you can minimize your chances of becoming cringe-worthy. Staying true to yourself, avoiding trying too hard to impress others, and being aware of your social context might help you achieve this. Practicing social skills, avoiding offensive humor, and respecting other people’s boundaries is also a great way to eliminate the awkwardness.

ADVERTISEMENT
#18

I’m Speechless

I’m Speechless Shares stats

SSSS_Dynazion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

"Make Me Feel Special" How? Given The Circumstances, You'd Be Average

"Make Me Feel Special" How? Given The Circumstances, You'd Be Average Shares stats

Not_The_Spy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Why Do They Hate Straight People

Why Do They Hate Straight People Shares stats

reddit.com , twitter.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Black Plague Killed Half The Population Of Europe

The Black Plague Killed Half The Population Of Europe Shares stats

PieCreeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
simon-s94 avatar
Monstarr the Divisive
Monstarr the Divisive
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And so did yo mama, yo daddy, yo sis, yo bro and probably you too... not a good outcome, not good

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Recently, the mindset of “I am cringe, but I am free” has appeared to counteract the constraints that cringe culture puts on people. While receiving her honorary degree, Taylor Swift told the graduates that they should learn to live alongside cringe. She continued by saying that it’s impossible to carry all the negative things in life, and it’s we who decide what to hold onto and what to let go. For the sake of our emotional well-being, we need to embrace ourselves and understand that it’s okay to feel uncomfortable. Cringe will always happen, and when it does, don’t worry, and try not to dwell on it too much.

Dear Pandas, how do You deal with embarrassing situations?
#22

People Like This Make Me Embarrassed To Be Vegan

People Like This Make Me Embarrassed To Be Vegan Shares stats

susanest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The difference between vegan and anorexic is that one can't eat animal meat and fats, for psychological reasons, without throwing up. And the other is anorexic. (I'll see myself out)

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Tips

Tips Shares stats

PieCreeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Mean As Hell

Mean As Hell Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Thats An Interaction And A Half Twitters Somthin Else

Thats An Interaction And A Half Twitters Somthin Else Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

I Have So Many Questions

I Have So Many Questions Shares stats

k-dubs-88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Guy Who Desperately Needs Help Recently Got Surgery To “Transition” From White To Korean. I Commented That As A Brown Woman, It’s Unacceptable For Anyone Else To Just Become Brown Because Of Aesthetics. This Was An Unironic Reply I Got

A Guy Who Desperately Needs Help Recently Got Surgery To “Transition” From White To Korean. I Commented That As A Brown Woman, It’s Unacceptable For Anyone Else To Just Become Brown Because Of Aesthetics. This Was An Unironic Reply I Got Shares stats

0x543211 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Painful

Painful Shares stats

bastdrag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Deal!

Deal! Shares stats

SlipperyNinja77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

What?

What? Shares stats

RAIJUWOOF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Got Rolled…

Got Rolled… Shares stats

Akats23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Flawed Reasoning That’s All Too Common On Twitter

Flawed Reasoning That’s All Too Common On Twitter Shares stats

MattWalshBlog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Why Netflix

Why Netflix Shares stats

NotTheBirdMod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
chickenorfish avatar
Kristy Marion
Kristy Marion
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had the unfortunate timing to be in Dallas while the Furry Fiesta was on. Musky Husky is indeed a phrase used. And also smelt in the jam packed lifts of my hotel 🤢

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Everyone Just Stay At Home, You May Offend Someone By Stepping Outside

Everyone Just Stay At Home, You May Offend Someone By Stepping Outside Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Good To Know, I Guess

Good To Know, I Guess Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Then Why Did You Reply?

Then Why Did You Reply? Shares stats

DryEconomy8026 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

“Shut Up You Fat Old Man”

“Shut Up You Fat Old Man” Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Insanity Is Sexy

Insanity Is Sexy Shares stats

jjjeriii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Don't Wanna Talk About It

I Don't Wanna Talk About It Shares stats

redxayah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

So Now We’re Claiming Dead People To Be Trans?

So Now We’re Claiming Dead People To Be Trans? Shares stats

andymalum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, they've already put in a false claim for thousands of the live people. Why not dead people as well?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Ah Yes, "Straight Lesbian", Because That Makes Total Sense

Ah Yes, "Straight Lesbian", Because That Makes Total Sense Shares stats

transdrogyne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I'm Pretty Sure That's Not How It Works

I'm Pretty Sure That's Not How It Works Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Op? Are You Okay? This Is A Checkpoint

Op? Are You Okay? This Is A Checkpoint Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Where To Even Begin With This One

Where To Even Begin With This One Shares stats

CorvusCalvaria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Remember When Onision Wasn't Crazy? Me Neither

Remember When Onision Wasn't Crazy? Me Neither Shares stats

RedirectToReddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Why Is Twitter Like This

Why Is Twitter Like This Shares stats

michael14375 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Shares stats

Wizzxd__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Aint No Way

Aint No Way Shares stats

MarkFromYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

"Follow The Science"

"Follow The Science" Shares stats

bigthink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Is Just Stupid

This Is Just Stupid Shares stats

TheXplorar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Obligatory "You Can't Be Racist Towards White People"

Obligatory "You Can't Be Racist Towards White People" Shares stats

PieCreeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

?????

????? Shares stats

NeptuneDG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

My Head Hurts

My Head Hurts Shares stats

Unbiased_Katie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Thank You Brand Twitter

Thank You Brand Twitter Shares stats

dogmuff1ns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Idc This Is Bait Or Not, This Is A Whole New Level Of Disrespect

Idc This Is Bait Or Not, This Is A Whole New Level Of Disrespect Shares stats

RealNathYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Covidiot

Covidiot Shares stats

Agfa72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Apparently Africa Is A Country… Hmm

Apparently Africa Is A Country… Hmm Shares stats

theamazingmellon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Really Wanna Know Who These 19-21 Yr Olds Are, Because The Ones I Know Are Broke Af 😭😭😭

I Really Wanna Know Who These 19-21 Yr Olds Are, Because The Ones I Know Are Broke Af 😭😭😭 Shares stats

Mizstruggle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

On A Post About Dmx Being In A Vegetative State Now

On A Post About Dmx Being In A Vegetative State Now Shares stats

v1rg1nslayer69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

You Voted The Wrong Way!

You Voted The Wrong Way! Shares stats

PieCreeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Mctwt Stan Putting A Tw For Repeating Words…

Mctwt Stan Putting A Tw For Repeating Words… Shares stats

chonkypeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Well Isn’t This Just Great!!

Well Isn’t This Just Great!! Shares stats

Sunnyskies5601 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Dream Stan Learns Words

Dream Stan Learns Words Shares stats

CoolAndGoodAndYes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Got The Whole Squad Laughing

Got The Whole Squad Laughing Shares stats

Coolios-boy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Person Celebrating Peoples Livelihoods Being Destroyed

Person Celebrating Peoples Livelihoods Being Destroyed Shares stats

lolbert202 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

White Women Are At It Again

White Women Are At It Again Shares stats

NathLWX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Jesus Christ Dude What The Fuck?

Jesus Christ Dude What The Fuck? Shares stats

No_Structure_3074 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Men Bad Ooga Booga

Men Bad Ooga Booga Shares stats

Internally_Painful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Everything Is A Slur Now

Everything Is A Slur Now Shares stats

Ilikechicken777 Report