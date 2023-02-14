The invention of the internet has made it easy for people to access the world’s knowledge. With only a few clicks, one can find an innumerable quantity of information, from the relevant and helpful to the absolutely unnecessary. However, it happens every now and then that our curiosity takes us to some weird and unexpected places full of random content that are impossible to look away from.

If you’re a fan of funnily odd and mildly disturbing things, let us introduce you to the Twitter page "@crim_tweets_”. It is a place full of humorous crime tweets that might be amusing to some and slightly unsettling to others. If you’re someone who appreciates a good laugh and a tad of sarcasm, these posts might be a treasure trove of entertainment for you.

Scroll down for some of the most criminal tweets. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones and share your thoughts in the comments!

 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

16points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can tell this is a fake tweet, 4 Million likes, and The Dude's reply got 480k likes in 4 seconds. Anyways still pretty funny.

1
1point
reply
#2

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

15points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh my- AAAA FIVE MILES

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Criminal-Tweets

KiernanRobinson Report

14points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thinks it's closer to a machete than a key...

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

13points
POST
#5

Criminal-Tweets

97Vercetti Report

13points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

talk about a sore loser

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Criminal-Tweets

kevinpodas Report

13points
POST
That Bi Book Lover
That Bi Book Lover
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well looks like I’m not sleeping tonight.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

12points
POST
Joel
Joel
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave Marvin alone!

1
1point
reply
#8

Criminal-Tweets

Deor Report

12points
POST
Maxwell Walker
Maxwell Walker
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it bad that i snort laughed at this

4
4points
reply
#9

Criminal-Tweets

FoxNews Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#10

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Criminal-Tweets

777jorgeivan Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Criminal-Tweets

brimcleann Report

9points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you just broke every law five-year-old me had ever known

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Criminal-Tweets

colemanhall Report

9points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sacrifices have to be made for Roasted Marshmallows

2
2points
reply
#14

Criminal-Tweets

BigLez67 Report

8points
POST
Joel
Joel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There aren't words. I'd be absolutely furious once the munchies subsided.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#16

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

8points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're beneath you now

1
1point
reply
#17

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

7points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use the will from your Grandmother to buy YOUTUBE PREMIUM!! It offers an ad-free experience when you watch videos!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

7points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate the image/sensation I got reading this.

1
1point
reply
#19

Criminal-Tweets

MukanyaTV Report

7points
POST
#20

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#21

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

6points
POST
#22

Criminal-Tweets

primawesome Report

6points
POST
#23

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

5points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, they just want some drugs.

0
0points
reply
#24

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

5points
POST
#25

Criminal-Tweets

Germanilloy Report

5points
POST
Frank
Frank
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ask the police, they know how to solve this.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

5points
POST
#27

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

5points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

D-I-D Y-O-U R-E-M-E-M-B-E-R-T-O-D-O-T-H-E-L-A-U-N-D-R-Y-?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

5points
POST
#29

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

3points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's Broken and Rusted beyond recognition?

1
1point
reply
#30

Criminal-Tweets

jmh_256 Report

3points
POST
Maxwell Walker
Maxwell Walker
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was my only thought when i was watching it

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

3points
POST
Claire the Devils Advocate
Claire the Devils Advocate
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want to know if this is true, please?

1
1point
reply
#32

Criminal-Tweets

arbysmozzstick Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#33

Criminal-Tweets

LakersCertified Report

3points
POST
#34

Criminal-Tweets

nleglopnar Report

2points
POST
#35

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

2points
POST
#36

Criminal-Tweets

DanMentos Report

2points
POST
#37

Criminal-Tweets

SwiftOnSecurity Report

2points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Reason for arrest: supicious interactions with a Bellsprout*

1
1point
reply
#38

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

2points
POST
#39

Criminal-Tweets

ZaPhantomX Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#40

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Criminal-Tweets

JuicegawdinPriv Report

1point
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is a common thing, it would explain where all mine have gone.

0
0points
reply
#42

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

1point
POST
#43

Criminal-Tweets

bbyddy1_ Report

0points
POST
#44

Criminal-Tweets

crim_tweets_ Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!