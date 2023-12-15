ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s anything that doesn’t get enough credit, it’s the toilet. We use it several times a day to take care of our business, spend time scrolling through social media, catching up on some light reading, or thinking up our next big business venture. In fact, there’s a chance you might be reading this from that exact spot right now, as research has revealed that we spend six months of our lifetime aimlessly looking through social media platforms while sitting on the toilet.

This may be the case in the comfort of your own bathroom, but when you come across lavatories like in this Facebook group, “Toilets With Threatening Auras,” it’s unlikely you’d want to spend more than a minute in there.

Below, you’ll find a list full of pictures of porcelain thrones in horror movie-like scenarios. From lacking privacy and scary decor to floors that look like you could fall right through them, these toilets will leave you appreciating the comfort of your own home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

John Nisewonger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

All Thing About Skull Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

William Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Similar to the bizarre toilets on this list, our bathroom habits can be equally interesting. It’s no secret that some of us—more than 65%—take our phones while going to the restroom. To find out more, NordVPN has carried out a whole study on this. From all the countries surveyed, it looks like the Spaniards need technological distraction the most, with nearly 80% of respondents using their phones on the toilet. Germany comes at the end of the list, with 54% (still quite a lot) of their citizens using smartphones on the loo. Additionally, this was the most common among Millennials, closely followed by Gen Z.
#4

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jonathan Byrel Moore-Northrop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
eddakamphues avatar
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's just lonely and wants a friend. He's also rather awkward at approaching people.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Kristina Lee Steinbruck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Bosco Burns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

By far the most popular activity while sitting on the toilet is scrolling through social media (53.4% of participants). Weirdly, it’s the least popular among Lithuanians, who prefer to spend time reading or listening to the news. Out of all countries, Canada loves gaming the most, with nearly 40% of respondents spending their time playing in the restroom. Americans are the friendliest and are most likely to call or message their loved ones while on the toilet. Some stay productive, with Germans and Australians choosing this time to plan their day the most.
#7

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jayson Snorlax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Louis Labonté Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

James Harris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Unfortunately, people in the USA tend to be the clumsiest—20.4% of respondents admitted to having dropped their phone into the toilet. Second place goes to the Netherlands, with 16.9% of unlucky respondents bathing their phones in loo water. Lithuanians and Germans are the most graceful, with only 10% of them saying they have let their devices slip.
#10

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Sarah Foster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Albert Almazan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Tonya Jividen Clay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

While it might seem like the ultimate time to multitask, scrolling on your phone in a restroom has been found to be one of the most annoying bathroom habits. 60% get frustrated when a family member or a housemate occupies the bathroom by reading the news or playing games.
#13

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Ann Dc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Hjalti Árna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Pato Aguirre Lopez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
aliciawan avatar
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh the poor person that has to come in and Windex that every day...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

However, some things in the toilet are indeed threatening us. Almost half of us (at least in the US) have never cleaned our phones, so imagine how many germs could be living on them, especially if we take them with us to the bathroom. Plastics in our smartphones can hide and transfer bacteria and viruses, such as the common cold virus, which can live there for up to a week. While some of them are harmless, others can cause skin breakouts or even more serious conditions, like food poisoning and influenza.
#16

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jerica Rossi - Izzy B - Family Vacation Specialist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

anonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Dana Tyler Berkis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens when someone leans back while using this toilet?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

People with weaker immune systems are advised to get into the habit of cleaning their devices on a regular basis. It’s best to wipe them at least once a day with an antibacterial wipe and don't let others touch them to minimize the spread of germs. We don’t need to give up the phone in the bathroom, but spending less time on the toilet and practicing good hand hygiene is necessary. Doctors emphasize that washing your hands is one of the most powerful steps you can take to prevent the spread of bacteria and illnesses. They should be cleaned at least five times a day, as well as every time you use the bathroom.
#19

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Karl Reinke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Markus Doehr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Ciaran Steele Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another reason to add to the list of why I don’t want to be a plumber…

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Oddly enough, scientists have come up with a way to really see how bacteria and other particles spread while using a bathroom. They set up green laser beams over a toilet without a lid, positioned cameras a few feet away, dimmed the lights, and flushed. The illuminated particles came out spraying like a rocket. Their eerie green videos show how fast and far contamination flies in public bathrooms, possibly putting their users at risk of getting sick.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Mick Perryman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Alexandria Danielle Mckinney-Scott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would hazard a guess that there's a ayer of cling film under the seat or something similar that seems to be ziptied to the seat. But surely there are nore hygienic games ro to with elf on the shelf!!

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Ni Vorde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am hoping that this is a bathroom with a couch rather than a living room?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

Based on these findings, bathroom creators may want to adjust their designs or install better ventilation or disinfection systems to prevent the spread of germs. Surely, you’re wondering if closing the lid is enough. Well, the American Institute of Physics in 2021 found that it helps to decrease the spread of bacteria but doesn’t eliminate them completely. Droplets can still escape between the cover and the seat.
#25

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

John-Paul Wallcraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one DOES make me chuckle a bit. But hell to the no about ever actually using it.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

All Thing About Skull Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Cat Crystyl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Ironically, the goal of the toilet is to get rid of waste, but it’s also doing the opposite—spraying contaminated particles on our bathroom walls and ceilings, including our phones. It’s something we can’t see with our naked eyes, so it’s easy to think that it doesn’t exist. So next time you scroll through social media on the toilet, remember to close the lid and wash your hands so that you can ensure your bathroom remains a lot less threatening, unlike the ones on this list.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Matéo Vigne Bro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those Swiss people are always ahead of the curve on trends like these.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Chas Evans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Michelle Hansen

Michelle Hansen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Sonny Alexander Ham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Dave Saliscente Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Matthew N. Clark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Alex Pappas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Matt Prickett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Affan Bin Abdur Rahman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Domeena Fiedler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jhordan Hanlon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Wendy Miller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Lawrence Ballard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Ralf Amok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jt Mash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Kayla Kay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's rust from the water, then maybe use a strong vinegar?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Menissa Hall-Porter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK this is the 2nd squatting one here that I don't think belongs on the list. This is just a cultural difference. Are they clean examples of squatting toilets? Not by a long shot!! Would I prefer this to a more western style toilet? No way! But its just a cultural difference so doesn't stand up against the others.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Brady Landers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Ryan Hoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So glad that using soft materials to decorate toilets is a thing of the past. They were so unhygienic! I had an elderly relative circa mid 1980s and everything down to shampoo bottles had a frilly tea cosy type thing on it. 🤢

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Robert Jimenez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Forest Trees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Julio Cesar Reyes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jesse_10 avatar
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not threatening, it's been installed for elderly/mobility impaired people to get up without needing help from others

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jim Raught Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

John Cronin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Dawn Jasmann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Muhammet Sıcak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Luke Sanders Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Jenny Cira Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Bruno Sanches Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Mick Circeo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The wild toilet, a shy, reclusive species, is found here in its native habitat, naturally camouflaged in the woods.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Vasilisa Greyland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Richard Snede Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Vilimi Ville Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Adam Harper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Kylie Brunner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Greg Vandermeer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

George Raynor-Hughes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Creepy-Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pics

Michael Robert Dayton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!