ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s anything that doesn’t get enough credit, it’s the toilet. We use it several times a day to take care of our business, spend time scrolling through social media, catching up on some light reading, or thinking up our next big business venture. In fact, there’s a chance you might be reading this from that exact spot right now, as research has revealed that we spend six months of our lifetime aimlessly looking through social media platforms while sitting on the toilet.

This may be the case in the comfort of your own bathroom, but when you come across lavatories like in this Facebook group, “Toilets With Threatening Auras,” it’s unlikely you’d want to spend more than a minute in there.

Below, you’ll find a list full of pictures of porcelain thrones in horror movie-like scenarios. From lacking privacy and scary decor to floors that look like you could fall right through them, these toilets will leave you appreciating the comfort of your own home.