The human body is capable of astonishing things, and many medical stories remind us how unpredictable biology can be. You might have heard of cases where an ordinary hospital room became the setting for quiet endurance, revealing how much a person can withstand. 

One hub for such stories is the subreddit r/medizzy, where people share captivating cases and the scenes behind medical care. The community looks at conditions that puzzle even seasoned experts while highlighting the daily dedication of doctors. These posts mix science with compassion, showing the fragile yet resilient side of life. Keep reading to explore medical cases that reveal the complexity of health and healing.

A Premature Baby Born So Tiny His Father’s Wedding Ring Fit His Forearm Like A Bracelet. The Baby Weighed 700 Grams And Was Born Preterm At 26 Weeks Via Emergency C-Section

medical pics: adult hands holding extremely premature newborn's tiny hand and forearm with wedding ring in NICU

barbarawilcock avatar
Barbara Wilcock
Barbara Wilcock
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope this tiny darling is doing great now

    #2

    Before And After Surgery For Craniofacial Duplication

    Infant with throat tube and facial scar in before and after view, medical pics

    HealerMD Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing skills on the ;part of the surgical team!

    #3

    Before And After Surgery For Blount's Disease

    Young girl in white dress and blue shoes posing in two photos, showing bowed legs and leg markings, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    Medicine has come a long way, and our understanding of the human body is advancing faster than ever. Yet there is still so much left unknown about the system we live inside. Researchers estimate there are about 4,000 types of bacteria in the gut alone. However, experts admit they do not know what most of them actually do. The body feels like a library where several shelves remain unlabeled. Doctors can treat many conditions, but not every mystery has a clear map.

    #4

    Basketball Girl

    Young child with lower-limb disability using wooden supports outdoors, wearing patterned sweater, medical pics

    After losing both legs in a car accident at age 4, she had no access to prosthetics in her rural village in Yunnan, China. Her family improvised, cutting a basketball in half to help her move around.
    By age 10, Qian had learned to walk using her hands and the basketball for balance. Locals nicknamed her “Basketball Girl.” Her story gained national attention in 2005, leading to free medical care and prosthetic limbs from the China Rehabilitation Research Center.
    She later received larger limbs as she grew. But by age 11, her treatment ended—and she could no longer attend school due to financial hardship.
    Qian’s story highlights global disparities in healthcare access, and the extraordinary will to survive.

    GiorgioMD Report

    angelmomoffour62 avatar
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel bad for her. That is so wrong and no kid should have to go through something like this.

    #5

    Can Someone Explain What May Have Caused This Gentleman's Arms To Grow In This Manner?

    Shirtless man with massively swollen right arm and hand standing in a room wearing camo pants, medical pics

    gordonwelty Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is difficult to believe that this is natural. First guess elephantiasis, second guess Photoshop.

    #6

    300 Kidney Stones Removed From A 20-Year-Old Woman

    Close-up of dozens of beige stone-like pellets on blue surgical drape, medical pics

    Medicus1011 Report

    We still do not know for sure why we dream, even though everyone spends hours doing it. Science can measure sleep stages, yet the stories in our heads remain hard to translate. Meanwhile, researchers debate whether dreaming helps memory or emotions. The brain seems busy cleaning its room while we rest. Some ideas sound reasonable, but none are final answers. That uncertainty keeps the topic alive and interesting.
    #7

    A 66-Year-Old Man “Accidentally” Fell On A Matryoshka Doll This Last Christmas Eve Night In Rome

    CT scan lateral view showing concentric circular foreign object in abdomen - medical pics

    HealerMD Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure about the 'accidental' fall, but this is still an amazing image.

    #8

    Cephalopagus Conjoined Twins About 14 Weeks Gestation

    Malformed fetal specimen on blue surgical drape, glossy tissue and tiny limbs, medical pics

    Traumaprof Report

    #9

    Super Rare Case Of Scleromalacia Perforans

    Close-up of a severely diseased cloudy bulging eye with dilated blood vessels and yellow lesion, medical pics

    Traumaprof Report

    People have different blood types, and medicine understands how to match them safely. But the reason those types developed in the first place is still unclear. Blood types work like dialects of the same language. Doctors can read the differences, yet the origin story is foggy. Meanwhile, new studies look for links with disease resistance. The puzzle slowly gains pieces over time.
    #10

    Before And After Of An Extensive Maxillofacial Surgery

    Before and after of a young man with cleft lip repaired via facial reconstructive surgery, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    #11

    Chainsaw Accident On X-Ray

    Two-panel X-ray showing a severely fractured, mangled hand with bone fragments and a ring present, medical pics

    Unusualway Report

    angelmomoffour62 avatar
    angelmomoffour62
    angelmomoffour62
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cut his hand in half......

    #12

    Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room

    Huge python tightly coiled on a patient's arm in an exam room, unnerving scene, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    Fingerprints are another feature everyone recognizes, yet their deeper purpose is uncertain. They help us grip objects like natural rubber on our hands. However, no one knows why each person received a unique pattern. The designs act like tiny signatures written before birth. Police and hospitals rely on them every day. Meanwhile, researchers study how skin forms those ridges. The body continues to surprise even seasoned experts.
    #13

    Hand Belonging To An X-Ray Technician At The Royal London Hospital, Which Shows The Damage From Radiation Exposure Back In 1900’s!!

    Close-up of a gnarled, injured hand with missing and deformed fingernails, black-and-white medical pics photo

    GiorgioMD Report

    #14

    Severe Knee Dislocation Following Motorbike Accident

    Injured adult leg with open knee wound on stretcher, orange shorts and IV bag, medical pics

    Traumaprof Report

    #15

    Heavy Calculus Removal

    Two medical pics showing severe dental calculus buildup and lower tooth extractions with bloody gums and gloved hands.

    Emergentelman Report

    When it comes to the liver, this organ has an unusual talent for regeneration that still impresses surgeons. Even if a portion is removed, the remaining tissue can grow back, similar to a plant rebuilding its branches after pruning. Researchers have mapped many of the signals that guide this process, yet the exact limits differ from person to person. Doctors rely on this ability during transplants and major operations. Progress in imaging lets specialists watch the liver recover week by week.
    #16

    Rotationplasty Is A Surgery For Bone Cancer Near The Knee

    Unnerving medical pics: patient lying on bed with large dark bruising and swelling over upper thigh and hip

    A surgeon removes the middle part of your leg, including the tumor. Your lower leg is reattached at your thigh, but rotated 180 degrees. Your ankle joint functions as your new knee joint. You wear a prosthesis, or artificial limb.

    mriTecha Report

    #17

    This Is The Circle Of Willis, A Vital Arterial Ring At The Base Of The Brain

    Latex-gloved hand holding a brown bronchial tree-shaped cast on palm, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    #18

    Doctors Successfully 3D Printed This Cancer Patient A New Nose, Planted It On His Forearm To Then Re-Implant It Where It Belongs

    Two-panel medical pics: wrist with implant model; postoperative forearm with partial finger amputation and scars.

    GiorgioMD Report

    And while there are things that still are not fully understood, there is so much that has been clarified through patient research. For instance, in the field of cancer, researchers have come remarkably far, turning what was once a silent and confusing illness into an area with real tools and carefully targeted treatments. What used to feel like a maze now has clearer pathways thanks to early screening, immunotherapy, and more precise medicines. Doctors can combine different therapies like pieces of a thoughtful plan rather than relying on a single approach. This progress shows how science keeps adjusting its methods to match the complexity of the body. 
    #19

    3D Printed Face

    Before and after facial reconstruction of man with severe cheek and eye loss, medical pics

    "Eric Moger, at 62 years old had recently gotten engaged and was satisfied with where his life was going. Little did he know, life would take an unexpected turn with one trip to the doctor.
    While undergoing surgery to remove nasal polyps the doctors had found a tumor the size of a tennis ball, in the left side of his face. Upon waking up, Moger would soon learn his fate.
    Shortly after the first surgery, Moger would undergo the second surgery that would remove his tumor and ultimately most of the left side of his face.
    During recovery he experienced depression and loss of self-esteem. He would attempt multiple surgeries to fix the gaping hole, although nothing would work. He began to lose hope.
    That is until 3D printing technology was brought to his attention. Another surgeon would 3D print a prosthetic mask and a mouth implant that would allow him to speak and eat, without issue. Moger now is happily married and cancer free."

    mriTecha Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is terrifying and I am so happy he was able to be helped.

    #20

    Polycystic Kidney Disease (Pkd)

    Two lobulated tissue masses covered in numerous bluish and yellow fluid-filled cysts on a board with scale, medical pics

    HealerMD Report

    #21

    Chest X-Ray Of 21 Yr Old Dental Assistant After Attempting To Take Their Own Life By Intravenously Injecting Elemental Mercury

    Chest X-ray showing diffuse branching white opacities throughout both lungs, medical pics

    EvaGaborsWig Report

    Just like many areas of medicine, diabetes care has improved steadily over the years. Researchers have developed continuous glucose monitors that read sugar levels in real time, similar to having a small weather station under the skin. Doctors can adjust treatment faster and help prevent complications before they grow serious. Progress in insulin formulas allows more predictable and longer control. Meanwhile, education programs teach people how food and movement affect the body. These advances help patients live active, ordinary lives with fewer restrictions.
    #22

    A 44-Year-Old Man Arrived At The Hospital With A Strange Chest Wound. During The Examination, The Doctors Discovered That A Knife Blade Had Been Lodged In His Chest For Eight Years—without His Knowledge At All

    Two chest X-rays showing a knife blade lodged in the lung circled in red, medical pics

    It turns out that he was st*bbed years ago, and the wound was stitched without a deep examination. Since then, he had lived normally with no special symptoms—until the wound began to bleed, and the hidden blade was revealed in an X-ray.
    The blade was surgically removed, the patient recovered, and he was discharged within a few days.

    HealerMD Report

    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you not know you've been stabbed with a knife?

    #23

    During A Colonoscopy Performed On A 59-Year-Old Man, An Unexpected Guest Was Found In His Intestine

    During A Colonoscopy Performed On A 59-Year-Old Man, An Unexpected Guest Was Found In His Intestine

    ValeVegIta Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the actual heII?

    1
    #24

    Small Shard Of Bone Emerged 14 Years Post Wisdom Tooth Extraction

    Close-up of lower molars showing dark cavity and circled gum lesion, medical pics

    5ummerbreeze Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, judging by the neighbor molar, that tiny bone fragment is of less concern... 🤢

    Another field with clear momentum is HIV medicine, where treatment has transformed the outlook for millions. Researchers have come so far that a single daily tablet can keep the virus suppressed. Doctors now understand how to block replication with precise combinations of drugs. Progress in prevention, such as PrEP, protects people before exposure occurs. These advances show how dedication and science can reshape even the toughest diseases.

    #25

    These Blood Blister Formed Due To Extreme Heat While She Was Playing Basketball For An Hour On Asphalt On A 100 Degree Weather Day!!

    Bluish fluid-filled blisters on both soles, medical pics of unusual plantar blisters and skin discoloration

    HealerMD Report

    #26

    A Patient With An Open Belly With A Wound Vac And Wittmann Patches

    Patient abdomen with large dark necrotic wound, surgical drains and monitoring leads, medical pics

    Surgeox Report

    #27

    Ultra Marathon Runner Shares Her Gruesome Sunburn Experience From A 69-Mile Run, Resulting In Massive Subdermal Blisters!

    Severe blistered burns on both lower legs with large yellow fluid-filled blisters, medical pics

    Surgeox Report

    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooooo! How I want to take a sharp item and poke them open!

    Well, some of these posts highlight how far medicine has come, showing the steady progress behind hospital doors and research labs. And a few stories reveal what human bodies are capable of in situations that are rare. The mix of science and resilience makes these cases deeply fascinating without needing any drama added.
    #28

    Cholesterol Stones

    Open surgical specimen showing clustered yellow gallstones inside tissue on green drape, medical pics

    Jjmedicx Report

    #29

    My Hip Died From Avn, Then I Woke Up In The Hospital Recovery Room Not Knowing The Replacement Was Dislocated

    Pelvic X-ray showing right hip prosthesis and pelvic bones, medical pics clinical radiograph

    Some general info on my situation. Had developed on and off pain in my left leg/hip for years till it got so bad I couldn't put my full weight on it, which is when I got in for the first image showing an MRI slice of the dead hip. Eventually I was able to get the hip arthroplasty done. I awoke in recovery with my leg flat on the bed. I complained to the initial Nurse's & PT people that it felt weird & shorter than it should be. The Drs and surgeon said normally patients felt it was longer, but it felt shorter to me and those initial people after the surgery told me that what I felt was "normal"... I figured I just had a hip replacement & it'd be painful... ~1.5 months later they did a Xray & well, that's why I couldn't walk like I'd read I should have been able too. Anteriorly dislocated the whole time. I kept bringing it up about it feeling weird with the med related people I was seeing... I suppose I was a bit stoic & didn't give the right number of the pain that I felt. Just thought they knew better than me. I feel like I have a permanent muscle knot at this point.

    SomeDumbPenguin Report

    #30

    I've Seen A Few Bedridden Emaciated Buddhist Monks In Southeast Asia. Wondering What Sort Of Medical Condition They May Have? They Seem To Live Off An Extreme Caloric Deficit, And It Also Appears As If An Ascetic Lifestyle Is Honored

    Emaciated elderly monk in orange robe placing hand on child's head, unsettling medical pics

    gomi-panda Report

    #31

    This Photo Shows A 3D Rendered CT Scan Of Bone Metastases Of The Hip Bone, In A 60-Year-Old Woman With Parotid Gland Cancer

    Medical pics: 3D pelvic CT showing extensive lytic destructive lesions of the hips and pelvis

    Large lesions are seen on the ilium on the more distant side. Involvement of the vertebral column has caused a compression fracture.

    GiorgioMD Report

    #32

    Onychogryphosis Is A Nail Disorder That Affects The Growth Of The Nail Plate

    Elderly foot with severely thick, curled yellow toenails resembling coils, medical pics

    The nail undergoes thickening, elongation and increased curvature and has an unusual yellow-brown, opaque appearance resembling a ram's horn.

    GiorgioMD Report

    #33

    Cystic Hygroma. It Is A Fluid-Filled Sac Due To Blockage Of The Lymphatic System That Appears As A Swelling Usually In The Neck

    Newborn with massive neck swelling supported by hand in hospital neonatal bed, medical pics

    They are present in neonates or infants but they may also be present prenatally and at birth they may become large enough to cause obstructed labor.

    HealerMD Report

    #34

    My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis)

    Close-up of a palm with severe dry, peeling skin and small cracks, medical pics of a skin condition

    denisedenisethankyou Report

    #35

    A Large Blister Formed After The 15-Month-Old Came Into Contact With A Hot Grill (Second-Degree Burn)

    Close-up of a child's hand showing a large translucent palm blister and swollen fingers, medical pics

    HealerMD Report

    #36

    I Broke My Femur Doing Highknees

    X-ray monitor showing displaced fractured femur and hip joint, medical pics

    sonic_fan19 Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First, what are high knees? And second, does anyone else see a face in the middle of the pelvic area?

    #37

    My Blood After Having Separated (Approx 24 Hours Post Collection)

    Syringe with separated dark blood and yellow plasma layers held between fingers, striking medical pics example

    Blood separates into layers because its components—plasma, red blood cells, and white blood cells and platelets—have different densities. When blood is no longer in motion, gravity causes the heavier, denser components, such as red blood cells, to settle to the bottom, while the lighter components, like plasma, remain at the top. This process can also be accelerated by using a centrifuge to spin the blood sample at high speeds, applying centrifugal force to separate the layers based on density.

    Caitlyn_Grace Report

    #38

    An Ukrainian Soldier Survived For 24 Days With A Tourniquet On One Of His Arms, Before Getting Rescued

    Close-up of long mummified dark tissue on surgical drape, medical pics

    AlarmingAerie Report

    #39

    I Have A Strawberry Nevus Hemangioma. Last Night I Got The Worst Blood Clot Of My Life

    Split image: infant held up with severe red burn on arm beside close-up of faint forearm rash, medical pics

    jayjackii Report

    #40

    Bad Case Of Eczema

    Close-up of yellowed, thickened fingernails and toenails, medical pics example

    Aeneac Report

    tyranamarseuss avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not eczema. That's toe fungus.

    #41

    Petechiae Due To Low Platelets In 28 Y/O Leukemia Patient

    Close-up of chin and neck showing red pinpoint rash and scab, medical pics

    olivejew0322 Report

    #42

    Happy 2025 From My Hospital Bed Evryone

    Medical pics: X-ray of comminuted femur fracture near knee and patient's leg in plaster with external fixation rods.

    municy Report

    #43

    My Husband In 2011, And 2025. He Was Diagnosed With Acromegaly 2 Years Ago

    Side-by-side before-and-after portrait of same person, two medical pics showing facial and aging changes

    Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor on the pituitary gland that produces excess amounts of growth hormones. The differences in your body can take years to become noticeable (bigger hands, feet, facial features, etc.) and you can really see the difference in old pictures. Other issues include joint pain, diabetes, enlarged heart, sinus issues and colon polyps.
    And ps, the new picture was purely for me cracking up with his hair sticking up and he didn’t know why!

    Coop-a-doop Report

    #44

    DIY Ingrown Toenail Removal

    Close-up medical pics of a big toe with a peeling toenail being lifted by a metal tool during nail removal

    pesciasis Report

    #45

    Severe Frostbite In Extreme Altitude Climber (Mt. Everest)

    Severe Frostbite In Extreme Altitude Climber (Mt. Everest)

    DrChriss1 Report

    #46

    Osteoarthritis

    Side-by-side dissected knee specimens showing normal vs osteoarthritis cartilage damage — medical pics

    mriTecha Report

    #47

    A Classic Example Of Liver Cirrhosis

    Close-up of nodular diseased liver surface with adjacent green gallbladder, medical pics

    mriTecha Report

    #48

    Knee Aspiration Following Acute Gout Flareup

    medical pics large syringe filled with yellow cloudy fluid resting above a cabinet in a clinical room

    Patient presented to clinic approximately 3 days into a flareup of gout. 55 ccs of fluid were pulled off and uric acid crystals could be seen in the aspirate. For context, synovial fluid is normally transparent and yellow.

    MrMurse Report

    #49

    Can Someone Explain What Condition This Is?

    Young child with facial differences and dental irregularities in a wheelchair outdoors, candid portrait, medical pics

    A_Nerds_Life Report

    #50

    Metal Chunk Got Lodged In My Eyeball While Grinding And Wearing A Face Shield. Ouch

    Close-up of translucent tissue with two small round brown lesions, medical pics detail

    FrogTeam_5 Report

    #51

    Dirt Tends Not To Adhere To Scar Tissue

    Close-up forearm with pale linear scar and surrounding dark stippled skin, stubble visible, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because there are no sweat glands in scars.

    #52

    I Got My Tonsils Out After Getting Strep 7x In One Year

    Close up of inflamed tonsils and removed tonsil tissue in a specimen jar, medical pics showing post-tonsillectomy

    Fr3sh3stl4d Report

    #53

    Feeding Tube Placement Gone Wrong

    Side skull X-ray showing coiled intracranial tubing and teeth, medical pics

    invinciblewalnut Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That went really wrong. I wonder how long it took them to figure it out?

    #54

    Sutured Achilles Tendon After Rupture

    Close-up of sutured intestinal segment with blue surgical sutures during dissection, medical pics

    GiorgioMD Report

    #55

    Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

    Opened heart showing chambers, valves, and chordae tendineae, raw anatomical specimen, medical pics

    This is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes thick, especially of the ventricles, which is seen very clearly in this picture.
    The average left ventricular wall thickness in normal adults is 1.1 cm, but there are exceptions. Trained athletes have hearts that have left ventricular mass up to 60% greater than untrained subjects, with an average left ventricular wall thickness of 1.3 cm...

    Medicus1011 Report

    #56

    Difference In Hue Between Arterial (Brighter) And Venous (Darker) Blood

    Row of syringes containing blood on clinical pad, medical pics close-up, unsettling

    Emergentelman Report

    #57

    Epstein-Barr And Penicillin

    Person's back and shoulders covered in widespread red blotchy rash, medical pics of an alarming skin reaction.

    In 2022 my toddler was misdiagnosed by a GP and prescribed penicillin while she had Epstein-Barr. Freak once off mistake that left her whole body looking like this.

    Queen_Kalopsia Report

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why many patients claim an "allergy" to penicillins.

