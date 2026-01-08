One hub for such stories is the subreddit r/medizzy, where people share captivating cases and the scenes behind medical care. The community looks at conditions that puzzle even seasoned experts while highlighting the daily dedication of doctors. These posts mix science with compassion, showing the fragile yet resilient side of life. Keep reading to explore medical cases that reveal the complexity of health and healing.

The human body is capable of astonishing things, and many medical stories remind us how unpredictable biology can be. You might have heard of cases where an ordinary hospital room became the setting for quiet endurance, revealing how much a person can withstand.

#1 A Premature Baby Born So Tiny His Father’s Wedding Ring Fit His Forearm Like A Bracelet. The Baby Weighed 700 Grams And Was Born Preterm At 26 Weeks Via Emergency C-Section

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Before And After Surgery For Craniofacial Duplication

#3 Before And After Surgery For Blount's Disease

Medicine has come a long way, and our understanding of the human body is advancing faster than ever. Yet there is still so much left unknown about the system we live inside. Researchers estimate there are about 4,000 types of bacteria in the gut alone. However, experts admit they do not know what most of them actually do. The body feels like a library where several shelves remain unlabeled. Doctors can treat many conditions, but not every mystery has a clear map. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Basketball Girl After losing both legs in a car accident at age 4, she had no access to prosthetics in her rural village in Yunnan, China. Her family improvised, cutting a basketball in half to help her move around.

By age 10, Qian had learned to walk using her hands and the basketball for balance. Locals nicknamed her “Basketball Girl.” Her story gained national attention in 2005, leading to free medical care and prosthetic limbs from the China Rehabilitation Research Center.

She later received larger limbs as she grew. But by age 11, her treatment ended—and she could no longer attend school due to financial hardship.

Qian’s story highlights global disparities in healthcare access, and the extraordinary will to survive.



#5 Can Someone Explain What May Have Caused This Gentleman's Arms To Grow In This Manner?

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 300 Kidney Stones Removed From A 20-Year-Old Woman

We still do not know for sure why we dream, even though everyone spends hours doing it. Science can measure sleep stages, yet the stories in our heads remain hard to translate. Meanwhile, researchers debate whether dreaming helps memory or emotions. The brain seems busy cleaning its room while we rest. Some ideas sound reasonable, but none are final answers. That uncertainty keeps the topic alive and interesting.

#7 A 66-Year-Old Man “Accidentally” Fell On A Matryoshka Doll This Last Christmas Eve Night In Rome

#8 Cephalopagus Conjoined Twins About 14 Weeks Gestation

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Super Rare Case Of Scleromalacia Perforans

People have different blood types, and medicine understands how to match them safely. But the reason those types developed in the first place is still unclear. Blood types work like dialects of the same language. Doctors can read the differences, yet the origin story is foggy. Meanwhile, new studies look for links with disease resistance. The puzzle slowly gains pieces over time.

#10 Before And After Of An Extensive Maxillofacial Surgery

#11 Chainsaw Accident On X-Ray

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room

Fingerprints are another feature everyone recognizes, yet their deeper purpose is uncertain. They help us grip objects like natural rubber on our hands. However, no one knows why each person received a unique pattern. The designs act like tiny signatures written before birth. Police and hospitals rely on them every day. Meanwhile, researchers study how skin forms those ridges. The body continues to surprise even seasoned experts.

#13 Hand Belonging To An X-Ray Technician At The Royal London Hospital, Which Shows The Damage From Radiation Exposure Back In 1900’s!!

#14 Severe Knee Dislocation Following Motorbike Accident

#15 Heavy Calculus Removal

When it comes to the liver, this organ has an unusual talent for regeneration that still impresses surgeons. Even if a portion is removed, the remaining tissue can grow back, similar to a plant rebuilding its branches after pruning. Researchers have mapped many of the signals that guide this process, yet the exact limits differ from person to person. Doctors rely on this ability during transplants and major operations. Progress in imaging lets specialists watch the liver recover week by week.

#16 Rotationplasty Is A Surgery For Bone Cancer Near The Knee A surgeon removes the middle part of your leg, including the tumor. Your lower leg is reattached at your thigh, but rotated 180 degrees. Your ankle joint functions as your new knee joint. You wear a prosthesis, or artificial limb.



#17 This Is The Circle Of Willis, A Vital Arterial Ring At The Base Of The Brain

#18 Doctors Successfully 3D Printed This Cancer Patient A New Nose, Planted It On His Forearm To Then Re-Implant It Where It Belongs

And while there are things that still are not fully understood, there is so much that has been clarified through patient research. For instance, in the field of cancer, researchers have come remarkably far, turning what was once a silent and confusing illness into an area with real tools and carefully targeted treatments. What used to feel like a maze now has clearer pathways thanks to early screening, immunotherapy, and more precise medicines. Doctors can combine different therapies like pieces of a thoughtful plan rather than relying on a single approach. This progress shows how science keeps adjusting its methods to match the complexity of the body.

#19 3D Printed Face "Eric Moger, at 62 years old had recently gotten engaged and was satisfied with where his life was going. Little did he know, life would take an unexpected turn with one trip to the doctor.

While undergoing surgery to remove nasal polyps the doctors had found a tumor the size of a tennis ball, in the left side of his face. Upon waking up, Moger would soon learn his fate.

Shortly after the first surgery, Moger would undergo the second surgery that would remove his tumor and ultimately most of the left side of his face.

During recovery he experienced depression and loss of self-esteem. He would attempt multiple surgeries to fix the gaping hole, although nothing would work. He began to lose hope.

That is until 3D printing technology was brought to his attention. Another surgeon would 3D print a prosthetic mask and a mouth implant that would allow him to speak and eat, without issue. Moger now is happily married and cancer free."



#20 Polycystic Kidney Disease (Pkd)

#21 Chest X-Ray Of 21 Yr Old Dental Assistant After Attempting To Take Their Own Life By Intravenously Injecting Elemental Mercury

Just like many areas of medicine, diabetes care has improved steadily over the years. Researchers have developed continuous glucose monitors that read sugar levels in real time, similar to having a small weather station under the skin. Doctors can adjust treatment faster and help prevent complications before they grow serious. Progress in insulin formulas allows more predictable and longer control. Meanwhile, education programs teach people how food and movement affect the body. These advances help patients live active, ordinary lives with fewer restrictions.

#22 A 44-Year-Old Man Arrived At The Hospital With A Strange Chest Wound. During The Examination, The Doctors Discovered That A Knife Blade Had Been Lodged In His Chest For Eight Years—without His Knowledge At All It turns out that he was st*bbed years ago, and the wound was stitched without a deep examination. Since then, he had lived normally with no special symptoms—until the wound began to bleed, and the hidden blade was revealed in an X-ray.

The blade was surgically removed, the patient recovered, and he was discharged within a few days.



#23 During A Colonoscopy Performed On A 59-Year-Old Man, An Unexpected Guest Was Found In His Intestine

#24 Small Shard Of Bone Emerged 14 Years Post Wisdom Tooth Extraction

Another field with clear momentum is HIV medicine, where treatment has transformed the outlook for millions. Researchers have come so far that a single daily tablet can keep the virus suppressed. Doctors now understand how to block replication with precise combinations of drugs. Progress in prevention, such as PrEP, protects people before exposure occurs. These advances show how dedication and science can reshape even the toughest diseases. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 These Blood Blister Formed Due To Extreme Heat While She Was Playing Basketball For An Hour On Asphalt On A 100 Degree Weather Day!!

#26 A Patient With An Open Belly With A Wound Vac And Wittmann Patches

#27 Ultra Marathon Runner Shares Her Gruesome Sunburn Experience From A 69-Mile Run, Resulting In Massive Subdermal Blisters!

Well, some of these posts highlight how far medicine has come, showing the steady progress behind hospital doors and research labs. And a few stories reveal what human bodies are capable of in situations that are rare. The mix of science and resilience makes these cases deeply fascinating without needing any drama added.

#28 Cholesterol Stones

#29 My Hip Died From Avn, Then I Woke Up In The Hospital Recovery Room Not Knowing The Replacement Was Dislocated Some general info on my situation. Had developed on and off pain in my left leg/hip for years till it got so bad I couldn't put my full weight on it, which is when I got in for the first image showing an MRI slice of the dead hip. Eventually I was able to get the hip arthroplasty done. I awoke in recovery with my leg flat on the bed. I complained to the initial Nurse's & PT people that it felt weird & shorter than it should be. The Drs and surgeon said normally patients felt it was longer, but it felt shorter to me and those initial people after the surgery told me that what I felt was "normal"... I figured I just had a hip replacement & it'd be painful... ~1.5 months later they did a Xray & well, that's why I couldn't walk like I'd read I should have been able too. Anteriorly dislocated the whole time. I kept bringing it up about it feeling weird with the med related people I was seeing... I suppose I was a bit stoic & didn't give the right number of the pain that I felt. Just thought they knew better than me. I feel like I have a permanent muscle knot at this point.



#30 I've Seen A Few Bedridden Emaciated Buddhist Monks In Southeast Asia. Wondering What Sort Of Medical Condition They May Have? They Seem To Live Off An Extreme Caloric Deficit, And It Also Appears As If An Ascetic Lifestyle Is Honored

#31 This Photo Shows A 3D Rendered CT Scan Of Bone Metastases Of The Hip Bone, In A 60-Year-Old Woman With Parotid Gland Cancer Large lesions are seen on the ilium on the more distant side. Involvement of the vertebral column has caused a compression fracture.



#32 Onychogryphosis Is A Nail Disorder That Affects The Growth Of The Nail Plate The nail undergoes thickening, elongation and increased curvature and has an unusual yellow-brown, opaque appearance resembling a ram's horn.



#33 Cystic Hygroma. It Is A Fluid-Filled Sac Due To Blockage Of The Lymphatic System That Appears As A Swelling Usually In The Neck They are present in neonates or infants but they may also be present prenatally and at birth they may become large enough to cause obstructed labor.



#34 My Mum’s Hands (Hyperkeratotic Palmar Dermatitis)

#35 A Large Blister Formed After The 15-Month-Old Came Into Contact With A Hot Grill (Second-Degree Burn)

#36 I Broke My Femur Doing Highknees

#37 My Blood After Having Separated (Approx 24 Hours Post Collection) Blood separates into layers because its components—plasma, red blood cells, and white blood cells and platelets—have different densities. When blood is no longer in motion, gravity causes the heavier, denser components, such as red blood cells, to settle to the bottom, while the lighter components, like plasma, remain at the top. This process can also be accelerated by using a centrifuge to spin the blood sample at high speeds, applying centrifugal force to separate the layers based on density.



#38 An Ukrainian Soldier Survived For 24 Days With A Tourniquet On One Of His Arms, Before Getting Rescued

#39 I Have A Strawberry Nevus Hemangioma. Last Night I Got The Worst Blood Clot Of My Life

#40 Bad Case Of Eczema

#41 Petechiae Due To Low Platelets In 28 Y/O Leukemia Patient

#42 Happy 2025 From My Hospital Bed Evryone

#43 My Husband In 2011, And 2025. He Was Diagnosed With Acromegaly 2 Years Ago Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor on the pituitary gland that produces excess amounts of growth hormones. The differences in your body can take years to become noticeable (bigger hands, feet, facial features, etc.) and you can really see the difference in old pictures. Other issues include joint pain, diabetes, enlarged heart, sinus issues and colon polyps.

And ps, the new picture was purely for me cracking up with his hair sticking up and he didn’t know why!



#44 DIY Ingrown Toenail Removal

#45 Severe Frostbite In Extreme Altitude Climber (Mt. Everest)

#46 Osteoarthritis

#47 A Classic Example Of Liver Cirrhosis

#48 Knee Aspiration Following Acute Gout Flareup Patient presented to clinic approximately 3 days into a flareup of gout. 55 ccs of fluid were pulled off and uric acid crystals could be seen in the aspirate. For context, synovial fluid is normally transparent and yellow.



#49 Can Someone Explain What Condition This Is?

#50 Metal Chunk Got Lodged In My Eyeball While Grinding And Wearing A Face Shield. Ouch

#51 Dirt Tends Not To Adhere To Scar Tissue

#52 I Got My Tonsils Out After Getting Strep 7x In One Year

#53 Feeding Tube Placement Gone Wrong

#54 Sutured Achilles Tendon After Rupture

#55 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy This is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes thick, especially of the ventricles, which is seen very clearly in this picture.

The average left ventricular wall thickness in normal adults is 1.1 cm, but there are exceptions. Trained athletes have hearts that have left ventricular mass up to 60% greater than untrained subjects, with an average left ventricular wall thickness of 1.3 cm...



#56 Difference In Hue Between Arterial (Brighter) And Venous (Darker) Blood