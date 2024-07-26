However, some people are into that kind of stuff. The more horrifying, the better. That’s why we’ve compiled some pictures of the most eerie and chilling basements and cellars we could find. Creepy dolls, unsettling Catholic paraphernalia, and just generally uncanny vibes – lovers of all things bizarre will probably have a field day with this.

There aren’t many experiences most of us can say we share with Kevin McCallister from Home Alone . But being afraid to go into your basement as a kid is probably a common one. I have to admit, they look and feel spooky to me even now. I’d much rather reserve that kind of creepiness for when I watch horror films.

#1 The Basement Of An Abandoned Children's Home For Difficult Children In Germany. Apparently, That's Where The Worst Ones Had To Stay Share icon

#2 Well I Didn’t Need Any Sleep Tonight Anyway Share icon

#3 New Orleans Charity Hospital Basement Share icon

#4 Working In A Cellar In An Old Pub, Keep Checking Over My Shoulder Share icon

#5 This Bar's Basement. Imagine Being Drunk Trying To Find The Bathroom And You Stumble Upon This, The Lights Start To Flicker Share icon

#6 Creepy Basement, Could Anyone Help Me Figure Out What Is This, Or What Was It Doing In A Random SD Card? Share icon

#7 Found This In The Basement Of A Restaurant In Phoenix Share icon

#8 So I Found A Wooden Figure Of James Brown In My Basement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Haven't Been Down In The Basement In A While Share icon

#10 I Have The Ring In My Basement Share icon

#11 Wonder How Much Is She Asking For The House Now Share icon

#12 The Pool In The Basement Of My Apartment Building Share icon

#13 How Do I Get Rid Of This Guy Without Stressing Him Or Myself Out? He’s Hanging In My Basement, And I Would Prefer He Didn't Share icon

#14 Found This Shrine While Pumping Out A Flooded Basement After A House Fire Share icon

#15 This Mushroom Growing In My Friend's Basement Share icon

#16 My Parent's Stairway To The Basement Has The Creepiest Wallpaper Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 The Basement Of A House I Visited Today Share icon

#18 Pictures Of My School Basement Share icon

#19 This Photo I Took While Working Share icon

#20 This Is Why I Hate Going Down To My Cellar Share icon

#21 The Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me Share icon

#22 A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Alive, Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement Share icon

#23 This Door In The Basement Where I Work Share icon

#24 When We Saw This Mask In The Basement, We Got Out Of There Quickly Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Apartment Building Has A WWII Air Raid Shelter In The Cellar Share icon

#26 The Hand-Like Marking In Our Apartment Basement Share icon

#27 There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At Share icon

#28 Abandoned Ultra-Creepy Basement Share icon

#29 A Bathroom In A Customer's Basement Where I Was Rodding Their Drain Share icon

#30 This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory Share icon

#31 It Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement Share icon

#32 Old Theater Basement, Posters Falling Off The Walls Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Working In A Basement. Flicked On The Lights To See This Share icon

#34 My Apartment In College Had A Tombstone Of A Baby In The Basement. The Landlord Said It Was There When He Bought The Building, And He Didn’t Feel Right About Moving It Share icon

#35 Found These Behind The Furnace In My Basement. Needless To Say I Will Be Having A Talk With My Mother Share icon

#36 The Basement Hallway Of This Abandoned Building Share icon

#37 Descent To The Asylum Church Basement Share icon

#38 I Work At A Hospital, Found This Bathtub In The Basement Share icon

#39 Found This In The Cellar Of My Grandmother's House Share icon

#40 The Funeral Home Is Being Turned Into Housing. Everything Is Empty Except For These In The Basement. The Prep Room Is Still Hanging On For Dear Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Found This Is An Abandoned Building In The Basement, It Has To Be Mold Share icon

#42 It's Just A Basement, Right? Share icon

#43 The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day Share icon

#44 I Put One Of Those Sticky Bug Traps In My Basement, Three Days Later I Remembered To Check It Share icon

#45 Dark Basement Of An Abandoned Water Treatment Plant Share icon

#46 Basement Level Of An Abandoned Northland Mall In Detroit Share icon

#47 Our Rental House Has A Sacrificial Altar In The Creepy Basement Share icon

#48 Found In A Courthouse Basement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Someone Had The Last Birthday Party Ever In The Basement Of This Abandoned Church Share icon

#50 Mass Of Worms Gather In Kansas Basement After Tornado Flooding Share icon

#51 Basement Adventures, Anyone? The Creepiest Thing Is The Stool, Just Randomly Off To The Side Share icon

#52 This Clown Toy That Workers Found While Renovating My Cellar Share icon

#53 My Basement Ring Camera Picking Up Motion Via An Unidentified Orb. This Went On All Night Long Share icon I have over 50 videos that all happened last night and none are identical. This bizarre light floating and setting off the motion detector.



#54 So This Is In The Basement Of My Apartment Building Share icon

#55 This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Cages In The Basement Of An Abandoned Asylum Share icon

#57 Basement Of A Hospital In New Orleans That's Been Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina Share icon

#58 A Room In My Basement To Weep Alone Share icon

#59 The Door In The Basement Of A 19th-Century Building That Goes Deeper Share icon

#60 Found A Creepy Message In Basement Share icon We moved to this 100-year-old house last year, and I just noticed this message written on one of the floor joists in the corner of the unfinished part of the basement. Not sure what to make of it.



#61 Entrance To Our Cellar Share icon

#62 The Basement In My Art Nouveau Tenements Has A Cozy Vibe To It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 I Found A Ping Pong Ball Under My Basement Sofa Elevated By Spider Cobwebs Share icon

#64 In A Hospital's Basement Share icon

#65 I Found It Inside The Basement Of My Apartment Complex Share icon

#66 Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought Share icon

#67 Hairy Mold Is Growing In the Basement Share icon

#68 This Creepy Room Was Listed As A Wine Cellar Share icon

#69 My Friend's Bathroom Is Also The Entrance To His Basement Share icon

#70 I See Your Creepy Basement And Offer My Friend’s Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I Attended A Couple Of Open Houses With A Friend, And This Was In One Of The Basements. Thought This Was Creepy Share icon

#72 This Spider I Found In My Basement Share icon According to google this is caused by a type of fungus that kills bugs called Cordyceps. I am considering burning my house down.



#73 Creepy Mask In A Basement Share icon

#74 Visiting A Vineyard. Not Sure If The Entrance To Their Wine Cellar Or Dungeon Share icon

#75 Creepy Tub In My Basement With Tamper-Proof Bars, Hooks Above It, A Metal Room Next To It, Handprints All Over The Walls, And A Metal Grate Looking Into The Room Share icon Previous owners said it was to help Grandma get in the tub, but it's down a flight of extra steep stairs, and there was another tub closer.



#76 I Found This Symbol In The Basement Of A House We Were Looking To Buy. Any Idea What It Means? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 What I Found On A Wall In My Basement Share icon

#78 This Is What Potatoes Look Like After 10 Months Of Sitting In A Basement Share icon

#79 I Demolished A Basement Wall And Found This Masterpiece Inside. Complete With Makeup And Eyelashes Share icon

#80 My Parents Have A Basement Bathroom. Didn't See It Till I Sat Down Share icon

#81 Was Cleaning Out My Grandparents' Basement When I Unearthed This Nightmarish Bottle Share icon

#82 Found A Secret Basement In My Home Of Two Years Share icon

#83 Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There, If You Guys Like I Will Venture To The Depths And Take More Pictures Share icon

#84 My Apartment Basement Reminds Me Of The Ending Of "The Blair Witch Project" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 1860s Basement Tunnel System Share icon Under contract on a home with an 1860s basement. The inspector found a series of tunnels underneath the home, with entrances in the basement and detached garage. Any ideas here folks? Some of the entrances are DEEP, at least 10-feet below the house. There are probably at least 5 openings in the basement (it’s massive). I couldn’t find any info on the Underground Railroad being in this area, we are based in the northeast.



#86 I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday, And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance, And It's Inside The House Share icon

#87 Man I Hate My Basement Share icon

#88 I'm Not Sure What My School Did In Their Cellar Or Basement, But It Sort Of Creeped Me Out Share icon

#89 Just Moved Into This House With A Creepy Basement. Kitty Sits In The Dark And Stares At The Wall For Hours At A Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Put Out This Sticky Mouse Trap Last Night In My Basement Share icon

#91 Found This In My Mother's Basement. I Don't Want To Know Share icon

#92 Mystery Bone Found In Basement Share icon

#93 There Is A Surgical Table In The Trapdoor Cellar Of My New College Rental Share icon I also found it strange that no aspect of the basement was updated or finished except for the lightbulb above the table and the electrical outlets.



#94 I Found This In My Basement. I'm Pretty Sure It's A Spider, But I Don't Know How He Got Like That Share icon

#95 Found This In My Work's Basement. Dripping Water Share icon

#96 Every Night, These Frogs Pop Their Heads Out Of The Wall In My Basement Share icon