There aren’t many experiences most of us can say we share with Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. But being afraid to go into your basement as a kid is probably a common one. I have to admit, they look and feel spooky to me even now. I’d much rather reserve that kind of creepiness for when I watch horror films.

However, some people are into that kind of stuff. The more horrifying, the better. That’s why we’ve compiled some pictures of the most eerie and chilling basements and cellars we could find. Creepy dolls, unsettling Catholic paraphernalia, and just generally uncanny vibes – lovers of all things bizarre will probably have a field day with this.

#1

The Basement Of An Abandoned Children's Home For Difficult Children In Germany. Apparently, That's Where The Worst Ones Had To Stay

The Basement Of An Abandoned Children's Home For Difficult Children In Germany. Apparently, That's Where The Worst Ones Had To Stay

NaughtyNinja1 Report

hoppsa
hoppsa
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To add more context, its about a former german "Kinderheim" near Katersdobersdorf. Link to origin photos above.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Well I Didn’t Need Any Sleep Tonight Anyway

Well I Didn’t Need Any Sleep Tonight Anyway

Avi_WA Report

#3

New Orleans Charity Hospital Basement

New Orleans Charity Hospital Basement

reddit.com Report

Deirdre Segraves
Deirdre Segraves
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may *look* creepy but so much knowledge was gained in that room. We've all benefited from it

View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Working In A Cellar In An Old Pub, Keep Checking Over My Shoulder

Working In A Cellar In An Old Pub, Keep Checking Over My Shoulder

monkeypowah Report

#5

This Bar's Basement. Imagine Being Drunk Trying To Find The Bathroom And You Stumble Upon This, The Lights Start To Flicker

This Bar's Basement. Imagine Being Drunk Trying To Find The Bathroom And You Stumble Upon This, The Lights Start To Flicker

noyoureprojecting Report

#6

Creepy Basement, Could Anyone Help Me Figure Out What Is This, Or What Was It Doing In A Random SD Card?

Creepy Basement, Could Anyone Help Me Figure Out What Is This, Or What Was It Doing In A Random SD Card?

lxmexss Report

#7

Found This In The Basement Of A Restaurant In Phoenix

Found This In The Basement Of A Restaurant In Phoenix

reddit.com Report

#8

So I Found A Wooden Figure Of James Brown In My Basement

So I Found A Wooden Figure Of James Brown In My Basement

utopianfiat Report

#9

Haven't Been Down In The Basement In A While

Haven't Been Down In The Basement In A While

chrismelee Report

#10

I Have The Ring In My Basement

I Have The Ring In My Basement

Colintendo Report

#11

Wonder How Much Is She Asking For The House Now

Wonder How Much Is She Asking For The House Now

missjellinsky Report

#12

The Pool In The Basement Of My Apartment Building

The Pool In The Basement Of My Apartment Building

Kei07 Report

#13

How Do I Get Rid Of This Guy Without Stressing Him Or Myself Out? He’s Hanging In My Basement, And I Would Prefer He Didn't

How Do I Get Rid Of This Guy Without Stressing Him Or Myself Out? He’s Hanging In My Basement, And I Would Prefer He Didn't

temillz Report

#14

Found This Shrine While Pumping Out A Flooded Basement After A House Fire

Found This Shrine While Pumping Out A Flooded Basement After A House Fire

skollywag92 Report

#15

This Mushroom Growing In My Friend's Basement

This Mushroom Growing In My Friend's Basement

MiiiBiii Report

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mycelium, spreading out looking for food sources. Every mushroom has this, it is in fact the main part. Usually the only visible part is the mushroom itself, that is for spreading spores. We eat the sex organs of funghi.

#16

My Parent's Stairway To The Basement Has The Creepiest Wallpaper

My Parent's Stairway To The Basement Has The Creepiest Wallpaper

nectrotic Report

#17

The Basement Of A House I Visited Today

The Basement Of A House I Visited Today

uncle_drunky Report

#18

Pictures Of My School Basement

Pictures Of My School Basement

GalacticRedeemer1 Report

#19

This Photo I Took While Working

This Photo I Took While Working

silentk5 Report

#20

This Is Why I Hate Going Down To My Cellar

This Is Why I Hate Going Down To My Cellar

Contrariwise2 Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe clean, evict the spiders, some lighter colours, more light and an dehumidifier?

#21

The Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me

The Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me

Heelyhoo Report

#22

A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Alive, Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement

A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Alive, Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement

reddit.com Report

#23

This Door In The Basement Where I Work

This Door In The Basement Where I Work

bnrshrnkr Report

#24

When We Saw This Mask In The Basement, We Got Out Of There Quickly

When We Saw This Mask In The Basement, We Got Out Of There Quickly

TrinitySins Report

#25

My Apartment Building Has A WWII Air Raid Shelter In The Cellar

My Apartment Building Has A WWII Air Raid Shelter In The Cellar

kendallbyrd Report

#26

The Hand-Like Marking In Our Apartment Basement

The Hand-Like Marking In Our Apartment Basement

Pricefieldian Report

#27

There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At

There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At

Magnum2XXl Report

#28

Abandoned Ultra-Creepy Basement

Abandoned Ultra-Creepy Basement

AdvanceSorry262 Report

#29

A Bathroom In A Customer's Basement Where I Was Rodding Their Drain

A Bathroom In A Customer's Basement Where I Was Rodding Their Drain

Biscuit5535 Report

#30

This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory

This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory

Herr_Meier Report

#31

It Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement

It Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement

ssweigart1029 Report

#32

Old Theater Basement, Posters Falling Off The Walls

Old Theater Basement, Posters Falling Off The Walls

Sekondtry2 Report

#33

Working In A Basement. Flicked On The Lights To See This

Working In A Basement. Flicked On The Lights To See This

Nstybuell Report

#34

My Apartment In College Had A Tombstone Of A Baby In The Basement. The Landlord Said It Was There When He Bought The Building, And He Didn’t Feel Right About Moving It

My Apartment In College Had A Tombstone Of A Baby In The Basement. The Landlord Said It Was There When He Bought The Building, And He Didn’t Feel Right About Moving It

redmooncat15 Report

#35

Found These Behind The Furnace In My Basement. Needless To Say I Will Be Having A Talk With My Mother

Found These Behind The Furnace In My Basement. Needless To Say I Will Be Having A Talk With My Mother

VoldeShort Report

#36

The Basement Hallway Of This Abandoned Building

The Basement Hallway Of This Abandoned Building

Volta55 Report

#37

Descent To The Asylum Church Basement

Descent To The Asylum Church Basement

TheKingPotat Report

#38

I Work At A Hospital, Found This Bathtub In The Basement

I Work At A Hospital, Found This Bathtub In The Basement

Macabre_macaque Report

#39

Found This In The Cellar Of My Grandmother's House

Found This In The Cellar Of My Grandmother's House

reddit.com Report

#40

The Funeral Home Is Being Turned Into Housing. Everything Is Empty Except For These In The Basement. The Prep Room Is Still Hanging On For Dear Life

The Funeral Home Is Being Turned Into Housing. Everything Is Empty Except For These In The Basement. The Prep Room Is Still Hanging On For Dear Life

places_forgotten Report

#41

Found This Is An Abandoned Building In The Basement, It Has To Be Mold

Found This Is An Abandoned Building In The Basement, It Has To Be Mold

nataliemst Report

#42

It's Just A Basement, Right?

It's Just A Basement, Right?

ZerohasbeenDivided Report

#43

The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day

The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day

noxverde Report

#44

I Put One Of Those Sticky Bug Traps In My Basement, Three Days Later I Remembered To Check It

I Put One Of Those Sticky Bug Traps In My Basement, Three Days Later I Remembered To Check It

573macr Report

#45

Dark Basement Of An Abandoned Water Treatment Plant

Dark Basement Of An Abandoned Water Treatment Plant

headass4 Report

#46

Basement Level Of An Abandoned Northland Mall In Detroit

Basement Level Of An Abandoned Northland Mall In Detroit

iamshamtheman Report

#47

Our Rental House Has A Sacrificial Altar In The Creepy Basement

Our Rental House Has A Sacrificial Altar In The Creepy Basement

nofun123 Report

#48

Found In A Courthouse Basement

Found In A Courthouse Basement

nimbleverbage Report

#49

Someone Had The Last Birthday Party Ever In The Basement Of This Abandoned Church

Someone Had The Last Birthday Party Ever In The Basement Of This Abandoned Church

tp_urbex Report

️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i wonder if the person who left the balloons was like, "lets leave these here for the people, itll add spice."

#50

Mass Of Worms Gather In Kansas Basement After Tornado Flooding

Mass Of Worms Gather In Kansas Basement After Tornado Flooding

zetallon3 Report

#51

Basement Adventures, Anyone? The Creepiest Thing Is The Stool, Just Randomly Off To The Side

Basement Adventures, Anyone? The Creepiest Thing Is The Stool, Just Randomly Off To The Side

Its_JustMe13 Report

Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Creepiest are the fallen columns and the multiple repaired columns. Not a building to have a big party in.

#52

This Clown Toy That Workers Found While Renovating My Cellar

This Clown Toy That Workers Found While Renovating My Cellar

pear5350 Report

#53

My Basement Ring Camera Picking Up Motion Via An Unidentified Orb. This Went On All Night Long

My Basement Ring Camera Picking Up Motion Via An Unidentified Orb. This Went On All Night Long

I have over 50 videos that all happened last night and none are identical. This bizarre light floating and setting off the motion detector.

MapRevolutionary4563 Report

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OlI learned from a ghost hunting tv show that mostly debunked stuff, those are usually just bugs.

#54

So This Is In The Basement Of My Apartment Building

So This Is In The Basement Of My Apartment Building

yowii33 Report

#55

This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes

This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes

AfterDINNERMinge , zillow Report

#56

Cages In The Basement Of An Abandoned Asylum

Cages In The Basement Of An Abandoned Asylum

Critpass Report

#57

Basement Of A Hospital In New Orleans That's Been Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina

Basement Of A Hospital In New Orleans That's Been Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina

life_hertz Report

Alessa Gillespie
Alessa Gillespie
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still can't believe they haven't demolished this nightmare. I appreciate the Silent Hill vibes, though.

#58

A Room In My Basement To Weep Alone

A Room In My Basement To Weep Alone

radiodog123 Report

#59

The Door In The Basement Of A 19th-Century Building That Goes Deeper

The Door In The Basement Of A 19th-Century Building That Goes Deeper

cain_dunn Report

#60

Found A Creepy Message In Basement

Found A Creepy Message In Basement

We moved to this 100-year-old house last year, and I just noticed this message written on one of the floor joists in the corner of the unfinished part of the basement. Not sure what to make of it.

EnglishCrestedPiggy Report

#61

Entrance To Our Cellar

Entrance To Our Cellar

hauksson92 Report

#62

The Basement In My Art Nouveau Tenements Has A Cozy Vibe To It

The Basement In My Art Nouveau Tenements Has A Cozy Vibe To It

scheisskopf53 Report

#63

I Found A Ping Pong Ball Under My Basement Sofa Elevated By Spider Cobwebs

I Found A Ping Pong Ball Under My Basement Sofa Elevated By Spider Cobwebs

DoodleTheDude Report

#64

In A Hospital's Basement

In A Hospital's Basement

mieserb Report

#65

I Found It Inside The Basement Of My Apartment Complex

I Found It Inside The Basement Of My Apartment Complex

Vegit0n Report

#66

Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought

Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought

NsfWolverine97 Report

#67

Hairy Mold Is Growing In the Basement

Hairy Mold Is Growing In the Basement

wheatconspiracy Report

#68

This Creepy Room Was Listed As A Wine Cellar

This Creepy Room Was Listed As A Wine Cellar

HeyItsPanda69 Report

#69

My Friend's Bathroom Is Also The Entrance To His Basement

My Friend's Bathroom Is Also The Entrance To His Basement

sneezingcat18 Report

️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
️ ️~ lefty libra️ ~
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine youre just tryna take a $hįt. "BOO. im here to kill you! are you ready to die?" "dawg im taking a $hiť, can you wait a minute?" "ohhhhh ok ok, my bad bro, thought the coast was clear. ill come back later"

#70

I See Your Creepy Basement And Offer My Friend’s

I See Your Creepy Basement And Offer My Friend’s

FPSBURNS Report

#71

I Attended A Couple Of Open Houses With A Friend, And This Was In One Of The Basements. Thought This Was Creepy

I Attended A Couple Of Open Houses With A Friend, And This Was In One Of The Basements. Thought This Was Creepy

ande_bean Report

#72

This Spider I Found In My Basement

This Spider I Found In My Basement

According to google this is caused by a type of fungus that kills bugs called Cordyceps. I am considering burning my house down.

sleepynatt Report

#73

Creepy Mask In A Basement

Creepy Mask In A Basement

wunderloul Report

#74

Visiting A Vineyard. Not Sure If The Entrance To Their Wine Cellar Or Dungeon

Visiting A Vineyard. Not Sure If The Entrance To Their Wine Cellar Or Dungeon

_seakitty_ Report

#75

Creepy Tub In My Basement With Tamper-Proof Bars, Hooks Above It, A Metal Room Next To It, Handprints All Over The Walls, And A Metal Grate Looking Into The Room

Creepy Tub In My Basement With Tamper-Proof Bars, Hooks Above It, A Metal Room Next To It, Handprints All Over The Walls, And A Metal Grate Looking Into The Room

Previous owners said it was to help Grandma get in the tub, but it's down a flight of extra steep stairs, and there was another tub closer.

DayCause Report

#76

I Found This Symbol In The Basement Of A House We Were Looking To Buy. Any Idea What It Means?

I Found This Symbol In The Basement Of A House We Were Looking To Buy. Any Idea What It Means?

happywonderurl Report

#77

What I Found On A Wall In My Basement

What I Found On A Wall In My Basement

Few_Presence1379 Report

#78

This Is What Potatoes Look Like After 10 Months Of Sitting In A Basement

This Is What Potatoes Look Like After 10 Months Of Sitting In A Basement

_watchie_ Report

#79

I Demolished A Basement Wall And Found This Masterpiece Inside. Complete With Makeup And Eyelashes

I Demolished A Basement Wall And Found This Masterpiece Inside. Complete With Makeup And Eyelashes

Funkphaser Report

#80

My Parents Have A Basement Bathroom. Didn't See It Till I Sat Down

My Parents Have A Basement Bathroom. Didn't See It Till I Sat Down

Xuliman Report

#81

Was Cleaning Out My Grandparents' Basement When I Unearthed This Nightmarish Bottle

Was Cleaning Out My Grandparents' Basement When I Unearthed This Nightmarish Bottle

Ziu Report

#82

Found A Secret Basement In My Home Of Two Years

Found A Secret Basement In My Home Of Two Years

audiultrasport Report

#83

Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There, If You Guys Like I Will Venture To The Depths And Take More Pictures

Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There, If You Guys Like I Will Venture To The Depths And Take More Pictures

t3chnick Report

#84

My Apartment Basement Reminds Me Of The Ending Of "The Blair Witch Project"

My Apartment Basement Reminds Me Of The Ending Of "The Blair Witch Project"

sprachspieler93 Report

#85

1860s Basement Tunnel System

1860s Basement Tunnel System

Under contract on a home with an 1860s basement. The inspector found a series of tunnels underneath the home, with entrances in the basement and detached garage. Any ideas here folks? Some of the entrances are DEEP, at least 10-feet below the house. There are probably at least 5 openings in the basement (it’s massive). I couldn’t find any info on the Underground Railroad being in this area, we are based in the northeast.

Express_Sandwich2618 Report

#86

I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday, And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance, And It's Inside The House

I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday, And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance, And It's Inside The House

piefanart Report

#87

Man I Hate My Basement

Man I Hate My Basement

decorative_vase Report

#88

I'm Not Sure What My School Did In Their Cellar Or Basement, But It Sort Of Creeped Me Out

I'm Not Sure What My School Did In Their Cellar Or Basement, But It Sort Of Creeped Me Out

cheesbox Report

#89

Just Moved Into This House With A Creepy Basement. Kitty Sits In The Dark And Stares At The Wall For Hours At A Time

Just Moved Into This House With A Creepy Basement. Kitty Sits In The Dark And Stares At The Wall For Hours At A Time

fireinthemountains Report

#90

Put Out This Sticky Mouse Trap Last Night In My Basement

Put Out This Sticky Mouse Trap Last Night In My Basement

nakeddancingpanda Report

#91

Found This In My Mother's Basement. I Don't Want To Know

Found This In My Mother's Basement. I Don't Want To Know

VampyArtist Report

#92

Mystery Bone Found In Basement

Mystery Bone Found In Basement

Oh_No_Pyro Report

#93

There Is A Surgical Table In The Trapdoor Cellar Of My New College Rental

There Is A Surgical Table In The Trapdoor Cellar Of My New College Rental

I also found it strange that no aspect of the basement was updated or finished except for the lightbulb above the table and the electrical outlets.

ketchupcrud Report

#94

I Found This In My Basement. I'm Pretty Sure It's A Spider, But I Don't Know How He Got Like That

I Found This In My Basement. I'm Pretty Sure It's A Spider, But I Don't Know How He Got Like That

gratefulfred63 Report

Sofia
Sofia
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as said in other post is a fungus that infects spiders

#95

Found This In My Work's Basement. Dripping Water

Found This In My Work's Basement. Dripping Water

reddit.com Report

#96

Every Night, These Frogs Pop Their Heads Out Of The Wall In My Basement

Every Night, These Frogs Pop Their Heads Out Of The Wall In My Basement

RaeBethIsMyName Report

