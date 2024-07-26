96 Eerie Basements That Look Like They’re Straight Up From A Horror Movie
There aren’t many experiences most of us can say we share with Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. But being afraid to go into your basement as a kid is probably a common one. I have to admit, they look and feel spooky to me even now. I’d much rather reserve that kind of creepiness for when I watch horror films.
However, some people are into that kind of stuff. The more horrifying, the better. That’s why we’ve compiled some pictures of the most eerie and chilling basements and cellars we could find. Creepy dolls, unsettling Catholic paraphernalia, and just generally uncanny vibes – lovers of all things bizarre will probably have a field day with this.
The Basement Of An Abandoned Children's Home For Difficult Children In Germany. Apparently, That's Where The Worst Ones Had To Stay
Well I Didn’t Need Any Sleep Tonight Anyway
New Orleans Charity Hospital Basement
This may *look* creepy but so much knowledge was gained in that room. We've all benefited from it
Working In A Cellar In An Old Pub, Keep Checking Over My Shoulder
This Bar's Basement. Imagine Being Drunk Trying To Find The Bathroom And You Stumble Upon This, The Lights Start To Flicker
Creepy Basement, Could Anyone Help Me Figure Out What Is This, Or What Was It Doing In A Random SD Card?
Found This In The Basement Of A Restaurant In Phoenix
So I Found A Wooden Figure Of James Brown In My Basement
Haven't Been Down In The Basement In A While
Cool then up a s eat them, get back to us on if they are edible or not.
I Have The Ring In My Basement
Wonder How Much Is She Asking For The House Now
The Pool In The Basement Of My Apartment Building
How Do I Get Rid Of This Guy Without Stressing Him Or Myself Out? He’s Hanging In My Basement, And I Would Prefer He Didn't
At least whilst he's there you won't have a roden problem.
Found This Shrine While Pumping Out A Flooded Basement After A House Fire
This Mushroom Growing In My Friend's Basement
Mycelium, spreading out looking for food sources. Every mushroom has this, it is in fact the main part. Usually the only visible part is the mushroom itself, that is for spreading spores. We eat the sex organs of funghi.
My Parent's Stairway To The Basement Has The Creepiest Wallpaper
The Basement Of A House I Visited Today
Pictures Of My School Basement
This Photo I Took While Working
This Is Why I Hate Going Down To My Cellar
Maybe clean, evict the spiders, some lighter colours, more light and an dehumidifier?
The Realtor Was Just As Shocked As Me
A "Zombie Spider" - Spider Covered In Fungus, Half-Alive, Which Can Crawl Around. Found In My Basement
This Door In The Basement Where I Work
When We Saw This Mask In The Basement, We Got Out Of There Quickly
My Apartment Building Has A WWII Air Raid Shelter In The Cellar
The Hand-Like Marking In Our Apartment Basement
There's A Real Metal Casket In The Basement Of The Fire Station I Work At
Abandoned Ultra-Creepy Basement
A Bathroom In A Customer's Basement Where I Was Rodding Their Drain
This Is A Door I Found At Work, In The Basement Of An Old Factory
It Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement
Old Theater Basement, Posters Falling Off The Walls
Working In A Basement. Flicked On The Lights To See This
My Apartment In College Had A Tombstone Of A Baby In The Basement. The Landlord Said It Was There When He Bought The Building, And He Didn’t Feel Right About Moving It
Found These Behind The Furnace In My Basement. Needless To Say I Will Be Having A Talk With My Mother
The Basement Hallway Of This Abandoned Building
Descent To The Asylum Church Basement
I Work At A Hospital, Found This Bathtub In The Basement
Found This In The Cellar Of My Grandmother's House
The Funeral Home Is Being Turned Into Housing. Everything Is Empty Except For These In The Basement. The Prep Room Is Still Hanging On For Dear Life
Found This Is An Abandoned Building In The Basement, It Has To Be Mold
It's Just A Basement, Right?
The Laundry Room In The Hospital I Work At. I Hate Going To The Basement After The Workers Leave For The Day
I Put One Of Those Sticky Bug Traps In My Basement, Three Days Later I Remembered To Check It
Dark Basement Of An Abandoned Water Treatment Plant
Basement Level Of An Abandoned Northland Mall In Detroit
Our Rental House Has A Sacrificial Altar In The Creepy Basement
Found In A Courthouse Basement
Someone Had The Last Birthday Party Ever In The Basement Of This Abandoned Church
i wonder if the person who left the balloons was like, "lets leave these here for the people, itll add spice."
Mass Of Worms Gather In Kansas Basement After Tornado Flooding
Basement Adventures, Anyone? The Creepiest Thing Is The Stool, Just Randomly Off To The Side
Creepiest are the fallen columns and the multiple repaired columns. Not a building to have a big party in.
This Clown Toy That Workers Found While Renovating My Cellar
My Basement Ring Camera Picking Up Motion Via An Unidentified Orb. This Went On All Night Long
I have over 50 videos that all happened last night and none are identical. This bizarre light floating and setting off the motion detector.
So This Is In The Basement Of My Apartment Building
This Basement Hot Tub Is Giving Off Some Real "Silence Of The Lambs" Vibes
Cages In The Basement Of An Abandoned Asylum
Basement Of A Hospital In New Orleans That's Been Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina
I still can't believe they haven't demolished this nightmare. I appreciate the Silent Hill vibes, though.
A Room In My Basement To Weep Alone
The Door In The Basement Of A 19th-Century Building That Goes Deeper
Found A Creepy Message In Basement
We moved to this 100-year-old house last year, and I just noticed this message written on one of the floor joists in the corner of the unfinished part of the basement. Not sure what to make of it.
Entrance To Our Cellar
The Basement In My Art Nouveau Tenements Has A Cozy Vibe To It
those pillars in the first picture look like they have faces
I Found A Ping Pong Ball Under My Basement Sofa Elevated By Spider Cobwebs
do they just pick it up and drop it in? a hole in one? im confused😭😭
In A Hospital's Basement
I Found It Inside The Basement Of My Apartment Complex
Door In The Basement Of A House We Bought
Hairy Mold Is Growing In the Basement
This Creepy Room Was Listed As A Wine Cellar
My Friend's Bathroom Is Also The Entrance To His Basement
imagine youre just tryna take a $hįt. "BOO. im here to kill you! are you ready to die?" "dawg im taking a $hiť, can you wait a minute?" "ohhhhh ok ok, my bad bro, thought the coast was clear. ill come back later"
I See Your Creepy Basement And Offer My Friend’s
I Attended A Couple Of Open Houses With A Friend, And This Was In One Of The Basements. Thought This Was Creepy
This Spider I Found In My Basement
According to google this is caused by a type of fungus that kills bugs called Cordyceps. I am considering burning my house down.
Creepy Mask In A Basement
Visiting A Vineyard. Not Sure If The Entrance To Their Wine Cellar Or Dungeon
Creepy Tub In My Basement With Tamper-Proof Bars, Hooks Above It, A Metal Room Next To It, Handprints All Over The Walls, And A Metal Grate Looking Into The Room
Previous owners said it was to help Grandma get in the tub, but it's down a flight of extra steep stairs, and there was another tub closer.
I Found This Symbol In The Basement Of A House We Were Looking To Buy. Any Idea What It Means?
What I Found On A Wall In My Basement
This Is What Potatoes Look Like After 10 Months Of Sitting In A Basement
I Demolished A Basement Wall And Found This Masterpiece Inside. Complete With Makeup And Eyelashes
My Parents Have A Basement Bathroom. Didn't See It Till I Sat Down
Was Cleaning Out My Grandparents' Basement When I Unearthed This Nightmarish Bottle
Found A Secret Basement In My Home Of Two Years
Leads To The Basement At My Work. It Goes On And On Down There, If You Guys Like I Will Venture To The Depths And Take More Pictures
My Apartment Basement Reminds Me Of The Ending Of "The Blair Witch Project"
1860s Basement Tunnel System
Under contract on a home with an 1860s basement. The inspector found a series of tunnels underneath the home, with entrances in the basement and detached garage. Any ideas here folks? Some of the entrances are DEEP, at least 10-feet below the house. There are probably at least 5 openings in the basement (it’s massive). I couldn’t find any info on the Underground Railroad being in this area, we are based in the northeast.
I Had To Go Into The Basement Yesterday, And The Dirt Looked Like It Had Large Footprints In It. There's Only One Entrance, And It's Inside The House
Man I Hate My Basement
I'm Not Sure What My School Did In Their Cellar Or Basement, But It Sort Of Creeped Me Out
Just Moved Into This House With A Creepy Basement. Kitty Sits In The Dark And Stares At The Wall For Hours At A Time
Put Out This Sticky Mouse Trap Last Night In My Basement
Found This In My Mother's Basement. I Don't Want To Know
Mystery Bone Found In Basement
There Is A Surgical Table In The Trapdoor Cellar Of My New College Rental
I also found it strange that no aspect of the basement was updated or finished except for the lightbulb above the table and the electrical outlets.
I Found This In My Basement. I'm Pretty Sure It's A Spider, But I Don't Know How He Got Like That
Found This In My Work's Basement. Dripping Water
Every Night, These Frogs Pop Their Heads Out Of The Wall In My Basement
Really glad our house doesn't have a basement/cellar, just a crawl space lol
