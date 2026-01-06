I'm coming to the end of a week's trip with my Dad and brothers.



We've been to Turkey (where my dad's side is from) to see family, friends, relax and get in touch with our roots.



At the end of the trip my Dad had a geothermal pool spa stay planned for us all.



He told us about it from the very start and had vouched for it the past few years as he's been with my sisters, or with his fellow brothers from his Muslim community.



It's REALLY secluded, up in the mountains, probably closest to like a small village or two but not much else.



Upon arrival we found out it had massively gone downhill and stopped being maintained.



Now I want to make it clear there are plenty of areas that look normal, and the facilities that are still functional are lovely (geothermal pool, chilled pool, Turkish bath).



But I came across a few questionably scary/liminal looking spots in the resort that just gave me the heebie jeebies and I had to share them here, because these photos together look like something straight out of a terrifying horror film (I'm a huge horror fan so maybe I'm biased).



Add to that, the fact that it's Ramadan currently, so most people arent travelling to these sorts of places and as a result there are like a total of 6 other guests staying here at the moment leaving the whole resort mostly empty, bar a few staff here and there.



The first photo is the hallway to our rooms, the end lights don't even turn on as you walk down into that dark abyss. shudders



The (definitely abandoned) children's play area is highly unsettling. (I didn't snap a photo of it but there's one sole tiny ride machine hidden in a dark corner, with a huge duck head with a massive beak and eyes staring at you from the darkness and it's f*cking terrifying).



The geothermal pool area - whilst VERY relaxing and therapeutic - looks like a summoning chamber.



The staircase area is liminal af and something about it just doesn't sit right with me.



Again, lovely stay despite it's lack of maintenance, but the vibe of these areas was too good not to share.



Would make a great spot to shoot a found footage horror for sure.

