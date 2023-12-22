We’ve gathered the most interesting, festive, and creative Christmas decorations that netizens have shared online. So get comfy by the fire as you scroll on through, upvote your favorites, and comment on what you think about what these folks have put together.

Besides the snow, it’s not hard to know that it’s Christmas time. Stores, homes, and really anything that can support a garland will be festooned with some sort of decor. While these can range from cheap and tacky to intricate and ornate, there are a few people out there who take it upon themselves to make something new and special for the holidays.

#3 Christmas Ready. I’ve Transformed My Outside Room With Fairy Lights, Foraged Greenery And Lots And Lots Of Candles Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Oftentimes people forget or perhaps aren’t even aware that Christmas is a sort of Christian “rebranding” of Saturnalia, the Roman holiday celebrating the winter solstice. Both gift-giving and some decorations were, reportedly, part of this holiday long before it was associated with the birth of Christ. The Romans weren’t the only culture to celebrate the winter solstice, for example, the Germanic people had the concept of Yule, a word which we still use today. Similarly, the Celts understood the significance of this time of year and would even decorate trees in its honor. All in all, some form of “Christmas” can be found all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the tree is perhaps the most enduring symbol of Christmas. Its current incarnation, as an evergreen tree with some decorations most likely originated with Protestant Germans in the 15th century in North Eastern Germany or in what is now the Baltic States. The rest of the decorations would evolve over time as various craftspeople tried their hands at making something unique.

#8 Home Alone Has Always Been My Favorite Christmas Movie. Here Are Some Sculpture Decorations I Made Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share The faces are resin prints from 3D models I sculpted digitally. The rest of the head is a combo of construction foam, wood filler, and Bondo attached to Styrofoam. Then I painted them with an airbrush. This was the first time doing something like this for me, so I mostly just made it up as I went along. There are probably better ways of doing something like this but I had fun and learned a lot. The bodies are PVC pipe, pool noodles, cushion foam, and rebar.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, possibly the most iconic Christmas decoration, the glass ornament, is relatively modern, first being created in 19th century Germany. In a curious twist of fate, the decorations were discovered by Frank Winfield Woolworth, of Woolworth's fame, who brought them to the United States. ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most wonderful parts of Christmas is just how festive everything begins to look. If you are lucky, many public spaces will be lit up and decorated to brighten up the longer winter nights. Flashing lights, candles, and banners all play their part in turning a normally gray and somewhat depressing time of year into something much more enjoyable.

If you live in North America, it can often feel like you don’t even get a break from the festivities. Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas, there is always something going on, from events to just decorations all over the place. It might not be to everyone’s taste, but it can be a nice way to spice things up visually. ADVERTISEMENT

#18 This Is My Next Door Neighbors’ House. The Guy Across The Street Parks His RV Out Front. So, If We Already Have The Griswold's And Cousin Eddie Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share That must make my husband and me, no decorations, no kids, Todd and Margo.

Traditionally, most places are decorated by or around the first advent, but sometimes Christmas starts to “creep into” the end of Thanksgiving. Which can be quite jarring, for example, walking into a mall at the end of November and catching those first notes of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

#19 Merry Christmas To All. This Is Our Place This Year, Complete With Clark Griswold Hanging From The Gutter On The Left Of The House. Melbourne, Australia Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

At the same time, depending on one's religious denomination, the exact date of Christmas will vary. This can even extend to when one opens gifts. In much of Latin America, one might open them on Christmas Eve. The Easter Church, which operates on a different calendar, doesn't even celebrate Christmas until January 7th. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I Wasn't Going To Decorate This Year For The First Time Ever Because I've Been Struggling With Anxiety/Depression. I'm So Glad I Decided To Do It Anyway Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#24 Do You Remember At Christmas There Was A Limited Number Of Guests You Could Visit And Keep Your Distance From Them? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

So if you have “accidentally” left your decorations this late, just say you are embracing everybody's Christmas. Some superstitions, particularly in the UK, state that if you don’t take down your decorations by the 6th of January (the twelfth night) you then have to leave it up until the following twelfth night, which just sounds like an excuse made up by a lazy dad.

#25 My Candle Today Is Lit In The Hope That Everyone Will Be Healthy For Christmas Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

The first electrically lit-up Christmas tree originated in the United States, which had 80, hand-wired light bulbs, in red white, and blue. Its creator, Edward H. Johnson, who set it up in 1882 was ignored at first. But within two decades, electric lights on trees, windows, and practically everything else had become the norm in the US. ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, material innovations, disposable income, and accessible tutorials have all “banded together” to allow people with that spark for DIY to impress the internet. So if you are interested in more clever Christmas ideas, Bored Panda has you covered, check out our articles about the best creations for Christmas of 2022 and 2021.

#35 My Christmas Lights For This Year Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share I live in a one-bedroom apartment but I still go all out for Christmas. I ended up replacing the lights around my bedroom window with c7 vintage-style ceramic LED lights (last pic). The building lights in my complex are absurdly bright but hopefully, my Christmas lights compete with them.

#42 First Year In This House Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Had our neighborhood Christmas party. Put on by a couple who has been in the neighborhood for 40 years. They told me a story of how they didn’t put the lights up one year when it was exceptionally cold in St. Louis. They ran into their neighbors across the street with Down syndrome randomly at the grocery store. His parents told them how much the boy loved the lights, he said his prayers every night looking at the lights. The lights went up the next day. You never know what the extra effort means to others. You never know what the extra effort means to others.

#45 I Worked Really Hard On This, Today Was Our First Snowfall Of The Season. How Did I Do? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#50 First Christmas In This House, Came Out Close To What I Envisioned. Feel I Need To Switch From Static Display To Light Show Though Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#59 Our Outside Decor For This Year Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share We finally put the finishing touches on it! We play Christmas music every night and hang candy canes on the little tree to give away to passers-by.

#63 There Is A House Near Me Using A McLaren F1 Car As A Christmas Decoration. Balboa Island, CA Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share