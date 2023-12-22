ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the snow, it’s not hard to know that it’s Christmas time. Stores, homes, and really anything that can support a garland will be festooned with some sort of decor. While these can range from cheap and tacky to intricate and ornate, there are a few people out there who take it upon themselves to make something new and special for the holidays. 

We’ve gathered the most interesting, festive, and creative Christmas decorations that netizens have shared online. So get comfy by the fire as you scroll on through, upvote your favorites, and comment on what you think about what these folks have put together. 

#1

Local Library Made This Snowman Out Of Books

unique_mermaid Report

#2

She’s A Beauty, Clark

hazardsgingerbreadhouse Report

#3

Christmas Ready. I’ve Transformed My Outside Room With Fairy Lights, Foraged Greenery And Lots And Lots Of Candles

katy_at_the_manor Report

Oftentimes people forget or perhaps aren’t even aware that Christmas is a sort of Christian “rebranding” of Saturnalia, the Roman holiday celebrating the winter solstice. Both gift-giving and some decorations were, reportedly, part of this holiday long before it was associated with the birth of Christ.

The Romans weren’t the only culture to celebrate the winter solstice, for example, the Germanic people had the concept of Yule, a word which we still use today. Similarly, the Celts understood the significance of this time of year and would even decorate trees in its honor. All in all, some form of “Christmas” can be found all over the world. 
#4

My Teacher’s Submission For Our High School Holiday Door Decorating Contest

chaboyjimps Report

#5

Finally Finished The Christmas Decorations

savage_irony Report

KinoEel
Community Member
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Year round, plain at Halloween, a Satan hat at Christmas, a basket at Easter, the list goes on

#6

Well, It's Certainly Frosty

phillydoorways Report

Indeed, the tree is perhaps the most enduring symbol of Christmas. Its current incarnation, as an evergreen tree with some decorations most likely originated with Protestant Germans in the 15th century in North Eastern Germany or in what is now the Baltic States. The rest of the decorations would evolve over time as various craftspeople tried their hands at making something unique. 
#7

My Neighbor’s Christmas Decoration

No “L” - Noel.

where_is_my_monkey Report

#8

Home Alone Has Always Been My Favorite Christmas Movie. Here Are Some Sculpture Decorations I Made

Home Alone Has Always Been My Favorite Christmas Movie. Here Are Some Sculpture Decorations I Made Shares stats

The faces are resin prints from 3D models I sculpted digitally. The rest of the head is a combo of construction foam, wood filler, and Bondo attached to Styrofoam. Then I painted them with an airbrush. This was the first time doing something like this for me, so I mostly just made it up as I went along. There are probably better ways of doing something like this but I had fun and learned a lot. The bodies are PVC pipe, pool noodles, cushion foam, and rebar.

kvnorlly Report

jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our fav Christmas movies as well. Great job. Very realistic. Kinda scary yet good.

#9

It's A Leg

cfd253 Report

For example, possibly the most iconic Christmas decoration, the glass ornament, is relatively modern, first being created in 19th century Germany. In a curious twist of fate, the decorations were discovered by Frank Winfield Woolworth, of Woolworth's fame, who brought them to the United States. 

#10

The Help Me. Christmas Decoration

Is_It_Beef Report

#11

Holiday Decor Done Right

GallowBoob Report

#12

Neighbor's Christmas Decorations

BSDBAMF Report

One of the most wonderful parts of Christmas is just how festive everything begins to look. If you are lucky, many public spaces will be lit up and decorated to brighten up the longer winter nights. Flashing lights, candles, and banners all play their part in turning a normally gray and somewhat depressing time of year into something much more enjoyable. 
#13

Office Door Decorating Contest. I Wanted To Be Different

MoreLeading5742 Report

#14

Santa And Reindeer From 1962 Popular Mechanics Pattern

reddit.com Report

#15

Any Ideas For Making My Skating Pond Stand Out? Currently Using Incandescent Net Lights

Baragon9112 Report

If you live in North America, it can often feel like you don’t even get a break from the festivities. Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and then Christmas, there is always something going on, from events to just decorations all over the place. It might not be to everyone’s taste, but it can be a nice way to spice things up visually. 

#16

We Don’t Have A Christmas Tree So We Used Danny Devito Instead

panoparker Report

#17

I Want To See More Christmas Skeletons

timesuck897 Report

#18

This Is My Next Door Neighbors’ House. The Guy Across The Street Parks His RV Out Front. So, If We Already Have The Griswold's And Cousin Eddie

That must make my husband and me, no decorations, no kids, Todd and Margo.

HappyHappyJoyJoy98 Report

Traditionally, most places are decorated by or around the first advent, but sometimes Christmas starts to “creep into” the end of Thanksgiving. Which can be quite jarring, for example, walking into a mall at the end of November and catching those first notes of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.
#19

Merry Christmas To All. This Is Our Place This Year, Complete With Clark Griswold Hanging From The Gutter On The Left Of The House. Melbourne, Australia

TheRamdomFi Report

#20

Best Christmas Decorations

Attackul Report

#21

House Up The Road From Me Looks Fantastic

dnekrash Report

At the same time, depending on one's religious denomination, the exact date of Christmas will vary. This can even extend to when one opens gifts. In much of Latin America, one might open them on Christmas Eve. The Easter Church, which operates on a different calendar, doesn't even celebrate Christmas until January 7th. 

#22

I Wasn't Going To Decorate This Year For The First Time Ever Because I've Been Struggling With Anxiety/Depression. I'm So Glad I Decided To Do It Anyway

Domino619 Report

#23

Go Big Or Go Home, Right?

arefx Report

#24

Do You Remember At Christmas There Was A Limited Number Of Guests You Could Visit And Keep Your Distance From Them?

cheflovesgarden Report

So if you have “accidentally” left your decorations this late, just say you are embracing everybody's Christmas. Some superstitions, particularly in the UK, state that if you don’t take down your decorations by the 6th of January (the twelfth night) you then have to leave it up until the following twelfth night, which just sounds like an excuse made up by a lazy dad. 
#25

My Candle Today Is Lit In The Hope That Everyone Will Be Healthy For Christmas

elinstad Report

#26

Frozen Land

Fondation Plan A Report

#27

This Is How My Roommate And I Decorated Our Door This Year

DFDamer71 Report

The first electrically lit-up Christmas tree originated in the United States, which had 80, hand-wired light bulbs, in red white, and blue. Its creator, Edward H. Johnson, who set it up in 1882 was ignored at first. But within two decades, electric lights on trees, windows, and practically everything else had become the norm in the US. 

#28

New Christmas Decorations Went Up In My Neighborhood

SavoryFrank Report

#29

This Is Definitely A Holiday Home View

beyond_gray Report

#30

My House Reminded Me Of A Christmas Card

IcantBcereus Report

Since then, material innovations, disposable income, and accessible tutorials have all “banded together” to allow people with that spark for DIY to impress the internet. So if you are interested in more clever Christmas ideas, Bored Panda has you covered, check out our articles about the best creations for Christmas of 2022 and 2021
#31

Deck The Halls

phillydoorways Report

#32

I️ Got These Little Christmas Ornaments

natsamario Report

#33

My Christmas Lights. Come See Us In Katy, TX

coxmr1 Report

#34

Here Is A Close-Up Of The Entry

coxmr1 Report

#35

My Christmas Lights For This Year

I live in a one-bedroom apartment but I still go all out for Christmas. I ended up replacing the lights around my bedroom window with c7 vintage-style ceramic LED lights (last pic). The building lights in my complex are absurdly bright but hopefully, my Christmas lights compete with them.

Cheetohead666 Report

#36

I Didn't Have A Tree So I Decorated My Piano

NovaePiano Report

#37

Happy Holidays

WaitDontSh00t Report

#38

It's The Gingerbread Man

BunnyAngel546 Report

#39

Christmas Decorations Done Correctly

Holmes1519 Report

Pyla
Community Member
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” on a loop playing in the background

#40

FAQ: “But Doesn’t The Wind Knock It All Over?” The Answer: Yes

beyond_gray Report

#41

The City Is Alive And Well And Is Packed Up And Down Every Christmas

villrosene Report

#42

First Year In This House

Had our neighborhood Christmas party. Put on by a couple who has been in the neighborhood for 40 years. They told me a story of how they didn’t put the lights up one year when it was exceptionally cold in St. Louis. They ran into their neighbors across the street with Down syndrome randomly at the grocery store. His parents told them how much the boy loved the lights, he said his prayers every night looking at the lights. The lights went up the next day. You never know what the extra effort means to others. You never know what the extra effort means to others.

FrumpyDumpers1 Report

#43

My Idea Of Perfect

tinysmommy Report

#44

Traditional-Themed Cozy Christmas

reddit.com , reddit.com Report

#45

I Worked Really Hard On This, Today Was Our First Snowfall Of The Season. How Did I Do?

dnekrash Report

#46

This Year's Display

one_is_enough Report

#47

Do You Decorate Outside For Christmas?

cheflovesgarden Report

#48

The Magic Of Twinkle Lights At Twilight

phillydoorways Report

#49

Just Decorated My Shop For Christmas

PlasticOrchid1977 Report

#50

First Christmas In This House, Came Out Close To What I Envisioned. Feel I Need To Switch From Static Display To Light Show Though

Local-Lobster-8875 Report

#51

I Couldn't Wait. Cozy Christmas Lights Went On Today

TWEED-L-D Report

#52

Year 3 In Our Beautifully Decorated House

ST1NS0N Report

#53

I Don't Recall Buying This Christmas Decoration

jullax15 Report

#54

My Setup. It's No Professional Job, But I'm Proud Of It

Landon_Punches Report

#55

I Want Christmas To Be Joyful And Undemanding

majasmissionshus Report

#56

Getting Ready For Christmas - Nuremberg, Germany

arschkroete2 Report

#57

Instead Of A Garland Wound Along Your Banister, Why Not Try Something Different This Year?

homestylemaguk Report

#58

My Bedroom Decorated For Christmas

DejectedSoul Report

#59

Our Outside Decor For This Year

We finally put the finishing touches on it! We play Christmas music every night and hang candy canes on the little tree to give away to passers-by. 

ThatChickBells Report

#60

Finally Got Around To Decorating Our Front Door. Christmas Is Coming

craigtnc Report

#61

I Did A Christmas Tunnel This Year

Crazy-Objective-647 Report

#62

Dining Room Festive Fireplace

katy_at_the_manor Report

#63

There Is A House Near Me Using A McLaren F1 Car As A Christmas Decoration. Balboa Island, CA

dt_sartre Report

#64

At Least Now It's Christmas At The Entrance

