Crab Films A Vlog With A Camera He Stole From A Diver, Gets Mad When The Owner Tries To Take It Back

Observing animals going about their daily lives is almost always entertaining and educational. However, that footage is even more interesting when it’s filmed not by a camera hidden in the bushes or a person hiding behind a tree but by the animals themselves.

A video just like this came to life when this one crab stole an underwater camera from a diver filming the marine life and dashed away as if filming his very own vlog. Once the video reached the internet, it didn’t take long for everyone to fall in love with it, making the crab an online sensation. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Instagram

Mischievous crabs can be one of the most entertaining animal species on earth, especially if you give them a camera

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Image credits: Duran Roberts

A diver was filming underwater when he suddenly had his camera snatched by a stone crab who descended to the ocean floor and started running away as if filming a vlog

A little over a month ago, the internet was graced by a video filmed by Duran Roberts, a licensed boat captain in the Bahamas, which quickly took over everyone’s hearts. But while it did show beautiful underwater scenery, its popularity can no doubt be accredited to one stone crab who became the star of this story.

The video, which was filmed with a 360-degree waterproof camera, surprisingly began with a crab holding onto the device, descending into the bottom of the ocean. Holding it tight with his claw, the crab scuttled away the moment he touched the ground.

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Image credits: Duran Roberts

The diver caught up with the crab but had to struggle quite a bit before the animal surrendered the camera and went his own way

With a bit of luck, he might’ve even gotten away with it. However, the diver was faster. He caught up with the crab, and after a little struggle, the crab was forced to surrender the device and return to the ocean floor without it.

Duran Roberts also posted a few other similar videos on his Instagram account, creating even more funny moments, with the same, or possibly different crabs stealing his camera and filming their own videos. While it’s pretty likely that these follow-up incidents were staged thanks to the success of their predecessor, they were entertaining nonetheless.

The commenters found the crab’s vlogs to be hilarious. They kept laughing at how much effort the animal was putting in to keep the camera for himself, and they also fueled those laughs with their own commentary, imagining what the crab might’ve been saying in those moments while he had the device in his possession.

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Check out the full video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duran Roberts (@robertsduran)

Many people may not be aware of this, but thievery is not a new thing to crabs, at least not to some of their species. Their claws seem to be perfect for quickly snatching things, and their ability to quickly dash in any direction makes for a great escape option.

Some crabs may even attempt, and sometimes succeed, stealing from their own kin. For example, hermit crabs will not shy away from trying to get into another hermit crab’s shell, pushing the poor fellow out of his home.

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Some crabs have quite an interest in stealing things, with coconut crabs, aka robber crabs, known to snatch almost everything that falls in their sight

However, one species of these animals takes stealing to the next level. Coconut crabs, also known as robber crabs, are colossal, tough, scary-looking creatures that seem as if they are straight from some science fiction movie, except they’re very real. In theory, these crabs can grow up to a meter long, but due to their overhunting, it’s a true rarity to see one this big.

Known for their most powerful claws on the planet, these animals can climb trees, attack birds, and sometimes even break into homes. They like to steal just about anything that they set their sight on, including but not limited to cameras, shoes, camping gear, and even rifles.

Fortunately for us, they’re quite gentle and, aside from stealing things, don’t really pose any danger to humans. They move slowly and are quite placid, with their main targets often becoming coconuts, which is how they got their name.

Image credits: Duran Roberts

Image credits: Duran Roberts

In the end, it’s quite fascinating that we get to share our planet with such interesting creatures. But what’s even better is that we have the internet, and we can watch hilarious clips of them stealing video cameras and running away as if making their own vlogs. After all, laughter is the best medicine.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever seen a crab steal something before? Share it all in the comments!

The commenters found the video very funny, and they kept imagining what kind of things the crab might’ve been saying to the camera, cracking themselves up even more

