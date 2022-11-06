Pets enrich our lives with the most beautiful colors, allowing us to experience emotions we didn't even know we carried within our hearts. Whether you refer to them as your best friend or your fur baby, the foundation for your relationship is unconditional love. And with that, you only want the best for your companion.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to spoil them. To give you some fresh ideas, we at Bored Panda put together a list of brilliant inventions that seem to have been created by animal whisperers; from doggie stick libraries to space-saving cat towers, continue scrolling and check them out.

#1

Stand For Strays Thailand, Has Launched Foldable Shelters Made Of Recycled Billboards For Stray Dogs

Stand For Strays Thailand, Has Launched Foldable Shelters Made Of Recycled Billboards For Stray Dogs

Stand_forstrays Report

#2

These Designers Created A Purrfect Bed For Cat Owners

These Designers Created A Purrfect Bed For Cat Owners

catlife.co Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
21 minutes ago

And the cat is up on the bed!! This is a cool bed!

#3

This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling

This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling

pugedon.com Report

#4

This Restaurant Not Only Welcomes Dogs, It Offers Dog Portions For Cheap

This Restaurant Not Only Welcomes Dogs, It Offers Dog Portions For Cheap

RCViking44 Report

Jack Holt
Jack Holt
Community Member
20 minutes ago

This reminds me of a pub I know that offers doggies sausages for $1.50 each. Cooled down and served at ground level

#5

This Man Is Recycling Old Picnic Coolers Into Shelters For Stray Cats For Winter! How Very Cool Is This

This Man Is Recycling Old Picnic Coolers Into Shelters For Stray Cats For Winter! How Very Cool Is This

Waifer2016 Report

Kaitlyn Najvar
Kaitlyn Najvar
Community Member
13 minutes ago

haha thats so cool! yeah- get it- "cool" because its a cooler- just me? ok..:(

#6

My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat

My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat

bbjackson Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
5 minutes ago

as every cat owner should, then the cats will get to play with the box the hammock came in

#7

The Solution Of Keeping Your Cat Off Your Laptop

The Solution Of Keeping Your Cat Off Your Laptop

LYCS Architecture Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 minute ago

knowing my cat he would stay on my laptop even more- “what IS this waddles? a ploy meant to entertain me, so that you can get ‘work’ done so you can pay the ‘bills’!?! HOW INSULTING!!! now, i will stay on this comfy warm keyboard even MORE! HA! REVENGE!”

#8

Noise-Cancelling Dog House That Can Keep Your Pup Calm During Fireworks And Thunderstorms (A Prototype By Ford, Using Technology Created For High-End Vehicles)

Noise-Cancelling Dog House That Can Keep Your Pup Calm During Fireworks And Thunderstorms (A Prototype By Ford, Using Technology Created For High-End Vehicles)

Ford Report

fogharty
fogharty
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I bet that will be heckin’ expensive.

#9

I'm Lovin' It

I'm Lovin' It

DeltaMVperru Report

#10

My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog

My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog

dippylovesmayo Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
15 minutes ago

How does it work? Can you control it?

#11

This Sofa Has A Cosy "Dog House" By The Side As Part Of The Armrest/ Side Table

This Sofa Has A Cosy "Dog House" By The Side As Part Of The Armrest/ Side Table

Seungji Mun Report

#12

Dog Has A Condition That Makes It Hard To Get Food Down So He Eats In A Special High Chair

Dog Has A Condition That Makes It Hard To Get Food Down So He Eats In A Special High Chair

natsdorf Report

Jack Holt
Jack Holt
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Poor Lil boy... glad his owner can make it easier

#13

Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

pimzon Report

Hyde and Seek
Hyde and Seek
Community Member
11 minutes ago

That's kinda genius because what if someone has to get something last minute but doesn't want to leave their dog at home for whatever reason

#14

If They Don't Go Out In Their Cat Strollers At Sunset To Watch The Birdies, I Never Hear The End Of It

If They Don't Go Out In Their Cat Strollers At Sunset To Watch The Birdies, I Never Hear The End Of It

mooboomooM Report

#15

My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat, But I'm Allergic, And We Can't Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own House Instead. It's Insulated And Has Electric Heating

My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat, But I'm Allergic, And We Can't Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own House Instead. It's Insulated And Has Electric Heating

gnarly-skull Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Hopefully other animals don't take it over. We have rats, raccoon's, etc....

#16

My Uncle Built Little Stairs For His Little Dog

My Uncle Built Little Stairs For His Little Dog

potato-face-129 Report

HippieChick62
HippieChick62
Community Member
19 minutes ago

What an awesome idea!

#17

Found A Little Free Library For Dogs

Found A Little Free Library For Dogs

spiffturk , Peter Fawcett Report

#18

How To Solve Cat Typing Issue

How To Solve Cat Typing Issue

Report

#19

My Space-Saving Cat Tower

My Space-Saving Cat Tower

citadelinn Report

#20

A Friend Of Mine Has Bathroom Art For Their Cat

A Friend Of Mine Has Bathroom Art For Their Cat

slingblade1315 Report

#21

Put My Fat Cat On A Diet And Bought A Feeder With A Timer. Now This Is How He Waits Patiently For Dinner

Put My Fat Cat On A Diet And Bought A Feeder With A Timer. Now This Is How He Waits Patiently For Dinner

FedEx_Potatoes Report

Shaba Ding Dong
Shaba Ding Dong
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Only a bit chonk. Maybe chonk but I've seen chonkier.

#22

There's Still A Lot Of Bad Air Quality In Seattle. My Coworker Got A Special Mask For Her Dog

There's Still A Lot Of Bad Air Quality In Seattle. My Coworker Got A Special Mask For Her Dog

Narkolepse Report

Hyde and Seek
Hyde and Seek
Community Member
6 minutes ago

These masks (according to the company k9mask) are for limited duration use (10 min. at most) in crisis situations.

#23

When You Take A Drink From This Bubbler, The Excess Water Flows Into A Bowl For Your Dog

When You Take A Drink From This Bubbler, The Excess Water Flows Into A Bowl For Your Dog

ThePitOfTheArm Report

#24

Made Her A Bridge To The Window She Always Stared At But Could Never Reach

Made Her A Bridge To The Window She Always Stared At But Could Never Reach

soup_sammich_ Report

#25

A Coast Guard Dog Is Wearing A Cool Helmet And Goggles

A Coast Guard Dog Is Wearing A Cool Helmet And Goggles

Southwood_ Report

#26

Pet Pooping Station At The Airport

Pet Pooping Station At The Airport

twotea Report

Emily Kerkstra
Emily Kerkstra
Community Member
15 minutes ago

i've taken my dog into one and the smell was like getting knocked over by a tennis racket

#27

I Felt Bad For My Cat Not Being Able To See Out To Our Front Yard, So Together We Cut Him A Peephole In The Frosting

I Felt Bad For My Cat Not Being Able To See Out To Our Front Yard, So Together We Cut Him A Peephole In The Frosting

Jacklightsout Report

#28

This Personalized Truck For Dogs

This Personalized Truck For Dogs

letsfoldscarves Report

#29

My Friend Remodeled The Ceiling Of The Shop For Cats And Now He Is Being Monitored All The Time

My Friend Remodeled The Ceiling Of The Shop For Cats And Now He Is Being Monitored All The Time

SCMcrocodile Report

#30

My Dad Made An AC For Our Husky's Dog House

My Dad Made An AC For Our Husky's Dog House

chopperj1 Report

#31

This Supermarket Has A Special Cart For You To Shop With Your Pet

This Supermarket Has A Special Cart For You To Shop With Your Pet

lherme13 Report

#32

Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress. It Was For The Cat

Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress. It Was For The Cat

julcarls Report

#33

My Girlfriend Made A Massage Table For Her Bearded Dragon And He Loves It

My Girlfriend Made A Massage Table For Her Bearded Dragon And He Loves It

RecklessBrandon Report

#34

I Made A Cat Wall

I Made A Cat Wall

linnylaw Report

#35

This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

verasgunn Report

#36

This Fence Has A Window For The Dog

This Fence Has A Window For The Dog

Derpazor1 Report

#37

Samsung Redesigned Its TV Boxes So They Can Be Up-Cycled Into A Cat House

Samsung Redesigned Its TV Boxes So They Can Be Up-Cycled Into A Cat House

Samsung Report

#38

My 11-Years-Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks

My 11-Years-Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks

WildBill- Report

#39

Underneath The Skin Of This Pineapple Dog Toy Is A Pineapple Pit Toy

Underneath The Skin Of This Pineapple Dog Toy Is A Pineapple Pit Toy

ATLBMW Report

#40

This Drinking Fountain For Dogs, That This Person, Built Into Their Front Walkway

This Drinking Fountain For Dogs, That This Person, Built Into Their Front Walkway

frecklefart80 Report

#41

Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role

Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role

nikers93 Report

#42

When Safety And Style Come Together Fabulously With Glowing Collar

When Safety And Style Come Together Fabulously With Glowing Collar

Brideshead Report

Hyde and Seek
Hyde and Seek
Community Member
4 minutes ago

He looks like a very cute church grim.

#43

Little Anubis Is Taking To His Feeder Like A Pro, Not Big Enough To Sit Up With The Top Cats Yet Though

Little Anubis Is Taking To His Feeder Like A Pro, Not Big Enough To Sit Up With The Top Cats Yet Though

Microchip feeder, it scans their microchip and opens for that cat only. Anubis isn't chipped yet so he is currently wearing an RIF tag that I registered to the feeder.
 
The company that makes them is SurePetCare.com they do feeder, pet doors and water bowls. I think they also do a tag that tracks your pets location and stuff too (not 100% on this one).

AFinalFantasyMom Report

#44

An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday

An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat's Birthday

BrewCoven Report

#45

The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

MissShananigansbong Report

#46

In This Pet's Water Bowl, A Paw Print Will Appear In It If The Water Has Been Sitting Around For Way Too Long

In This Pet's Water Bowl, A Paw Print Will Appear In It If The Water Has Been Sitting Around For Way Too Long

The pet bowl has roughened areas in its plastic base in the shape of a paw. When water has been sitting around for too long, the sludge aggregates around the roughened plastic area - and leads to a paw symbol appearing!
 
After washing the bowl, the paw symbol is not immediately obvious but can be seen once you tilt the bowl and let the light hit it from a suitable angle.

Argodruid Report

#47

This Is A Food Truck Made Specifically For Dog Food, Primarily Dog Frozen Yogurt

This Is A Food Truck Made Specifically For Dog Food, Primarily Dog Frozen Yogurt

trustmeitsnotaphase Report

#48

At A Park By My House, Someone Just Put A Bag Of Balls Here For People And Their Dogs To Play With

At A Park By My House, Someone Just Put A Bag Of Balls Here For People And Their Dogs To Play With

Rogue_Mongoose Report

#49

Scratching Post + Bed For Cats

Scratching Post + Bed For Cats

katris_cat , Thyphan69 Report

#50

This IKEA Has A Dog Parking Station For You To Keep Your Pet While You Shop So It Won't Succumb To The Heat While Waiting In Your Car

This IKEA Has A Dog Parking Station For You To Keep Your Pet While You Shop So It Won't Succumb To The Heat While Waiting In Your Car

ikea.com , GarethJeffJones Report

#51

My 10-Year-Old Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I’m At Work

My 10-Year-Old Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I'm At Work

DMLorance Report

#52

Just Made This Shelf/Hammock For Our Cat. I Guess It's Been Given The Approval Of The Boss

Just Made This Shelf/Hammock For Our Cat. I Guess It's Been Given The Approval Of The Boss

idaoda1993 Report

#53

Two Dogs Out For A Ride. Made Me Smile Ear To Ear For Days

Two Dogs Out For A Ride. Made Me Smile Ear To Ear For Days

billypmacdonald Report

#54

Japanese Online Retailer Dinos Released This Special Kitchen Table Has A Hole For Your Cat To Peak Through And Join You For Dinner

Japanese Online Retailer Dinos Released This Special Kitchen Table Has A Hole For Your Cat To Peak Through And Join You For Dinner

dinos.co.jp Report

#55

Ice Cream Shop In My Area Has Kibble Ice Cream For Dogs

Ice Cream Shop In My Area Has Kibble Ice Cream For Dogs

VanessaClarkLove Report

#56

Good Boy Gets A Special Room All To Himself

Good Boy Gets A Special Room All To Himself

KempGriffeyJr4024 Report

#57

Our Dogs Got An Electric Dog Paw Cleaner For Christmas That Cleans By Rotating

Our Dogs Got An Electric Dog Paw Cleaner For Christmas That Cleans By Rotating

Woodabear Report

#58

My Husband Set Up A Tunnel That Leads From Our Window Into A Tent In The Front Yard. It’s Been A Massive Hit With Both Of Our Cats And The Entire Neighborhood

My Husband Set Up A Tunnel That Leads From Our Window Into A Tent In The Front Yard. It's Been A Massive Hit With Both Of Our Cats And The Entire Neighborhood

IncomprehensibleHare Report

#59

My Foster Cat Has Asthma And Uses An Inhaler Twice A Day

My Foster Cat Has Asthma And Uses An Inhaler Twice A Day

Rehauu Report

#60

Cat Bedroom Is Completed. Bird TV Is On

Cat Bedroom Is Completed. Bird TV Is On

Bry_in_the_sky Report

#61

Kitty Carrier For My Bicycle. Top Zips Open For Quiet Trails And A Removable Fleece Liner For Cool Mornings

Kitty Carrier For My Bicycle. Top Zips Open For Quiet Trails And A Removable Fleece Liner For Cool Mornings

mikeabikea Report

#62

My Brother And I Built A Custom Chinchilla Mansion

My Brother And I Built A Custom Chinchilla Mansion

bhargs99 Report

#63

My Aunt Made A Couch For My Cat: Pippin

My Aunt Made A Couch For My Cat: Pippin

winflow_2 Report

#64

This "Area" In A Petrol Station For Dogs To Do Their Business

This "Area" In A Petrol Station For Dogs To Do Their Business

RisbyWoodlands Report

#65

This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

Gettafa Report

#66

This Cafe Has Water Bowls For Different-Sized Dogs

This Cafe Has Water Bowls For Different-Sized Dogs

sandtear Report

#67

Our Fence Has A Gate For The Dogs

Our Fence Has A Gate For The Dogs

MAC7024 Report

#68

My Dog Tore Open His Yoda Plush Toy And The Squeaker Inside Is A Heart

My Dog Tore Open His Yoda Plush Toy And The Squeaker Inside Is A Heart

TimSPC Report

#69

Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section

Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section

Lord_Stahlregen Report

#70

Keep Those Paws Safe This Summer

Keep Those Paws Safe This Summer

Reading_Owl01 Report

#71

My Water Cooler Has A Built-In Pet Water Bowl

My Water Cooler Has A Built-In Pet Water Bowl

MotorboatingSofaB Report

#72

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

MerleChi Report

#73

Saw A Girl Wearing A Cat In A Backpack While In Line At The Pet Store

Saw A Girl Wearing A Cat In A Backpack While In Line At The Pet Store

Summitjunky Report

#74

I Bought My Cat A Tiny Tent And She Absolutely Loves It

I Bought My Cat A Tiny Tent And She Absolutely Loves It

audreybrookee Report

#75

This Single Water Fountain Has A Place For Dogs, A Short Person, A Tall Person, And A Place To Fill Your Water Bottle

This Single Water Fountain Has A Place For Dogs, A Short Person, A Tall Person, And A Place To Fill Your Water Bottle

BukkakeFan Report

#76

We Have A Bedroom For My Dog Under The Staircase

We Have A Bedroom For My Dog Under The Staircase

icantsle3p Report

#77

Apparently, Busch Makes A (Non-Alcoholic) Drink For Dogs And It Has A 5-Cent Deposit On It

Apparently, Busch Makes A (Non-Alcoholic) Drink For Dogs And It Has A 5-Cent Deposit On It

ODB2 Report

#78

My Cable Provider Has A Channel Specifically For Dogs

My Cable Provider Has A Channel Specifically For Dogs

oldkingcoles Report

#79

There Was One Heart-Shaped Treat In My Dog's Bone-Shaped Treats

There Was One Heart-Shaped Treat In My Dog's Bone-Shaped Treats

evasie Report

#80

My Dog Treats Came With A Clip So You Can Attach One To Your Phone And Take A Selfie With Your Dog

My Dog Treats Came With A Clip So You Can Attach One To Your Phone And Take A Selfie With Your Dog

bjexSALT Report