Luckily, there are plenty of ways to spoil them. To give you some fresh ideas, we at Bored Panda put together a list of brilliant inventions that seem to have been created by animal whisperers; from doggie stick libraries to space-saving cat towers, continue scrolling and check them out.

Pets enrich our lives with the most beautiful colors, allowing us to experience emotions we didn't even know we carried within our hearts. Whether you refer to them as your best friend or your fur baby, the foundation for your relationship is unconditional love. And with that, you only want the best for your companion.

#1 Stand For Strays Thailand, Has Launched Foldable Shelters Made Of Recycled Billboards For Stray Dogs

#2 These Designers Created A Purrfect Bed For Cat Owners

#3 This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling

#4 This Restaurant Not Only Welcomes Dogs, It Offers Dog Portions For Cheap

#5 This Man Is Recycling Old Picnic Coolers Into Shelters For Stray Cats For Winter! How Very Cool Is This

#6 My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat

#7 The Solution Of Keeping Your Cat Off Your Laptop

#8 Noise-Cancelling Dog House That Can Keep Your Pup Calm During Fireworks And Thunderstorms (A Prototype By Ford, Using Technology Created For High-End Vehicles)

#9 I'm Lovin' It

#10 My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog

#11 This Sofa Has A Cosy "Dog House" By The Side As Part Of The Armrest/ Side Table

#12 Dog Has A Condition That Makes It Hard To Get Food Down So He Eats In A Special High Chair

#13 Heated Dog Parking While Shopping

#14 If They Don't Go Out In Their Cat Strollers At Sunset To Watch The Birdies, I Never Hear The End Of It

#15 My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat, But I'm Allergic, And We Can't Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own House Instead. It's Insulated And Has Electric Heating

#16 My Uncle Built Little Stairs For His Little Dog

#17 Found A Little Free Library For Dogs

#18 How To Solve Cat Typing Issue

#19 My Space-Saving Cat Tower

#20 A Friend Of Mine Has Bathroom Art For Their Cat

#21 Put My Fat Cat On A Diet And Bought A Feeder With A Timer. Now This Is How He Waits Patiently For Dinner

#22 There's Still A Lot Of Bad Air Quality In Seattle. My Coworker Got A Special Mask For Her Dog

#23 When You Take A Drink From This Bubbler, The Excess Water Flows Into A Bowl For Your Dog

#24 Made Her A Bridge To The Window She Always Stared At But Could Never Reach

#25 A Coast Guard Dog Is Wearing A Cool Helmet And Goggles

#26 Pet Pooping Station At The Airport

#27 I Felt Bad For My Cat Not Being Able To See Out To Our Front Yard, So Together We Cut Him A Peephole In The Frosting

#28 This Personalized Truck For Dogs

#29 My Friend Remodeled The Ceiling Of The Shop For Cats And Now He Is Being Monitored All The Time

#30 My Dad Made An AC For Our Husky's Dog House

#31 This Supermarket Has A Special Cart For You To Shop With Your Pet

#32 Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress. It Was For The Cat

#33 My Girlfriend Made A Massage Table For Her Bearded Dragon And He Loves It

#34 I Made A Cat Wall

#35 This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans

#36 This Fence Has A Window For The Dog

#37 Samsung Redesigned Its TV Boxes So They Can Be Up-Cycled Into A Cat House

#38 My 11-Years-Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks

#39 Underneath The Skin Of This Pineapple Dog Toy Is A Pineapple Pit Toy

#40 This Drinking Fountain For Dogs, That This Person, Built Into Their Front Walkway

#41 Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role

#42 When Safety And Style Come Together Fabulously With Glowing Collar

#43 Little Anubis Is Taking To His Feeder Like A Pro, Not Big Enough To Sit Up With The Top Cats Yet Though Microchip feeder, it scans their microchip and opens for that cat only. Anubis isn't chipped yet so he is currently wearing an RIF tag that I registered to the feeder.



The company that makes them is SurePetCare.com they do feeder, pet doors and water bowls. I think they also do a tag that tracks your pets location and stuff too (not 100% on this one).



#44 An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday

#45 The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

#46 In This Pet's Water Bowl, A Paw Print Will Appear In It If The Water Has Been Sitting Around For Way Too Long The pet bowl has roughened areas in its plastic base in the shape of a paw. When water has been sitting around for too long, the sludge aggregates around the roughened plastic area - and leads to a paw symbol appearing!



After washing the bowl, the paw symbol is not immediately obvious but can be seen once you tilt the bowl and let the light hit it from a suitable angle.



#47 This Is A Food Truck Made Specifically For Dog Food, Primarily Dog Frozen Yogurt

#48 At A Park By My House, Someone Just Put A Bag Of Balls Here For People And Their Dogs To Play With

#49 Scratching Post + Bed For Cats

#50 This IKEA Has A Dog Parking Station For You To Keep Your Pet While You Shop So It Won't Succumb To The Heat While Waiting In Your Car

#51 My 10-Year-Old Dog Likes To Sleep On My Legs. I Made Her This Out Of Some Of My Old Jeans For Her To Sleep On While I’m At Work

#52 Just Made This Shelf/Hammock For Our Cat. I Guess It's Been Given The Approval Of The Boss

#53 Two Dogs Out For A Ride. Made Me Smile Ear To Ear For Days

#54 Japanese Online Retailer Dinos Released This Special Kitchen Table Has A Hole For Your Cat To Peak Through And Join You For Dinner

#55 Ice Cream Shop In My Area Has Kibble Ice Cream For Dogs

#56 Good Boy Gets A Special Room All To Himself

#57 Our Dogs Got An Electric Dog Paw Cleaner For Christmas That Cleans By Rotating

#58 My Husband Set Up A Tunnel That Leads From Our Window Into A Tent In The Front Yard. It’s Been A Massive Hit With Both Of Our Cats And The Entire Neighborhood

#59 My Foster Cat Has Asthma And Uses An Inhaler Twice A Day

#60 Cat Bedroom Is Completed. Bird TV Is On

#61 Kitty Carrier For My Bicycle. Top Zips Open For Quiet Trails And A Removable Fleece Liner For Cool Mornings

#62 My Brother And I Built A Custom Chinchilla Mansion

#63 My Aunt Made A Couch For My Cat: Pippin

#64 This "Area" In A Petrol Station For Dogs To Do Their Business

#65 This Sign Is Translated For Dogs

#66 This Cafe Has Water Bowls For Different-Sized Dogs

#67 Our Fence Has A Gate For The Dogs

#68 My Dog Tore Open His Yoda Plush Toy And The Squeaker Inside Is A Heart

#69 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket's Produce Section

#70 Keep Those Paws Safe This Summer

#71 My Water Cooler Has A Built-In Pet Water Bowl

#72 They Have Pet Carts In Grocery Stores In Italy

#73 Saw A Girl Wearing A Cat In A Backpack While In Line At The Pet Store

#74 I Bought My Cat A Tiny Tent And She Absolutely Loves It

#75 This Single Water Fountain Has A Place For Dogs, A Short Person, A Tall Person, And A Place To Fill Your Water Bottle

#76 We Have A Bedroom For My Dog Under The Staircase

#77 Apparently, Busch Makes A (Non-Alcoholic) Drink For Dogs And It Has A 5-Cent Deposit On It

#78 My Cable Provider Has A Channel Specifically For Dogs

#79 There Was One Heart-Shaped Treat In My Dog's Bone-Shaped Treats