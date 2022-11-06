117 Awesome Inventions For Pets
Pets enrich our lives with the most beautiful colors, allowing us to experience emotions we didn't even know we carried within our hearts. Whether you refer to them as your best friend or your fur baby, the foundation for your relationship is unconditional love. And with that, you only want the best for your companion.
Luckily, there are plenty of ways to spoil them. To give you some fresh ideas, we at Bored Panda put together a list of brilliant inventions that seem to have been created by animal whisperers; from doggie stick libraries to space-saving cat towers, continue scrolling and check them out.
Stand For Strays Thailand, Has Launched Foldable Shelters Made Of Recycled Billboards For Stray Dogs
These Designers Created A Purrfect Bed For Cat Owners
This Vending Machine In Istanbul Dispenses Dog Food For Homeless Dogs When People Put Bottles In For Recycling
This Restaurant Not Only Welcomes Dogs, It Offers Dog Portions For Cheap
This Man Is Recycling Old Picnic Coolers Into Shelters For Stray Cats For Winter! How Very Cool Is This
My Friend Has A Hammock For Their Cat
The Solution Of Keeping Your Cat Off Your Laptop
Noise-Cancelling Dog House That Can Keep Your Pup Calm During Fireworks And Thunderstorms (A Prototype By Ford, Using Technology Created For High-End Vehicles)
I'm Lovin' It
My Aunt Got A Kayak For Her Dog
This Sofa Has A Cosy "Dog House" By The Side As Part Of The Armrest/ Side Table
Dog Has A Condition That Makes It Hard To Get Food Down So He Eats In A Special High Chair
Heated Dog Parking While Shopping
If They Don't Go Out In Their Cat Strollers At Sunset To Watch The Birdies, I Never Hear The End Of It
My Wife Started Feeding A Stray Cat, But I'm Allergic, And We Can't Take Her Into Our House. I Built The Cat Her Own House Instead. It's Insulated And Has Electric Heating
My Uncle Built Little Stairs For His Little Dog
Found A Little Free Library For Dogs
How To Solve Cat Typing Issue
My Space-Saving Cat Tower
A Friend Of Mine Has Bathroom Art For Their Cat
Put My Fat Cat On A Diet And Bought A Feeder With A Timer. Now This Is How He Waits Patiently For Dinner
There's Still A Lot Of Bad Air Quality In Seattle. My Coworker Got A Special Mask For Her Dog
These masks (according to the company k9mask) are for limited duration use (10 min. at most) in crisis situations.
When You Take A Drink From This Bubbler, The Excess Water Flows Into A Bowl For Your Dog
Made Her A Bridge To The Window She Always Stared At But Could Never Reach
A Coast Guard Dog Is Wearing A Cool Helmet And Goggles
Pet Pooping Station At The Airport
I Felt Bad For My Cat Not Being Able To See Out To Our Front Yard, So Together We Cut Him A Peephole In The Frosting
This Personalized Truck For Dogs
My Friend Remodeled The Ceiling Of The Shop For Cats And Now He Is Being Monitored All The Time
My Dad Made An AC For Our Husky's Dog House
This Supermarket Has A Special Cart For You To Shop With Your Pet
Husband Said He Was Going To Make A Bed Frame. I Thought It Was For Our New Mattress. It Was For The Cat
My Girlfriend Made A Massage Table For Her Bearded Dragon And He Loves It
I Made A Cat Wall
This Water Fountain At My Local Mall Has Dog Treats, And Two Water Fountains For Dogs, In Addition To The Water Fountain For Humans
This Fence Has A Window For The Dog
Samsung Redesigned Its TV Boxes So They Can Be Up-Cycled Into A Cat House
My 11-Years-Old Dog Is Blind But Still Loves Hiking So I Got Her Doggles To Protect Her Eyes From Sticks
Underneath The Skin Of This Pineapple Dog Toy Is A Pineapple Pit Toy
This Drinking Fountain For Dogs, That This Person, Built Into Their Front Walkway
Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role
When Safety And Style Come Together Fabulously With Glowing Collar
Little Anubis Is Taking To His Feeder Like A Pro, Not Big Enough To Sit Up With The Top Cats Yet Though
Microchip feeder, it scans their microchip and opens for that cat only. Anubis isn't chipped yet so he is currently wearing an RIF tag that I registered to the feeder.
The company that makes them is SurePetCare.com they do feeder, pet doors and water bowls. I think they also do a tag that tracks your pets location and stuff too (not 100% on this one).
An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner
In This Pet's Water Bowl, A Paw Print Will Appear In It If The Water Has Been Sitting Around For Way Too Long
The pet bowl has roughened areas in its plastic base in the shape of a paw. When water has been sitting around for too long, the sludge aggregates around the roughened plastic area - and leads to a paw symbol appearing!
After washing the bowl, the paw symbol is not immediately obvious but can be seen once you tilt the bowl and let the light hit it from a suitable angle.