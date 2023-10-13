Numerous travel blogs, films and TV series about the beauties of other countries and places only fuel our desire to travel. For example, Nina Clapperton, founder of the SheKnowsSEO blog, provides interesting facts and numbers about travel blogging: “Digital travel has grown by double digits annually for the last three years. And travel search terms are up 70% on Google. <...> Travel blogs are an integral part of the inspiration to purchase process for consumers. They are vital in the inspiration phase, the informational phase, and the comparison phase."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, in 2020, according to data gathered by Nina, there were over 31.7 million users who visited travel blogs in 2020. At the same time, 34% of blog consumers visit them to learn something new or how to do something, and 61% of consumers have purchased a product after reading about it on a blog.

In other words, we may watch a cool, beautiful video about someone’s journey - and, inspired, we buy tickets there. And then, it is far from a fact that the trip will meet our expectations in comparison with the effectively filmed video by professionals - and we might be disappointed, after which we will go to this thread on X and share our opinion about shortcomings of traveling, which is actually out of line with the general trend.