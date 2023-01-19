“Construction Fails”: 49 Pics That Might Make You Break Out In A Cold Sweat (New Pics)
Some construction work deserves an award for… the worst job ever seen. But it would be difficult to choose the grand prize winner. No matter how many uneven walls or doors leading to nowhere one has seen, there always seems to be more.
Quite a few of them end up on Reddit as phenomenal examples of how not to build things. As a matter of fact, an entire subreddit, called r/ConstructionFails is dedicated to such “marvels” of ingenuity. It’s hard to say if it’s lack of skill, negligence of safety protocols, or other reasons that lead to such results. But one thing is clear—a wolf would be able to huff and puff his way through most of the structures in the pictures, whether they’re built of straw, sticks, bricks, or any other material, for that matter.
Enjoy browsing this collection of exceptional work and make sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous compilation of construction fails.
Every Angle Is Just Slightly Off
Truck Crash Shifted The Bridge 6 Feet
Hydraulics Go Boom
He Kicked The Wall And It Came Down On Him
Owner Has One Leg?
The Curb On This Straight Road Being Built
Brick Laying On Top Of What? How Is It Staying Put?
Saw This While Doing An Inventory At A Rental Property Today
Transporting A Big Glass Panel By Helicopter
that's there solely for someone having an airborne chase scene in a movie to crash into
Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid
Plumbers
Looks Great Guys, Keep Up The Good Work!
Is This A Normal Practice
That's A Nice Peaceful Dam You Got There
Bathroom Door — Peekaboo
The Installation Of This Door Under My Sink Always Bugs Me
How Does A Roof With Only A Powdered Sugar Amount Of Snow Look Like That
So Much Wasted Material And Manpower
There Was An Attempt To Build A Deck
I Get That It’s Important To Keep Your Ppe Good As New, But This Is Ridiculous
Brooklyn Super Special
I Don’t Think They’ve Got Subgrade Problems. Do You?
I Wonder At What Point They Realised
Their Boss Won’t Even Pony Up For Matching Ladders
Had To Post These Amazing Steps Someone Pimped Out
Highway Pillar Hanging Out On Its Own
My Old House Bathroom Cabinets
A Normal Door In Ohio
Good Luck With That Guys
Must’ve Been Blindfolded While Caulking This
Brooklyn Super Special Part 2
Let's Do Brainstorming, Let's Bring Different Ideas To The Table: What Is The Cause Of The Accident? Who Is One To Blame?
i guess the dutch? cause it look like the province of Utrecht
When You Think You Can Get Away With A Lower Weight Limit… But You Can’t
Be Sure Not To Swing The Door Too Hard
The Floor Of Sibling's New Apartment Is Just A Tiny Bit Uneven
The slide was incorporated on purpose, to make dusting stuff into corners even easier. You don't appreciate a good design 🙄
I Think The Roofers Got My Siding A Little Too Hot When Torching Down A New Roof
Found A Love Outlet In The Wall
The Water Pipe In My Appartment That Just Finished Construction
Well, At Least It Has A Gap
You can't see it, but there's a tunnel under the left-hand platform. You're supposed to go down the stairs and keep going
Something Is Out Of Place. If You Don't Know What's Wrong With This Picture, Please Don't Install A Dryer At My Mother's House Again. Thank You
I have no idea what's wrong, but luckily the only installation of a dryer I have ever had to do is to plug one in
Is It Petty To Judge Ugly Plumbing If They Reversed The Feeds?
Oh&s Would Like A Word
I’m Sure These Deck Posts Won’t Be An Issue Down The Road
If you can't see it, look at the post closest to the camera and then look at the bottom of the one just to its left. It's not a solid 2x4, it's three bits of 2x4 nailed together.
Landlord Been Paying The Fine For This For 10 Years
Demoing A Bathroom On A Rental - The Mirror In The Space Was Sitting On The Medicine Cabinet. No Adhesive,just 30 Years Or Dirt And Layers Of Wallpaper Holding It In Place
In A Working Day, Building Inspection. I Found This Art (This Work Of A Lazy Person)
Drains On The Path To The Duplex Neighbor, Also Up Ahead Is A Flight Of Stairs With No Railing
Drywalled Mechanical Room? In A Crawlspace With No Moisture Barrier… And It Rained With No Roof
Hello Mr. Aspergillus slime mold. I can smell this room just from the picture.
what was going through these peoples heads
