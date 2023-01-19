Some construction work deserves an award for… the worst job ever seen. But it would be difficult to choose the grand prize winner. No matter how many uneven walls or doors leading to nowhere one has seen, there always seems to be more.

Quite a few of them end up on Reddit as phenomenal examples of how not to build things. As a matter of fact, an entire subreddit, called r/ConstructionFails is dedicated to such “marvels” of ingenuity. It’s hard to say if it’s lack of skill, negligence of safety protocols, or other reasons that lead to such results. But one thing is clear—a wolf would be able to huff and puff his way through most of the structures in the pictures, whether they’re built of straw, sticks, bricks, or any other material, for that matter.

Enjoy browsing this collection of exceptional work and make sure to check out Bored Panda’s previous compilation of construction fails.

#1

Every Angle Is Just Slightly Off

Every Angle Is Just Slightly Off

Domi
Domi
I wouldn't even be able to eat here.

#2

Truck Crash Shifted The Bridge 6 Feet

Truck Crash Shifted The Bridge 6 Feet

#3

Hydraulics Go Boom

Hydraulics Go Boom

Judes
Judes
I like how they've given up and decided it makes a nice shady spot.

#4

He Kicked The Wall And It Came Down On Him

He Kicked The Wall And It Came Down On Him

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.reddit.com/r/ConstructionFails/comments/10cqypi/lol/ link to the video :) he kicks the wall, wand while running away slipps and is alomost crushed by the wall

3
3points
reply
#5

Owner Has One Leg?

Owner Has One Leg?

#6

The Curb On This Straight Road Being Built

The Curb On This Straight Road Being Built

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Looks like bad photoshop, except it probably isn't 🙃

#7

Brick Laying On Top Of What? How Is It Staying Put?

Brick Laying On Top Of What? How Is It Staying Put?

Arik
Arik
Pavel building his very own bunker. It will host his mission control...

#8

Saw This While Doing An Inventory At A Rental Property Today

Saw This While Doing An Inventory At A Rental Property Today

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
When you get the wrong size stove

#9

Transporting A Big Glass Panel By Helicopter

Transporting A Big Glass Panel By Helicopter

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
that's there solely for someone having an airborne chase scene in a movie to crash into

#10

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

Lee F.
Lee F.
UNHINGED BUT I LOVE IT FOR A SMALL SPACE

#11

Plumbers

Plumbers

#12

Looks Great Guys, Keep Up The Good Work!

Looks Great Guys, Keep Up The Good Work!

Arik
Arik
Igor building a wall to protect his property against Pavel... Sadly he and his mates were celebrating their newly discovered tank a bit too hard...

#13

Is This A Normal Practice

Is This A Normal Practice

#14

That's A Nice Peaceful Dam You Got There

That's A Nice Peaceful Dam You Got There

#15

Bathroom Door — Peekaboo

Bathroom Door — Peekaboo

Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
Just like every public restroom in the USA.

#16

The Installation Of This Door Under My Sink Always Bugs Me

The Installation Of This Door Under My Sink Always Bugs Me

#17

How Does A Roof With Only A Powdered Sugar Amount Of Snow Look Like That

How Does A Roof With Only A Powdered Sugar Amount Of Snow Look Like That

Arik
Arik
After his wall got kicked in, Igor launched the first strike on Pavel's garage...

#18

So Much Wasted Material And Manpower

So Much Wasted Material And Manpower

Lee F.
Lee F.
Kids build better with Lego...

#19

There Was An Attempt To Build A Deck

There Was An Attempt To Build A Deck

SealOfDisapproval
SealOfDisapproval
So there ARE worse carpenters than I!

#20

I Get That It’s Important To Keep Your Ppe Good As New, But This Is Ridiculous

I Get That It’s Important To Keep Your Ppe Good As New, But This Is Ridiculous

#21

Brooklyn Super Special

Brooklyn Super Special

Ga Di
Ga Di
don´t ask what´s under the tiles (prolly former tenant, his flip flops still there)

#22

I Don’t Think They’ve Got Subgrade Problems. Do You?

I Don’t Think They’ve Got Subgrade Problems. Do You?

#23

I Wonder At What Point They Realised

I Wonder At What Point They Realised

Alditekim
Alditekim
"but in the computer simulation, it stays close."

#24

Some "Professional" Framer Gore For You

Some "Professional" Framer Gore For You

#25

Their Boss Won’t Even Pony Up For Matching Ladders

Their Boss Won’t Even Pony Up For Matching Ladders

#26

Had To Post These Amazing Steps Someone Pimped Out

Had To Post These Amazing Steps Someone Pimped Out

#27

Highway Pillar Hanging Out On Its Own

Highway Pillar Hanging Out On Its Own

#28

My Old House Bathroom Cabinets

My Old House Bathroom Cabinets

#29

A Normal Door In Ohio

A Normal Door In Ohio

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
You pull up the ladder and the Reivers can't get in.

#30

Good Luck With That Guys

Good Luck With That Guys

#31

Must’ve Been Blindfolded While Caulking This

Must’ve Been Blindfolded While Caulking This

Ga Di
Ga Di
THIS requires special talent

#32

Brooklyn Super Special Part 2

Brooklyn Super Special Part 2

#33

Let's Do Brainstorming, Let's Bring Different Ideas To The Table: What Is The Cause Of The Accident? Who Is One To Blame?

Let's Do Brainstorming, Let's Bring Different Ideas To The Table: What Is The Cause Of The Accident? Who Is One To Blame?

Panzerkampfwagen VII Löwe
Panzerkampfwagen VII Löwe
i guess the dutch? cause it look like the province of Utrecht

#34

When You Think You Can Get Away With A Lower Weight Limit… But You Can’t

When You Think You Can Get Away With A Lower Weight Limit… But You Can’t

#35

Be Sure Not To Swing The Door Too Hard

Be Sure Not To Swing The Door Too Hard

#36

The Floor Of Sibling's New Apartment Is Just A Tiny Bit Uneven

The Floor Of Sibling's New Apartment Is Just A Tiny Bit Uneven

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
The slide was incorporated on purpose, to make dusting stuff into corners even easier. You don't appreciate a good design 🙄

#37

I Think The Roofers Got My Siding A Little Too Hot When Torching Down A New Roof

I Think The Roofers Got My Siding A Little Too Hot When Torching Down A New Roof

xolitaire
xolitaire
what is this made of, plastic?

#38

Found A Love Outlet In The Wall

Found A Love Outlet In The Wall

#39

The Water Pipe In My Appartment That Just Finished Construction

The Water Pipe In My Appartment That Just Finished Construction

#40

Well, At Least It Has A Gap

Well, At Least It Has A Gap

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
You can't see it, but there's a tunnel under the left-hand platform. You're supposed to go down the stairs and keep going

#41

Something Is Out Of Place. If You Don't Know What's Wrong With This Picture, Please Don't Install A Dryer At My Mother's House Again. Thank You

Something Is Out Of Place. If You Don't Know What's Wrong With This Picture, Please Don't Install A Dryer At My Mother's House Again. Thank You

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
I have no idea what's wrong, but luckily the only installation of a dryer I have ever had to do is to plug one in

#42

Is It Petty To Judge Ugly Plumbing If They Reversed The Feeds?

Is It Petty To Judge Ugly Plumbing If They Reversed The Feeds?

#43

Oh&s Would Like A Word

Oh&s Would Like A Word

Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
This is just to secure the material over night.

#44

I’m Sure These Deck Posts Won’t Be An Issue Down The Road

I’m Sure These Deck Posts Won’t Be An Issue Down The Road

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
If you can't see it, look at the post closest to the camera and then look at the bottom of the one just to its left. It's not a solid 2x4, it's three bits of 2x4 nailed together.

#45

Landlord Been Paying The Fine For This For 10 Years

Landlord Been Paying The Fine For This For 10 Years

#46

Demoing A Bathroom On A Rental - The Mirror In The Space Was Sitting On The Medicine Cabinet. No Adhesive,just 30 Years Or Dirt And Layers Of Wallpaper Holding It In Place

Demoing A Bathroom On A Rental - The Mirror In The Space Was Sitting On The Medicine Cabinet. No Adhesive,just 30 Years Or Dirt And Layers Of Wallpaper Holding It In Place

#47

In A Working Day, Building Inspection. I Found This Art (This Work Of A Lazy Person)

In A Working Day, Building Inspection. I Found This Art (This Work Of A Lazy Person)

#48

Drains On The Path To The Duplex Neighbor, Also Up Ahead Is A Flight Of Stairs With No Railing

Drains On The Path To The Duplex Neighbor, Also Up Ahead Is A Flight Of Stairs With No Railing

#49

Drywalled Mechanical Room? In A Crawlspace With No Moisture Barrier… And It Rained With No Roof

Drywalled Mechanical Room? In A Crawlspace With No Moisture Barrier… And It Rained With No Roof

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Hello Mr. Aspergillus slime mold. I can smell this room just from the picture.

