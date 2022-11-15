Community service is exactly what it sounds like - it’s coming together for a project to benefit your community. If that’s a bit unspecific, it’s because there are many ways you could be giving back to the people and the place you live in! And you know, coming together (or on your own!) for a community project might give you the thing that’s rare to find these days - meaning and satisfaction. So, if you’re wondering what you could do to benefit your and others' livelihood, we’ve rounded up these excellent community service ideas for you to choose from.

There are various categories of how you could be of help - there’s teaching, crowdfunding for a bigger project, fixing things, making things, volunteering, and so on and so forth! In fact, all of these community service project ideas are very doable and truly beneficial, and we’d like to take up all of them. Now, where to find the required time for all of them… Anyhoo, while some of these ideas do take a bit of preparation and time, there are also loads of community service ideas for high school students, and even those suitable to work on with your kids! 

Now, are you ready to give back to your community? Sure you are - just pick the idea that you like the most from our list, and off you go! But, before you do, be sure to rank these projects since now they are in no particular order. After that, one more thing - share this article with your community members, and maybe they’ll help you choose!

Clean Up Cigarette Butts On The Ground

Nilsen
The filters are made from cellulose acetat fibers and can take decades to disapear. and leaving the other ingredient: micro plastics

Donate Or Recycle Unwanted Clothes And Textiles To Support Vulnerable Populations And Protect The Planet

Donate Blood

Foster A Shelter Animal

Deborah Harris2
Awww but be careful as they will steal your heart :) x

Help A Neighbor Or Community Organization To Paint Fence Or Building

Host Activities For Kids In Hospitals

Knit Scarves Or Hats For Families In Shelters

Deborah Harris2
My knitting is so bad they would probably send it back to me :)

Organize A Car Wash And Donate The Profits To Charity

Cook A Meal For A Senior

Collect And Donate School Supplies

Collect SAT Books And Donate Them To A Library

Collect And Donate Non-Perishable Food Items

Share Mental Health Resources With Your Community

Take And Donate Photos During Community Events

Rake Leaves For An Elderly Neighbor

Teach Adults In Your Life Internet Skills

Teach CPR (After Getting Certified)

Help Kids With Their Homework

Help English Language Learners Practice With Conversation

Give IT Help To Local Adults

Beautify Your Area With Seed Bombs

Offer To Patch Up Clothes And Stuffed Toys

Start A Little Free Library

Host A River Clean-Up

Volunteer At A Food Pantry

Put Together First Aid Kits For Local Shelters

Build Birdhouses For Your Neighbors

Bake Cookies And Snacks For Food Pantries

Volunteer At Your Local Library

Make Quilts Or Blankets For Kids In Hospitals

Write Letters To Seniors In Care Facilities

For Your Next Birthday, Ask For Charitable Donations Instead Of Gifts

Give Free Speeches On The Subjects You Specify

Collect Used Sports Equipment To Donate To Families And After-School Programs

Ask Residents Of A Retirement Home To Tell You About Their Lives

Spruce Up A Park Trail Or Hiking Area

Donate Electronic Gadgets To Students In Need

Collect And Donate Hygiene Products, Including Period Products

Collect Grocery Coupons For Local Food Pantries To Help Them With Costs

Collect And Donate Backpacks

Collect Unused Makeup To Donate To Domestic Violence Shelters

Clean Up Your Local Park

Host A Bake Sale

Host A Holiday Meal

Host A Clothing Swap

Volunteer With A Local Nonprofit

Make Birthday Cards For Kids In Homeless Shelters

Produce A Community Newsletter

Host A Gardening Party

Volunteer To Help At A Charity Auction

Collect And Donate Baby Clothes To New Parents

Organize A Special Olympics Event For Children And Teenagers

Organize An Easter Egg Hunt For Neighborhood Children

Organize A Reading Hour For Children At A Local School Or Library

Deliver Groceries And Meals To Elderly Neighbors

Care For A Neighbor's Pet While They Are Away

Prepare A Home-Cooked Meal For The Homeless

Organize A Self-Defense Workshop

Be "Santa" To A Senior

Start An Exercise Program For Seniors

Host An Earth Day Event

Organize A Thanksgiving Dinner Event For People Who Might Not Be Able To Prepare Meals On Their Own

Collect Halloween Candy To Send To Deployed Military Service Members Who Can’t Be Home To Celebrate

Collect Stuffed Animals

Offer Dog-Walking Services

If You Know Another Language, Be A Translator At Parent-Teacher Conferences

Babysit During PTA Meetings

Give A Lesson On Driving Safety

Give Free Music Lessons

Teach People How To Register To Vote

Help Your Neighbors With Repairs

Set Up A Community Event

Make Ramadan Or Eid Cards For Your Local Mosque

Publicly Host And Share Your Creativity

Host A Study Group

Organize A Wheelchair Basketball Team

Donate And Decorate A Christmas Tree At A Nursing Home

Offer To Babysit Or Nanny For A Family In Need

Work With Children With Special Needs On An Art Project

Organize A Community Event That Offers Free Health Checkups

Get Speed Bumps Added To Residential Streets

Contact Your Reps About Local Issues

Walk Kids Home From School

Mow Your Neighbor’s Lawn

Teach Underclassmen Safe Social Media Practices

Organize Books At The Library

Spruce Up A Run-Down Playground

Spruce Up A Run-Down Playground