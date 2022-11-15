Community service is exactly what it sounds like - it’s coming together for a project to benefit your community. If that’s a bit unspecific, it’s because there are many ways you could be giving back to the people and the place you live in! And you know, coming together (or on your own!) for a community project might give you the thing that’s rare to find these days - meaning and satisfaction. So, if you’re wondering what you could do to benefit your and others' livelihood, we’ve rounded up these excellent community service ideas for you to choose from.

There are various categories of how you could be of help - there’s teaching, crowdfunding for a bigger project, fixing things, making things, volunteering, and so on and so forth! In fact, all of these community service project ideas are very doable and truly beneficial, and we’d like to take up all of them. Now, where to find the required time for all of them… Anyhoo, while some of these ideas do take a bit of preparation and time, there are also loads of community service ideas for high school students, and even those suitable to work on with your kids!

Now, are you ready to give back to your community? Sure you are - just pick the idea that you like the most from our list, and off you go! But, before you do, be sure to rank these projects since now they are in no particular order. After that, one more thing - share this article with your community members, and maybe they’ll help you choose!