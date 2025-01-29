ADVERTISEMENT

Life is absurd, and Anna Otake embraces it in her art. 'I love bums, farts, and my dorky English boyfriend,' she says, and that love shines in her comics. With humor as her paintbrush, she transforms everyday moments into comics that are both funny and relatable (especially if you have a partner). From the relatable chaos of morning coffee to some more sensitive topics, Anna's art is a reminder that the little things in life often make the best stories.

Let’s face it: life with a partner is a mix of loving moments and savage comebacks, and Anna Otake’s comics capture it all. Whether she’s diving into ridiculous squabbles over couch space or showing the lengths her boyfriend goes to wake her up (hint: coffee doesn’t always help), Anna’s comics feel like an inside joke we all get.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic by Anna Otake showing a couple eating, with one joking about foot manners under the table.

otake_u Report

    #2

    Comic by Anna Otake illustrates a funny moment on a couch about love and relationships.

    otake_u Report

    #3

    Comic by Anna Otake showing a couple napping together in a chair, capturing the chaos of life with a partner.

    otake_u Report

    #4

    Couple discussing honey at breakfast, comic by Anna Otake humorously depicting chaotic partner interactions.

    otake_u Report

    #5

    Comic by Anna Otake depicting the humorous chaos of life with a partner, featuring a couple in bed.

    otake_u Report

    #6

    Comic by Anna Otake illustrating humorous relationship dynamics and jealousy with partners in various situations.

    otake_u Report

    #7

    Couple humor comic by Anna Otake showing partner playfully taking over couch space.

    otake_u Report

    #8

    Comic by Anna Otake depicting a couple sharing snacks and drinks on a couch, labeling it as the best Sunday with a partner.

    otake_u Report

    #9

    A comic by Anna Otake showing a couple in bed, expressing emotions and apologizing sincerely to each other.

    otake_u Report

    #10

    A couple sleeping in bed, dreaming of pizza, illustrating the chaos of life with a partner in a comic by Anna Otake.

    otake_u Report

    #11

    Comic by Anna Otake illustrating humorous chaos of life with a partner over undone buttons.

    otake_u Report

    #12

    Comic by Anna Otake showing the chaos of life with a partner, featuring a funny moment in bed with fresh sheets.

    otake_u Report

    #13

    Comic by Anna Otake showing a funny scene of a partner bringing coffee to bed.

    otake_u Report

    #14

    Comic capturing life with a partner: a playful surprise hug in a pool.

    otake_u Report

    #15

    Comic by Anna Otake of a person joyfully carrying plants, saying "My new babies," capturing life with a partner.

    otake_u Report

    #16

    A comic by Anna Otake humorously depicting a couple's chaotic life with a partner during a period misunderstanding.

    otake_u Report

    #17

    A comic by Anna Otake depicting a couple humorously complaining about a hot day and sweaty discomfort.

    otake_u Report

    #18

    Comic by Anna Otake humorously depicting relationship chaos, featuring a couple discussing space and affection.

    otake_u Report

    #19

    Comic of a couple sitting on a couch with a funny unexpected fart moment, capturing chaos of life with a partner.

    otake_u Report

    #20

    Comic by Anna Otake of a couple in water, with the woman carrying the man and humorous dialogue.

    otake_u Report

    #21

    Comic by Anna Otake depicting a person watching episodes late at night, humorously capturing daily chaos.

    otake_u Report

    #22

    Comic by Anna Otake depicting playful chaos in a couple's bedtime conversation, highlighting humorous relationship dynamics.

    otake_u Report

