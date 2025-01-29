ADVERTISEMENT

Life is absurd, and Anna Otake embraces it in her art. 'I love bums, farts, and my dorky English boyfriend,' she says, and that love shines in her comics. With humor as her paintbrush, she transforms everyday moments into comics that are both funny and relatable (especially if you have a partner). From the relatable chaos of morning coffee to some more sensitive topics, Anna's art is a reminder that the little things in life often make the best stories.

Let’s face it: life with a partner is a mix of loving moments and savage comebacks, and Anna Otake’s comics capture it all. Whether she’s diving into ridiculous squabbles over couch space or showing the lengths her boyfriend goes to wake her up (hint: coffee doesn’t always help), Anna’s comics feel like an inside joke we all get.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee