What is it with classic movies that most people seem to have watched dozens of times (us included), know almost every line, and still find them as exciting as watching for the very first time? No wonder they fall into the iconic movies section! Now, if you’ve also watched your fav classic movies several times, chances are, you’d like to test your knowledge of them by playing a nice little classic movie trivia game, right? Well then, here are our classic movie trivia questions and answers to pick that cinephile brain of yours and test your real knowledge on movies like E.T., Psycho, and Stand By Me

If you’re worried that this classic movie quiz will be out of your depth, rest assured that not all of these questions are super hard to crack, and we’ve definitely included only those that refer to movies known by most, leaving the more obscure ones for another time. After all, you might even surprise yourself with the knowledge of some completely random facts on, say, Scarface that will only resurface once you are presented with a movie trivia question on it. The brain works in mysterious ways! And if you’re stuck on a question or two, you can always look for answers right under each submission in the comments field. 

Our classic movie trivia starts in just a couple of scrolls down - ready, steady, go! Be sure to rate the submissions the way you like since now they are a bit jumbled up. After that, share this trivia game with anyone you’d like to play it with (just don’t tell them about the answers in the comments section)!

Who played father and attorney Atticus Finch in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?

imdb.com

#2

What kind of massive, terrorizing animal is 'King Kong'?

en.wikipedia.org

#3

What year do Marty and Doc travel forward to in 'Back to the Future Part II'?

en.wikipedia.org

#4

What fighter does Rocky Balboa take on in the ring in 'Rocky'?

en.wikipedia.org

#5

What year did Michael J. Fox travel back to in 'Back To The Future' in the 1985 movie?

en.wikipedia.org

#6

The first ever 'Star Wars' was released in what year causing an international sensation overnight?

imdb.com

#7

The movie 'Jaws' is based on a book by what author?

en.wikipedia.org

#8

Who asks the Wizard for a brain in 'The Wizard of Oz'?

en.wikipedia.org

#9

Who played Don Corleone in 'The Godfather'?

imdb.com

#10

What room does Dick Hallorann tell Danny never to go into in 'The Shining'?

en.wikipedia.org

#11

Former Beatle George Harrison had his 'star' on Hollywood's Walk of Fame unveiled in which year?

imdb.com

#12

Who proclaims 'It was beauty killed the beast' in 'King Kong'?

en.wikipedia.org

#13

Who has to see the Wizard in 'The Wizard of Oz'?

en.wikipedia.org

#14

Who helps Oskar Schindler compile his life saving list in 'Schindler's List'?

en.wikipedia.org

#15

The first commercial television station began operating in Hollywood in which year?

en.wikipedia.org

#16

The movie 'Apocalypse Now' is based on what book?

en.wikipedia.org

#17

What was the name of Dorothy's dog from the 'Wizard of Oz'?

en.wikipedia.org

#18

What 'Saturday Night Live' actor almost got to play the lead in 'Batman' until Tim Burton took over the film?

Report

#19

What is the name of Tarzan's female companion in the 1999 Disney movie?

en.wikipedia.org

#20

A poster of what big screen beauty does Andy use to hide his escape tunnel once he escapes in 'The Shawshank Redemption'?

en.wikipedia.org

#21

Which building does Kong scale in 'King Kong' (1933)?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Empire State Building.

#22

In 'The Wizard of Oz', why does Miss Gulch take Toto?

en.wikipedia.org

#23

Which character in 'The Godfather' is known as The Turk?

en.wikipedia.org

#24

The movie 'Goodfellas' is based on a book called 'Wise Guy' written by what crime writer?

en.wikipedia.org

#25

In which year was E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial released, becoming the top-grossing movie of the 1980s?

imdb.com

#26

Who loses their head after taking their boat for a late night spin in 'Jaws'?

en.wikipedia.org

#27

In which 'Godfather' movie does Robert De Niro play a young Don Corleone?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Godfather Part II.

#28

The first sound cartoon to feature Mickey Mouse was Steamboat Willie. When was it released?

imdb.com

#29

In which year did Shirley Booth win the Best Actress Oscar for 'Come Back Little Sheba'?

en.wikipedia.org

#30

What composer's music does Alex love and eventually become sick upon hearing in 'A Clockwork Orange'?

en.wikipedia.org

#31

Who played a wheelchair bound murder witness in 'Rear Window'?

en.wikipedia.org

#32

Who throws a garbage can through the window of Sal's pizza joint in 'Do The Right Thing'?

en.wikipedia.org

#33

In what fictional town does the movie 'It's a Wonderful Life' take place?

en.wikipedia.org

#34

What nickname did Steven Spielberg and his crew have for the mechanical shark while filming 'Jaws'?

en.wikipedia.org

#35

Who competes with Robert De Niro in a deadly game of 'Russian Roulette' in 'The Deer Hunter'?

en.wikipedia.org

#36

In what year did were the Golden Globe Awards not broadcast, due to a strike?

en.wikipedia.org

#37

John Ford's 'The Grapes of Wrath' is based on a book by what acclaimed author?

en.wikipedia.org

#38

In what year did Harrison Ford star as 'Indiana Jones in Raiders Of The Lost Ark'?

imdb.com

#39

What dish does Fiorello keep asking for while hiding in Driftwood's stateroom in 'A Night at the Opera'?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Two Hard Boiled Eggs.

#40

In what year of the 1980s did the first 'Lethal Weapon' movie hit the big screen?

imdb.com

#41

What is the name of Quint's boat in 'Jaws'?

en.wikipedia.org

#42

Dooley Wilson who played Sam in 'Casablanca' couldn't play the piano. What instrument did he play in real life?

en.wikipedia.org

#43

What famous actor did an uncredited voiceover for Elvis Presley in 'Forrest Gump'?

en.wikipedia.org

#44

Who wishes he'd never been born in 'It's a Wonderful Life'?

en.wikipedia.org

#45

Who proclaimed 'I love you, Spartacus' before dying at the end of 'Spartacus'?

en.wikipedia.org

#46

Where does Janet Leigh get stabbed in Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'?

en.wikipedia.org

#47

Actor Richard Kiel is best known for playing the same character in two different films. What is the name of this character?

Report

#48

What boy befriends and helps a lost alien in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.'?

en.wikipedia.org

#49

Who played Boo Radley in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?

imdb.com

#50

What band did author Anthony Burgess originally want to play the Droogs on screen in 'A Clockwork Orange'?

en.wikipedia.org

#51

The movie 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is based on a famous book by what author?

en.wikipedia.org

#52

What general claims they discovered a Communist plot in 'Dr. Strangelove'?

en.wikipedia.org

#53

What kind of samurai does Gisaku advise the villagers to hire in 'Seven Samurai'?

en.wikipedia.org

#54

What song does Ilsa ask Sam to play in 'Casablanca'?

en.wikipedia.org

#55

What is the name of Margo Channing's Broadway play in 'All About Eve'?

en.wikipedia.org

#56

Where does Paul get the ring he gives Holly in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'?

en.wikipedia.org

#57

In 'Frankenstein' (1931), what does the monster do to Maria?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Throws her in the lake.

#58

What president's administration is the focus of the movie 'All the President's Men'?

en.wikipedia.org

#59

What is George Bailey's guardian angel's class when they first meet in 'It's a Wonderful Life'?

en.wikipedia.org

#60

Who played private eye J.J. Gittes in 'Chinatown'?

imdb.com

#61

What oceanographer did Richard Dreyfuss play in 'Jaws'?

en.wikipedia.org

#62

Who first tells Bob Woodward that one of the burglars got money from the president's campaign funds in 'All the President's Men'?

en.wikipedia.org

#63

What one word of advice does Benjamin's dad give to his son in 'The Graduate'?

en.wikipedia.org

#64

Who played the slob Oscar Madison in 'The Odd Couple'?

imdb.com

#65

In which year was the war movie 'The Great Escape' made and released?

imdb.com

#66

What is the number of Benjamin Pierce's mobile army hospital in 'M*A*S*H'?

en.wikipedia.org

#67

The climactic scene in Alfred Hitchcock's 'North By Northwest' takes place at what landmark?

en.wikipedia.org

#68

Who played General George S. Patton in 'Patton'?

imdb.com

#69

What's the name of the fake soap opera that Dustin Hoffman dresses in drag for in 'Tootsie'?

en.wikipedia.org

#70

What marshal must face ex-con Frank Miller in 'High Noon'?

en.wikipedia.org

#71

What is the first newspaper that Charles Foster Kane acquires and runs in 'Citizen Kane'?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The New York Inquirer.

#72

What cold hearted nurse tries to make Jack Nicholson's life hell in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'?

en.wikipedia.org

#73

Who played legendary boxer Jake La Motta in 'Raging Bull'?

imdb.com

#74

Who seduces Benjamin Braddock in 'The Graduate'?

en.wikipedia.org

#75

What mental hospital resident did Danny DeVito play in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'?

en.wikipedia.org

#76

What newscaster proclaims he's 'mad as hell' live on the air in 'Network'?

en.wikipedia.org

#77

What is Benjamin Pierce's nickname in 'M*A*S*H'?

en.wikipedia.org

#78

Who suffers from acrophobia in Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo'?

en.wikipedia.org

#79

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford play two reporters working for what newspaper in 'All the President's Men'?

en.wikipedia.org

#80

Who played the background source Deep Throat in 'All the President's Men'?

en.wikipedia.org

#81

What computer tries to kill the crew in '2001: A Space Odyssey'?

en.wikipedia.org

#82

Who tells Ingmar Bergman 'Here's looking at you, kid' in 'Casablanca'?

en.wikipedia.org

#83

'Marie Antoinette' is an early period movie starring Norma Shearer. When was it released?

imdb.com

#84

Complete the title of a 1983 classic movie 'Educating...'?

imdb.com

#85

Complete the famous movie quote 'Mother of Mercy, is this the end of ____'?

en.wikipedia.org

#86

Robert Redford and Paul Newman flee to what country in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'?

en.wikipedia.org

#87

Who directed 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest'?

imdb.com

#88

What Marx Brother plays dictator Rufus T. Firefly in 'Duck Soup'?

en.wikipedia.org

#89

What is the only Oscar that 'Citizen Kane' won in 1941?

en.wikipedia.org

#90

Who played Gen. Buck Turgidson in 'Dr. Strangelove'?

en.wikipedia.org/

#91

What song is playing as Jimmy and Tommy beat Billy Batts in 'Goodfellas'?

en.wikipedia.org

#92

How much does Rhett bid to dance with Scarlett in 'Gone With the Wind'?

en.wikipedia.org

#93

In which film did John Wayne first play U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn?

en.wikipedia.org

#94

Which film follows three U.S. Army soldiers, played by Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, and Frank Sinatra, stationed on Hawaii in the months leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbor?

en.wikipedia.org

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "From Here To Eternity."

#95

In 'Rebel Without a Cause', which character dies in a "Chickie Run"?

en.wikipedia.org

#96

Complete the title of a 1959 John Boulting film 'Im Alright....?

en.wikipedia.org

#97

What 1927 musical was the first "talkie"?

en.wikipedia.org

#98

In 'The Matrix', does Neo take the blue pill or the red pill?

en.wikipedia.org

#99

What's the name of the skyscraper in 'Die Hard'?

en.wikipedia.org

#100

Who played Juror Number 8 in '12 Angry Men'?

imdb.com

