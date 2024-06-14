“Today I Was Passed Over For A Promotion Because I Don’t Have Children”

ADVERTISEMENT

Discrimination at work comes in many forms. It can manifest through unfair hiring, during which certain groups are overlooked despite being qualified for the position, unequal pay, where individuals are compensated differently for the same job because of their gender, race, and other personal characteristics, or, as it was the case for Reddit user Cold_Market3393, being passed over for promotions.

A few days ago, the employee shared an earnest post, explaining that they were denied an advancement opportunity due to management’s bias towards parents, and that it enraged them so much, they immediately took action.

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Cold_Market3393

You May Also Like:

The story has received a lot of stong reactions and advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some even shared their own similar experiences