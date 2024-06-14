Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Today I Was Passed Over For A Promotion Because I Don’t Have Children”
Work & Money

“Today I Was Passed Over For A Promotion Because I Don’t Have Children”

Discrimination at work comes in many forms. It can manifest through unfair hiring, during which certain groups are overlooked despite being qualified for the position, unequal pay, where individuals are compensated differently for the same job because of their gender, race, and other personal characteristics, or, as it was the case for Reddit user Cold_Market3393, being passed over for promotions.

A few days ago, the employee shared an earnest post, explaining that they were denied an advancement opportunity due to management’s bias towards parents, and that it enraged them so much, they immediately took action.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Cold_Market3393

The story has received a lot of stong reactions and advice

Some even shared  their own similar experiences

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

weimcentral avatar
Weim Central
Weim Central
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Love it when companies are stupid and former employees are not.

byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
36 minutes ago

OP also probably missed out in opportunities because people thought she might have children soon and go on mat leave. I didn't get a promotion (sadly this was not in writing) because I moved in with my partner and the perception was we'd have kids soon, and it was less risky to go with someone who's kids were a bit older.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
37 minutes ago

You worked that job 1.5 years? Then it should be yours, that should have been a no-brainer. It makes no sense, to give the promotion to someone just because they have a family. If everyone did that, those who would like to start a family would never stand a chance of doing so! I'm not in the USA, but is this preferment of employees with families similar to earmarking a number of jobs for minorities? Don't get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with having a family, but I am a strong believer that the person who is right for the job should get it, irrespective of race, cultural background, sexual orientation, hobbies, number of pets they have or whatever else is not important to the job. I'm sorry this happened to you; it must feel like a slap in your face. By all means, go to court and sue the pants off of them!

boredpanda_183 avatar
Josephine Blogs
Josephine Blogs
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I think the OP is from the UK which is scary. I didn't think UK companies would do that.

