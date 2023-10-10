68 Chemistry Memes That Might Cause A Laughing Reaction
Chemistry memes are like candy to science fans. They come in small doses and are chock full of that rare scientific comedy. It’s a style of comedy that takes time and cleverness to understand. Like all the other funny memes, you don’t need a doctor's degree to laugh at them — although, if you want to understand them, then you will need to check up on your scientific facts.
Chemistry — organic or inorganic — is already fun to learn. But science memes about chemistry mix information and comedy into a single thing. They can teach us aspects of chemistry that we might have missed in school. Memes about chemistry insert a piece of information into our minds while putting a smile on our faces: a goal that only good science jokes and memes can complete with ease.
If you are looking for the right chemistry jokes to tell and show your friends, we have got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled memes of chemistry that might bond with your sense of humor. As always, rate the hilarious memes in this list by upvoting the one that got a chuckle reaction out of you. If you have any knowledge of chemistry, share some information in the comments below. Also, make sure to share this vote with your scientific friends.
This post may include affiliate links.
We don’t have to memorize anything besides the valency of the first 20 elements
This is a funny one, expeccialy when someone "says it's one molecule/atom away from XXX-poison..."! HAHA. But you still need Table salt to live. Water to live (+ one more O and you are dead). Flourine is good for your teeth, and it's not flourine gas.. it's "tell me you skipped any chemistry class, withioute telling me" (no spellchen on this one, please beer with mee :) )
Ad some oxygen to iron and others and get some more colours :)
I feel that one. In a previous job I got reprimanded by the company safety guy because I did not wear a lab coat, goggles or gloves while handling samples. I was handling water samples, ONLY water samples. That's the chemical I regularly use to wash my body and even drink. I think I will survive getting wet.
Can someone tell me where this illustration originally came from
Activity series of metals. Fe is more reactive than Cu
Love those. Gimme more science stuff and less useless Amazon lists! BP is slowly turning into Buzzfeed.
YES! No amazon dropshit or what it's called. Funny/educational science, art, comics and funny things.
Love those. Gimme more science stuff and less useless Amazon lists! BP is slowly turning into Buzzfeed.
YES! No amazon dropshit or what it's called. Funny/educational science, art, comics and funny things.