Chemistry memes are like candy to science fans. They come in small doses and are chock full of that rare scientific comedy. It’s a style of comedy that takes time and cleverness to understand. Like all the other funny memes, you don’t need a doctor's degree to laugh at them — although, if you want to understand them, then you will need to check up on your scientific facts.

Chemistry — organic or inorganic — is already fun to learn. But science memes about chemistry mix information and comedy into a single thing. They can teach us aspects of chemistry that we might have missed in school. Memes about chemistry insert a piece of information into our minds while putting a smile on our faces: a goal that only good science jokes and memes can complete with ease.

If you are looking for the right chemistry jokes to tell and show your friends, we have got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled memes of chemistry that might bond with your sense of humor.