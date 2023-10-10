ADVERTISEMENT

Chemistry memes are like candy to science fans. They come in small doses and are chock full of that rare scientific comedy. It’s a style of comedy that takes time and cleverness to understand. Like all the other funny memes, you don’t need a doctor's degree to laugh at them — although, if you want to understand them, then you will need to check up on your scientific facts

Chemistry — organic or inorganic — is already fun to learn. But science memes about chemistry mix information and comedy into a single thing. They can teach us aspects of chemistry that we might have missed in school. Memes about chemistry insert a piece of information into our minds while putting a smile on our faces: a goal that only good science jokes and memes can complete with ease.

If you are looking for the right chemistry jokes to tell and show your friends, we have got you covered. In the list below, we have compiled memes of chemistry that might bond with your sense of humor. As always, rate the hilarious memes in this list by upvoting the one that got a chuckle reaction out of you. If you have any knowledge of chemistry, share some information in the comments below. Also, make sure to share this vote with your scientific friends.

#1

Meme about nitrogen oxide, sodium hipobromite, sodium hydride

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#2

Mem about chemistry joke and no reaction

engineers_feed Report

#3

Meme about Mendeleev table and chemistry teachers

Smore Science Report

professormcgonagallminerva
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
10 hours ago

We don’t have to memorize anything besides the valency of the first 20 elements

#4

Chemistry meme about organic chemistry

being_chemist Report

#5

Chemistry meme about Potassium

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#6

Meme about formaldehyde

ENDERsteveee Report

#7

Tree branches forming the rings

kirawontmiss Report

#8

Meme about H+ being a proton

chocolate712 Report

#9

Sodium, Chlorine and table salt meme

chemistry_knowledgee Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 hours ago

This is a funny one, expeccialy when someone "says it's one molecule/atom away from XXX-poison..."! HAHA. But you still need Table salt to live. Water to live (+ one more O and you are dead). Flourine is good for your teeth, and it's not flourine gas.. it's "tell me you skipped any chemistry class, withioute telling me" (no spellchen on this one, please beer with mee :) )

#10

Chemistry meme about Ethane's structure

Zealousideal-Tap73 Report

#11

Meme about drinking aceton instead of the water

benznote Report

#12

Chemistry meme about fat

9GAG Report

#13

Chemistry meme about CN

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#14

Chemistry meme about boc amino acid

Organic Chemistry Memes Report

#15

How chemistry looks like vs how it actually is meme

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#16

Chemistry meme about a cyclic compound

material_science007 Report

#17

Chemistry meme about connections

Chemistry Memes Report

#18

Meme about covalent anf ionic bonds

Hyper_Doggo Report

jihana
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 hours ago

Metallic bonds are like communism. Every atom owns every electron.

#19

Meme about Bismuth and metal elements

G4maliel Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
5 hours ago

Ad some oxygen to iron and others and get some more colours :)

#20

Chemistry meme about one ring

surprisedplatypus Report

#21

“I LuVe YOU” chemistry meme

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#22

Meme about chemistry teachers and wearing googles

chemistry_knowledgee Report

jihana
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 hours ago

I feel that one. In a previous job I got reprimanded by the company safety guy because I did not wear a lab coat, goggles or gloves while handling samples. I was handling water samples, ONLY water samples. That's the chemical I regularly use to wash my body and even drink. I think I will survive getting wet.

#23

Chemistry meme about Samuel L. Jackson

Interaction-Antique Report

#24

Chemistry meme about solving the question and forgetting the units

biophyskrys Report

#25

Chemistry meme about the labs

pivoit3 Report

#26

Meme about finding a wood on the periodic table

Potato-Lord666 Report

#27

Meme about water being an acid or a base

bubblebathory Report

#28

Chemistry meme about bonds

SabbathDiscovery Report

#29

Meme about Acetone and a stain

mashiro1496 Report

rubywhite
Ruby White
Ruby White
Community Member
9 hours ago

Can someone tell me where this illustration originally came from

#30

Chemistry meme about Methanol and Spanish

Omichron-the-reboot Report

#31

Meme about Nobel gases and Xeon

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#32

Chemistry meme about sugar

Euphoric-Style2022 Report

#33

Middle schooler choosing where to pour acid

u/edgydrugaddict Report

jihana
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
7 hours ago

In German it's "Nie das Wasser in die Säure, sonst geschieht das Ungeheure" Roughly translates to: "never water into acid, or something terrible happens"

#34

Chemistry meme about Copper(II) sulfate and Ferum

reddit-com-register Report

Chemistry meme about Modern and Victorian chemists

MQTate Report

#36

Chemistry meme about the systems

SabbathDiscovery Report

#37

Meme about learning a Krebs cycle

GymbagDarryl Report

#38

Meme about what can you learn in organic chemistry

CelebrationNo1873 Report

#39

Meme about Na, Cl and NaCl

Chemwatchtweet Report

#40

Chemistry meme about Toblerone chocolate

surprisedplatypus Report

#41

Chemistry meme about preparing a buffer

The Biotechnologist Report

#42

Chemistry meme about acid with an attitude

9GAG Lab Report

#43

Chemistry meme about OH being negative

the-rng-has-spoken Report

#44

Methanol chemistry meme

chemistrytalks21 Report

#45

Meme about believing in science but having bad grades

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#46

Chemistry meme about water and non-metals and Au, Ag

chemistry_knowledgee Report

#47

Chemistry meme about compound

Glidy2 Report

#48

Chemistry meme about pipet liquids

SabbathDiscovery Report

#49

Meme about solvent being bad at chemistry

Kuraitora Report

#50

Meme about organic chemist and 1mg of product

JimmySaulGene Report

#51

Chemistry meme about difference between chemists

GeoWa Report

#52

Meme about Fluorine and electron

BukakeBandit Report

#53

Chemistry meme about the lab

indigomaple Report

#54

Chemistry Meme

Cerres Report

#55

Chemistry meme about lab partners

RuralValley Report

#56

Meme about getting into higher levels of chemistry

captaincrunch37 Report

#57

Meme about Hexagons and organic chemists

u/SabbathDiscovery Report

#58

Meme about final product and reaction

whatKD Report

#59

Meme about Nobel prize in chemistry

penisjohn123 Report

#60

Meme about disliking pre-med students

tyrone569 Report

#61

Chemistry and Math meme about 1000

TheDankestSlav Report

#62

Meme about ethane molecules

Organic Chemistry Memes Report

#63

Chemistry meme about being behind your experiment

surprisedplatypus Report

